INE National Statisics Institute : Industrial New Orders Received Indices. Provisional data

14 August 2019 Industrial New Orders Received Indices (INORI). Base 2015 June 2019. Provisional data The monthly variation of the Total Industrial New Orders Receives Index1 stands at 1.0%, after seasonal and calendar adjustment The annual rate stands at 0.9% in the seasonal and calendar adjusted series and at −3.3% in the original series Monthly trend of Industrial New Orders Received The monthly variation of the seasonally and calendar adjusted Industrial New Orders Received Index between June and May stood at 1.0%.This rate was 10 points higher than the previous month. Industrial New Orders Received Index, Total. Seasonally and calendar adjusted Monthly rate. Percentage 23.1 8.9 4.4 3.9 5.3 3.8 2.9 3.3 1.6 1.2 1.1 1.0 0.8 -0.9 -0.8 -1.0 -2.5 -1.9 -1.8 -1.3 -1.9 -3.3 -3.4 -9.0 -21.3 Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun 2017 2018 2019 1 As reflected in the methodology of this value index, the information is presented in current terms (nominal terms), this is, without adjusting the price variation effects. INORI. Base 2015 - June 2019 (1/9)

Monthly rate. Percentage By Main Industrial Groupings (MIGs), Capital goods (8.6%) and Non-durableconsumer goods (1.2%) showed positive monthly rates. On the other hand Energy2 (−6.4%) and Intermediate goods (−2.6%) showed negative monthly rates. Industrial New Orders Received Indices, Total and by MIGs. Seasonally and calendar adjusted. June 2019. Capital goods 8.6 Non-durable consumer goods 1.2 TOTAL INDEX 1.0 Durable consumer goods 0.0 Intermediate goods -2.6 Energy¹ -6.4 1 Except electricity, gas, steam, air conditioning and water supply. A more detailed analysis showed the branches of activity with the highest and the lowest monthly rates in the month of June. Branches of activity with the highest monthly rates of the Industrial New Orders Received Index, Seasonally and calendar adjusted Branch of activity (Division of the CNAE 2009) Monthly rate (%) Manufacture of other transport material 41.0 Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c. 13.4 Repair and installation of machinery and equipment 13.2 Branches of activity with the lowest monthly rates of the Industrial New Orders Received Index, Seasonally and calendar adjusted Branch of activity (Division of the CNAE 2009) Monthly rate (%) Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products -22.7 Manufacture of tobacco -16.7 Manufacture of electrical material and equipment -14.9 Except electricity, gas, steam, air conditioning and water supply. INORI. Base 2015 - June 2019 (2/9)

Annual rates. Percentage Annual trend of Industrial New Orders Received The Total Industrial New Orders Received Index, once adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, showed a variation of 0.9% in June, as compared with the same month of the previous year. This rate was almost three points higher than the one registered in May. The INORI original series of the registered an annual variation of −3.3%. This rate was one point lower than the one in May. Industrial New Orders Received Index, Total Seasonally and calendar adjusted. 25.6 12.9 13.4 11.5 25.6 11.2 7.7 8.1 7.6 8.0 9.0 8.7 6.9 7.9 9.0 8.0 8.8 4.2 5.9 5.9 5.5 12.3 7.5 7.8 3.3 7.5 7.5 3.1 6.8 7.6 -0.4 5.9 0.9 5.1 4.6 5.4 3.8 2.9 0.2 -0.5 3.0 2.9 2.2 -2.0 -3.4 -3.1 -2.2 -1.8 -2.3 -3.3 Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun 2017 2018 2019 Original Seasonally and calendar adjusted By MIGs, the seasonally and calendar adjusted indices registered positive annual rates in two of five of the analysed sectors, highlighting the increase in Capital goods (10.0%). Industrial New Orders Received Index, Total and by MIGs. Annual rates Unadjusted index Seasonally and calendar adjusted index Annual rate (%) Annual rate (%) TOTAL INDEX -3.3 0.9 1. Consumer goods -1.9 2.8 1.1. Durable consumer goods -7.2 -2.8 1.2. Non-durable consumer goods -1.6 3.3 2. Capital goods 6.3 10.0 3. Intermediate goods -8.5 -3.9 4. Energy1 -10.6 -9.5 1 Except electricity, gas, steam, air conditioning and water supply. INORI. Base 2015 - June 2019 (3/9)

Aragón Castilla - La Mancha Murcia, Región de Extremadura NATIONAL Cataluña Galicia Andalucía Navarra, Comunidad Foral de Asturias, Principado de Rioja, La Castilla y León Cantabria Comunitat Valenciana Madrid, Comunidad de Canarias País Vasco Industrial New Orders Received Index, Total and by Autonomous Community June 2019. Annual rate. Percentage Balears, Illes Results by Autonomous Community. Annual rate of the Industrial New Orders Received. Original series New orders received increased as compared to June 2018 in six Autonomous Communities and decreased in the other 11. The largest decreases were recorded in Cantabria (−13.9%), Castilla y León (−13.1%) and La Rioja (−10.4%). The largest increases were recorded in Illes Balears (12.8%), País Vasco (4.7%) and Canarias (3.3%). 2.9 3.3 Annual rate. Percentage 1.2 4.7 12.8 Annual trend of the Industrial New Orders Received by market. Original series In June negative annual rates were observed in two of the analysed markets. It is worth noting the increase registered in the non euro area in the non domestic market (9.6%). Industrial New Orders Received Index, Total and by market June 2019. Non domestic market, non euro zone 9.6 TOTAL INDEX -3.3 Domestic market -6.2 Non domestic market, euro zone -6.9 0.3 -0.2 -3.1 -3.3 -3.3 -5.2 -5.9 -6.3 -6.6 -8.3 -10.4 -13.1 -13.9 INORI. Base 2015 - June 2019 (4/9)

Revisions and data update On the press release day, INE has updated INORI data series corresponding to the last 13 months. In the case of calendar adjusted and seasonally and calendar adjusted series, according to INE standard, series are revised since its beginning. Results are available at INEBase. Methodological note Industrial New Orders Received Indices (INORI) are short-term indicators aiming at measuring the monthly evolution of the industrial sector, excluding the construction. The required information is collected since January 2002, together with the Industrial Turnover Indices (ITI) through a survey addressed to more than 12.000 industrial establishments throughout the country. Survey Type: ongoing monthly. Base year: 2015. Population scope: units of economic activity whose main activity is included in Sections B: Extractive industries (with the exception, due to their not being relevant to Spanish industry, of division 09) or C: Manufacturing industry of CNAE-2009. Geographical scope: the whole country, excluding Ceuta and Melilla. Sample size: Approx. 12,000 establishments. Data collection: monthly, value of total business turnover broken down by market. Collection method: fill in a questionnaire by the respondent using one of the following methods: internet (IRIA system), email, fax, telephone or post.

