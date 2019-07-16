INE National Statisics Institute : Industrial New Orders Received Indices. Provisional data

16 July 2019 Industrial New Orders Received Indices (INORI). Base 2015 May 2019. Provisional data The monthly variation of the Total Industrial New Orders Receives Index1 stands at −9.1%, after seasonal and calendar adjustment The annual rate stands at −2.1% in the seasonal and calendar adjusted series and at −2.5% in the original series Monthly trend of Industrial New Orders Received The monthly variation of the seasonally and calendar adjusted Industrial New Orders Received Index between May and April stood at −9.1%.This rate was 18.2 points lower than the previous month. Industrial New Orders Received Index, Total. Seasonally and calendar adjusted Monthly rate. Percentage 23.1 9.1 4.4 3.9 5.3 3.8 2.9 3.3 2.3 1.9 1.2 1.1 0.8 -1.4 -0.7 -0.9 -2.4 -1.8 -0.7 -1.9 -3.2 -2.7 -3.5 -9.1 -21.2 May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May 2017 2018 2019 1 As reflected in the methodology of this value index, the information is presented in current terms (nominal terms), this is, without adjusting the price variation effects. INORI. Base 2015 - May 2019 (1/9)

Monthly rate. Percentage By Main Industrial Groupings (MIGs), all sectors showed negative monthly rates. It is worth highlighting the decrease in Capital goods (−30.2%). Industrial New Orders Received Indices, Total and by MIGs. Seasonally and calendar adjusted. May 2019. Intermediate goods 0.0 Non-durable consumer goods -1.3 Durable consumer goods -1.4 Energy² -2.6 TOTAL INDEX -9.1 Capital goods -30.2 1 Except electricity, gas, steam, air conditioning and water supply. A more detailed analysis showed the branches of activity with the highest and the lowest monthly rates in the month of May. Branches of activity with the highest monthly rates of the Industrial New Orders Received Index, Seasonally and calendar adjusted Branch of activity (Division of the CNAE 2009) Monthly rate (%) Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products 26.5 Manufacture of electrical material and equipment 16.0 Leather and footwear industry 6.6 Branches of activity with the lowest monthly rates of the Industrial New Orders Received Index, Seasonally and calendar adjusted Branch of activity (Division of the CNAE 2009) Monthly rate (%) Manufacture of other transport material -81.3 Repair and installation of machinery and equipment -14.7 Manufacture of pharmaceutical products -5.6 INORI. Base 2015 - May 2019 (2/9)

Annual rates. Percentage Annual trend of Industrial New Orders Received The Total Industrial New Orders Received Index, once adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, showed a variation of −2.1% in May, as compared with the same month of the previous year. This rate was 15.5 points lower than the one registered in April. The INORI original series of the registered an annual variation of −2.5%. This rate was 14.8 points lower than the one in April. Industrial New Orders Received Index, Total Seasonally and calendar adjusted. 25.5 11.5 12.9 25.5 13.4 11.2 9.5 8.1 9.0 8.7 8.8 7.7 7.6 7.9 8.0 7.0 5.9 5.3 8.0 8.8 4.2 5.6 12.3 7.9 7.3 7.5 7.8 7.5 3.1 3.1 6.8 7.6 5.2 4.6 -0.5 5.8 0.1 5.2 3.9 -0.6 -2.1 3.1 2.9 2.8 2.1 -3.4 -3.2 -2.3 -2.0 -2.5 May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May 2017 2018 2019 Original Seasonally and calendar adjusted By MIGs, the seasonally and calendar adjusted indices registered negative annual rates in three of five of the analysed sectors, highlighting the decrease in Capital goods (−10.7%). Industrial New Orders Received Index, Total and by MIGs. Annual rates Unadjusted index Seasonally and calendar adjusted index Annual rate (%) Annual rate (%) TOTAL INDEX -2.5 -2.1 1. Consumer goods 1.6 1.6 1.1. Durable consumer goods -2.3 -2.3 1.2. Non-durable consumer goods 1.8 1.8 2. Capital goods -11.2 -10.7 3. Intermediate goods 0.7 0.7 4. Energy1 -2.4 -2.3 1 Except electricity, gas, steam, air conditioning and water supply. INORI. Base 2015 - May 2019 (3/9)

Madrid, Comunidad de Comunitat Valenciana Murcia, Región de Navarra, Comunidad Foral de Aragón País Vasco Canarias Balears, Illes Cantabria Galicia Rioja, La NATIONAL Castilla - La Mancha Cataluña Extremadura Castilla y León Asturias, Principado de Andalucía Annual rate. Percentage Annual rate. Percentage Annual trend of the Industrial New Orders Received by market. Original series In May all markets showed negative annual rates. It is worth noting the decrease registered in the non euro area in the non domestic market (−9.6%) Industrial New Orders Received Index, Total and by market May 2019. Domestic market -0.4 TOTAL INDEX -2.5 Non domestic market, euro zone -4.7 Non domestic market, non euro zone -9.6 Results by Autonomous Community. Annual rate of the Industrial New Orders Received. Original series New orders received increased as compared to May 2018 in six Autonomous Communities and decreased in the other 11. The largest decreases were recorded in Andalucía (−19.4%), Principado de Asturias (−16.9%) and Castilla y León (−11.5%). The largest increases were recorded in Comunidad de Madrid (9.1%), Comunitat Valenciana (8.5%) and Región de Murcia (8.0%). Industrial New Orders Received Index, Total and by Autonomous Community May 2019. 9.1 8.5 8.0 3.9 2.5 2.2 -0.9 -1.1 -1.2 -1.5 -1.9 -2.5 -2.8 -3.3 -6.2 -11.5 -16.9 -19.4 INORI. Base 2015 - May 2019 (4/9)

Revisions and data update On the press release day, INE has updated INORI data series corresponding to the last 13 months. In the case of calendar adjusted and seasonally and calendar adjusted series, according to INE standard, series are revised since its beginning. Results are available at INEBase. Methodological note Industrial New Orders Received Indices (INORI) are short-term indicators aiming at measuring the monthly evolution of the industrial sector, excluding the construction. The required information is collected since January 2002, together with the Industrial Turnover Indices (ITI) through a survey addressed to more than 12.000 industrial establishments throughout the country. Survey Type: ongoing monthly. Base year: 2015. Population scope: units of economic activity whose main activity is included in Sections B: Extractive industries (with the exception, due to their not being relevant to Spanish industry, of division 09) or C: Manufacturing industry of CNAE-2009. Geographical scope: the whole country, excluding Ceuta and Melilla. Sample size: Approx. 12,000 establishments. Data collection: monthly, value of total business turnover broken down by market. Collection method: fill in a questionnaire by the respondent using one of the following methods: internet (IRIA system), email, fax, telephone or post. Further information is available in the methodology: http://www.ine.es/dyngs/INEbase/en/operacion.htm?c=Estadistica_C&cid=1254736148149& menu=metodologia&idp=1254735576715 And in the standardised methodological report: http://www.ine.es/dynt3/metadatos/en/RespuestaDatos.html?oe=30053

