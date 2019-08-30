Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

INE National Statisics Institute : Retail Trade Indices. Provisional data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 04:01am EDT

30 August 2019

Retail Trade Indices (RTI). Base 2015

July 2019. Provisional data

The monthly variation of the Retail Trade Index at constant prices is

0.2% after seasonal and calendar adjustment

The annual rate of the General Retail Trade Index at constant prices stands at 3.2% in the seasonal and calendar adjusted series and at 4.7% in the original series

Monthly trend of sales in retail trade

The monthly variation of the seasonally and calendar adjusted general Retail Trade Index (RTI) at constant prices between the months of July and June, stood at 0.2%. This rate was the same as the previous month.

General Retail Trade Index at constant prices

Seasonally and calendar adjusted. Monthly rate. Percentage

3.1

0.7

0.6

0.7

0.5

0.8

0.4

0.4

0.3

0.3

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.1

-0.1-0.1

-0.1

-0.1

-0.2

-0.4

-0.4

-0.5

-0.5

-3.2

jul aug sep oct nov dec jan

feb mar apr may jun jul

aug sep oct nov dec jan feb mar apr may jun jul

2017

2018

2019

RTI. Base 2015 - July 2019 (1/9)

The general index, excluding service stations, recorded a monthly rate of 0.1%.

By products, Food increased by 0.2% and Non-foodproducts remained the same (0.0%). If the latter is broken down by type of product, Household equipment (0.7%) and Other goods (0.3%) increased and Personal equipment (−0.9%) decreased.

Sales indices at constant prices: General and by type of products

Seasonally and calendar adjusted. July 2019. Monthly rate. Percentage

General Index

0.2

Service Stations

-0.6

General Index without service stations

0.1

Food

0.2

Non-food products

0.0

Personal equipment

-0.9

Household equipment

0.7

Other goods

0.3

By distribution type, Department stores and Department stores increased (0.2%). Small chain stores (−0.9%) and Single retail stores (−0.1%) decreased.

Sales indices at constant prices by distribution type

Seasonally and calendar adjusted. July 2019. Monthly rate. Percentage

Single retail stores

-0.1

Small chain stores

-0.9

Large chain stores

Department stores

0.2

0.2

RTI. Base 2015 - July 2019 (2/9)

Annual trend of sales in retail trade

In July, the General Retail Trade Index, once adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, registered a variation of 3.2% as compared with the same month of the previous year. This rate was seven tenths higher than the one registered in June.

The original RTI series at constant prices registered an annual variation of 4.7%, this rate was 4.3 points above the rate of the previous month.

Retail Trade General Index at constant prices

Annual rates. Percentage

4.7

2.5

2.4

1.6

2.1

1.5

3.0

1.5

1.5

1.1

2.1

0.7

0.9

0.9

1.9

0.7

0.7

0.6

1.4

0.5

1.6

0.7

0.4

0.3

0.0

0.6

0.1

-0.2

-0.3

-0.1-0.4

-0.8

-1.7

-0.7

-1.9

-3.1

4.7

3.1

2.5

1.7

1.8

1.5

2.0

3.2

2.6

1.1

1.3

0.1

1.4

0.4

jul aug sep oct

nov dec jan feb mar apr may jun jul

aug sep oct nov dec jan feb mar apr may jun jul

2017

2018

2019

Original

Adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects

The seasonally and calendar adjusted index excluding service stations registered an annual variation of 3.3% in July. If these sales are broken down by type of product, Food increased by 1.3%, and Non-foodproducts by 4.0%.

Retail trade sector sales. Annual rates at constant prices

July 2019

Original index

Seasonally and calendar

adjusted index

Annual rate (%)

Annual rate (%)

GENERAL INDEX

4.7

3.2

Service stations

3.2

2.2

General Index w ithout service stations

4.9

3.3

- Food

3.5

1.3

- Non-food products

6.0

4.0

- Personal equipment

2.8

2.0

- Household equipment

5.6

2.9

- Other goods

5.9

3.9

Distribution class

- Single retail stores

2.9

1.0

- Small chain stores

4.8

3.3

- Large chain stores

7.0

5.1

- Department stores

5.0

4.2

RTI. Base 2015 - July 2019 (3/9)

Results by Autonomous Community. Annual rates of sales. Original series

Sales increased in the annual rate in all Autonomous Communities in July.

