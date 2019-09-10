|
INE National Statisics Institute : Harmonised Labour Cost Index
09/10/2019 | 04:22am EDT
10 September 2019 (Text in translation process)
Harmonised Labour Cost Index (HLCI). Base 2016
Second quarter 2019. Provisional data
La variación trimestral del coste por hora trabajada, una vez
eliminados los efectos de calendario y estacionalidad, es del 0,8%
El coste por hora trabajada aumenta un 2,4% en tasa anual en la serie corregida de efectos de calendario y estacionalidad, y no varía en la serie original
Quarterly variation of the Index
La variación trimestral del ICLA -que mide el coste laboral por hora trabajada manteniendo constante la estructura por ramas de actividad- entre el segundo y el primer trimestre de 2019, eliminando los efectos estacionales y de calendario, es del 0,8%.
Labour Cost Index adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects
Quaterly rate. Percentage
III
|
IV
|
I
|
II
|
III
|
IV
|
I
|
II
|
III
|
IV
|
I
|
II
|
III
|
IV
|
|
I
|
|
|
II
|
2015
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2019
|
Sin tener en cuenta el ajuste estacional y de calendario, la tasa trimestral es del 8,5% debido, fundamentalmente, al mayor peso de las pagas extraordinarias y atrasos en el segundo trimestre del año respecto al primero, así como al efecto Semana Santa.
Por componentes del coste, en datos desestacionalizados y corregidos de calendario, el coste salarial sube un 0,7% y los otros costes un 1,3%.
HLCI. Base 2016 - Second quarter 2019 (1/6)
Harmonised Labour Cost Index in the second quarter 2019
Index and quarterly rates by cost components
|
|
|
General Index
|
|
|
Index adjusted for seaso
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and calendar effects
|
|
|
Index
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
Index
|
|
Rate
|
Total labour cost
|
|
103,9
|
|
|
8,5
|
|
104,6
|
|
0,8
|
Wages
|
104,2
|
|
|
10,5
|
104,2
|
0,7
|
Other costs
|
103,1
|
|
|
2,9
|
105,9
|
1,3
|
Labour costs excluding extraordinary and late payment
|
102,6
|
|
|
4,7
|
105,1
|
1,1
Annual variation of the Index
El coste por hora trabajada aumenta un 6,0% en el segundo trimestre de 2019 respecto al mismo periodo del año anterior debido al menor número de horas trabajadas, porque la Semana Santa tuvo lugar este año en el segundo trimestre, mientras que en 2018 fue en el primero en su mayor parte.
Si se eliminan los efectos estacionales y de calendario, la variación anual del coste por hora es del 3,1%.
Variation of the general index and index adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects
Annual rate. Percentage
II III IV
|
I
|
II III
|
IV
|
I
|
II III
|
IV
|
I
|
II III
|
IV
|
I
|
II
|
III
|
IV
|
I
|
II
|
III
|
IV
|
I
|
II
|
|
|
2013
|
|
2014
|
|
|
2015
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
Index adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Por componentes, el coste salarial registra una variación anual del 2,8% en datos corregidos y los otros costes aumentan un 4,1%.
HLCI. Base 2016 - Second quarter 2019 (2/6)
Harmonised Labour Cost Index in the second quarter 2019
Index and annual rates by cost components
Total labour cost
|
|
103,9
|
|
|
6,0
|
|
104,6
|
3,1
|
Wages
|
104,2
|
|
|
5,7
|
|
104,2
|
2,8
|
Other costs
|
103,1
|
|
|
7,0
|
|
105,9
|
4,1
|
Labour costs excluding extraordinary and late payment
|
102,6
|
|
|
6,2
|
|
105,1
|
3,5
|
Results by activity sections
Las secciones que registran los mayores incrementos anuales en el segundo trimestre son Actividades artísticas, recreativas y de entretenimiento (8,7%), Actividades inmobiliarias (8,7%) y Administración pública y defensa; Seguridad Social obligatoria (8,6%).
