INE National Statisics Institute : Business Turnover Index. Provisional data

09/26/2019 | 03:13am EDT

26 September 2019

Business Turnover Index (BTI). Base 2015

July 2019. Provisional data

The monthly variation of the Business Turnover1 stands at −0.2%,

after seasonal and calendar adjustment

The annual rate stands at 2.7% in the seasonal and calendar adjusted series and at 4.5% in the original series

Monthly trend of Business Turnover

The monthly variation of the seasonally and calendar adjusted Business Turnover Index between the months of July and June of 2019 stood at −0.2%. This rate was four tenths lower than the previous month.

Business Turnover Index, Total. Seasonally and calendar adjusted

Monthly rate. Percentage

2,8

2,1

1,7

1,8

1,5

1,5

1,1

1,1

0,9

0,6

0,4

0,3

0,2

0,2

0,1

-0,2

-0,6

-1,0

-2,4

Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul

2017

2018

-0,3

-0,1

-0,1

-0,2

-0,2

-2,1

Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul 2019

BTI. Base 2015 - July 2019 (1/5)

Monthly rate. Percentage

Of the four analyzed sectors, two showed positive monthly rates and one showed a negative rate.

Electricity and water supply, sewerage and waste management showed the highest increase (1.2%), while Market non-financial services (-0.1%)showed the only decrease.

Business Turnover Indices, Total and by sectors. Seasonally and calendar adjusted. July 2019.

Electricity and water supply, sewerage and waste

1.2

management

Trade

0.2

Extractive and manufacturing industries

0.0

Market non-financial services

-0.1

GENERAL INDEX

-0.2

BTI. Base 2015 - July 2019 (2/5)

Annual rates
Annual rates. Percentage

Annual trend of the Business Turnover

The Total Business Turnover Index, once adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, showed a variation of 2.7% in July, as compared with the same month of the previous year. This rate was a tenth lower than the one registered in June.

The BTI original series registered an annual variation of 4.5%. This rate was 4.5 points higher than the one in June.

Business Turnover Index, Total. Seasonally and calendar adjusted. July 2019.

10.0

8.4

8.4

8.3

7.6

7.7

7.8

7.2

7.2

6.7

6.6

6.2

6.0

6.0

7.4

7.4

5.3

5.4

5.4

6.3

5.1

5.0

4.6

5.8

6.2

4.5

4.3

5.4

4.0

5.0

4.8

5.3

3.8

4.3

5.0

3.2

4.3

4.2

2.8

3.8

3.7

3.4

2.9

3.2

1.1

2.7

1.3

0.0

-0.2

Jul

Aug Sep Oct Nov

Dec Jan Feb Mar

Apr May Jun Jul Aug

Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan

Feb Mar

Apr May Jun Jul

2017

2018

2019

Original

Adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects

The seasonally and calendar adjusted indices showed positive annual rates in all the analysed sectors.

Business Turnover Index, Total and by sectors

July 2019.

TOTAL INDEX

Extractive and manufacturing industries

Electricity and water supply, sewerage and waste management Trade

Market non-financial services

Unadjusted

Seasonally and

index

calendar adjusted

Annual rate (%)Annual rate (%)

4.52.7

2.90.2

3.41.9

5.03.6

5.65.1

BTI. Base 2015 - July 2019 (3/5)

Revisions and data update

On the press release day, INE has updated BTI data series corresponding to the last 13 months. In the case of calendar adjusted and seasonally and calendar adjusted series, according to INE standard, the series are revised since its beginning. The results are available at INEBase.

Methodological note

The Business Turnover Index (BTI) is a short-term synthesis statistical operation aiming at obtaining an indicator to measure the short-term evolution of turnover, as a whole, for non- financial economic sectors: Extractive and manufacturing industries, Electrical energy and water, Trade and Non-financialservices.

Survey Type: ongoing monthly.

Base year: 2015.

Population scope: the business turnover Index provides a comprehensive and weighted measure of the business turnover for the economic sectors Extractive and manufacturing industries, the Supplying of electricity and water, Treatment and management of waste, Trade and Non-financialmarket Services.

Geographical scope: the whole country.

Results reference period: calendar month.

Information sources: it is compiled using information from three statistical operations carried

out by INE: Industry turnover indices (ITI), service sector activity indicators (SSAI) and retail trade indices (RTI). In addition, existing information from administrative registers is utilized: sales declared by large companies in their VAT returns in the sector not covered by the surveys previously mentioned.

Further information is available in the methodology:

http://www.ine.es/dyngs/INEbase/en/operacion.htm?c=Estadistica_C&cid=1254736176958& menu=metodologia&idp=1254735576715

And in the standardized methodological report:

http://www.ine.es/dynt3/metadatos/en/RespuestaDatos.html?oe=30083

For further information see INEbase: www.ine.es/en/ Twitter: @es_ine

All press releases at: www.ine.es/en/prensa/prensa_en.htm

Press office: Telephone numbers: (+34) 91 583 93 63 /94 08 - gprensa@ine.es

Information Area: Telephone number: (+34) 91 583 91 00 - www.ine.es/infoine/?L=1

BTI. Base 2015 - July 2019 (4/5)

Business Turnover Indices. Base 2015

July 2019

Provisional data

1. Business Turnover Indices, Total and by sectors Seasonally and calendar adjusted

Index

Rate (%)

Monthly

Annual

Year-to-date

average

TOTAL INDEX

118.8

-0.2

2.7

3.7

Extractive and manufacturing industries

114.2

0.0

0.2

1.2

Electricity and water supply, sewerage and waste management

102.7

1.2

1.9

2.1

Trade

122.3

0.2

3.6

4.3

Market non-financial services

123.6

-0.1

5.1

5.9

2. Business Turnover Indices, Total and by sectors Calendar adjusted

Index

Rate (%)

Annual

Year-to-date

average

TOTAL INDEX

126.0

2.6

3.7

Extractive and manufacturing industries

120.3

0.1

1.2

Electricity and water supply, sewerage and waste management

99.5

0.5

2.9

Trade

128.3

3.5

4.3

Market non-financial services

136.2

4.8

6.0

3. Business Turnover Indices, Total and by sectors Unadjusted

Index

Rate (%)

Effect

Annual

Year-to-date

Annual

average

TOTAL INDEX

128.0

4.5

3.3

Extractive and manufacturing industries

123.3

2.9

0.7

0.800

Electricity and water supply, sewerage and waste management

105.4

3.4

1.8

0.196

Trade

130.1

5.0

4.0

2.115

Market non-financial services

137.2

5.6

5.9

1.339

BTI. Base 2015 - July 2019 (5/5)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

INE - National Statisics Institute published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 07:12:07 UTC
