IN Construction : This link will open in new windowPOLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 31 AUGUST 2018

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1500)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 31 AUGUST 2018

At the annual general meeting of In Construction Holdings Limited (the "Company") held on 31 August 2018 (the "AGM"), a poll was demanded by the chairman of the AGM for voting on all the proposed resolutions (the "Resolutions") as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 19 July 2018 (the "Notice").

POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM

The board (the "Board") of directors of the Company (the "Directors") is pleased to announce that all the Resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions at the AGM through voting by way of poll. The poll results in respect of all the Resolutions at the AGM are set out as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions Number of Shares Voted (%) For Against 1. To receive, consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements, and the reports of the directors and auditors of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2018. 600,080,189 (100%) 0 (0%) 2. To re-appoint KPMG as auditors of the Company and to authorise the Board to fix their remuneration. 600,080,189 (100%) 0 (0%) Ordinary Resolutions Number of Shares Voted (%) For Against 3. (a)To re-elect Mr. Lau Pak Man as an executive Director; 600,080,189 (100%) 0 (0%) (b)To re-elect Mr. Leung Chi Kin as an independent non-executive Director; and 600,080,189 (100%) 0 (0%) (c)To authorise the Board to fix the remunerations of the Directors. 600,080,189 (100%) 0 (0%) 4. To grant a general mandate to the Board to allot, issue and deal with additional shares of the Company not exceeding 20% of the total number of shares of the Company in issue (ordinary resolution no.4 of the Notice). 600,080,189 (100%) 0 (0%) 5. To grant a general mandate to the Board to repurchase shares of the Company not exceeding 10% of the total number of shares of the Company in issue (ordinary resolution no.5 of the Notice). 600,080,189 (100%) 0 (0%) 6. To extend, conditional upon the above Resolutions no. 4 and 5 being duly passed, the general mandate to the Directors to issue additional shares representing such number of shares repurchased by the Company (ordinary resolution no.6 of the Notice). 600,080,189 (100%) 0 (0%)

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above Resolutions, all of them were duly passed as ordinary resolutions by the shareholders of the Company at the AGM.

GENERAL

As at the date of the AGM, there were a total of 830,000,000 issued shares of the Company entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against all the Resolutions at the AGM. There were no shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, and there were no shares requiring the holders to abstain from voting on the Resolutions at the AGM.

The Company's branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

Shareholders of the Company may refer to the circular dated 19 July 2018 for details of the Resolutions above proposed at the AGM. The circular and the Notice may be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website athttp://www.inconstruction.hkor the designated website of The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited atwww.hkexnews.hk.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises six Directors, of which three are Executive Directors, namely Mr. Lau Pak Man, Mr. Cheng Wing Cheong and Ms. Kwan Kit Sum Kit and three are Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Leung Chi Kin, Mr. Lam Chi Hung Louis and Mr. Yau Chi Man Norman (also known as Iao Chi Meng).