Por su parte, los menores aumentos se dan en Actividades financieras y de seguros (0,6%), Hostelería (2,4%) y Suministro de energía eléctrica, gas, vapor y aire acondicionado (3,4%).
Harmonised Labour Cost Index in the second quarter 2019 by activity sections
General index and index adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects
TOTAL
|
|
|
103,9
|
|
6,0
|
|
103,2
|
|
3,2
|
|
|
104,6
|
|
3,1
|
B.
|
Mining and quarrying industries
|
|
98,1
|
3,9
|
97,3
|
1,1
|
97,9
|
0,6
|
C.
|
Manufacturing industries
|
101,8
|
5,2
|
100,9
|
2,2
|
103,6
|
2,1
|
D.
|
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
|
111,7
|
3,4
|
111,7
|
1,9
|
106,8
|
3,8
|
E.
|
Water supply, waste management and remediation
|
102,9
|
5,4
|
101,8
|
2,5
|
103,8
|
2,4
|
|
activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F.
|
Construction
|
|
102,9
|
4,3
|
101,8
|
1,3
|
100,7
|
1,1
|
G.
|
Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and
|
106,6
|
6,3
|
105,8
|
3,5
|
107,4
|
3,5
|
|
motorcycles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
H. Transport and storage
|
102,1
|
4,2
|
101,5
|
1,6
|
102,5
|
1,6
|
I.
|
Accommodation
|
103,3
|
2,4
|
102,8
|
1,3
|
104,4
|
1,4
|
J.
|
Information and communications
|
|
103,4
|
|
7,7
|
|
102,8
|
|
4,9
|
|
107,9
|
|
4,6
|
K.
|
Financial and insurance activities
|
|
100,0
|
0,6
|
99,0
|
-2,6
|
105,2
|
-1,2
|
L.
|
Real state activities
|
107,2
|
8,7
|
106,5
|
6,0
|
108,3
|
5,6
|
M.
|
Professional, scientific and technical activities
|
99,5
|
6,0
|
99,0
|
3,6
|
104,2
|
3,2
|
N.
|
Administrative and support services activities
|
102,7
|
4,7
|
102,5
|
2,7
|
104,1
|
2,2
|
O.
|
Public Administration and defence, compulsory Social
|
108,6
|
8,6
|
107,3
|
5,3
|
105,9
|
5,5
|
|
Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
P.
|
Education
|
|
99,3
|
7,7
|
99,9
|
3,8
|
101,1
|
3,7
|
Q.
|
Health and social services activities
|
106,0
|
8,2
|
105,4
|
5,1
|
104,6
|
5,0
|
R.
|
Arts, entertainment and recreation
|
108,5
|
8,7
|
107,9
|
6,5
|
108,6
|
6,5
|
S.
|
Other services
|
102,4
|
6,6
|
101,8
|
4,1
|
105,0
|
3,7
-
As compared to the same quarter of the previous year
-
Base year 2016
Si se eliminan los efectos estacionales y de calendario, las actividades con las tasas anuales más elevadas son Actividades artísticas, recreativas y de entretenimiento (6,5%), Actividades inmobiliarias (5,6%) y Administración pública y defensa; Seguridad Social obligatoria (5,5%).
Por el contrario, Actividades financieras y de seguros (-1,2%), Industrias extractivas (0,6) y Construcción (1,1%) registran las menores tasas anuales corregidas.
HLCI. Base 2016 - Second quarter 2019 (3/6)
Index adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects. Activity sections
Second quarter 2019. Annual rate %
Results by activity sections and cost components. Original series
Las secciones que registran los mayores incrementos anuales del coste salarial en el segundo trimestre de 2019 son Actividades inmobiliarias (11,4%), Actividades artísticas, recreativas y de entretenimiento (8,4%) y Administración pública y defensa; Seguridad Social obligatoria (8,1%).
