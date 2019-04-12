INE National Statisics Institute : Business Confidence Indicators

12 April 2019

Business Confidence Indicators (BCI)

Second quarter of 2019

The Harmonised Business Confidence Index (HBCI) increases by 0.3% in the second quarter of 2019 as compared with the first quarter

20.8% of business establishments foresee a favourable quarter and 15.2% are pessimistic about the performance of their business

Evolution of the Harmonised Business Confidence Index

The Harmonised Business Confidence Index (HBCI) increases by 0.3% in the second quarter of 2019 as compared with the first quarter.

Harmonised Business Confidence Index Second Quarter 2019. Quarterly rate

Opinions regarding the coming quarter (Expectations)

20.8% of business establishments managers considered that the performance of their business durint the second quarter of 2019 would be favourable, while 15.2% thought it would be unfavoruable. The remaining 64.0% thought that it would be normal.

The difference between the percentage of favourable and unfavourable responses, know a Expectations Balance, stood at 5.6 points for Spains as a whole, as compared with the −2.7 in the previous quarter.

Opinions regarding the coming quarter (Expectations)

Year / Trimester Favourable (%)Normal (%)Unfavoruable (%) (optimistic) (pessimistic)Balance (optimistic - pessimistic) 2017 II III IV 24.1 24.4 21.1 61.1 58.9 63.0 14.8 9.3 16.7 7.7 15.9 5.2 2018 I II 19.6 23.5 62.7 63.7 17.7 1.9 12.8 10.7 III 22.8 61.5 15.7 7.1 IV 19.0 64.9 16.1 2.9 2019 I II 16.6 20.8 64.1 64.0 19.3 15.2 -2.7 5.6

Evolution of the Expectations Balancedel Saldo de Expectativas Second Quarter 2019

10.7

9.3

7.7

7.1

5.6

5.2

Opinions regarding the ending quarter (Situation)

17.3% of business establishments managers expressed a favourable opinion regarding the performance of their business in the first quarter 2019. In turn, 19.8% had an unfavourable opinion.

The difference between the percentage of favoruable and unfavourable respondes referring to the ending quarter, known as Situation Balance, stood at −2.5 points. This figure worsens Expectations previously expressed for that quarte, which stood at −2.7 points.

Opinions regarding the ending quarter (Situation)

Año / Trimestre Favorables (%)Normales (%)Desfavorables (%) (optimistas) (pesimistas)Saldo (optimistas - pesimistas) 2017 II III IV 18.5 23.5 22.4 60.7 60.5 60.5 20.8 -2.3 16.0 7.5 17.1 5.3 2018 I II 23.9 19.5 59.3 61.4 16.8 7.1 19.1 0.4 III 21.7 62.5 15.8 5.9 IV 20.7 61.7 17.6 3.1 2019 I II 21.6 17.3 61.2 62.9 17.2 19.8 4.4 -2.5

Evolution of the Situation Balance

Second Quarter 2019

Harmonised Business Confidence Index by activiy sector

Three out of the five sector analysed increased confiance with respect to the previous quarter.

Transport and Accomodation (2.9%) registered the greatest increases. On the other hand, Trade and Industry (both with −0.4%) registered the greatest decreases.

General Index and by activity sector

Second Quarter 2019. Quarterly ratel

Transport and Accomodation

GENERAL INDEX

Construction

Other services

Industry -0.4

Trade -0.4

2.9

Harmonised Business Confidence Index by size of establishments

Two out of the the five sizes of establishments analysed presented a decrease in confidence, as compared with the previous quarter. Less than 10 employees (1.7%) registered the largest increase. On the other hand, From 50 to 199 employees and From 10 to 49 employees (both

with −0.7%) registered the only decrease.

General index and by size of establishment Second Quarter 2019. Quarterly rate l

Less than 10 employees

GENERAL INDEX

More than 1,000 employees

From 200 to 999 employees

From 10 to 49 employees -0.7

From 50 to 199 employees -0.7

1.7

Harmonised Business Confidence Index. Results by Autonomous Communities

Business confidence decreased in the second quarter of 2019 as compared with previous quarter in nine autonomous communities and increased in seven.

The largest increases were recorded in Illes Balears (5.4%), Extremadura (3.3%) y Comunidad de Madrid (1.6%). The largest decreases were recorded in Castilla y León (−1.9), Canarias (−1.6%) and Principado de Asturias (−1.4%).

National index and by Autonomous Communities Second Quarter 2019. Quarterly rate

Balears, Illes

Extremadura

Madrid, Comunidad de

Galicia

Rioja, La

Navarra, Comunidad Foral de

NATIONAL

Cantabria

Comunitat Valenciana

Andalucía

Cataluña

Pais Vasco

Murcia, Región de

Aragón -1.0

Castilla-La Mancha -1.3

Asturias, Principado de -1.4

Canarias -1.6

Castilla y León -1.9