INE National Statisics Institute : Business Turnover Index. Provisional data

19 July 2019
Business Turnover Index (BTI). Base 2015
May 2019. Provisional data
The monthly variation of the Business Turnover1 stands at −0.1%,
after seasonal and calendar adjustment
The annual rate stands at 3.3% both in the seasonal and calendar
adjusted series and in the original series
Monthly trend of Business Turnover
The monthly variation of the seasonally and calendar adjusted Business Turnover Index between the months of May and April of 2019 stood at −0.1%. This rate was a point lower than the previous month.
The seasonally and calendar adjusted indices showed positive annual rates in all the analysed sectors.
Business Turnover Index, Total and by sectors
May 2019.
TOTAL INDEX
Extractive and manufacturing industries
Electricity and water supply, sewerage and waste management Trade
Market non-financial services
|
Unadjusted
|
|
Seasonally and
|
index
|
|
calendar adjusted
Annual rate (%)Annual rate (%)
3.33.3
0.80.8
4.13.9
3.93.9
5.15.2
BTI. Base 2015 - May 2019 (3/5)
Revisions and data update
On the press release day, INE has updated BTI data series corresponding to the last 13 months. In the case of calendar adjusted and seasonally and calendar adjusted series, according to INE standard, the series are revised since its beginning. The results are available at INEBase.
Methodological note
The Business Turnover Index (BTI) is a short-term synthesis statistical operation aiming at obtaining an indicator to measure the short-term evolution of turnover, as a whole, for non- financial economic sectors: Extractive and manufacturing industries, Electrical energy and water, Trade and Non-financialservices.
Survey Type: ongoing monthly.
Base year: 2015.
Population scope: the business turnover Index provides a comprehensive and weighted measure of the business turnover for the economic sectors Extractive and manufacturing industries, the Supplying of electricity and water, Treatment and management of waste, Trade and Non-financialmarket Services.
Geographical scope: the whole country.
Results reference period: calendar month.
Information sources: it is compiled using information from three statistical operations carried
out by INE: Industry turnover indices (ITI), service sector activity indicators (SSAI) and retail trade indices (RTI). In addition, existing information from administrative registers is utilized: sales declared by large companies in their VAT returns in the sector not covered by the surveys previously mentioned.
Further information is available in the methodology:
http://www.ine.es/dyngs/INEbase/en/operacion.htm?c=Estadistica_C&cid=1254736176958& menu=metodologia&idp=1254735576715
And in the standardized methodological report:
http://www.ine.es/dynt3/metadatos/en/RespuestaDatos.html?oe=30083
For further information see INEbase: www.ine.es/en/ Twitter: @es_ine
All press releases at: www.ine.es/en/prensa/prensa_en.htm
Press office: Telephone numbers: (+34) 91 583 93 63 /94 08 - gprensa@ine.es
Information Area: Telephone number: (+34) 91 583 91 00 - www.ine.es/infoine/?L=1
BTI. Base 2015 - May 2019 (4/5)
Business Turnover Indices. Base 2015
May 2019
Provisional data
1. Business Turnover Indices, Total and by sectors Seasonally and calendar adjusted
|
Index
|
|
Rate (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly
|
Annual
|
|
Year-to-date
|
|
|
|
|
|
average
|
TOTAL INDEX
|
119.1
|
-0.1
|
|
3.3
|
4.2
|
Extractive and manufacturing industries
|
115.0
|
-0.4
|
|
0.8
|
2.0
|
Electricity and water supply, sewerage and waste management
|
102.6
|
1.4
|
|
3.9
|
2.2
|
Trade
|
122.5
|
-0.4
|
|
3.9
|
4.8
|
Market non-financial services
|
123.2
|
0.0
|
|
5.2
|
6.2
2. Business Turnover Indices, Total and by sectors Calendar adjusted
|
Index
|
|
Rate (%)
|
|
|
|
Annual
|
Year-to-date
|
|
|
|
average
|
TOTAL INDEX
|
121.9
|
3.3
|
4.1
|
Extractive and manufacturing industries
|
121.8
|
0.8
|
1.9
|
Electricity and water supply, sewerage and waste management
|
92.3
|
-1.4
|
3.7
|
Trade
|
124.6
|
3.9
|
4.8
|
Market non-financial services
|
126.1
|
5.1
|
6.3
3. Business Turnover Indices, Total and by sectors Unadjusted
|
|
|
Index
|
|
|
Rate (%)
|
|
|
|
Effect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
Year-to-date
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL INDEX
|
|
|
123.3
|
|
3.3
|
|
3.9
|
|
|
Extractive and manufacturing industries
|
123.9
|
|
0.8
|
1.5
|
0.242
|
Electricity and water supply, sewerage and waste management
|
95.9
|
|
4.1
|
1.9
|
0.218
|
Trade
|
125.6
|
|
3.9
|
4.5
|
1.681
|
Market non-financial services
|
126.6
|
|
5.1
|
6.2
|
1.148
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BTI. Base 2015 - May 2019 (5/5)
