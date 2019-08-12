INAUGURAL WORLD STEM CELL SUMMIT-CHINA & PHACILITATE LEADERS ASIA WILL FOSTER UNDERSTANDING AND COLLABORATIONS ACCELERATING REGENERATIVE MEDICINE

Shanghai, China, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Combining more than 30 years of conference experience, Phacilitate and the nonprofit Regenerative Medicine Foundation (RMF) have created a new Asia forum for global biomedical professionals and investors focused on advanced therapies, regenerative medicine and stem cell research.

Register now for the co-located Phacilitate Leaders Asia and RMF’s inaugural World Stem Cell Summit- China, at the Kerry Hotel, Pudong, Shanghai, on October 15-16, 2019. The pre-conference day on October 14 includes a complimentary ‘Introduction to Chinese business and collaborations workshop’.

According to Bernard Siegel, Executive Director of Regenerative Medicine Foundation, “At this moment of global uncertainty, Shanghai, China is exactly the right venue for this international conference. The humanitarian quest for healing is shared by all societies and cultures. With global collaboration, the promise of advanced therapies will be accomplished, sooner rather than later. Our conference program will provide timely information to expand knowledge and guidance to achieve quality solutions. All in the spirit of friendship and cooperation.”

Michael Adeniya, Portfolio Director at Phacilitate, said, “We decided early in our planning that the success of this year’s Phacilitate Leaders Asia would be built on setting up the right partnerships to unite the industry and creating an unforgettable and enjoyable experience for all attendees. Every member of our team leads with a partnership-first approach resulting in an unparalleled experience and networking opportunities for Phacilitate Leaders Asia and World Stem Cell Summit-China attendees.”

For the latest additions to the agenda and speakers, pricing, sponsorship and registration, please visit: https://www.worldstemcellsummit.com/home-wscs-china/.

New and enhanced opportunities include:

Policy, Regulation and Science Diplomacy - discussions focused on regulation, standardization and problem solving

Innovations in CAR-T, Gene Therapy & Advanced Therapy Manufacture – Presentations highlighting the latest developments from global biotech

Regenerative Medicine in the Clinic - sessions aimed at educating clinicians and patients on what is available for regenerative treatments in the "here and now"

Scientific Discovery - exploring the future of stem cells and regenerative medicine; identifying new developments that will transform health and healing

Expo - showcasing leading companies focused on cell and gene therapies and tissue–based products

Investor Showcase - offering networking with rising companies and business opportunities

Asia focus - where attendees gain strategies for globalization and the essentials of business and regulation in China, Japan and South Korea. Don't miss the free pre-conference workshop!

About Phacilitate

Phacilitate believes in the power of partnerships and that through collaboration, anything can be achieved. By fostering the community and bringing together a diverse range of expertise from across the advanced therapies ecosystem, Phacilitate is creating a network of partnerships that brings the industry closer to achieving the ultimate goal of improving patient care and developing commercially viable curative treatments. This is the future of healthcare. Phacilitate unites people through award-winning events, which focus on the business and the science of advanced therapies, creating unforgettable experiences and memories to connect and inspire. Phacilitate Leaders World, Phacilitate Leaders Europe and the Phacilitate Leaders Asia, are the pillars of the calendar and bring together the entire advanced therapies ecosystem. For more information about Phacilitate, please visit: phacilitate.co.uk.

About the Regenerative Medicine Foundation (RMF)

The nonprofit Regenerative Medicine Foundation fosters strategic collaborations to accelerate the development of regenerative medicine to improve health and deliver cures. RMF unites the world’s leading researchers, medical centers, universities, labs, businesses, funders, policymakers, experts in law, regulation and ethics, medical philanthropies, and patient organizations. We maintain a trusted network of leaders and pursue our mission by producing its flagship World Stem Cell Summit series of conferences and public days, honoring leaders through the Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine “Action” Awards, supporting our official journal partner STEM CELLS Translational Medicine (SCTM), promoting solution-focused policy initiatives both nationally and internationally and creating STEM/STEAM educational projects. For more information about RMF, please visit: www.regmedfoundation.org.

About the World Stem Cell Summit (WSCS)

Produced by the non-profit Regenerative Medicine Foundation (RMF), and in its 15th year, the World Stem Cell Summit will take place January 21-24, 2020, in Miami, Florida. The Summit is the most inclusive and expansive interdisciplinary, networking, and partnering meeting in the stem cell science and regenerative medicine field. With the overarching purpose of fostering biomedical research, funding, and investments targeting cures, the Summit and co-located conferences serve a diverse ecosystem of stakeholders. For more information about the 15th World Stem Cell Summit (WSCS), please visit: worldstemcellsummit.com.

