INE National Statisics Institute : Bankruptcy proceedings statistics

2 August 2019

Bankruptcy Proceedings Statistics (BPS)

Second quarter 2019. Provisional data

El número de deudores concursados disminuye un 10.9% en tasa anual en el segundo trimestre

El 39.2% de las empresas concursadas tienen como actividad principal el Comercio y la Industria y la energía

El número de deudores concursados alcanza la cifra de 1,588 en el segundo trimestre de 2019, lo que supone una disminución del 10.9% respecto al mismo periodo del año anterior.

Por tipo de concurso, 1,484 son voluntarios (un 11.3% menos que en el segundo trimestre de 2018) y 104 necesarios (un 4.6% menos). Atendiendo a la clase de procedimiento, los ordinarios disminuyen un 18.6% y los abreviados un 9.9%.

Evolution of the number of bankrupt debtors1

4Q.16

1Q.17

2Q.17

3Q.17

Voluntary

Necessary

1Final data until the 2nd quarter of 2018

4Q.17

1Q.18

2Q.18

3Q.18

4Q.18

Bankrupt debtors by legal nature and characteristics of bankruptcy 2nd quarter 2019

1Q.19

Total % Variation Quarter- Interannual Interannual on-quarter accumulated Bankrupt debtors 1,588 -3.6 -10.9 -4.9 Individuals without business activity 514 2.6 -4.6 -4.0 Bankrupt companies 1,074 -6.4 -13.6 -5.3 Individuals with business activity 112 28.7 16.7 -7.0 Public Limited Company (P.L.C.) 86 -14.9 -11.3 -0.5 Private Limited Company (L.T.D.) 860 -7.4 -15.0 -5.1 Other 16 -46.7 -57.9 -22.0 Type of bankruptcy Voluntary 1,484 -4.7 -11.3 -4.9 Necessary 104 15.6 -4.6 -4.9 Type of procedure Ordinary 171 35.7 -18.6 -25.4 Abreviated 1,417 -6.9 -9.9 -2.2

2Q.19

Evolution of the quarterly rate

Para contribuir al análisis e interpretación de los datos, el gráfico siguiente muestra la variación del número de deudores concursados entre el primer y el segundo trimestre en los cinco últimos años. En 2019 la tasa trimestral es del -3.6%.

Quarterly evolution of the number of bankrupt debtors

Variation 2nd quarter over 1st quarter. Percentage

10.1

9.9

-9.8

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Bankrupt companies by legal nature and turnover bracket

De los 1,588 deudores concursados en el segundo trimestre, 1,074 son empresas (personas físicas con actividad empresarial y personas jurídicas) y 514 personas físicas sin actividad empresarial, lo que supone el 67.6% y el 32.4%, respectivamente, del total de deudores.

El número de empresas concursadas disminuye un 13.6% en el segundo trimestre de 2019 respecto al mismo periodo del año pasado.

Según la forma jurídica, el 80.1% de las empresas concursadas son Sociedades de Responsabilidad Limitada.

El 33.9% de las empresas concursadas se encuentra en el tramo más bajo de volumen de negocio (hasta 250,000 euros) y son, principalmente, Sociedades de Responsabilidad Limitada.

Bankrupt companies by legal nature and turnover bracket

Million euros per year. 2nd quarter 2019

Total Individuals 1 P.L.C. L.T.D. Others TOTAL 1,074 112 86 860 16 Less or equal than 0,25 364 73 10 278 3 More than 0,25 to 0,5 139 5 9 125 0 More than 0,5 to 1 113 2 11 97 3 More than 1 to 2 108 2 15 91 0 More than 2 to 5 88 1 11 72 4 More than 5 62 0 16 42 4 Without classification 200 29 14 155 2 1Individuals with business activity BPS - 2nd Quarter 2019 (2/9)

Bankrupt companies by economic activity and number of employees

El 24.2% de las empresas concursadas tienen como actividad económica principal el Comercio y el 15.0% la Industria y energía.

En cuanto al número de asalariados, el 59.2% del total de empresas concursadas tiene menos de seis. Y, entre éstas, el 28.8% no tiene asalariados.

Bankrupt companies by main economic activity and number of employees 2nd quarter 2019

TOTAL 1,074 183 242 Agriculture and fishing 13 4 4 Industry and energy 161 5 26 Construction and property development 138 45 25 Trade 260 41 83 Transport, storage 48 5 14 Accommodation and catering 72 6 16 Professional activities 83 30 22 Administrative activities 56 11 12 Other services 140 36 40 Without classification 103 0 0 Number of employees Total 0 1-2 3-5 20-49 Without class. 211 114 112 72 18 19 103 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 31 21 33 30 7 8 0 22 11 17 15 2 1 0 70 37 16 8 3 2 0 9 9 8 2 1 0 0 30 11 7 2 0 0 0 9 10 8 3 1 0 0 10 2 9 4 4 4 0 27 13 13 7 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 103 6-910-19 50-99 100 and more

Bankrupt companies by seniority

El 22.3% del total de empresas concursadas en el segundo trimestre tiene una antigüedad de 20 o más años. Por su parte, el 21.9% tiene cuatro o menos años de antigüedad.

