INE National Statisics Institute : Passenger city transport. Provisional data

11 July 2019 Passenger Transport Statistics (PT) May 2019. Provisional data The number of passengers using public transport increases by 3.7% in May, as compared with the same month of 2018 The annual rate for city transport increases by 2.9% and for inter- city transport by 4.3% Evolution of passenger transport More than 465.1 million passengers used public transport in May, 3.7% more than in the same month of 2018. The annual rate for city transport increases by 2.9% and for inter-city transport 4.3%. Within the latter, it is worth noting the 6.2% rise in the bus transport. Passenger Transport by mode of transport. Annual rate. Percentage 14.0 12.0 10.0 8.0 6.0 4.0 2.0 0.0 -2.0 -4.0 may jun jul aug sep oct nov dec jan feb mar apr may 2018 2019 City Inter-city Special and unscheduled PT - May 2019 (1/9)

Annual evolution of passenger transport by mode of transport City Inter-city Special and unschedule 2018 May 1.3 2.5 2.5 June 1.6 3.6 5.1 July 3.3 2.9 6.2 August 1.0 3.5 8.2 September 1.1 3.2 2.2 October 6.1 5.4 5.5 November 2.5 2.5 1.1 December 5.4 5.2 5.9 2019 January 3.8 4.0 3.9 February 4.7 5.7 10.3 March 7.9 11.5 8.4 April -2.3 0.0 0.0 May 2.9 4.3 6.1 Evolution of the monthly rate The variation rate of the number of public transport passengers in May as compared with April was 10.2%. In order to contribute to the analysis and interpretation of data, the evolution of the monthly rate of public transport passengers in recent years is shown in the following chart. Evolution of the monthly rate of number of public passengers transport Month-on-month rate of May as compared with April 15.3 10.2 6.0 4.8 1.8 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 PT - May 2019 (2/9)

City transport City transport was used by more than 279.3 million passengers in May, 2.9% more than in the same month of 2018. Metro transport increased by 0.3% in annual rate. Sevilla's metro registered the highest increase (34.4%) and Madrid's the lowest (−1.3%). Among the cities with metro, the highest increase in bus transport was registered in Sevilla (14.8%) and the highest decrease was registered in Málaga (−1.1%). City transport passengers in cities with metro. May 2019. Annual rate. Percentage 34.4 23.5 14.8 11.6 7.0 4.8 5.0 1.3 1.0 -0.6-0.8 -1.3 -1.1 -0.2 Barcelona Bilbao Madrid Málaga Palma Sevilla Valencia Metro Bus PT - May 2019 (3/9)

City transport by bus increased by 4.7% in May, as compared with the same month of 2018. All the Autonomous Communities showed positive annual rates. The highest increases were showed in Canarias (7.2%), Comunidad de Madrid (7.0%) and Andalucía (5.7%). In turn, Comunitat Valenciana (0.4%), País Vasco (1.2%) and Castilla - La Mancha (1.3%) showed the lowest increases in bus transport. City transport by bus. May 2019. Annual rate. Percentage Canarias 7.2 Madrid, Comunidad de 7.0 Andalucía 5.7 Cataluña 5.4 NATIONAL 4.7 Galicia 3.3 Asturias, Principado de 3.3 Extremadura 3.1 Aragón 2.9 Castilla y León 1.8 Murcia, Región de 1.4 Castilla - La Mancha 1.3 País Vasco 1.2 Comunitat Valenciana 0.4 1 In order to maintain statistical secrecy, data of Autonomous Communities of Illes Balears, Cantabria, Comunidad Foral de Navarra and La Rioja, and the Autonomous Cities of Ceuta and Melilla are not separately published. PT - May 2019 (4/9)

Inter-city transport More than 125.8 million passengers used inter-city transport in May, representing a 4.3% increase as compared with the same month of 2018. By mode of transport, the bus transport increased by 6.2%, the air transport by 5.3%, the rail transport by 2.3%, and the maritime transport by 0.5%. Commuter transport increased by 6.7% by bus and by rail transport by 2.3%. Regional transport increased by 4.9% by bus and by 2.9% by rail transport. Finally, long distance transport increased by 4.0% by bus and by 1.8% by rail transport. Within the latter, AVE (high speed railway) increased by 4.3%. Inter-city transport by mode of transport and distance. May 2019. Annual rate. Percentage Passengers Annual rate transported (thousands) % Bus 64,413 6.2 Local 45,277 6.7 Regional 17,880 4.9 Long-distance 1,257 4.0 Rail 56,884 2.3 Local 50,774 2.3 Regional 3,048 2.9 Long-distance 3,062 1.8 AVE train 2,016 4.3 Rest of long-distance rail 1,046 -2.8 Air (domestic) 3,672 5.3 Mainland Spain 1,542 5.3 Mainland-Rest of territory 1,642 6.1 Inter-island 488 2.4 Maritime (cabotage) 855 0.5 Special and unscheduled transport More than 59.9 million passengers used special and unscheduled transport in May, indicating an increase of 6.1% in annual rate. The number of special transport passengers increased by 6.6%, reaching more than 36.8 million users. Within this, school transport increased by 5.8% and work transport did so by 9.9%. Finally, unscheduled transport increased by 5.3% as compared with the same month of 2018, with more than 23.1 million passengers. PT - May 2019 (5/9)

