INE National Statisics Institute : Harmonised Labour Cost Index

Harmonised Labour Cost Index (HLCI). Base 2016 Second quarter 2019. Provisional data La variación trimestral del coste por hora trabajada, una vez eliminados los efectos de calendario y estacionalidad, es del 0,8% El coste por hora trabajada aumenta un 2,4% en tasa anual en la serie corregida de efectos de calendario y estacionalidad, y no varía en la serie original Quarterly variation of the Index La variación trimestral del ICLA -que mide el coste laboral por hora trabajada manteniendo constante la estructura por ramas de actividad- entre el segundo y el primer trimestre de 2019, eliminando los efectos estacionales y de calendario, es del 0,8%. Labour Cost Index adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects Quaterly rate. Percentage 1,1 1,0 0,9 0,8 0,6 0,5 0,4 0,3 0,3 0,0 0,1 0,0 0,0 -0,3 -0,3 -0,5 III IV I II III IV I II III IV I II III IV I II 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Sin tener en cuenta el ajuste estacional y de calendario, la tasa trimestral es del 8,5% debido, fundamentalmente, al mayor peso de las pagas extraordinarias y atrasos en el segundo trimestre del año respecto al primero, así como al efecto Semana Santa. Por componentes del coste, en datos desestacionalizados y corregidos de calendario, el coste salarial sube un 0,7% y los otros costes un 1,3%. HLCI. Base 2016 - Second quarter 2019 (1/6)

Harmonised Labour Cost Index in the second quarter 2019 Index and quarterly rates by cost components General Index Index adjusted for seaso and calendar effects Index Rate Index Rate Total labour cost 103,9 8,5 104,6 0,8 Wages 104,2 10,5 104,2 0,7 Other costs 103,1 2,9 105,9 1,3 Labour costs excluding extraordinary and late payment 102,6 4,7 105,1 1,1 Annual variation of the Index El coste por hora trabajada aumenta un 6,0% en el segundo trimestre de 2019 respecto al mismo periodo del año anterior debido al menor número de horas trabajadas, porque la Semana Santa tuvo lugar este año en el segundo trimestre, mientras que en 2018 fue en el primero en su mayor parte. Si se eliminan los efectos estacionales y de calendario, la variación anual del coste por hora es del 3,1%. Variation of the general index and index adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects Annual rate. Percentage 6,0 3,1 3,9 3,1 4,0 4,2 3,1 2,5 2,6 1,8 1,6 2,7 1,1 1,5 0,9 1,0 1,1 2,4 1,6 0,5 0,5 0,4 0,7 0,2 0,6 0,4 0,2 1,2 0,0 1,3 1,1 -0,3 0,3 0,3 0,9 0,2 -0,3 0,2 0,4 0,3 0,1 0,5 -0,1 0,1 -2,3 -0,7 -1,6 -1,9 -3,1 -3,8 II III IV I II III IV I II III IV I II III IV I II III IV I II III IV I II 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 General Index Index adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects Por componentes, el coste salarial registra una variación anual del 2,8% en datos corregidos y los otros costes aumentan un 4,1%. HLCI. Base 2016 - Second quarter 2019 (2/6)

Harmonised Labour Cost Index in the second quarter 2019 Index and annual rates by cost components General Index Index adjusted for seaso and calendar effects Index Rate Index Rate Total labour cost 103,9 6,0 104,6 3,1 Wages 104,2 5,7 104,2 2,8 Other costs 103,1 7,0 105,9 4,1 Labour costs excluding extraordinary and late payment 102,6 6,2 105,1 3,5 Results by activity sections Las secciones que registran los mayores incrementos anuales en el segundo trimestre son Actividades artísticas, recreativas y de entretenimiento (8,7%), Actividades inmobiliarias (8,7%) y Administración pública y defensa; Seguridad Social obligatoria (8,6%). Por su parte, los menores aumentos se dan en Actividades financieras y de seguros (0,6%), Hostelería (2,4%) y Suministro de energía eléctrica, gas, vapor y aire acondicionado (3,4%). Harmonised Labour Cost Index in the second quarter 2019 by activity sections General index and index adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects General Adjusted for Adjusted for season calendar effect and calendar effects Index 2 Rate 1 Index 2 Rate 1 Index 2 Rate 1 TOTAL 103,9 6,0 103,2 3,2 104,6 3,1 B. Mining and quarrying industries 98,1 3,9 97,3 1,1 97,9 0,6 C. Manufacturing industries 101,8 5,2 100,9 2,2 103,6 2,1 D. Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 111,7 3,4 111,7 1,9 106,8 3,8 E. Water supply, waste management and remediation 102,9 5,4 101,8 2,5 103,8 2,4 activities F. Construction 102,9 4,3 101,8 1,3 100,7 1,1 G. Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and 106,6 6,3 105,8 3,5 107,4 3,5 motorcycles H. Transport and storage 102,1 4,2 101,5 1,6 102,5 1,6 I. Accommodation 103,3 2,4 102,8 1,3 104,4 1,4 J. Information and communications 103,4 7,7 102,8 4,9 107,9 4,6 K. Financial and insurance activities 100,0 0,6 99,0 -2,6 105,2 -1,2 L. Real state activities 107,2 8,7 106,5 6,0 108,3 5,6 M. Professional, scientific and technical activities 99,5 6,0 99,0 3,6 104,2 3,2 N. Administrative and support services activities 102,7 4,7 102,5 2,7 104,1 2,2 O. Public Administration and defence, compulsory Social 108,6 8,6 107,3 5,3 105,9 5,5 Security P. Education 99,3 7,7 99,9 3,8 101,1 3,7 Q. Health and social services activities 106,0 8,2 105,4 5,1 104,6 5,0 R. Arts, entertainment and recreation 108,5 8,7 107,9 6,5 108,6 6,5 S. Other services 102,4 6,6 101,8 4,1 105,0 3,7 As compared to the same quarter of the previous year Base year 2016 Si se eliminan los efectos estacionales y de calendario, las actividades con las tasas anuales más elevadas son Actividades artísticas, recreativas y de entretenimiento (6,5%), Actividades inmobiliarias (5,6%) y Administración pública y defensa; Seguridad Social obligatoria (5,5%). Por el contrario, Actividades financieras y de seguros (-1,2%), Industrias extractivas (0,6) y Construcción (1,1%) registran las menores tasas anuales corregidas. HLCI. Base 2016 - Second quarter 2019 (3/6)