Por su parte, las variaciones más bajas se dan en Actividades financieras y de seguros (1,3%), Hostelería (2,0%) y Suministro de energía eléctrica, gas, vapor y aire acondicionado (2,5%).
En lo que se refiere a los otros costes, las secciones que presentan los mayores incrementos anuales son Información y comunicaciones (11,1%), Administración pública y defensa; Seguridad Social obligatoria (10,3%) y Educación (10,3%).
Las tasas más bajas se dan en Actividades financieras y de seguros (-1,8%), Industrias extractivas (0,4%) y Actividades inmobiliarias (0,7%).
HLCI. Base 2016 - Second quarter 2019 (4/6)
Harmonised Labour Cost Index in the second quarter 2019 by activity sections
Index by cost components
TOTAL
|
|
|
|
104,2
|
|
5,7
|
|
|
103,1
|
|
7,0
|
|
102,6
|
|
|
|
6,2
|
B.
|
Mining and quarrying industries
|
|
99,8
|
|
5,1
|
93,3
|
0,4
|
93,2
|
4,1
|
C.
|
Manufacturing industries
|
101,6
|
|
4,7
|
102,2
|
6,5
|
100,7
|
5,1
|
D.
|
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
|
114,6
|
|
2,5
|
100,9
|
7,4
|
102,7
|
7,2
|
E.
|
Water supply, waste management and remediation
|
102,7
|
|
5,7
|
103,1
|
4,7
|
101,8
|
4,8
|
|
activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F.
|
Construction
|
|
104,8
|
|
4,3
|
98,4
|
4,4
|
99,3
|
4,5
|
G.
|
Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and
|
106,2
|
|
5,3
|
107,7
|
9,3
|
107,1
|
7,3
|
|
motorcycles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
H. Transport and storage
|
101,6
|
|
4,7
|
103,6
|
2,9
|
101,0
|
3,7
|
I.
|
Accommodation
|
103,3
|
|
2,0
|
103,3
|
3,7
|
104,5
|
4,0
|
J.
|
Information and communications
|
|
102,3
|
|
6,6
|
|
107,0
|
|
11,1
|
|
104,7
|
|
6,8
|
K.
|
Financial and insurance activities
|
|
102,1
|
|
1,3
|
93,4
|
-1,8
|
98,7
|
0,6
|
L.
|
Real state activities
|
109,4
|
|
11,4
|
100,6
|
0,7
|
105,1
|
6,2
|
M.
|
Professional, scientific and technical activities
|
99,3
|
|
6,1
|
100,2
|
5,8
|
102,5
|
5,6
|
N.
|
Administrative and support services activities
|
102,7
|
|
5,1
|
102,8
|
3,7
|
103,3
|
5,1
|
O.
|
Public Administration and defence, compulsory Social
|
|
109,4
|
|
8,1
|
|
106,0
|
|
10,3
|
|
106,6
|
|
8,6
|
P.
|
Education
|
|
100,3
|
|
6,9
|
96,4
|
10,3
|
95,4
|
8,3
|
Q.
|
Health and social services activities
|
106,3
|
|
7,6
|
105,0
|
10,2
|
99,7
|
8,5
|
R.
|
Arts, entertainment and recreation
|
107,3
|
|
8,4
|
112,4
|
9,8
|
108,8
|
9,2
|
S.
|
Other services
|
102,9
|
|
6,5
|
101,2
|
6,9
|
102,6
|
6,9
1 As compared to the same quarter of the previous year 2 Base year 2016
Revision and updating of data
Coincidiendo con la publicación de hoy se han actualizado los datos provisionales del ICLA del primer trimestre de 2019. El índice final se sitúa en 95,7 puntos.
La variación trimestral de la serie original para ese trimestre es del -11,0%, mientras que la del índice corregido es del 0,9%. Por su parte, la tasa anual de la serie original es del 0,1% y la del índice corregido de efectos de calendario y desestacionalizado del 2,6%. Los resultados están disponibles en INEBase.
HLCI. Base 2016 - Second quarter 2019 (5/6)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
