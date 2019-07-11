|
INE National Statisics Institute : Business Confidence Indicators
07/11/2019 | 03:48am EDT
11 July 2019
Business Confidence Indicators (BCI)
Third quarter of 2019
The Harmonized Business Confidence Index (HBCI) increases by 1.6% in the third quarter of 2019 as compared with the second quarter
21.4% of business establishments foresee a favourable quarter and
16.7% are pessimistic about the performance of their business
Evolution of the Harmonized Business Confidence Index
The Harmonized Business Confidence Index (HBCI) increases by 1.6% in the third quarter of 2019 as compared with the second quarter.
Harmonized Business Confidence Index
Third Quarter 2019. Quarterly rate
2.0
1.6
|
|
|
-0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.1
|
|
|
|
|
-1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.7
|
|
|
|
III TR.
|
IV TR.
|
I TR.
|
II TR.
|
III TR.
|
IV TR.
|
I TR.
|
II TR.
|
III TR.
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
BCI. III quarter 2019 (1/11)
Opinions regarding the coming quarter (Expectations)
21.4% of business establishments managers considered that the performance of their business during the third quarter of 2019 would be favourable, while 16.7% thought it would be unfavourable. The remaining 61.9% thought that it would be normal.
The difference between the percentage of favourable and unfavourable responses, known as Expectations Balance, stood at 4.7 points for Spain as a whole, as compared with the 5.6 in the previous quarter.
Opinions regarding the coming quarter (Expectations)
|
Year / Trimester
|
|
|
Favourable (%)
|
|
Normal (%)
|
|
|
Unfavourable (%)
|
Balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
(optimistic)
|
|
|
|
|
(pessimistic)
|
(optimistic - pessimistic)
|
|
2017
|
III
|
|
|
24,4
|
|
58,9
|
|
16,7
|
7,7
|
|
|
IV
|
21,1
|
63,0
|
15,9
|
5,2
|
|
2018
|
I
|
19,6
|
62,7
|
17,7
|
1,9
|
|
|
II
|
23,5
|
63,7
|
12,8
|
10,7
|
|
|
III
|
22,8
|
61,5
|
15,7
|
7,1
|
|
|
IV
|
19,0
|
64,9
|
16,1
|
2,9
|
|
2019
|
I
|
16,6
|
64,1
|
19,3
|
-2,7
|
|
|
II
|
20,8
|
64,0
|
15,2
|
5,6
|
|
|
III
|
21,4
|
61,9
|
16,7
|
4,7
|
Evolution of the Expectations Balance
Third Quarter 2019
10.7
7.7
7.1
5,6
5.2
4.7
2.9
1.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-2.7
|
|
|
III Tr.
|
IV Tr.
|
I Tr.
|
II Tr.
|
III Tr.
|
IV Tr.
|
I Tr.
|
II Tr.
|
III Tr.
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
BCI. III quarter 2019 (2/11)
Opinions regarding the ending quarter (Situation)
20.9% of business establishment managers expressed a favourable opinion regarding the performance of their business in the second quarter 2019. In turn, 16.4% had an unfavourable opinion.
The difference between the percentage of favourable and unfavourable responses referring to the ending quarter, known as Situation Balance, stood at 4.5 points. This figure worsens Expectations previously expressed for that quarter, which stood at 5.6 points.
Opinions regarding the ending quarter (Situation)
|
Year / Trimester
|
|
Favourable (%)
|
|
Normal (%)
|
|
Unfavourable (%)
|
Balance
|
|
|
|
(optimistic)
|
|
|
|
(pessimistic)
|
(optimistic - pessimistic)
|
2017
|
III
|
|
23,5
|
|
60,5
|
|
16,0
|
7,5
|
|
IV
|
22,4
|
60,5
|
17,1
|
5,3
|
2018
|
I
|
23,9
|
59,3
|
16,8
|
7,1
|
|
II
|
19,5
|
61,4
|
19,1
|
0,4
|
|
III
|
21,7
|
62,5
|
15,8
|
5,9
|
|
IV
|
20,7
|
61,7
|
17,6
|
3,1
|
2019
|
I
|
21,6
|
61,2
|
17,2
|
4,4
|
|
II
|
17,3
|
62,9
|
19,8
|
-2,5
|
|
III
|
20,9
|
62,7
|
16,4
|
4,5
Evolution of the Situation Balance
Third Quarter 2019
7.5
7.1
5.9
5.3
4.44.5
3.1
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-2,5
|
|
III Tr.
|
IV Tr.
|
I Tr.
|
II Tr.
|
III Tr.
|
IV Tr.
|
I Tr.
|
II Tr.
|
III Tr.
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
BCI. III quarter 2019 (3/11)
Harmonized Business Confidence Index by activity sector
The five sectors analyzed increased confidence with respect to the previous quarter. Transport and Accommodation (3.2%) registered the greatest increases. On the other hand, Construction (0.7%) registered the lowest increases.
General Index and by activity sector
Third Quarter 2019. Quarterly rate
|
Transport and
|
3,2
|
Accommodation
|
|
|
GENERAL INDEX
|
|
|
1,6
|
Trade
|
1,6
Other services 1,3
Industry1,2
Construction0,7
Harmonized Business Confidence Index by size of establishments
Four of the five sizes of establishments analyzed presented an increase in confidence, as compared with the previous quarter. From 10 to 49 employees (2.4%) showed the largest increases. On the other hand, More than 1,000 employees (−2.1%) showed the only decrease.
General index and by size of establishment
Third Quarter 2019. Quarterly rate
|
From 10 to 49 employees
|
|
2.4
|
GENERAL INDEX
|
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
Less than 10 employees
|
|
1.5
|
From 50 to 199 employees
|
|
1.5
|
From 200 to 999 employees
|
|
1.2
|
More than 1,000 employees
|
-2.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
BCI. III quarter 2019 (4/11)
Harmonized Business Confidence Index. Results by Autonomous Communities
Business confidence increased in the third quarter of 2019 as compared with previous quarter in 14 autonomous communities and decreased in the other three.
The largest increases were recorded in Castilla y León (4.9%), Cantabria (4.1%) and País Vasco (3.9%). The largest decreases were recorded in Canarias (−0.6%), Comunidad de Madrid (−0.5) and Región de Murcia (−0.2%).
National index and by Autonomous Communities
Third Quarter 2019. Quarterly rate
|
Castilla y León
|
|
Cantabria
|
|
Pais Vasco
|
|
Extremadura
|
|
Andalucía
|
|
Castilla-La Mancha
|
|
Galicia
|
|
Asturias, Principado de
|
|
NATIONAL
|
|
Navarra, Comunidad Foral de
|
|
Balears, Illes
|
|
Comunitat Valenciana
|
|
Cataluña
|
|
Rioja, La
|
|
Aragón
|
0.3
|
Murcia, Región de
|
-0.2
|
Madrid, Comunidad de
|
-0.5
|
Canarias
|
-0.6
2.0
1.6
1.5
1.1
1.0
0.8
0.8
BCI. III quarter 2019 (5/11)
