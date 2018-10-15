IN-RGY Celebrates 10 Years of Employee and Client Expansion

Company milestone highlights exceptional growth, commitment to key values

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN-RGY, a leading provider of Human Capital, Business and Digital Transformation, and Intelligent Automation solutions and services, marks their 10-year company anniversary with a year-long employee celebration that highlights their commitment and dedication to the company’s key values and principals that have led to accelerated growth and sustained new opportunities.

When two business entrepreneurs, Thierry Bodson and Sebastien Massicotte joined forces to create Sapergy – the company that would evolve into IN-RGY – they set in place an unbreakable foundation driven by passion, creative problem-solving and a commitment to the customer experience. From the start, they were able to translate their product knowledge and business insight into actionable solutions, attracting Héma-Québec and CN (Canadian National) , the company’s first clients. From there, IN-RGY began a decade long journey as a market-leading innovator constantly seeking new ways to respond to the ever-evolving marketplace.

“Over the past 10 years, we have seen quite an evolution in both technology and in the way people work,” said Thierry Bodson, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, IN-RGY. “What began as a company focused on delivering and supporting the world’s leading Human Capital Management solutions, over time evolved as we added diverse solutions and services that directly respond to client needs and a changing workplace. Through it all, we have built solid relationships with our clients who return to us as their requirements change. We wish to thank them for their trust and value their support. To our world-class employees, we are humbled by their unwavering dedication to the company, their peers and above all, to the client.”



Today, IN-RGY proudly boasts over 150 international clients, counting some of the largest and most recognizable brand names, such as Arcelor Mittal , Vidéotron , Hershey , L’Oréal and Raet . Ten years later, it is a testament to IN-RGY’s unwavering customer commitment that their very first clients, Héma-Québec and CN remain active clients.

“As we continue to evolve, we see tremendous growth opportunities in forward-thinking solutions, such as, Robotic Process Automation (RPA),” added Sébastien Massicotte, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, IN-RGY. “RPA is part of a new wave of automation technologies that revolutionize the way people work, replacing repetitive, labor-intensive tasks with “software robots”. Through our Intelligent Automation group, we have diversified our product and service offering, opening the door to an entirely new client base. We will continue to capitalize on opportunities that are inline with our growth objectives and look forward to another ten fabulous years!”

Across all IN-RGY offices, including their newly minted international office in Granada, Spain, employees are taking part in a year-long celebration with festive activities that are highlighted on the company’s social media feed.

For more news on IN-RGY, stay connected: www.IN-RGY.com

