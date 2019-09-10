INE National Statisics Institute : Harmonised Labour Cost Index

Log in
0
09/10/2019 | 04:22am EDT

10 September 2019 (Text in translation process)

Harmonised Labour Cost Index (HLCI). Base 2016

Second quarter 2019. Provisional data

La variación trimestral del coste por hora trabajada, una vez

eliminados los efectos de calendario y estacionalidad, es del 0,8%

El coste por hora trabajada aumenta un 2,4% en tasa anual en la serie corregida de efectos de calendario y estacionalidad, y no varía en la serie original

Quarterly variation of the Index

La variación trimestral del ICLA -que mide el coste laboral por hora trabajada manteniendo constante la estructura por ramas de actividad- entre el segundo y el primer trimestre de 2019, eliminando los efectos estacionales y de calendario, es del 0,8%.

Labour Cost Index adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects

Quaterly rate. Percentage

1,1

1,0

0,9

0,8

0,6

0,5

0,4

0,3

0,3

0,0

0,1

0,0

0,0

-0,3

-0,3

-0,5

III

IV

I

II

III

IV

I

II

III

IV

I

II

III

IV

I

II

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Sin tener en cuenta el ajuste estacional y de calendario, la tasa trimestral es del 8,5% debido, fundamentalmente, al mayor peso de las pagas extraordinarias y atrasos en el segundo trimestre del año respecto al primero, así como al efecto Semana Santa.

Por componentes del coste, en datos desestacionalizados y corregidos de calendario, el coste salarial sube un 0,7% y los otros costes un 1,3%.

HLCI. Base 2016 - Second quarter 2019 (1/6)

Harmonised Labour Cost Index in the second quarter 2019

Index and quarterly rates by cost components

General Index

Index adjusted for seaso

and calendar effects

Index

Rate

Index

Rate

Total labour cost

103,9

8,5

104,6

0,8

Wages

104,2

10,5

104,2

0,7

Other costs

103,1

2,9

105,9

1,3

Labour costs excluding extraordinary and late payment

102,6

4,7

105,1

1,1

Annual variation of the Index

El coste por hora trabajada aumenta un 6,0% en el segundo trimestre de 2019 respecto al mismo periodo del año anterior debido al menor número de horas trabajadas, porque la Semana Santa tuvo lugar este año en el segundo trimestre, mientras que en 2018 fue en el primero en su mayor parte.

Si se eliminan los efectos estacionales y de calendario, la variación anual del coste por hora es del 3,1%.

Variation of the general index and index adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects

Annual rate. Percentage

6,0

3,1

3,9

3,1

4,0

4,2

3,1

2,5

2,6

1,8

1,6

2,7

1,1

1,5

0,9

1,0

1,1

2,4

1,6

0,5

0,5 0,4

0,7

0,2

0,6

0,4

0,2

1,2

0,0

1,3

1,1

-0,3

0,3

0,3

0,9

0,2 -0,3

0,2

0,4

0,3

0,1

0,5

-0,1

0,1

-2,3

-0,7

-1,6

-1,9

-3,1

-3,8

II III IV

I

II III

IV

I

II III

IV

I

II III

IV

I

II

III

IV

I

II

III

IV

I

II

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

General Index

Index adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects

Por componentes, el coste salarial registra una variación anual del 2,8% en datos corregidos y los otros costes aumentan un 4,1%.

HLCI. Base 2016 - Second quarter 2019 (2/6)

Harmonised Labour Cost Index in the second quarter 2019

Index and annual rates by cost components

General Index

Index adjusted for seaso

and calendar effects

Index

Rate

Index

Rate

Total labour cost

103,9

6,0

104,6

3,1

Wages

104,2

5,7

104,2

2,8

Other costs

103,1

7,0

105,9

4,1

Labour costs excluding extraordinary and late payment

102,6

6,2

105,1

3,5

Results by activity sections

Las secciones que registran los mayores incrementos anuales en el segundo trimestre son Actividades artísticas, recreativas y de entretenimiento (8,7%), Actividades inmobiliarias (8,7%) y Administración pública y defensa; Seguridad Social obligatoria (8,6%).

Por su parte, los menores aumentos se dan en Actividades financieras y de seguros (0,6%), Hostelería (2,4%) y Suministro de energía eléctrica, gas, vapor y aire acondicionado (3,4%).

Harmonised Labour Cost Index in the second quarter 2019 by activity sections

General index and index adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects

General

Adjusted for

Adjusted for season

calendar effect and calendar effects

Index 2

Rate 1

Index 2

Rate 1

Index 2

Rate 1

TOTAL

103,9

6,0

103,2

3,2

104,6

3,1

B.

Mining and quarrying industries

98,1

3,9

97,3

1,1

97,9

0,6

C.

Manufacturing industries

101,8

5,2

100,9

2,2

103,6

2,1

D.

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

111,7

3,4

111,7

1,9

106,8

3,8

E.

Water supply, waste management and remediation

102,9

5,4

101,8

2,5

103,8

2,4

activities

F.

Construction

102,9

4,3

101,8

1,3

100,7

1,1

G.

Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and

106,6

6,3

105,8

3,5

107,4

3,5

motorcycles

H. Transport and storage

102,1

4,2

101,5

1,6

102,5

1,6

I.

Accommodation

103,3

2,4

102,8

1,3

104,4

1,4

J.

Information and communications

103,4

7,7

102,8

4,9

107,9

4,6

K.

Financial and insurance activities

100,0

0,6

99,0

-2,6

105,2

-1,2

L.

Real state activities

107,2

8,7

106,5

6,0

108,3

5,6

M.

