INE National Statisics Institute : Industrial New Orders Received Indices. Provisional data

07/16/2019 | 03:35am EDT

16 July 2019

Industrial New Orders Received Indices (INORI). Base 2015

May 2019. Provisional data

The monthly variation of the Total Industrial New Orders Receives Index1 stands at −9.1%, after seasonal and calendar adjustment

The annual rate stands at −2.1% in the seasonal and calendar

adjusted series and at −2.5% in the original series

Monthly trend of Industrial New Orders Received

The monthly variation of the seasonally and calendar adjusted Industrial New Orders Received Index between May and April stood at −9.1%.This rate was 18.2 points lower than the previous month.

Industrial New Orders Received Index, Total. Seasonally and calendar adjusted

Monthly rate. Percentage

23.1

9.1

4.4

3.9

5.3

3.8

2.9

3.3

2.3

1.9

1.2

1.1

0.8

-1.4

-0.7

-0.9

-2.4

-1.8

-0.7

-1.9

-3.2

-2.7

-3.5

-9.1

-21.2

May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May

2017

2018

2019

1 As reflected in the methodology of this value index, the information is presented in current terms (nominal terms), this is, without adjusting the price variation effects.

INORI. Base 2015 - May 2019 (1/9)

Monthly rate. Percentage

By Main Industrial Groupings (MIGs), all sectors showed negative monthly rates. It is worth highlighting the decrease in Capital goods (−30.2%).

Industrial New Orders Received Indices, Total and by MIGs. Seasonally and calendar adjusted. May 2019.

Intermediate goods

0.0

Non-durable consumer goods

-1.3

Durable consumer goods

-1.4

Energy²

-2.6

TOTAL INDEX

-9.1

Capital goods

-30.2

1 Except electricity, gas, steam, air conditioning and water supply.

A more detailed analysis showed the branches of activity with the highest and the lowest monthly rates in the month of May.

Branches of activity with the highest monthly rates of the Industrial New Orders Received Index, Seasonally and calendar adjusted

Branch of activity (Division of the CNAE 2009)

Monthly rate (%)

Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products

26.5

Manufacture of electrical material and equipment

16.0

Leather and footwear industry

6.6

Branches of activity with the lowest monthly rates of the Industrial New Orders Received Index, Seasonally and calendar adjusted

Branch of activity (Division of the CNAE 2009)

Monthly rate (%)

Manufacture of other transport material

-81.3

Repair and installation of machinery and equipment

-14.7

Manufacture of pharmaceutical products

-5.6

INORI. Base 2015 - May 2019 (2/9)

Annual rates. Percentage

Annual trend of Industrial New Orders Received

The Total Industrial New Orders Received Index, once adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, showed a variation of −2.1% in May, as compared with the same month of the previous year. This rate was 15.5 points lower than the one registered in April.

The INORI original series of the registered an annual variation of −2.5%. This rate was 14.8 points lower than the one in April.

Industrial New Orders Received Index, Total

Seasonally and calendar adjusted.

25.5

11.5

12.9

25.5

13.4

11.2

9.5

8.1

9.0

8.7

8.8

7.7

7.6

7.9

8.0

7.0

5.9

5.3

8.0

8.8

4.2

5.6

12.3

7.9

7.3

7.5

7.8

7.5

3.1

3.1

6.8

7.6

5.2

4.6

-0.5

5.8

0.1

5.2

3.9

-0.6

-2.1

3.1

2.9

2.8

2.1

-3.4

-3.2

-2.3

-2.0

-2.5

May

Jun Jul

Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr

May Jun

Jul Aug Sep

Oct Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb Mar Apr May

2017

2018

2019

Original

Seasonally and calendar adjusted

By MIGs, the seasonally and calendar adjusted indices registered negative annual rates in three of five of the analysed sectors, highlighting the decrease in Capital goods (−10.7%).

