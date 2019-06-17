Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

INDE Pioneers Augmented Reality Display Advertising with 7 Nationwide Brookfield Mall Properties in US

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 06:05am EDT

LONDON and LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 17, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Augmented Reality company INDE is proud to announce a partnership with Brookfield Properties to launch the world's first augmented reality display network. Brookfield is a premier retail property operating company with whom INDE will launch an Augmented Reality advertising network of 7 high-traffic screens in flagship malls across 6 US states with more to follow.

INDE - AR at Bookfield Mall

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jun 17, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Augmented Reality company INDE is proud to announce a partnership with Brookfield Properties to launch the world's first augmented reality display network. Brookfield is a premier retail property operating company with whom INDE will launch an Augmented Reality advertising network of 7 high-traffic screens in flagship malls across 6 US states with more to follow.

Using the most advanced AR technology, INDE has designed a system that delivers branded immersive experiences on any large-format digital display in any retail space - a cutting-edge media space unlike anything currently on the market. The launch is a huge step towards the future of interactive multi-subject advertising, redefining total engagement with on-screen media, and significantly increasing the value of that media space.

"For many years we've prided ourselves on massive engagement rates with our systems. Now it's time to use that engagement power to benefit potential advertisers and consumers alike. This network provides a unique approach to launching campaigns. National coverage, engaged consumers and the potential for more," said Alex Poulson, CEO of INDE.

AR advertising provides the ultimate and highest-quality solution for brands seeking to revolutionise the way they engage and entertain to the world. The AR media screens in the Brookfield network will provide app- and download-free interactions with 3D content that increases dwell times by 15-20 minutes, resulting in increased engagement with associated advertising and brands.

Statistical data obtained from over 200 large-screen AR installations worldwide suggests that 95% of viewers express an overwhelmingly positive reaction to AR content. Consequently the advertising media around Augmented Reality is able to benefit from significantly higher viewer engagement compared to traditional ad spots.

All Augmented Reality screens will come ready to display a range of ready-made AR content from INDE's award-winning 3D library. INDE will also be offering custom-developed 3D content and on-screen branding opportunities, as well as remote content updates across the screen network.

INDE's large-screen AR system has been a trusted tool used by National Geographic, Universal, Warner Bros, 20th Century Fox, Pizza Hut, Adidas, Coca-Cola and more. Their products and experiences endeavour to create deeper, more engaging interaction between people and three-dimensional digital content. INDE currently operates offices in the United Kingdom, Los Angeles, Hong Kong and Budapest.

For more information visit https://www.indestry.com/.

Media Contact:
Eszter Varga
comms@indestry.com

News Source: INDE

Related link: https://www.indestry.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/inde-pioneers-augmented-reality-display-advertising-with-7-nationwide-brookfield-mall-properties-in-us/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:24aSpain joins France and Germany in race to build Europe's next fighter jet
RE
06:21aWTO suspends litigation over China "market economy" status at Beijing's request
RE
06:19aBARRIERS TO TRADE : as protectionism rises, EU continues opening up export markets for European firms
PU
06:17aBitcoin Tops $9,000 as Crypto Rally Trounces Stocks, Bonds, Gold and Oil
DJ
06:08aGerman economy to shrink slightly in second quarter - Bundesbank
RE
06:08aMARKET SNAPSHOT: The Fed May Break A Lot Of Stock-market Investors' Hearts This Week
DJ
06:05aINDE Pioneers Augmented Reality Display Advertising with 7 Nationwide Brookfield Mall Properties in US
SE
06:03aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Farmers can lead renewables revolution in govt climate plan
PU
06:03aNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Real Estate Development and Sales in the First Five Months of 2019
PU
06:03aNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Industrial Production Operation in May 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET : Lufthansa profit warning spooks European airline sector
2WTI : Oil's Slide Highlights Global-Growth Fears
3KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : Strategic review conclusions & indebtedness update ●
4BANCO BPM : EXCLUSIVE: Banks face new challenges in Italian diamond scandal
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : to set up 50 billion euro bad bank

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About