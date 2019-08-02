INE National Statisics Institute : Bankruptcy proceedings statistics

(Text in translation process)
Bankruptcy Proceedings Statistics (BPS)
Second quarter 2019. Provisional data
El número de deudores concursados disminuye un 10.9% en tasa anual en el segundo trimestre
El 39.2% de las empresas concursadas tienen como actividad principal el Comercio y la Industria y la energía
El número de deudores concursados alcanza la cifra de 1,588 en el segundo trimestre de 2019, lo que supone una disminución del 10.9% respecto al mismo periodo del año anterior.
Por tipo de concurso, 1,484 son voluntarios (un 11.3% menos que en el segundo trimestre de 2018) y 104 necesarios (un 4.6% menos). Atendiendo a la clase de procedimiento, los ordinarios disminuyen un 18.6% y los abreviados un 9.9%.
Evolution of the number of bankrupt debtors1
1Q.17
2Q.17
3Q.17
Voluntary
Necessary
1Final data until the 2nd quarter of 2018
4Q.17
1Q.18
2Q.18
3Q.18
4Q.18
Bankrupt debtors by legal nature and characteristics of bankruptcy 2nd quarter 2019
1Q.19
|
Total
|
% Variation
|
Quarter-
|
Interannual
|
Interannual
|
on-quarter
|
accumulated
|
Bankrupt debtors
|
1,588
|
-3.6
|
-10.9
|
-4.9
|
Individuals without business activity
|
514
|
2.6
|
-4.6
|
-4.0
|
Bankrupt companies
|
1,074
|
-6.4
|
-13.6
|
-5.3
|
Individuals with business activity
|
112
|
28.7
|
16.7
|
-7.0
|
Public Limited Company (P.L.C.)
|
86
|
-14.9
|
-11.3
|
-0.5
|
Private Limited Company (L.T.D.)
|
860
|
-7.4
|
-15.0
|
-5.1
|
Other
|
16
|
-46.7
|
-57.9
|
-22.0
|
Type of bankruptcy
|
Voluntary
|
1,484
|
-4.7
|
-11.3
|
-4.9
|
Necessary
|
104
|
15.6
|
-4.6
|
-4.9
|
Type of procedure
|
Ordinary
|
171
|
35.7
|
-18.6
|
-25.4
|
Abreviated
|
1,417
|
-6.9
|
-9.9
|
-2.2
2Q.19
Evolution of the quarterly rate
Para contribuir al análisis e interpretación de los datos, el gráfico siguiente muestra la variación del número de deudores concursados entre el primer y el segundo trimestre en los cinco últimos años. En 2019 la tasa trimestral es del -3.6%.
Quarterly evolution of the number of bankrupt debtors
Variation 2nd quarter over 1st quarter. Percentage
10.1
9.9
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Bankrupt companies by legal nature and turnover bracket
De los 1,588 deudores concursados en el segundo trimestre, 1,074 son empresas (personas físicas con actividad empresarial y personas jurídicas) y 514 personas físicas sin actividad empresarial, lo que supone el 67.6% y el 32.4%, respectivamente, del total de deudores.
El número de empresas concursadas disminuye un 13.6% en el segundo trimestre de 2019 respecto al mismo periodo del año pasado.
Según la forma jurídica, el 80.1% de las empresas concursadas son Sociedades de Responsabilidad Limitada.
El 33.9% de las empresas concursadas se encuentra en el tramo más bajo de volumen de negocio (hasta 250,000 euros) y son, principalmente, Sociedades de Responsabilidad Limitada.
Bankrupt companies by legal nature and turnover bracket
Million euros per year. 2nd quarter 2019
|
Total
|
Individuals 1
|
P.L.C.
|
L.T.D.
|
Others
|
TOTAL
|
1,074
|
112
|
86
|
860
|
16
|
Less or equal than 0,25
|
364
|
73
|
10
|
278
|
3
|
More than 0,25 to 0,5
|
139
|
5
|
9
|
125
|
0
|
More than 0,5 to 1
|
113
|
2
|
11
|
97
|
3
|
More than 1 to 2
|
108
|
2
|
15
|
91
|
0
|
More than 2 to 5
|
88
|
1
|
11
|
72
|
4
|
More than 5
|
62
|
0
|
16
|
42
|
4
|
Without classification
|
200
|
29
|
14
|
155
|
2
|
1Individuals with business activity
|
BPS - 2nd Quarter 2019 (2/9)
Bankrupt companies by economic activity and number of employees
El 24.2% de las empresas concursadas tienen como actividad económica principal el Comercio y el 15.0% la Industria y energía.
