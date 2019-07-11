INE National Statisics Institute : Business Confidence Indicators

Log in
07/11/2019 | 03:48am EDT

11 July 2019

Business Confidence Indicators (BCI)

Third quarter of 2019

The Harmonized Business Confidence Index (HBCI) increases by 1.6% in the third quarter of 2019 as compared with the second quarter

21.4% of business establishments foresee a favourable quarter and

16.7% are pessimistic about the performance of their business

Evolution of the Harmonized Business Confidence Index

The Harmonized Business Confidence Index (HBCI) increases by 1.6% in the third quarter of 2019 as compared with the second quarter.

Harmonized Business Confidence Index

Third Quarter 2019. Quarterly rate

2.0

1.6

0.4

0.5

0.3

-0.4

-1.1

-1.0

-1.7

III TR.

IV TR.

I TR.

II TR.

III TR.

IV TR.

I TR.

II TR.

III TR.

2017

2018

2019

BCI. III quarter 2019 (1/11)

Opinions regarding the coming quarter (Expectations)

21.4% of business establishments managers considered that the performance of their business during the third quarter of 2019 would be favourable, while 16.7% thought it would be unfavourable. The remaining 61.9% thought that it would be normal.

The difference between the percentage of favourable and unfavourable responses, known as Expectations Balance, stood at 4.7 points for Spain as a whole, as compared with the 5.6 in the previous quarter.

Opinions regarding the coming quarter (Expectations)

Year / Trimester

Favourable (%)

Normal (%)

Unfavourable (%)

Balance

(optimistic)

(pessimistic)

(optimistic - pessimistic)

2017

III

24,4

58,9

16,7

7,7

IV

21,1

63,0

15,9

5,2

2018

I

19,6

62,7

17,7

1,9

II

23,5

63,7

12,8

10,7

III

22,8

61,5

15,7

7,1

IV

19,0

64,9

16,1

2,9

2019

I

16,6

64,1

19,3

-2,7

II

20,8

64,0

15,2

5,6

III

21,4

61,9

16,7

4,7

Evolution of the Expectations Balance

Third Quarter 2019

10.7

7.7

7.1

5,6

5.2

4.7

2.9

1.9

-2.7

III Tr.

IV Tr.

I Tr.

II Tr.

III Tr.

IV Tr.

I Tr.

II Tr.

III Tr.

2017

2018

2019

BCI. III quarter 2019 (2/11)

Opinions regarding the ending quarter (Situation)

20.9% of business establishment managers expressed a favourable opinion regarding the performance of their business in the second quarter 2019. In turn, 16.4% had an unfavourable opinion.

The difference between the percentage of favourable and unfavourable responses referring to the ending quarter, known as Situation Balance, stood at 4.5 points. This figure worsens Expectations previously expressed for that quarter, which stood at 5.6 points.

Opinions regarding the ending quarter (Situation)

Year / Trimester

Favourable (%)

Normal (%)

Unfavourable (%)

Balance

(optimistic)

(pessimistic)

(optimistic - pessimistic)

2017

III

23,5

60,5

16,0

7,5

IV

22,4

60,5

17,1

5,3

2018

I

23,9

59,3

16,8

7,1

II

19,5

61,4

19,1

0,4

III

21,7

62,5

15,8

5,9

IV

20,7

61,7

17,6

3,1

2019

I

21,6

61,2

17,2

4,4

II

17,3

62,9

19,8

-2,5

III

20,9

62,7

16,4

4,5

Evolution of the Situation Balance

Third Quarter 2019

7.5

7.1

5.9

5.3

4.44.5

3.1

0.4

-2,5

III Tr.

IV Tr.

I Tr.

II Tr.

III Tr.

IV Tr.

I Tr.

II Tr.

III Tr.

2017

2018

2019

BCI. III quarter 2019 (3/11)

Harmonized Business Confidence Index by activity sector

The five sectors analyzed increased confidence with respect to the previous quarter. Transport and Accommodation (3.2%) registered the greatest increases. On the other hand, Construction (0.7%) registered the lowest increases.

General Index and by activity sector

Third Quarter 2019. Quarterly rate

Transport and

3,2

Accommodation

GENERAL INDEX

1,6

Trade

1,6

Other services 1,3

Industry1,2

Construction0,7

Harmonized Business Confidence Index by size of establishments

Four of the five sizes of establishments analyzed presented an increase in confidence, as compared with the previous quarter. From 10 to 49 employees (2.4%) showed the largest increases. On the other hand, More than 1,000 employees (−2.1%) showed the only decrease.

General index and by size of establishment

Third Quarter 2019. Quarterly rate

From 10 to 49 employees

2.4

GENERAL INDEX

1.6

Less than 10 employees

1.5

From 50 to 199 employees

1.5

From 200 to 999 employees

1.2

More than 1,000 employees

-2.1

BCI. III quarter 2019 (4/11)

Harmonized Business Confidence Index. Results by Autonomous Communities

Business confidence increased in the third quarter of 2019 as compared with previous quarter in 14 autonomous communities and decreased in the other three.

The largest increases were recorded in Castilla y León (4.9%), Cantabria (4.1%) and País Vasco (3.9%). The largest decreases were recorded in Canarias (−0.6%), Comunidad de Madrid (−0.5) and Región de Murcia (−0.2%).

National index and by Autonomous Communities

Third Quarter 2019. Quarterly rate

Castilla y León

Cantabria

Pais Vasco

Extremadura

Andalucía

Castilla-La Mancha

Galicia

Asturias, Principado de

NATIONAL

Navarra, Comunidad Foral de

Balears, Illes

Comunitat Valenciana

Cataluña

Rioja, La

Aragón

0.3

Murcia, Región de

-0.2

Madrid, Comunidad de

-0.5

Canarias

-0.6

2.0

1.6

1.5

1.1

1.0

0.8

0.8

3.3

2.7

2.7

2.5

4.9

4.1

3.9

BCI. III quarter 2019 (5/11)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

INE - National Statisics Institute published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 07:47:08 UTC
