Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

INE National Statisics Institute : Business Turnover Index. Provisional data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 03:10am EDT

19 July 2019

Business Turnover Index (BTI). Base 2015

May 2019. Provisional data

The monthly variation of the Business Turnover1 stands at −0.1%,

after seasonal and calendar adjustment

The annual rate stands at 3.3% both in the seasonal and calendar

adjusted series and in the original series

Monthly trend of Business Turnover

The monthly variation of the seasonally and calendar adjusted Business Turnover Index between the months of May and April of 2019 stood at −0.1%. This rate was a point lower than the previous month.

Business Turnover Index, Total. Seasonally and calendar adjusted

Monthly rate. Percentage

2.8

2.2

1.8

1.8

1.6

1.7

1.2

1.2

0.9

0.5

0.5

0.4

0.1

0.1

0.0

0.0

-0.3

-0.1

-0.2

-0.1

-0.6

-0.7

-1.0

-2.4

-2.1

May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May

2017

2018

2019

BTI. Base 2015 - May 2019 (1/5)

Monthly rate. Percentage

Of the four analyzed sectors, only Electricity and water supply, sewerage and waste management (1.4%) showed positive monthly rates.

On the other hand Extractive and manufacturing industries and Trade showed the highest decrease (-0.4%,in both cases).

Business Turnover Indices, Total and by sectors. Seasonally and calendar adjusted. May 2019.

Electricity and water supply, sewerage and waste

1.4

management

Market non-financial services

0.0

GENERAL INDEX

-0.1

Extractive and manufacturing industries

-0.4

Trade

-0.4

BTI. Base 2015 - May 2019 (2/5)

Annual rates
Annual rates. Percentage

Annual trend of the Business Turnover

The Total Business Turnover Index, once adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, showed a variation of 3.3% in May, as compared with the same month of the previous year. This rate was 1.8 points lower than the one registered in April.

The BTI original series registered an annual variation of 3.3%. This rate was five tenths lower than the one in April.

Business Turnover Index, Total. Seasonally and calendar adjusted. May 2019.

10.0

10.0

8.4

8.4

8.3

7.8

7.6

7.8

8.7

7.0

7.2

7.2

6.2

6.7

6.7

6.0

7.4

6.0

7.4

5.3

5.3

5.4

6.4

5.1

5.1

6.1

6.2

6.1

4.0

4.3

5.9

5.4

5.3

5.0

3.8

5.0

4.6

4.8

4.3

4.3

3.3

3.8

4.3

3.8

3.4

1.1

3.0

3.3

1.3

-0.2

May Jun Jul Aug Sep

Oct Nov

Dec

Jan Feb Mar

Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep

Oct Nov Dec Jan

Feb Mar Apr May

2017

2018

2019

Original

Adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects

The seasonally and calendar adjusted indices showed positive annual rates in all the analysed sectors.

Business Turnover Index, Total and by sectors

May 2019.

TOTAL INDEX

Extractive and manufacturing industries

Electricity and water supply, sewerage and waste management Trade

Market non-financial services

Unadjusted

Seasonally and

index

calendar adjusted

Annual rate (%)Annual rate (%)

3.33.3

0.80.8

4.13.9

3.93.9

5.15.2

BTI. Base 2015 - May 2019 (3/5)

Revisions and data update

On the press release day, INE has updated BTI data series corresponding to the last 13 months. In the case of calendar adjusted and seasonally and calendar adjusted series, according to INE standard, the series are revised since its beginning. The results are available at INEBase.

Methodological note

The Business Turnover Index (BTI) is a short-term synthesis statistical operation aiming at obtaining an indicator to measure the short-term evolution of turnover, as a whole, for non- financial economic sectors: Extractive and manufacturing industries, Electrical energy and water, Trade and Non-financialservices.

Survey Type: ongoing monthly.

Base year: 2015.

Population scope: the business turnover Index provides a comprehensive and weighted measure of the business turnover for the economic sectors Extractive and manufacturing industries, the Supplying of electricity and water, Treatment and management of waste, Trade and Non-financialmarket Services.

Geographical scope: the whole country.

Results reference period: calendar month.

Information sources: it is compiled using information from three statistical operations carried

out by INE: Industry turnover indices (ITI), service sector activity indicators (SSAI) and retail trade indices (RTI). In addition, existing information from administrative registers is utilized: sales declared by large companies in their VAT returns in the sector not covered by the surveys previously mentioned.

Further information is available in the methodology:

http://www.ine.es/dyngs/INEbase/en/operacion.htm?c=Estadistica_C&cid=1254736176958& menu=metodologia&idp=1254735576715

And in the standardized methodological report:

http://www.ine.es/dynt3/metadatos/en/RespuestaDatos.html?oe=30083

For further information see INEbase: www.ine.es/en/ Twitter: @es_ine

All press releases at: www.ine.es/en/prensa/prensa_en.htm

Press office: Telephone numbers: (+34) 91 583 93 63 /94 08 - gprensa@ine.es

Information Area: Telephone number: (+34) 91 583 91 00 - www.ine.es/infoine/?L=1

BTI. Base 2015 - May 2019 (4/5)

Business Turnover Indices. Base 2015

May 2019

Provisional data

1. Business Turnover Indices, Total and by sectors Seasonally and calendar adjusted

Index

Rate (%)

Monthly

Annual

Year-to-date

average

TOTAL INDEX

119.1

-0.1

3.3

4.2

Extractive and manufacturing industries

115.0

-0.4

0.8

2.0

Electricity and water supply, sewerage and waste management

102.6

1.4

3.9

2.2

Trade

122.5

-0.4

3.9

4.8

Market non-financial services

123.2

0.0

5.2

6.2

2. Business Turnover Indices, Total and by sectors Calendar adjusted

Index

Rate (%)

Annual

Year-to-date

average

TOTAL INDEX

121.9

3.3

4.1

Extractive and manufacturing industries

121.8

0.8

1.9

Electricity and water supply, sewerage and waste management

92.3

-1.4

3.7

Trade

124.6

3.9

4.8

Market non-financial services

126.1

5.1

6.3

3. Business Turnover Indices, Total and by sectors Unadjusted

Index

Rate (%)

Effect

Annual

Year-to-date

Annual

average

TOTAL INDEX

123.3

3.3

3.9

Extractive and manufacturing industries

123.9

0.8

1.5

0.242

Electricity and water supply, sewerage and waste management

95.9

4.1

1.9

0.218

Trade

125.6

3.9

4.5

1.681

Market non-financial services

126.6

5.1

6.2

1.148

BTI. Base 2015 - May 2019 (5/5)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

INE - National Statisics Institute published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 07:09:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:38aITV, BBC agree to offer BritBox at 6 pounds/month in UK
RE
03:38aBMW picks insider Zipse as CEO to catch up with rivals
RE
03:31aFed rate cut hopes power FTSE 100, buyout spurs Acacia
RE
03:30aNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Real Estate Development and Sales in the First Six Months of 2019
PU
03:26aEUROPE : Fed signals buoy European shares, InBev jumps
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:10aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Business Turnover Index. Provisional data
PU
03:07aBayer welcomes judge's call for new trial in $2 billion glyphosate case
RE
03:05aJapan's core inflation hits two-year low, might push BOJ to ease again soon
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : shares hit record highs, powered by growing cloud sales
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : Netflix sinks on subscriber losses, analysts still see growth
3EXCLUSIVE: IEA revising oil demand growth forecast down on slowing economy
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : and ALDI sign MOU and agree collaboration
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Judge Cuts Second Bayer Roundup Verdict in Tentative Ruling

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About