Professional, scientific and technical activities

99,5

6,0

99,0

3,6

104,2

3,2

N.

Administrative and support services activities

102,7

4,7

102,5

2,7

104,1

2,2

O.

Public Administration and defence, compulsory Social

108,6

8,6

107,3

5,3

105,9

5,5

Security

P.

Education

99,3

7,7

99,9

3,8

101,1

3,7

Q.

Health and social services activities

106,0

8,2

105,4

5,1

104,6

5,0

R.

Arts, entertainment and recreation

108,5

8,7

107,9

6,5

108,6

6,5

S.

Other services

102,4

6,6

101,8

4,1

105,0

3,7

  1. As compared to the same quarter of the previous year
  2. Base year 2016

Si se eliminan los efectos estacionales y de calendario, las actividades con las tasas anuales más elevadas son Actividades artísticas, recreativas y de entretenimiento (6,5%), Actividades inmobiliarias (5,6%) y Administración pública y defensa; Seguridad Social obligatoria (5,5%).

Por el contrario, Actividades financieras y de seguros (-1,2%), Industrias extractivas (0,6) y Construcción (1,1%) registran las menores tasas anuales corregidas.

HLCI. Base 2016 - Second quarter 2019 (3/6)

Index adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects. Activity sections

Second quarter 2019. Annual rate %

6,5

R. Arts, entertainment and …

5,6

L. Real state activities

5,5

O. Public Administration …

5,0

Q. Health and social services …

4,6

J. Information and communications

3,8

D. Electricity, gas, steam …

3,7

P. Education

3,7

S. Other services

3,5

G. Wholesale and retail …

3,2

M. Professional, scientific …

3,1

Total activities

2,4

E. Water supply, waste management …

2,2

N. Administrative and support …

2,1

C. Manufacturing industries

1,6

H. Transport and storage

1,4

I. Accommodation

1,1

F. Construction

0,6

B. Mining and quarrying …

-1,2

K. Financial and insurance …

Results by activity sections and cost components. Original series

Las secciones que registran los mayores incrementos anuales del coste salarial en el segundo trimestre de 2019 son Actividades inmobiliarias (11,4%), Actividades artísticas, recreativas y de entretenimiento (8,4%) y Administración pública y defensa; Seguridad Social obligatoria (8,1%).

Por su parte, las variaciones más bajas se dan en Actividades financieras y de seguros (1,3%), Hostelería (2,0%) y Suministro de energía eléctrica, gas, vapor y aire acondicionado (2,5%).

En lo que se refiere a los otros costes, las secciones que presentan los mayores incrementos anuales son Información y comunicaciones (11,1%), Administración pública y defensa; Seguridad Social obligatoria (10,3%) y Educación (10,3%).

Las tasas más bajas se dan en Actividades financieras y de seguros (-1,8%), Industrias extractivas (0,4%) y Actividades inmobiliarias (0,7%).

HLCI. Base 2016 - Second quarter 2019 (4/6)

Harmonised Labour Cost Index in the second quarter 2019 by activity sections

Index by cost components

Wages

Other costs

Labour costs excluding

extraordinary and late payment

Index 2

Rate 1

Index 2

Rate 1

Index 2

Rate 1

TOTAL

104,2

5,7

103,1

7,0

102,6

6,2

B.

Mining and quarrying industries

99,8

5,1

93,3

0,4

93,2

4,1

C.

Manufacturing industries

101,6

4,7

102,2

6,5

100,7

5,1

D.

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

114,6

2,5

100,9

7,4

102,7

7,2

E.

Water supply, waste management and remediation

102,7

5,7

103,1

4,7

101,8

4,8

activities

F.

Construction

104,8

4,3

98,4

4,4

99,3

4,5

G.

Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and

106,2

5,3

107,7

9,3

107,1

7,3

motorcycles

H. Transport and storage

101,6

4,7

103,6

2,9

101,0

3,7

I.

Accommodation

103,3

2,0

103,3

3,7

104,5

4,0

J.

Information and communications

102,3

6,6

107,0

11,1

104,7

6,8

K.

Financial and insurance activities

102,1

1,3

93,4

-1,8

98,7

0,6

L.

Real state activities

109,4

11,4

100,6

0,7

105,1

6,2

M.

Professional, scientific and technical activities

99,3

6,1

100,2

5,8

102,5

5,6

N.

Administrative and support services activities

102,7

5,1

102,8

3,7

103,3

5,1

O.

Public Administration and defence, compulsory Social

109,4

8,1

106,0

10,3

106,6

8,6

P.

Education

100,3

6,9

96,4

10,3

95,4

8,3

Q.

Health and social services activities

106,3

7,6

105,0

10,2

99,7

8,5

R.

Arts, entertainment and recreation

107,3

8,4

112,4

9,8

108,8

9,2

S.

Other services

102,9

6,5

101,2

6,9

102,6

6,9

1 As compared to the same quarter of the previous year 2 Base year 2016

Revision and updating of data

Coincidiendo con la publicación de hoy se han actualizado los datos provisionales del ICLA del primer trimestre de 2019. El índice final se sitúa en 95,7 puntos.

La variación trimestral de la serie original para ese trimestre es del -11,0%, mientras que la del índice corregido es del 0,9%. Por su parte, la tasa anual de la serie original es del 0,1% y la del índice corregido de efectos de calendario y desestacionalizado del 2,6%. Los resultados están disponibles en INEBase.

HLCI. Base 2016 - Second quarter 2019 (5/6)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

INE - National Statisics Institute published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 08:21:06 UTC