Industrial New Orders Received Index, Total and by MIGs. Annual rates

Unadjusted index

Seasonally and

calendar adjusted

index

Annual rate (%)

Annual rate (%)

TOTAL INDEX

-2.5

-2.1

1. Consumer goods

1.6

1.6

1.1. Durable consumer goods

-2.3

-2.3

1.2. Non-durable consumer goods

1.8

1.8

2. Capital goods

-11.2

-10.7

3. Intermediate goods

0.7

0.7

4. Energy1

-2.4

-2.3

1 Except electricity, gas, steam, air conditioning and water supply.

INORI. Base 2015 - May 2019 (3/9)

Madrid, Comunidad de Comunitat Valenciana Murcia, Región de Navarra, Comunidad Foral de Aragón País Vasco Canarias
Balears, Illes Cantabria Galicia Rioja, La
NATIONAL Castilla - La Mancha Cataluña Extremadura Castilla y León
Asturias, Principado de Andalucía
Annual rate. Percentage
Annual rate. Percentage

Annual trend of the Industrial New Orders Received by market. Original series

In May all markets showed negative annual rates. It is worth noting the decrease registered in the non euro area in the non domestic market (−9.6%)

Industrial New Orders Received Index, Total and by market

May 2019.

Domestic market

-0.4

TOTAL INDEX

-2.5

Non domestic market, euro zone

-4.7

Non domestic market, non euro zone

-9.6

Results by Autonomous Community. Annual rate of the Industrial New Orders Received. Original series

New orders received increased as compared to May 2018 in six Autonomous Communities and decreased in the other 11. The largest decreases were recorded in Andalucía (−19.4%), Principado de Asturias (−16.9%) and Castilla y León (−11.5%). The largest increases were recorded in Comunidad de Madrid (9.1%), Comunitat Valenciana (8.5%) and Región de Murcia (8.0%).

Industrial New Orders Received Index, Total and by Autonomous Community May 2019.

9.1

8.5

8.0

3.9

2.5

2.2

-0.9

-1.1

-1.2

-1.5

-1.9

-2.5

-2.8

-3.3

-6.2

-11.5

-16.9

-19.4

INORI. Base 2015 - May 2019 (4/9)

Revisions and data update

On the press release day, INE has updated INORI data series corresponding to the last 13 months. In the case of calendar adjusted and seasonally and calendar adjusted series, according to INE standard, series are revised since its beginning. Results are available at INEBase.

Methodological note

Industrial New Orders Received Indices (INORI) are short-term indicators aiming at measuring the monthly evolution of the industrial sector, excluding the construction.

The required information is collected since January 2002, together with the Industrial Turnover Indices (ITI) through a survey addressed to more than 12.000 industrial establishments throughout the country.

Survey Type: ongoing monthly.

Base year: 2015.

Population scope: units of economic activity whose main activity is included in Sections B: Extractive industries (with the exception, due to their not being relevant to Spanish industry, of division 09) or C: Manufacturing industry of CNAE-2009.

Geographical scope: the whole country, excluding Ceuta and Melilla.

Sample size: Approx. 12,000 establishments.

Data collection: monthly, value of total business turnover broken down by market.

Collection method: fill in a questionnaire by the respondent using one of the following

methods: internet (IRIA system), email, fax, telephone or post.

Further information is available in the methodology:

http://www.ine.es/dyngs/INEbase/en/operacion.htm?c=Estadistica_C&cid=1254736148149& menu=metodologia&idp=1254735576715

And in the standardised methodological report:

http://www.ine.es/dynt3/metadatos/en/RespuestaDatos.html?oe=30053

For further information see INEbase: www.ine.es/en/ Twitter: @es_ine

All press releases at: www.ine.es/en/prensa/prensa_en.htm

Press office: Telephone numbers: (+34) 91 583 93 63 /94 08 - gprensa@ine.es

Information Area: Telephone number: (+34) 91 583 91 00 - www.ine.es/infoine/?L=1

INORI. Base 2015 - May 2019 (5/9)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

INE - National Statisics Institute published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 07:34:04 UTC