El 22.1% de las empresas concursadas con cuatro o menos años de antigüedad figuran en el sector Comercio. Por su parte, el 59.0% de las concursadas con 20 o más años de antigüedad se dedican al Comercio y a la Industria y energía.

Bankrupt companies by seniority and economic activity 2nd quarter 2019

Un- Total To4 classified TOTAL 1,074 235 236 134 134 67 239 29 Agriculture and fishing 13 5 2 1 4 1 0 0 Industry and energy 161 28 28 16 11 13 65 0 Construction and property development 138 27 20 20 29 6 36 0 Trade 260 52 61 30 27 14 76 0 Transport, storage 48 9 15 2 6 4 12 0 Accommodation and catering 72 29 17 10 6 4 6 0 Professional activities 83 13 28 15 9 8 10 0 Administrative activities 56 15 17 6 6 5 7 0 Other services 140 51 35 16 15 2 21 0 Without classification 103 6 13 18 21 10 6 29 Age (in years)

From 5 to 8 From 9 to 12 From 13 to 16 From 17 to 19 20 or more

Results by Autonomous Community

Cataluña y Comunidad de Madrid concentran el 42.8% del total de deudores concursados en el segundo trimestre de 2019.

Bankrupt debtors by type of bankruptcy, type of procedure and existence of anticipated proposals for agreement 2nd quarter 2019

Volun- Nece- Ordinary Abbrev. tary ssary TOTAL 1,588 1,484 104 171 1,417 1,581 7 Andalucía 158 146 12 42 116 158 0 Aragón 71 62 9 1 70 69 2 Asturias, Principado de 23 20 3 2 21 21 2 Balears, Illes 35 30 5 18 17 35 0 Canarias 29 28 1 1 28 28 1 Cantabria 14 14 0 0 14 14 0 Castilla y León 61 56 5 7 54 61 0 Castilla-La Mancha 33 32 1 0 33 33 0 Cataluña 431 419 12 9 422 431 0 Comunitat Valenciana 240 223 17 27 213 240 0 Extremadura 26 25 1 2 24 25 1 Galicia 72 61 11 0 72 71 1 Madrid, Comunidad de 249 234 15 55 194 249 0 Murcia, Región de 39 35 4 0 39 39 0 Navarra, Comunidad Foral de 12 11 1 0 12 12 0 País Vasco 83 80 3 7 76 83 0 Rioja, La 7 3 4 0 7 7 0 Existence of anticipated proposal for agreement No Yes

TotalType of bankruptcy Type of procedure

Castilla-La Mancha presenta la mayor bajada anual en el segundo trimestre (-46.8%) y Extremadura el mayor aumento (8.3%).

Annual variation of bankrupt debtors by Autonomous Community 2nd quarter 2019. Percentage

0.0

1.2 4.4

7.6

8.2

8.3

-46.8

-44.3

-41.7

-32.4

-27.5

-19.2 -18.6

-14.3

-12.9

-12.9

-10.9

-5.3

Castilla-LaMancha

Murcia,Regiónde

Rioja,La

Asturias,Principadode

Canarias

Madrid,Comunidadde

Balears,Illes

Navarra,ComunidadForalde

Cataluña

CastillayLeón

Total

Galicia

Cantabria

PaísVasco

Aragón

ComunitatValenciana

Andalucía

Extremadura

Revision and updating of data

Data for 2019 are provisional and will be reviewed when the data for the same period of the next year are published. That is, when the data for the second quarter of 2020 are published, the final data for the same quarter in 2019 will be disseminated

Nota metodológica

The objective of the Bankruptcy Proceedings Statistics (BPS) is to provide quarterly information on the number of bankrupt debtors, as well as on the type of bankruptcy (voluntary or necessary), on the type of procedure (ordinary or abbreviated) and on the existence of anticipated proposal for agreement and of its content (debt relief, grace period, debt relief and grace period or another proposal). The information is obtained through the judicial bulletins filled out by the Mercantile Courts, the Courts of First Instance and the Courts of First Instance and Trial with mercantile jurisdiction.

This statistics have been carried out since 2005 replacing the Statistics of Suspension of Payments and Declarations of Bankruptcy, which ceased to be made with the entry into force on 1 September 2004 of the Organic Law 8/2003 for the Reform of Bankruptcy Proceedings and the Insolvency Act 22/2003.

Type of survey: continuous on a quarterly basis.

Population scope: all debtors who have entered into an arrangement with creditors by a judge.

Geographical scope: the entire national territory.

Reference period: the calendar quarter.

Collection method: from the bulletins filled out by the courts.

Standarised Methodological Report

File in the Inventory of Statistical Operations: 30219

