INA Illinois Nurses Association : Visit the 2019 INA Membership Exhibitors Online!

10/01/2019 | 10:03am EDT

Visit the 2019 INA Membership Exhibitors Online!

Thank you to these wonderful exhibitors! Visit their websites to find out more about their products and services!

doTerra

www.my.doterra.com/Juliehubbard

Katz, Friedman, Eagle, Eisenstein, Johnson & Bareck

www.katzfriedman.com

Gemzisle

http://www.youtube.com/user/gemzisle

Law Office of Mark Lee

www.markleelawoffice.com

Grand Canyon University

www.gcu/udc/karilyn.palmerpasha

Marilyn's Glitzy Gems

www.marilynsglitzygems.com

Herzing University

www.herzing.edu/kenosha

Mary Kay

www.marykay.com/rhondahuber

Initial Outfitters

www.initialoutfitters.net/ckelly

Ms. Juris Hair Care

www.msjuris.com

Joys Treasures Jewelry & Keepsakes

www.facebook.com/joystreasuresjewelry

JR's Finishing Touch

INA - Illinois Nurses Association published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 14:02:05 UTC
