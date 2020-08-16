INDONESIA REPORTS 2,081 NEW CORONAVIRUS INFECTIONS, 79 DEATHS - COVID-19 TASK FORCE

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
United States
United Kingdom
Canada
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Listes Style d'investissement
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Family Business
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Family Business
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Phases d'accumulation
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Guides thématiques
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Economy & Forex
>
All News
News : Economy & Forex
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies / Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Economic Events
Press releases
INDONESIA REPORTS 2,081 NEW CORONAVIRUS INFECTIONS, 79 DEATHS - COVID-19 TASK FORCE
0
08/16/2020 | 03:38am EDT
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
INDONESIA REPORTS 2,081 NEW CORONAVIRUS INFECTIONS, 79 DEATHS - COVID-19 TASK FORCE
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:43a
CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE
: China's crude oil output up 0.6% in July
PU
04:18a
CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE
: China's power use grows steadily in July
PU
03:43a
Saudi inflation jumps to 6.1% after VAT increase
RE
03:38a
Indonesia reports 2,081 new coronavirus infections, 79 deaths - covid-19 task force
RE
03:38a
Indonesia reports 2,081 new coronavirus infections, 79 deaths - covid-19 task force
RE
03:11a
Congo's central bank makes huge rate hike to 18.5%
RE
02:58a
Egypt's GASC issues tender for vegetable oils for Oct. 25-Nov. 20 arrival
RE
01:06a
Argentina approves revised debt offer, set for SEC filing
RE
08/15
Argentina approves revised debt offer, set for SEC filing
RE
08/15
Mexican president says jobs gained back in August, reversing trend of losses
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
TERAFORCE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
: UAE, Israeli companies sign 'strategic commercial agreement' on coronavirus..
2
THOR VTOL Completes Environmental Qualification Tests Ahead of Delivery of 1,000 Units
3
ACACIA PHARMA GROUP
: ACACIA PHARMA : Advances Preparations for US Launch of BARHEMSYS®
4
COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS
: COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS CEMIG : Cemig coloca a venda imove..
5
TOLL BROTHERS, INC.
: TOLL BROTHERS : Introduces New Home Designs at Its Resort-Style Community in Thornton
More news
HOT NEWS
BAIDU, INC.
-6.29%
Baidu, iQiyi Shares Fall After iQiyi Says SEC Is Investigating Its Books
MCKESSON CORPORATION
+4.26%
McKesson Tapped to Distribute Coronavirus Vaccines in U.S.
APPLIED MATERIALS, I.
+3.92%
S&P 500 muted as stimulus deal remains elusive
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGE.
+13.31%
HAPAG-LLOYD : Sell rating from JP Morgan
+4.19%
Evergrande sells property management unit stake for $3 bln ahead of possible IPO
VARTA AG
-10.04%
VARTA : DZ Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
More news
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Offre Binck
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group
Slave