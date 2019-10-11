Log in
INE National Statisics Institute : Business Confidence Indicators

10/11/2019 | 03:06am EDT

11 October 2019

Business Confidence Indicators (BCI)

Fourth quarter of 2019

The Harmonized Business Confidence Index (HBCI) decreases 2.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared with the third quarter

16.7% of business establishments foresee a favourable quarter and

19.4% are pessimistic about the performance of their business

Evolution of the Harmonized Business Confidence Index

The Harmonized Business Confidence Index (HBCI) decreases by 2.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared with the third quarter.

Harmonized Business Confidence Index

Fourth Quarter 2019. Quarterly rate

1.6

0.4

0.5

0.3

-0.4

-1.1

-1.0

-1.7

-2.9

IV TR.

I TR.

II TR.

III TR.

IV TR.

I TR.

II TR.

III TR.

IV TR.

2017

2018

2019

BCI. IV quarter 2019 (1/11)

Opinions regarding the coming quarter (Expectations)

16.7% of business establishments managers considered that the performance of their business during the fourth quarter of 2019 would be favourable, while 19.4% thought it would be unfavourable. The remaining 63.9% thought that it would be normal.

The difference between the percentage of favourable and unfavourable responses, known as Expectations Balance, stood at −2.7 points for Spain as a whole, as compared with the 4.7 in the previous quarter.

Opinions regarding the coming quarter (Expectations)

Year / Trimester

Favourable (%)

Normal (%)

Unfavoruable (%)

Balance

(optimistic)

(pessimistic)

(optimistic - pessimistic)

2017

IV

21.1

63.0

15.9

5.2

2018

I

19.6

62.7

17.7

1.9

II

23.5

63.7

12.8

10.7

III

22.8

61.5

15.7

7.1

IV

19.0

64.9

16.1

2.9

2019

I

16.6

64.1

19.3

-2.7

II

20.8

64.0

15.2

5.6

III

21.4

61.9

16.7

4.7

IV

16.7

63.9

19.4

-2.7

Evolution of the Expectations Balance

Fourth Quarter 2019

10.7

7.1

5.2

5.6

4,7

2.9

1.9

-2.7

-2.7

IV Tr.

I Tr.

II Tr.

III Tr.

IV Tr.

I Tr.

II Tr.

III Tr.

IV Tr.

2017

2018

2019

BCI. IV quarter 2019 (2/11)

Opinions regarding the ending quarter (Situation)

19.0% of business establishments managers expressed a favourable opinion regarding the performance of their business in the third quarter of 2019. In turn, 18.8% had an unfavourable opinion.

The difference between the percentage of favourable and unfavourable responses referring to the ending quarter, known as Situation Balance, stood at 0.2 points. This figure worsens Expectations previously expressed for that quarter, which stood at 4.7 points.

Opinions regarding the ending quarter (Situation)

Year / Trimester

Favourable (%)

Normal (%)

Unfavoruable (%)

Balance

(optimistic)

(pessimistic)

(optimistic - pessimistic)

2017

IV

22.4

60.5

17.1

5.3

2018

I

23.9

59.3

16.8

7.1

II

19.5

61.4

19.1

0.4

III

21.7

62.5

15.8

5.9

IV

20.7

61.7

17.6

3.1

2019

I

21.6

61.2

17.2

4.4

II

17.3

62.9

19.8

-2.5

III

20.9

62.7

16.4

4.5

IV

19.0

62.2

18.8

0.2

Evolution of the Situation Balance

Fourth Quarter 2019

7.1

5.9

5.3

4,5

4.4

3.1

0.4

0.2

-2.5

IV Tr.

I Tr.

II Tr.

III Tr.

IV Tr.

I Tr.

II Tr.

III Tr.

IV Tr.

2017

2018

2019

BCI. IV quarter 2019 (3/11)

Harmonized Business Confidence Index by activity sector

The five sectors analyzed reduced confidence with respect to the previous quarter. Construction (−3.7%) registered the greatest decrease. On the other hand, Trade (−1.6%) registered the lowest decrease.

General Index and by activity sector

Fourth Quarter 2019. Quarterly rate

Trade

-1.6

GENERAL INDEX

-2.9

Industry

-2.9

Transport and Accomodation

-2.9

Other services

-3.3

Construction

-3.7

Harmonized Business Confidence Index by size of establishments

The five sizes of establishments analyzed presented a decrease in confidence, as compared with the previous quarter. From 10 to 49 employees (−3.4%) registered the greatest decrease. On the other hand, More than 1000 employees (−1.0%) the smallest decrease.

General index and by size of establishment

Fourth Quarter 2019. Quarterly rate

More than 1,000 employees

-1,0

From 50 to 199 employees

-2,8

From 200 to 999 employees

-2,8

GENERAL INDEX

-2,9

Less than 10 employees

-3,0

From 10 to 49 employees

-3,4

BCI. IV quarter 2019 (4/11)

Harmonized Business Confidence Index. Results by Autonomous Communities

Business confidence decreased in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared with previous quarter in all the autonomous communities.

The largest decreases were recorded in Extremadura (−6.5%), País Vasco (−5.0%) e Illes Balears (−4.7%).

National index and by Autonomous Communities

Fourth Quarter 2019. Quarterly rate

Asturias, Principado de

-0.9

Canarias

-1.1

Comunitat Valenciana

-1.4

Rioja, La

-1.4

Cantabria

-1.6

Galicia

-2.2

Madrid, Comunidad de

-2.6

Cataluña

-2.8

Navarra, Comunidad Foral de

-2.8

NATIONAL

-2.9

Aragón

-3.0

Castilla-La Mancha

-3.1

Andalucía

-3.3

Murcia, Región de

-3.3

Castilla y León

-3.6

Balears, Illes

-4.7

Pais Vasco

-5.0

Extremadura

-6.5

BCI. IV quarter 2019 (5/11)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

INE - National Statisics Institute published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 07:05:07 UTC
