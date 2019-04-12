INE National Statisics Institute : Business Confidence Indicators

12 April 2019
Business Confidence Indicators (BCI)
Second quarter of 2019
The Harmonised Business Confidence Index (HBCI) increases by 0.3% in the second quarter of 2019 as compared with the first quarter
20.8% of business establishments foresee a favourable quarter and 15.2% are pessimistic about the performance of their business
Evolution of the Harmonised Business Confidence Index
The Harmonised Business Confidence Index (HBCI) increases by 0.3% in the second quarter of 2019 as compared with the first quarter.
Harmonised Business Confidence Index Second Quarter 2019. Quarterly rate
BCI. second quarter 2019 (1/11)
Opinions regarding the coming quarter (Expectations)
20.8% of business establishments managers considered that the performance of their business durint the second quarter of 2019 would be favourable, while 15.2% thought it would be unfavoruable. The remaining 64.0% thought that it would be normal.
The difference between the percentage of favourable and unfavourable responses, know a Expectations Balance, stood at 5.6 points for Spains as a whole, as compared with the −2.7 in the previous quarter.
Opinions regarding the coming quarter (Expectations)
|
Year / Trimester
Favourable (%)Normal (%)Unfavoruable (%)
(optimistic)
(pessimistic)Balance (optimistic - pessimistic)
2017 II
III
IV
24.1 24.4 21.1
61.1 58.9 63.0
14.8 9.3
16.7 7.7
15.9 5.2
|
2018 I
II
19.6 23.5
62.7 63.7
17.7 1.9
12.8 10.7
|
III
22.8
|
61.5
15.7
7.1
|
IV
19.0
64.9
16.1
2.9
|
2019 I
II
16.6 20.8
64.1 64.0
19.3 15.2
-2.7 5.6
Evolution of the Expectations Balancedel Saldo de Expectativas Second Quarter 2019
10.7
9.3
7.7
7.1
5.6
5.2
Opinions regarding the ending quarter (Situation)
17.3% of business establishments managers expressed a favourable opinion regarding the performance of their business in the first quarter 2019. In turn, 19.8% had an unfavourable opinion.
The difference between the percentage of favoruable and unfavourable respondes referring to the ending quarter, known as Situation Balance, stood at −2.5 points. This figure worsens Expectations previously expressed for that quarte, which stood at −2.7 points.
Opinions regarding the ending quarter (Situation)
|
Año / Trimestre
Favorables (%)Normales (%)Desfavorables (%)
(optimistas)
(pesimistas)Saldo (optimistas - pesimistas)
2017 II
III
IV
18.5 23.5 22.4
60.7 60.5 60.5
20.8 -2.3
16.0 7.5
17.1 5.3
|
2018 I
II
23.9 19.5
59.3 61.4
16.8 7.1
19.1 0.4
|
III
21.7
|
62.5
15.8
5.9
|
IV
20.7
61.7
17.6
3.1
|
2019 I
II
21.6 17.3
61.2 62.9
17.2 19.8
4.4 -2.5
Evolution of the Situation Balance
Second Quarter 2019
Harmonised Business Confidence Index by activiy sector
Three out of the five sector analysed increased confiance with respect to the previous quarter.
Transport and Accomodation (2.9%) registered the greatest increases. On the other hand, Trade and Industry (both with −0.4%) registered the greatest decreases.
General Index and by activity sector
Second Quarter 2019. Quarterly ratel
Transport and Accomodation
GENERAL INDEX
Construction
Other services
Industry -0.4
Trade -0.4
Harmonised Business Confidence Index by size of establishments
Two out of the the five sizes of establishments analysed presented a decrease in confidence, as compared with the previous quarter. Less than 10 employees (1.7%) registered the largest increase. On the other hand, From 50 to 199 employees and From 10 to 49 employees (both
with −0.7%) registered the only decrease.
General index and by size of establishment Second Quarter 2019. Quarterly rate l
Less than 10 employees
GENERAL INDEX
More than 1,000 employees
From 200 to 999 employees
From 10 to 49 employees -0.7
From 50 to 199 employees -0.7
Harmonised Business Confidence Index. Results by Autonomous Communities
Business confidence decreased in the second quarter of 2019 as compared with previous quarter in nine autonomous communities and increased in seven.
The largest increases were recorded in Illes Balears (5.4%), Extremadura (3.3%) y Comunidad de Madrid (1.6%). The largest decreases were recorded in Castilla y León (−1.9), Canarias (−1.6%) and Principado de Asturias (−1.4%).
National index and by Autonomous Communities Second Quarter 2019. Quarterly rate
Balears, Illes
Extremadura
Madrid, Comunidad de
Galicia
Rioja, La
Navarra, Comunidad Foral de
NATIONAL
Cantabria
Comunitat Valenciana
Andalucía
Cataluña
Pais Vasco
Murcia, Región de
Aragón -1.0
Castilla-La Mancha -1.3
Asturias, Principado de -1.4
Canarias -1.6
Castilla y León -1.9