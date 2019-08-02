Log in
INE National Statisics Institute : Bankruptcy proceedings statistics

08/02/2019

2 August 2019

(Text in translation process)

Bankruptcy Proceedings Statistics (BPS)

Second quarter 2019. Provisional data

El número de deudores concursados disminuye un 10.9% en tasa anual en el segundo trimestre

El 39.2% de las empresas concursadas tienen como actividad principal el Comercio y la Industria y la energía

El número de deudores concursados alcanza la cifra de 1,588 en el segundo trimestre de 2019, lo que supone una disminución del 10.9% respecto al mismo periodo del año anterior.

Por tipo de concurso, 1,484 son voluntarios (un 11.3% menos que en el segundo trimestre de 2018) y 104 necesarios (un 4.6% menos). Atendiendo a la clase de procedimiento, los ordinarios disminuyen un 18.6% y los abreviados un 9.9%.

Evolution of the number of bankrupt debtors1

4Q.16

1Q.17

2Q.17

3Q.17

Voluntary

Necessary

1Final data until the 2nd quarter of 2018

4Q.17

1Q.18

2Q.18

3Q.18

4Q.18

Bankrupt debtors by legal nature and characteristics of bankruptcy 2nd quarter 2019

1Q.19

Total

% Variation

Quarter-

Interannual

Interannual

on-quarter

accumulated

Bankrupt debtors

1,588

-3.6

-10.9

-4.9

Individuals without business activity

514

2.6

-4.6

-4.0

Bankrupt companies

1,074

-6.4

-13.6

-5.3

Individuals with business activity

112

28.7

16.7

-7.0

Public Limited Company (P.L.C.)

86

-14.9

-11.3

-0.5

Private Limited Company (L.T.D.)

860

-7.4

-15.0

-5.1

Other

16

-46.7

-57.9

-22.0

Type of bankruptcy

Voluntary

1,484

-4.7

-11.3

-4.9

Necessary

104

15.6

-4.6

-4.9

Type of procedure

Ordinary

171

35.7

-18.6

-25.4

Abreviated

1,417

-6.9

-9.9

-2.2

2Q.19

Evolution of the quarterly rate

Para contribuir al análisis e interpretación de los datos, el gráfico siguiente muestra la variación del número de deudores concursados entre el primer y el segundo trimestre en los cinco últimos años. En 2019 la tasa trimestral es del -3.6%.

Quarterly evolution of the number of bankrupt debtors

Variation 2nd quarter over 1st quarter. Percentage

10.1

9.9

-9.8

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Bankrupt companies by legal nature and turnover bracket

De los 1,588 deudores concursados en el segundo trimestre, 1,074 son empresas (personas físicas con actividad empresarial y personas jurídicas) y 514 personas físicas sin actividad empresarial, lo que supone el 67.6% y el 32.4%, respectivamente, del total de deudores.

El número de empresas concursadas disminuye un 13.6% en el segundo trimestre de 2019 respecto al mismo periodo del año pasado.

Según la forma jurídica, el 80.1% de las empresas concursadas son Sociedades de Responsabilidad Limitada.

El 33.9% de las empresas concursadas se encuentra en el tramo más bajo de volumen de negocio (hasta 250,000 euros) y son, principalmente, Sociedades de Responsabilidad Limitada.

Bankrupt companies by legal nature and turnover bracket

Million euros per year. 2nd quarter 2019

Total

Individuals 1

P.L.C.

L.T.D.

Others

TOTAL

1,074

112

86

860

16

Less or equal than 0,25

364

73

10

278

3

More than 0,25 to 0,5

139

5

9

125

0

More than 0,5 to 1

113

2

11

97

3

More than 1 to 2

108

2

15

91

0

More than 2 to 5

88

1

11

72

4

More than 5

62

0

16

42

4

Without classification

200

29

14

155

2

1Individuals with business activity

BPS - 2nd Quarter 2019 (2/9)

Bankrupt companies by economic activity and number of employees

El 24.2% de las empresas concursadas tienen como actividad económica principal el Comercio y el 15.0% la Industria y energía.

En cuanto al número de asalariados, el 59.2% del total de empresas concursadas tiene menos de seis. Y, entre éstas, el 28.8% no tiene asalariados.

Bankrupt companies by main economic activity and number of employees 2nd quarter 2019

TOTAL

1,074

183

242

Agriculture and fishing

13

4

4

Industry and energy

161

5

26

Construction and property

development

138

45

25

Trade

260

41

83

Transport, storage

48

5

14

Accommodation and catering

72

6

16

Professional activities

83

30

22

Administrative activities

56

11

12

Other services

140

36

40

Without classification

103

0

0

Number of employees

Total 0 1-2

3-5

20-49

Without class.

211

114

112

72

18

19

103

3

0

1

1

0

0

0

31

21

33

30

7

8

0

22

11

17

15

2

1

0

70

37

16

8

3

2

0

9

9

8

2

1

0

0

30

11

7

2

0

0

0

9

10

8

3

1

0

0

10

2

9

4

4

4

0

27

13

13

7

0

4

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

103

6-910-19 50-99 100 and more

Bankrupt companies by seniority

El 22.3% del total de empresas concursadas en el segundo trimestre tiene una antigüedad de 20 o más años. Por su parte, el 21.9% tiene cuatro o menos años de antigüedad.