Index adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects. Activity sections Second quarter 2019. Annual rate % 6,5 R. Arts, entertainment and … 5,6 L. Real state activities 5,5 O. Public Administration … 5,0 Q. Health and social services … 4,6 J. Information and communications 3,8 D. Electricity, gas, steam … 3,7 P. Education 3,7 S. Other services 3,5 G. Wholesale and retail … 3,2 M. Professional, scientific … 3,1 Total activities 2,4 E. Water supply, waste management … 2,2 N. Administrative and support … 2,1 C. Manufacturing industries 1,6 H. Transport and storage 1,4 I. Accommodation 1,1 F. Construction 0,6 B. Mining and quarrying … -1,2 K. Financial and insurance … Results by activity sections and cost components. Original series Las secciones que registran los mayores incrementos anuales del coste salarial en el segundo trimestre de 2019 son Actividades inmobiliarias (11,4%), Actividades artísticas, recreativas y de entretenimiento (8,4%) y Administración pública y defensa; Seguridad Social obligatoria (8,1%). Por su parte, las variaciones más bajas se dan en Actividades financieras y de seguros (1,3%), Hostelería (2,0%) y Suministro de energía eléctrica, gas, vapor y aire acondicionado (2,5%). En lo que se refiere a los otros costes, las secciones que presentan los mayores incrementos anuales son Información y comunicaciones (11,1%), Administración pública y defensa; Seguridad Social obligatoria (10,3%) y Educación (10,3%). Las tasas más bajas se dan en Actividades financieras y de seguros (-1,8%), Industrias extractivas (0,4%) y Actividades inmobiliarias (0,7%). HLCI. Base 2016 - Second quarter 2019 (4/6)

Harmonised Labour Cost Index in the second quarter 2019 by activity sections Index by cost components Wages Other costs Labour costs excluding extraordinary and late payment Index 2 Rate 1 Index 2 Rate 1 Index 2 Rate 1 TOTAL 104,2 5,7 103,1 7,0 102,6 6,2 B. Mining and quarrying industries 99,8 5,1 93,3 0,4 93,2 4,1 C. Manufacturing industries 101,6 4,7 102,2 6,5 100,7 5,1 D. Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 114,6 2,5 100,9 7,4 102,7 7,2 E. Water supply, waste management and remediation 102,7 5,7 103,1 4,7 101,8 4,8 activities F. Construction 104,8 4,3 98,4 4,4 99,3 4,5 G. Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and 106,2 5,3 107,7 9,3 107,1 7,3 motorcycles H. Transport and storage 101,6 4,7 103,6 2,9 101,0 3,7 I. Accommodation 103,3 2,0 103,3 3,7 104,5 4,0 J. Information and communications 102,3 6,6 107,0 11,1 104,7 6,8 K. Financial and insurance activities 102,1 1,3 93,4 -1,8 98,7 0,6 L. Real state activities 109,4 11,4 100,6 0,7 105,1 6,2 M. Professional, scientific and technical activities 99,3 6,1 100,2 5,8 102,5 5,6 N. Administrative and support services activities 102,7 5,1 102,8 3,7 103,3 5,1 O. Public Administration and defence, compulsory Social 109,4 8,1 106,0 10,3 106,6 8,6 P. Education 100,3 6,9 96,4 10,3 95,4 8,3 Q. Health and social services activities 106,3 7,6 105,0 10,2 99,7 8,5 R. Arts, entertainment and recreation 107,3 8,4 112,4 9,8 108,8 9,2 S. Other services 102,9 6,5 101,2 6,9 102,6 6,9 1 As compared to the same quarter of the previous year 2 Base year 2016 Revision and updating of data Coincidiendo con la publicación de hoy se han actualizado los datos provisionales del ICLA del primer trimestre de 2019. El índice final se sitúa en 95,7 puntos. La variación trimestral de la serie original para ese trimestre es del -11,0%, mientras que la del índice corregido es del 0,9%. Por su parte, la tasa anual de la serie original es del 0,1% y la del índice corregido de efectos de calendario y desestacionalizado del 2,6%. Los resultados están disponibles en INEBase. HLCI. Base 2016 - Second quarter 2019 (5/6)

