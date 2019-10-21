INE National Statisics Institute : Industry Turnover Indices. Provisional data

21 October 2019 Industrial Turnover Indices (ITI). Base 2015 August 2019. Provisional data The monthly variation of the Total Industrial Turnover Index1 stands at 0.4%, after seasonal and calendar adjustment The annual rate stands at −0.6% in the seasonal and calendar adjusted series and at −3.6% in the original series Monthly trend of the Industrial Turnover The monthly variation of the seasonally and calendar adjusted Total Industrial Turnover Index between the months of August and July, stood at 0.4%. This rate was two tenths higher than the previous month. Industrial Turnover Index, Total. Seasonally and calendar adjusted Monthly rate. Percentage 3.2 3.0 1.8 2.0 1.9 1.2 1.1 1.4 1.2 1.0 0.9 0.8 0.1 0.2 0.4 -0.7 -0.7 -0.3-0.5 -0.8 -1.0 -1.2 -1.8 -2.5 -3.5 Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug 2017 2018 2019 1 As indicated in the methodology of this value index, the information is presented in current terms (nominal terms), this is, without adjusting the price variation effects. ITI. Base 2015 - August 2019 - (1/9)

Monthly rate. Percentage By Main Industrial Groupings (MIGs), Capital goods (5.7%), Intermediate goods (0.8%) and Non-durableconsumer goods (0.4%) showed positive monthly rates. On the other hand, Energy2 (−3.7%) and Durable consumer goods (−0.9%) showed negative monthly rates. Industrial Turnover Indices, Total and by MIGs. Seasonally and calendar adjusted. August 2019. Capital goods 5.7 Intermediate goods 0.8 TOTAL INDEX 0.4 Non-durable consumer goods 0.4 Durable consumer goods -0.9 Energy¹ -3.7 1 Except electricity, gas, steam, air conditioning and water supply. A more detailed analysis showed the branches of activity with the highest and the lowest monthly rates in the month of August. Branches of activity with the highest monthly rates of the Industrial Turnover Index. Seasonally and calendar adjusted Branch of activity (Division of the CNAE 2009) Monthly rate (%) Manufacture of tobacco 24.8 Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 9.5 Other manufacturing industries 6.1 Branches of activity with the lowest monthly rates of the Industrial Turnover Index. Seasonally and calendar adjusted Branch of activity (Division of the CNAE 2009) Monthly rate (%) Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products -3.8 Other mining and quarrying -3.7 Repair and installation of machinery and equipment -2.3 Except electricity, gas, steam, air conditioning and water supply. ITI. Base 2015 - August 2019 - (2/9)

Annual trend of the Industrial Turnover Indices The Total Industrial Turnover Index, once adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, showed a variation of −0.6% in August, as compared with the same month of the previous year. This rate was a point lower than the one registered in July. The ITI original series registered an annual variation of −3.6%. This rate was 6.7 points lower than the one in July. Industrial Turnover Index, Total. Seasonally and calendar adjusted Annual rates. Percentage 15.7 11.0 11.2 9.8 10.0 9.9 8.2 7.7 7.7 7.7 6.2 5.1 5.0 7.5 7.7 7.6 6.8 3.9 6.3 5.9 2.7 3.5 3.4 3.1 5.8 5.1 5.4 4.9 4.8 1.8 2.1 4.7 0.9 0.7 3.9 3.4 -2.2 -0.8 -0.6 -0.2 0.8 0.4 1.3 -0.8 0.7 0.4 -3.6 -4.1 -4.7 -5.1 Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug 2017 2018 2019 Original Seasonally and calendar adjusted By MIGs, the seasonally and calendar adjusted indices registered positive annual rates in three of five of the analysed sectors, highlighting the increase in Capital goods (4.1%). Industrial Turnover Index, Total and by MIGs. Annual rates Unadjusted index Seasonally and calendar adjusted index Annual rate (%) Annual rate (%) TOTAL INDEX -3.6 -0.6 1. Consumer goods -0.7 2.6 1.1. Durable consumer goods -3.5 0.8 1.2. Non-durable consumer goods -0.5 2.8 2. Capital goods 0.8 4.1 3. Intermediate goods -4.9 -1.4 1 -15.0 -14.4 4. Energy 1 Except electricity, gas, steam, air conditioning and water supply. ITI. Base 2015 - August 2019 - (3/9)

Murcia, Región de País Vasco Asturias, Principado de Comunitat Valenciana Balears, Illes -6.6 Andalucía -6.6 NATIONAL Extremadura Cantabria Canarias Castilla - La Mancha Madrid, Comunidad de Rioja, La Navarra, Comunidad Foral de Galicia Cataluña Castilla y León -4.6 -2.6 -3.4 -2.6 -2.5 -2.3 -1.5 -0.6 -0.3 0.2 0.8 1.2 Industrial Turnover Index, Total and by Autonomous Community August 2019. Annual rate. Percentage Aragón Results by Autonomous Community. Annual rates of the Industrial Turnover. Original series Turnover decreased as compared to August 2018 in 14 Autonomous Communities and increased in the other three. The largest decreases were recorded in Illes Balears (−12.6%), Comunitat Valenciana (−9.7%) and Principado de Asturias (−8.9%). The increases were recorded in Aragón (1.2%), Castilla y León (0.8%) and Cataluña (0.2%). -3.6 TOTAL INDEX Non domestic market, non euro zone -3.5 Domestic market Industrial Turnover Index, Total and by market August 2019. Annual rate. Percentage Non domestic market, euro zone Annual trend of the Industrial Turnover Indices by market. Original series In August all markets showed negative annual rates. It is worth noting the decrease registered in the non euro area in the non domestic market (−4.6%) -3.6 -7.5 -8.2 -8.9 -9.7 -12.6 ITI. Base 2015 - August 2019 - (4/9)

Revisions and data update On the press release day, INE has updated ITI data series corresponding to the last 13 months. In the case of calendar adjusted and seasonally and calendar adjusted series, according to INE standard, series are revised since its beginning. Results are available at INEBase. Methodological note Industrial Turnover Indices (ITI) are short-term indicators aiming at measuring the monthly evolution of the industrial sector, excluding the construction. The required information is collected since January 2002, together with the Industrial New Orders Received Indices (INORI) through a survey addressed to more than 12.000 industrial establishments throughout the country. Survey Type: ongoing monthly. Base year: 2015. Population scope: units of economic activity whose main activity is included in Sections B: Extractive industries (with the exception, due to their not being relevant to Spanish industry, of division 09) or C: Manufacturing industry of CNAE-2009. Geographical scope: the whole country, excluding Ceuta and Melilla. Sample size: Approx. 12,000 establishments. Data collection: monthly, value of total business turnover broken down by market. Collection method: fill in a questionnaire by the respondent using one of the following methods: internet (IRIA system), email, fax, telephone or post. Further information is available in the methodology: http://www.ine.es/dyngs/INEbase/en/operacion.htm?c=Estadistica_C&cid=1254736148782& menu=metodologia&idp=1254735576715 And in the standardised methodological report: http://www.ine.es/dynt3/metadatos/en/RespuestaDatos.html?oe=30052 For further information see INEbase: www.ine.es/en/ Twitter: @es_ine All press releases at: www.ine.es/en/prensa/prensa_en.htm Press office: Telephone numbers: (+34) 91 583 93 63 /94 08 - gprensa@ine.es Information Area: Telephone number: (+34) 91 583 91 00 - www.ine.es/infoine/?L=1 ITI. Base 2015 - August 2019 - (5/9)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.