En cuanto al número de asalariados, el 59.2% del total de empresas concursadas tiene menos de seis. Y, entre éstas, el 28.8% no tiene asalariados.
Bankrupt companies by main economic activity and number of employees 2nd quarter 2019
|
|
TOTAL
|
1,074
|
183
|
242
|
Agriculture and fishing
|
13
|
4
|
4
|
Industry and energy
|
161
|
5
|
26
|
Construction and property
|
development
|
138
|
45
|
25
|
Trade
|
260
|
41
|
83
|
Transport, storage
|
48
|
5
|
14
|
Accommodation and catering
|
72
|
6
|
16
|
Professional activities
|
83
|
30
|
22
|
Administrative activities
|
56
|
11
|
12
|
Other services
|
140
|
36
|
40
|
Without classification
|
103
|
0
|
0
|
Number of employees
|
Total 0 1-2
|
3-5
|
20-49
|
Without class.
|
211
|
114
|
112
|
72
|
18
|
19
|
103
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
31
|
21
|
33
|
30
|
7
|
8
|
0
|
22
|
11
|
17
|
15
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
70
|
37
|
16
|
8
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
9
|
9
|
8
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
30
|
11
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
9
|
10
|
8
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
10
|
2
|
9
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
27
|
13
|
13
|
7
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
103
6-910-19 50-99 100 and more
Bankrupt companies by seniority
El 22.3% del total de empresas concursadas en el segundo trimestre tiene una antigüedad de 20 o más años. Por su parte, el 21.9% tiene cuatro o menos años de antigüedad.
El 22.1% de las empresas concursadas con cuatro o menos años de antigüedad figuran en el sector Comercio. Por su parte, el 59.0% de las concursadas con 20 o más años de antigüedad se dedican al Comercio y a la Industria y energía.
Bankrupt companies by seniority and economic activity 2nd quarter 2019
|
Un-
|
Total
|
To4
|
classified
|
TOTAL
|
1,074
|
235
|
236
|
134
|
134
|
67
|
239
|
29
|
Agriculture and fishing
|
13
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Industry and energy
|
161
|
28
|
28
|
16
|
11
|
13
|
65
|
0
|
Construction and property
|
development
|
138
|
27
|
20
|
20
|
29
|
6
|
36
|
0
|
Trade
|
260
|
52
|
61
|
30
|
27
|
14
|
76
|
0
|
Transport, storage
|
48
|
9
|
15
|
2
|
6
|
4
|
12
|
0
|
Accommodation and catering
|
72
|
29
|
17
|
10
|
6
|
4
|
6
|
0
|
Professional activities
|
83
|
13
|
28
|
15
|
9
|
8
|
10
|
0
|
Administrative activities
|
56
|
15
|
17
|
6
|
6
|
5
|
7
|
0
|
Other services
|
140
|
51
|
35
|
16
|
15
|
2
|
21
|
0
|
Without classification
|
103
|
6
|
13
|
18
|
21
|
10
|
6
|
29
Age (in years)
From 5 to 8 From 9 to 12 From 13 to 16 From 17 to 19 20 or more
Results by Autonomous Community
Cataluña y Comunidad de Madrid concentran el 42.8% del total de deudores concursados en el segundo trimestre de 2019.