Comunidad de Madrid (6.5%), Andalucía and Castilla - La Mancha (both with 5.8%) registered the greatest increases. In turn, Principado de Asturias (2.4%), Extremadura (2.5%) and Canarias (3.1%) registered the lowest increases.

General indices: national and by Autonomous City and Community

July 2019. Annual sales rate. Percentage

Madrid, Comunidad de

6.5

Andalucía

5.8

Castilla - La Mancha

5.8

Navarra, Comunidad Foral de

5.2

Murcia, Región de

5.1

Galicia

4.9

NATIONAL

4.7

Comunitat Valenciana

4.7

País Vasco

4.5

Rioja, La

4.4

Balears, Illes

4.4

Cataluña

4.0

Aragón

3.8

Castilla y León

3.6

Cantabria

3.4

Canarias

3.1

Extremadura

2.5

Asturias, Principado de

2.4

Ceuta

1.9

Melilla

1.8

RTI. Base 2015 - July 2019 (4/9)

Employment trend

In July, the employment index in the retail trade sector registered a variation of 1.0% as compared to the same month of 2018. This rate was one tenth below that recorded in June. Employment increased by 2.1% in Service stations.

Employment indices: General and by distribution type

July 2019

Index

Rate (%)

Monthly

Annual

Year-to-date

average

GENERAL INDEX

106.6

0.7

1.0

1.0

Service stations

111.4

2.1

2.1

2.4

General Index w ithout service stations

106.5

0.7

1.0

1.0

- Single retail stores

102.4

0.5

0.6

0.6

- Small chain stores

103.0

0.0

0.1

0.3

- Large chain stores

116.9

0.9

2.8

3.0

- Department stores

109.4

1.7

0.0

-0.2

Results by Autonomous Community. Annual employment rate

Employment in retail trade increased in 15 Autonomous Communities in the annual rate. Illes Balears registered the greatest increase (2.0%).

General indices: national and by Autonomous Communities and Cities

July 2019. Annual employment rate. Percentage

Balears, Illes

2.0

Cataluña

1.4

Castilla y León

1.3

Murcia, Región de

1.3

Canarias

1.3

Castilla - La Mancha

1.2

Cantabria

1.2

Galicia

1.2

Rioja, La

1.2

Navarra, Comunidad Foral de

1.1

Comunitat Valenciana

1.1

NATIONAL

1.0

Madrid, Comunidad de

1.0

Andalucía

0.8

Aragón

0.6

País Vasco

0.5

Asturias, Principado de

0.0

Extremadura

-0.4

Melilla

-0.6

Ceuta

-0.7

RTI. Base 2015 - July 2019 (5/9)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

INE - National Statisics Institute published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 08:00:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:01aILO INTERNATIONAL LABOUR ORGANIZATION : welcomes G7 prioritization of inequality
PU
05:01aEUROZONE : CPI Flash Estimate as estimates at 1.0%
05:01aEUROZONE : Core CPI Flash Estimate lower than estimates at 0.9%
05:01aEUROZONE : Unemployment Rate as estimates at 7.5%
04:57aEuro at one-month low vs dollar; yuan set for worst month since 1994
RE
04:57aUK mortgage approvals hit two-year high in July as market stabilises - BoE
RE
04:46aDAVID JONES : S.Africa's Woolworths buoyed by fashion turnaround, shares rise
RE
04:39aSterling investors hold their nerve despite Johnson's gambit
RE
04:36aREINSALU : Russian and Chinese activities in the Arctic must be closely monitored
PU
04:26aBANK OF THAILAND : Press Release on the Economic and Monetary Conditions for July 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Thinfilm's Financial Report - First Half 2019
2Oil prices fall but set for big weekly gain on trade dispute hopes
3BETER BED HOLDING NV : Half-year results 2019 Beter Bed Holding N.V.; Solid sales continued operations, exit o..
4CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Final Results for the year ended 30 April 2019
5BMW AG : BMW : MINI at the IAA Cars 2019 in Frankfurt.

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group