INE National Statisics Institute : Industrial New Orders Received Indices. Provisional data

14 August 2019
Industrial New Orders Received Indices (INORI). Base 2015
June 2019. Provisional data
The monthly variation of the Total Industrial New Orders Receives Index1 stands at 1.0%, after seasonal and calendar adjustment
The annual rate stands at 0.9% in the seasonal and calendar
adjusted series and at −3.3% in the original series
Monthly trend of Industrial New Orders Received
The monthly variation of the seasonally and calendar adjusted Industrial New Orders Received Index between June and May stood at 1.0%.This rate was 10 points higher than the previous month.
Industrial New Orders Received Index, Total. Seasonally and calendar adjusted
Monthly rate. Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.9
|
|
|
4.4
|
3.9
|
|
|
|
5.3
|
3.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.9
|
3.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.9
|
|
-0.8
|
|
-1.0
|
-2.5
|
-1.9
|
-1.8
|
-1.3
|
|
-1.9
|
|
|
|
-3.3
|
|
|
-3.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-9.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-21.3
|
|
Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
1 As reflected in the methodology of this value index, the information is presented in current terms (nominal terms), this is, without adjusting the price variation effects.
Monthly rate. Percentage
By Main Industrial Groupings (MIGs), Capital goods (8.6%) and Non-durableconsumer goods (1.2%) showed positive monthly rates. On the other hand Energy2 (−6.4%) and Intermediate goods (−2.6%) showed negative monthly rates.
Industrial New Orders Received Indices, Total and by MIGs. Seasonally and calendar adjusted. June 2019.
|
Capital goods
|
8.6
|
Non-durable consumer goods
|
1.2
|
TOTAL INDEX
|
1.0
|
Durable consumer goods
|
0.0
|
Intermediate goods
|
-2.6
|
Energy¹
|
-6.4
1 Except electricity, gas, steam, air conditioning and water supply.
A more detailed analysis showed the branches of activity with the highest and the lowest monthly rates in the month of June.
Branches of activity with the highest monthly rates of the Industrial New Orders Received Index, Seasonally and calendar adjusted
|
Branch of activity (Division of the CNAE 2009)
|
Monthly rate (%)
|
Manufacture of other transport material
|
41.0
|
Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.
|
13.4
|
Repair and installation of machinery and equipment
|
13.2
Branches of activity with the lowest monthly rates of the Industrial New Orders Received Index, Seasonally and calendar adjusted
|
Branch of activity (Division of the CNAE 2009)
|
Monthly rate (%)
|
Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products
|
-22.7
|
Manufacture of tobacco
|
-16.7
|
Manufacture of electrical material and equipment
|
-14.9
Except electricity, gas, steam, air conditioning and water supply.
Annual rates. Percentage
Annual trend of Industrial New Orders Received
The Total Industrial New Orders Received Index, once adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, showed a variation of 0.9% in June, as compared with the same month of the previous year. This rate was almost three points higher than the one registered in May.
The INORI original series of the registered an annual variation of −3.3%. This rate was one point lower than the one in May.
Industrial New Orders Received Index, Total
Seasonally and calendar adjusted.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.4
|
|
|
|
|
11.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.7
|
8.1
|
7.6
|
|
8.0
|
9.0
|
8.7
|
|
|
6.9
|
7.9
|
|
9.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
|
8.8
|
|
4.2
|
|
5.9
|
5.9
|
|
|
|
|
5.5
|
12.3
|
|
|
7.5
|
7.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.5
|
|
|
|
7.5
|
3.1
|
|
6.8
|
7.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.4
|
5.9
|
|
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
5.1
|
|
4.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.8
|
2.9
|
|
0.2
|
-0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-3.4
|
|
|
|
-3.1
|
|
-2.2
|
-1.8
|
|
-2.3
|
-3.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep Oct Nov
|
Dec Jan
|
Feb Mar
|
Apr May Jun
|
Jul Aug Sep
|
Oct Nov Dec
|
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Original
|
|
|
|
Seasonally and calendar adjusted
|
|
By MIGs, the seasonally and calendar adjusted indices registered positive annual rates in two of five of the analysed sectors, highlighting the increase in Capital goods (10.0%).
