INE National Statisics Institute : Retail Trade Indices. Provisional data

30 August 2019

Retail Trade Indices (RTI). Base 2015

July 2019. Provisional data

The monthly variation of the Retail Trade Index at constant prices is

0.2% after seasonal and calendar adjustment

The annual rate of the General Retail Trade Index at constant prices stands at 3.2% in the seasonal and calendar adjusted series and at 4.7% in the original series

Monthly trend of sales in retail trade

The monthly variation of the seasonally and calendar adjusted general Retail Trade Index (RTI) at constant prices between the months of July and June, stood at 0.2%. This rate was the same as the previous month.

General Retail Trade Index at constant prices

Seasonally and calendar adjusted. Monthly rate. Percentage

3.1

0.7 0.6 0.7 0.5 0.8 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.1 -0.1-0.1 -0.1 -0.1 -0.2 -0.4 -0.4 -0.5 -0.5

-3.2 jul aug sep oct nov dec jan feb mar apr may jun jul aug sep oct nov dec jan feb mar apr may jun jul 2017 2018 2019

RTI. Base 2015 - July 2019 (1/9)