INE National Statisics Institute : Business Turnover Index. Provisional data

The monthly variation of the seasonally and calendar adjusted Business Turnover Index between the months of July and June of 2019 stood at −0.2%. This rate was four tenths lower than the previous month.

The annual rate stands at 2.7% in the seasonal and calendar adjusted series and at 4.5% in the original series

Electricity and water supply, sewerage and waste management showed the highest increase (1.2%), while Market non-financial services (-0.1%)showed the only decrease.

Of the four analyzed sectors, two showed positive monthly rates and one showed a negative rate.

The seasonally and calendar adjusted indices showed positive annual rates in all the analysed sectors.

The BTI original series registered an annual variation of 4.5%. This rate was 4.5 points higher than the one in June.

The Total Business Turnover Index, once adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, showed a variation of 2.7% in July, as compared with the same month of the previous year. This rate was a tenth lower than the one registered in June.

Revisions and data update

On the press release day, INE has updated BTI data series corresponding to the last 13 months. In the case of calendar adjusted and seasonally and calendar adjusted series, according to INE standard, the series are revised since its beginning. The results are available at INEBase.

Methodological note

The Business Turnover Index (BTI) is a short-term synthesis statistical operation aiming at obtaining an indicator to measure the short-term evolution of turnover, as a whole, for non- financial economic sectors: Extractive and manufacturing industries, Electrical energy and water, Trade and Non-financialservices.

Survey Type: ongoing monthly.

Base year: 2015.

Population scope: the business turnover Index provides a comprehensive and weighted measure of the business turnover for the economic sectors Extractive and manufacturing industries, the Supplying of electricity and water, Treatment and management of waste, Trade and Non-financialmarket Services.

Geographical scope: the whole country.

Results reference period: calendar month.

Information sources: it is compiled using information from three statistical operations carried

out by INE: Industry turnover indices (ITI), service sector activity indicators (SSAI) and retail trade indices (RTI). In addition, existing information from administrative registers is utilized: sales declared by large companies in their VAT returns in the sector not covered by the surveys previously mentioned.

Further information is available in the methodology:

http://www.ine.es/dyngs/INEbase/en/operacion.htm?c=Estadistica_C&cid=1254736176958& menu=metodologia&idp=1254735576715

And in the standardized methodological report:

http://www.ine.es/dynt3/metadatos/en/RespuestaDatos.html?oe=30083

