INE National Statisics Institute : Business Confidence Indicators

11 July 2019 Business Confidence Indicators (BCI) Third quarter of 2019 The Harmonized Business Confidence Index (HBCI) increases by 1.6% in the third quarter of 2019 as compared with the second quarter 21.4% of business establishments foresee a favourable quarter and 16.7% are pessimistic about the performance of their business Evolution of the Harmonized Business Confidence Index The Harmonized Business Confidence Index (HBCI) increases by 1.6% in the third quarter of 2019 as compared with the second quarter. Harmonized Business Confidence Index Third Quarter 2019. Quarterly rate 2.0 1.6 0.4 0.5 0.3 -0.4 -1.1 -1.0 -1.7 III TR. IV TR. I TR. II TR. III TR. IV TR. I TR. II TR. III TR. 2017 2018 2019 BCI. III quarter 2019 (1/11)

Opinions regarding the coming quarter (Expectations) 21.4% of business establishments managers considered that the performance of their business during the third quarter of 2019 would be favourable, while 16.7% thought it would be unfavourable. The remaining 61.9% thought that it would be normal. The difference between the percentage of favourable and unfavourable responses, known as Expectations Balance, stood at 4.7 points for Spain as a whole, as compared with the 5.6 in the previous quarter. Opinions regarding the coming quarter (Expectations) Year / Trimester Favourable (%) Normal (%) Unfavourable (%) Balance (optimistic) (pessimistic) (optimistic - pessimistic) 2017 III 24,4 58,9 16,7 7,7 IV 21,1 63,0 15,9 5,2 2018 I 19,6 62,7 17,7 1,9 II 23,5 63,7 12,8 10,7 III 22,8 61,5 15,7 7,1 IV 19,0 64,9 16,1 2,9 2019 I 16,6 64,1 19,3 -2,7 II 20,8 64,0 15,2 5,6 III 21,4 61,9 16,7 4,7 Evolution of the Expectations Balance Third Quarter 2019 10.7 7.7 7.1 5,6 5.2 4.7 2.9 1.9 -2.7 III Tr. IV Tr. I Tr. II Tr. III Tr. IV Tr. I Tr. II Tr. III Tr. 2017 2018 2019 BCI. III quarter 2019 (2/11)

Opinions regarding the ending quarter (Situation) 20.9% of business establishment managers expressed a favourable opinion regarding the performance of their business in the second quarter 2019. In turn, 16.4% had an unfavourable opinion. The difference between the percentage of favourable and unfavourable responses referring to the ending quarter, known as Situation Balance, stood at 4.5 points. This figure worsens Expectations previously expressed for that quarter, which stood at 5.6 points. Opinions regarding the ending quarter (Situation) Year / Trimester Favourable (%) Normal (%) Unfavourable (%) Balance (optimistic) (pessimistic) (optimistic - pessimistic) 2017 III 23,5 60,5 16,0 7,5 IV 22,4 60,5 17,1 5,3 2018 I 23,9 59,3 16,8 7,1 II 19,5 61,4 19,1 0,4 III 21,7 62,5 15,8 5,9 IV 20,7 61,7 17,6 3,1 2019 I 21,6 61,2 17,2 4,4 II 17,3 62,9 19,8 -2,5 III 20,9 62,7 16,4 4,5 Evolution of the Situation Balance Third Quarter 2019 7.5 7.1 5.9 5.3 4.44.5 3.1 0.4 -2,5 III Tr. IV Tr. I Tr. II Tr. III Tr. IV Tr. I Tr. II Tr. III Tr. 2017 2018 2019 BCI. III quarter 2019 (3/11)

Harmonized Business Confidence Index by activity sector The five sectors analyzed increased confidence with respect to the previous quarter. Transport and Accommodation (3.2%) registered the greatest increases. On the other hand, Construction (0.7%) registered the lowest increases. General Index and by activity sector Third Quarter 2019. Quarterly rate Transport and 3,2 Accommodation GENERAL INDEX 1,6 Trade 1,6 Other services 1,3 Industry1,2 Construction0,7 Harmonized Business Confidence Index by size of establishments Four of the five sizes of establishments analyzed presented an increase in confidence, as compared with the previous quarter. From 10 to 49 employees (2.4%) showed the largest increases. On the other hand, More than 1,000 employees (−2.1%) showed the only decrease. General index and by size of establishment Third Quarter 2019. Quarterly rate From 10 to 49 employees 2.4 GENERAL INDEX 1.6 Less than 10 employees 1.5 From 50 to 199 employees 1.5 From 200 to 999 employees 1.2 More than 1,000 employees -2.1 BCI. III quarter 2019 (4/11)

Harmonized Business Confidence Index. Results by Autonomous Communities Business confidence increased in the third quarter of 2019 as compared with previous quarter in 14 autonomous communities and decreased in the other three. The largest increases were recorded in Castilla y León (4.9%), Cantabria (4.1%) and País Vasco (3.9%). The largest decreases were recorded in Canarias (−0.6%), Comunidad de Madrid (−0.5) and Región de Murcia (−0.2%). National index and by Autonomous Communities Third Quarter 2019. Quarterly rate Castilla y León Cantabria Pais Vasco Extremadura Andalucía Castilla-La Mancha Galicia Asturias, Principado de NATIONAL Navarra, Comunidad Foral de Balears, Illes Comunitat Valenciana Cataluña Rioja, La Aragón 0.3 Murcia, Región de -0.2 Madrid, Comunidad de -0.5 Canarias -0.6 2.0 1.6 1.5 1.1 1.0 0.8 0.8 3.3 2.7 2.7 2.5 4.9 4.1 3.9 BCI. III quarter 2019 (5/11)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.