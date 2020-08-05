Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

INDONESIA GDP -4.19% Q/Q IN Q2 (REUTERS POLL -3.49%)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 12:11am EDT

INDONESIA GDP -4.19% Q/Q IN Q2 (REUTERS POLL -3.49%)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:39aEGYPT'S PRIVATE ECONOMIC ACTIVITY HITS 1-YEAR HIGH : Pmi
RE
12:36aUAE GROWTH AGAIN POSITIVE BUT SUBDUED IN JULY : Pmi
RE
12:32aSAUDI ARABIA'S NON-OIL PRIVATE SECTOR STABLE IN JULY : Pmi
RE
12:27aInvestors raise concerns about migrant workers' rights in Gulf
RE
12:23aInvestors raise concerns about migrant workers' rights in Gulf
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aIndonesia gdp -4.19% q/q in q2 (reuters poll -3.49%)
RE
12:10aIndonesia gdp -5.32% y/y in q2 (reuters poll -4.61%)
RE
12:05aUK car sales rise 11% in first full month of dealership reopenings
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : JAPAN POST : to sell Australia's Toll Holdings - report
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : China, U.S. to review trade deal, air other grievances on Aug 15 - sources
3GOLD : GLOBAL MARKETS: Asia shares poised to open lower, gold at fresh record
4BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Beyond Meat racks up high COVID-19 operational costs, shares fall 7%
5SQUARE, INC. : Square Shares Jump More Than 10% in After-Hours Trade
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group