El 22.1% de las empresas concursadas con cuatro o menos años de antigüedad figuran en el sector Comercio. Por su parte, el 59.0% de las concursadas con 20 o más años de antigüedad se dedican al Comercio y a la Industria y energía.

Bankrupt companies by seniority and economic activity 2nd quarter 2019

Un-

Total

To4

classified

TOTAL

1,074

235

236

134

134

67

239

29

Agriculture and fishing

13

5

2

1

4

1

0

0

Industry and energy

161

28

28

16

11

13

65

0

Construction and property

development

138

27

20

20

29

6

36

0

Trade

260

52

61

30

27

14

76

0

Transport, storage

48

9

15

2

6

4

12

0

Accommodation and catering

72

29

17

10

6

4

6

0

Professional activities

83

13

28

15

9

8

10

0

Administrative activities

56

15

17

6

6

5

7

0

Other services

140

51

35

16

15

2

21

0

Without classification

103

6

13

18

21

10

6

29

Age (in years)

From 5 to 8 From 9 to 12 From 13 to 16 From 17 to 19 20 or more

Results by Autonomous Community

Cataluña y Comunidad de Madrid concentran el 42.8% del total de deudores concursados en el segundo trimestre de 2019.

Bankrupt debtors by type of bankruptcy, type of procedure and existence of anticipated proposals for agreement 2nd quarter 2019

Volun-

Nece-

Ordinary

Abbrev.

tary

ssary

TOTAL

1,588

1,484

104

171

1,417

1,581

7

Andalucía

158

146

12

42

116

158

0

Aragón

71

62

9

1

70

69

2

Asturias, Principado de

23

20

3

2

21

21

2

Balears, Illes

35

30

5

18

17

35

0

Canarias

29

28

1

1

28

28

1

Cantabria

14

14

0

0

14

14

0

Castilla y León

61

56

5

7

54

61

0

Castilla-La Mancha

33

32

1

0

33

33

0

Cataluña

431

419

12

9

422

431

0

Comunitat Valenciana

240

223

17

27

213

240

0

Extremadura

26

25

1

2

24

25

1

Galicia

72

61

11

0

72

71

1

Madrid, Comunidad de

249

234

15

55

194

249

0

Murcia, Región de

39

35

4

0

39

39

0

Navarra, Comunidad Foral de

12

11

1

0

12

12

0

País Vasco

83

80

3

7

76

83

0

Rioja, La

7

3

4

0

7

7

0

Existence of anticipated proposal for agreement No Yes

TotalType of bankruptcy Type of procedure

Castilla-La Mancha presenta la mayor bajada anual en el segundo trimestre (-46.8%) y Extremadura el mayor aumento (8.3%).

Annual variation of bankrupt debtors by Autonomous Community 2nd quarter 2019. Percentage

0.0

1.2 4.4

7.6

8.2

8.3

-46.8

-44.3

-41.7

-32.4

-27.5

-19.2 -18.6

-14.3

-12.9

-12.9

-10.9

-5.3

Castilla-LaMancha

Murcia,Regiónde

Rioja,La

Asturias,Principadode

Canarias

Madrid,Comunidadde

Balears,Illes

Navarra,ComunidadForalde

Cataluña

CastillayLeón

Total

Galicia

Cantabria

PaísVasco

Aragón

ComunitatValenciana

Andalucía

Extremadura

Revision and updating of data

Data for 2019 are provisional and will be reviewed when the data for the same period of the next year are published. That is, when the data for the second quarter of 2020 are published, the final data for the same quarter in 2019 will be disseminated

Nota metodológica

The objective of the Bankruptcy Proceedings Statistics (BPS) is to provide quarterly information on the number of bankrupt debtors, as well as on the type of bankruptcy (voluntary or necessary), on the type of procedure (ordinary or abbreviated) and on the existence of anticipated proposal for agreement and of its content (debt relief, grace period, debt relief and grace period or another proposal). The information is obtained through the judicial bulletins filled out by the Mercantile Courts, the Courts of First Instance and the Courts of First Instance and Trial with mercantile jurisdiction.

This statistics have been carried out since 2005 replacing the Statistics of Suspension of Payments and Declarations of Bankruptcy, which ceased to be made with the entry into force on 1 September 2004 of the Organic Law 8/2003 for the Reform of Bankruptcy Proceedings and the Insolvency Act 22/2003.

Type of survey: continuous on a quarterly basis.

Population scope: all debtors who have entered into an arrangement with creditors by a judge.

Geographical scope: the entire national territory.

Reference period: the calendar quarter.

Collection method: from the bulletins filled out by the courts.

Standarised Methodological Report

File in the Inventory of Statistical Operations: 30219

For further information see INEbase:www.ine.es/en/ Twitter: @es_ine All press releases at: www.ine.es/en/prensa/prensa_en.htm

Press office: Telephone numbers: (+34) 91 583 93 63 /94 08 - gprensa@ine.esInformation Area: Telephone number: (+34) 91 583 91 00 - www.ine.es/infoine/?L=1

Disclaimer

INE - National Statisics Institute published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 07:49:08 UTC