Bankrupt debtors by type of bankruptcy, type of procedure and existence of anticipated proposals for agreement 2nd quarter 2019
|
Volun-
|
Nece-
|
Ordinary
|
Abbrev.
|
tary
|
ssary
|
TOTAL
|
1,588
|
1,484
|
104
|
171
|
1,417
|
1,581
|
7
|
Andalucía
|
158
|
146
|
12
|
42
|
116
|
158
|
0
|
Aragón
|
71
|
62
|
9
|
1
|
70
|
69
|
2
|
Asturias, Principado de
|
23
|
20
|
3
|
2
|
21
|
21
|
2
|
Balears, Illes
|
35
|
30
|
5
|
18
|
17
|
35
|
0
|
Canarias
|
29
|
28
|
1
|
1
|
28
|
28
|
1
|
Cantabria
|
14
|
14
|
0
|
0
|
14
|
14
|
0
|
Castilla y León
|
61
|
56
|
5
|
7
|
54
|
61
|
0
|
Castilla-La Mancha
|
33
|
32
|
1
|
0
|
33
|
33
|
0
|
Cataluña
|
431
|
419
|
12
|
9
|
422
|
431
|
0
|
Comunitat Valenciana
|
240
|
223
|
17
|
27
|
213
|
240
|
0
|
Extremadura
|
26
|
25
|
1
|
2
|
24
|
25
|
1
|
Galicia
|
72
|
61
|
11
|
0
|
72
|
71
|
1
|
Madrid, Comunidad de
|
249
|
234
|
15
|
55
|
194
|
249
|
0
|
Murcia, Región de
|
39
|
35
|
4
|
0
|
39
|
39
|
0
|
Navarra, Comunidad Foral de
|
12
|
11
|
1
|
0
|
12
|
12
|
0
|
País Vasco
|
83
|
80
|
3
|
7
|
76
|
83
|
0
|
Rioja, La
|
7
|
3
|
4
|
0
|
7
|
7
|
0
Existence of anticipated proposal for agreement No Yes
TotalType of bankruptcy Type of procedure
Castilla-La Mancha presenta la mayor bajada anual en el segundo trimestre (-46.8%) y Extremadura el mayor aumento (8.3%).
Annual variation of bankrupt debtors by Autonomous Community 2nd quarter 2019. Percentage
0.0
1.2 4.4
7.6
8.2
8.3
-46.8
-44.3
-41.7
-32.4
-27.5
-19.2 -18.6
-14.3
-12.9
-12.9
-10.9
-5.3
Castilla-LaMancha
Murcia,Regiónde
Rioja,La
Asturias,Principadode
Canarias
Madrid,Comunidadde
Balears,Illes
Navarra,ComunidadForalde
Cataluña
CastillayLeón
Total
Galicia
Cantabria
PaísVasco
Aragón
ComunitatValenciana
Andalucía
Extremadura
Revision and updating of data
Data for 2019 are provisional and will be reviewed when the data for the same period of the next year are published. That is, when the data for the second quarter of 2020 are published, the final data for the same quarter in 2019 will be disseminated
Nota metodológica
The objective of the Bankruptcy Proceedings Statistics (BPS) is to provide quarterly information on the number of bankrupt debtors, as well as on the type of bankruptcy (voluntary or necessary), on the type of procedure (ordinary or abbreviated) and on the existence of anticipated proposal for agreement and of its content (debt relief, grace period, debt relief and grace period or another proposal). The information is obtained through the judicial bulletins filled out by the Mercantile Courts, the Courts of First Instance and the Courts of First Instance and Trial with mercantile jurisdiction.
This statistics have been carried out since 2005 replacing the Statistics of Suspension of Payments and Declarations of Bankruptcy, which ceased to be made with the entry into force on 1 September 2004 of the Organic Law 8/2003 for the Reform of Bankruptcy Proceedings and the Insolvency Act 22/2003.
Type of survey: continuous on a quarterly basis.
Population scope: all debtors who have entered into an arrangement with creditors by a judge.
Geographical scope: the entire national territory.
Reference period: the calendar quarter.
Collection method: from the bulletins filled out by the courts.
Standarised Methodological Report
File in the Inventory of Statistical Operations: 30219
For further information see INEbase:www.ine.es/en/ Twitter: @es_ine All press releases at: www.ine.es/en/prensa/prensa_en.htm
Press office: Telephone numbers: (+34) 91 583 93 63 /94 08 - gprensa@ine.esInformation Area: Telephone number: (+34) 91 583 91 00 - www.ine.es/infoine/?L=1