Industrial New Orders Received Index, Total and by MIGs. Annual rates
|
|
|
Unadjusted index
|
|
Seasonally and
|
|
|
|
|
calendar adjusted
|
|
|
|
|
index
|
|
|
Annual rate (%)
|
|
Annual rate (%)
|
TOTAL INDEX
|
-3.3
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Consumer goods
|
-1.9
|
2.8
|
1.1. Durable consumer goods
|
-7.2
|
-2.8
|
1.2. Non-durable consumer goods
|
-1.6
|
3.3
|
2. Capital goods
|
6.3
|
10.0
|
3. Intermediate goods
|
-8.5
|
-3.9
|
4. Energy1
|
-10.6
|
-9.5
1 Except electricity, gas, steam, air conditioning and water supply.
Aragón Castilla - La Mancha Murcia, Región de Extremadura
NATIONAL Cataluña Galicia Andalucía
Navarra, Comunidad Foral de Asturias, Principado de Rioja, La Castilla y León Cantabria
Comunitat Valenciana
Madrid, Comunidad de
Canarias
País Vasco
Industrial New Orders Received Index, Total and by Autonomous Community June 2019. Annual rate. Percentage
Balears, Illes
Results by Autonomous Community. Annual rate of the Industrial New Orders Received. Original series
New orders received increased as compared to June 2018 in six Autonomous Communities and decreased in the other 11. The largest decreases were recorded in Cantabria (−13.9%), Castilla y León (−13.1%) and La Rioja (−10.4%). The largest increases were recorded in Illes Balears (12.8%), País Vasco (4.7%) and Canarias (3.3%).
2.9
3.3
Annual rate. Percentage
1.2
4.7
12.8
Annual trend of the Industrial New Orders Received by market. Original series
In June negative annual rates were observed in two of the analysed markets. It is worth noting the increase registered in the non euro area in the non domestic market (9.6%).
Industrial New Orders Received Index, Total and by market
June 2019.
|
Non domestic market, non euro zone
|
9.6
|
TOTAL INDEX
|
-3.3
|
Domestic market
|
-6.2
|
Non domestic market, euro zone
|
-6.9
0.3
-0.2
-3.1
-3.3
-3.3
-5.2
-5.9
-6.3
-6.6
-8.3
-10.4
-13.1
-13.9
Revisions and data update
On the press release day, INE has updated INORI data series corresponding to the last 13 months. In the case of calendar adjusted and seasonally and calendar adjusted series, according to INE standard, series are revised since its beginning. Results are available at INEBase.
Methodological note
Industrial New Orders Received Indices (INORI) are short-term indicators aiming at measuring the monthly evolution of the industrial sector, excluding the construction.
The required information is collected since January 2002, together with the Industrial Turnover Indices (ITI) through a survey addressed to more than 12.000 industrial establishments throughout the country.
Survey Type: ongoing monthly.
Base year: 2015.
Population scope: units of economic activity whose main activity is included in Sections B: Extractive industries (with the exception, due to their not being relevant to Spanish industry, of division 09) or C: Manufacturing industry of CNAE-2009.
Geographical scope: the whole country, excluding Ceuta and Melilla.
Sample size: Approx. 12,000 establishments.
Data collection: monthly, value of total business turnover broken down by market.
Collection method: fill in a questionnaire by the respondent using one of the following
methods: internet (IRIA system), email, fax, telephone or post.
Further information is available in the methodology:
http://www.ine.es/dyngs/INEbase/en/operacion.htm?c=Estadistica_C&cid=1254736148149& menu=metodologia&idp=1254735576715
And in the standardised methodological report:
http://www.ine.es/dynt3/metadatos/en/RespuestaDatos.html?oe=30053
