INE National Statisics Institute : Retail Trade Indices. Provisional data

27 September 2019 Retail Trade Indices (RTI). Base 2015 August 2019. Provisional data The monthly variation of the Retail Trade Index at constant prices is 0.2% after seasonal and calendar adjustment The annual rate of the General Retail Trade Index at constant prices stands at 3.2% both in the seasonal and calendar adjusted series and in the original series Monthly trend of sales in retail trade The monthly variation of the seasonally and calendar adjusted general Retail Trade Index (RTI) at constant prices between the months of August and July, stood at 0.2%. This rate was the same as the previous month. General Retail Trade Index at constant prices Seasonally and calendar adjusted. Monthly rate. Percentage 3.1 0.7 0.6 0.7 0.5 0.8 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.1 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 -0.4 -0.2 -0.4 -0.4 -0.5 -3.2 aug sep oct nov dec jan feb mar apr may jun jul aug sep oct nov dec jan feb mar apr may jun jul aug 2017 2018 2019 RTI. Base 2015 - August 2019 (1/9)

The general index, excluding service stations, recorded a monthly rate of 0.4%. By products, Food increased by 0.3% and Non-foodproducts by 0.5%. If the latter is broken down by type of product, Household equipment is the only one that decreased (-0.1%). Sales indices at constant prices: General and by type of products Seasonally and calendar adjusted. August 2019. Monthly rate. Percentage General Index 0.2 Service Stations -0.5 General Index without service stations 0.4 Food 0.3 Non-food products 0.5 Personal equipment 0.4 Household equipment -0.1 Other goods 0.3 By distribution type, Small chain stores (1.5%) and Large chain stores (0.5%) registered positive rates. Sales indices at constant prices by distribution type Seasonally and calendar adjusted. August 2019. Monthly rate. Percentage Single retail stores 0.0 Small chain stores 1.5 Large chain stores 0.5 Department stores -0.1 RTI. Base 2015 - August 2019 (2/9)

Annual trend of sales in retail trade In August, the General Retail Trade Index, once adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, registered a variation of 3.2% as compared with the same month of the previous year. This rate was one tenth lower than the one registered in July. The original RTI series at constant prices registered an annual variation of 3.2%, this rate was 1.6 points below the rate of the previous month. Retail Trade General Index at constant prices Annual rates. Percentage 4.8 4.7 3.1 3.2 2.5 2.4 2.1 3.0 2.5 3.3 3.2 1.6 1.7 1.8 2.0 1.5 1.5 2.6 1.6 1.1 2.1 0.9 1.5 1.9 0.7 0.7 0.6 1.5 0.9 0.7 1.4 0.3 0.6 1.3 1.4 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.1 1.1 0.1 -0.2 -0.2 -0.1 -0.4 -0.8 -1.7 -0.7 -1.9 -3.1 aug sep oct nov dec jan feb mar apr may jun jul aug sep oct nov dec jan feb mar apr may jun jul aug 2017 2018 2019 Original Adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects The seasonally and calendar adjusted index excluding service stations registered an annual variation of 3.3% in August. If these sales are broken down by type of product, Food increased by 1.7%, and Non-foodproducts by 4.5%. Retail trade sector sales. Annual rates at constant prices August 2019 Original index Seasonally and calendar adjusted index Annual rate (%) Annual rate (%) GENERAL INDEX 3.2 3.2 Service stations 1.4 1.5 General Index w ithout service stations 3.4 3.3 - Food 1.7 1.7 - Non-food products 4.7 4.5 - Personal equipment 2.4 2.4 - Household equipment 2.3 2.3 - Other goods 4.2 4.1 Distribution class - Single retail stores 0.6 0.5 - Small chain stores 6.0 5.9 - Large chain stores 5.3 5.3 - Department stores 2.9 3.2 RTI. Base 2015 - August 2019 (3/9)

Results by Autonomous Community. Annual rates of sales. Original series Sales increased in the annual rate in all Autonomous Communities in August, except Comunidad Foral de Navarra (-0.6%). Andalucía (5.5%), Comunidad de Madrid (4.9%) and Región de Murcia (3.9%) registered the greatest increases. General indices: national and by Autonomous City and Community August 2019. Annual sales rate. Percentage Andalucía 5.5 Madrid, Comunidad de 4.9 Murcia, Región de 3.9 Castilla - La Mancha 3.6 NATIONAL 3.2 Comunitat Valenciana 3.2 Galicia 3.0 Cataluña 2.9 Balears, Illes 2.8 Castilla y León 2.6 Extremadura 2.4 Asturias, Principado de 1.8 Rioja, La 1.5 Canarias 1.4 Aragón 1.3 País Vasco 1.3 Cantabria 0.2 Ceuta -0.5 Navarra, Comunidad Foral de -0.6 Melilla -1.3 RTI. Base 2015 - August 2019 (4/9)

Employment trend In August, the employment index in the retail trade sector registered a variation of 1.1% as compared to the same month of 2018. This rate was equal to that recorded in July. Employment increased by 2.0% in Service stations. Employment indices: General and by distribution type August 2019 Index Rate (%) Monthly Annual Year-to-date average GENERAL INDEX 106.3 -0.3 1.1 1.1 Service stations 112.3 0.8 2.0 2.4 General Index w ithout service stations 106.1 -0.4 1.1 1.0 - Single retail stores 102.4 0.0 0.6 0.6 - Small chain stores 102.8 -0.2 0.3 0.3 - Large chain stores 116.2 -0.7 3.0 3.0 - Department stores 107.7 -1.6 -0.1 -0.2 Results by Autonomous Community. Annual employment rate Employment in retail trade increased in 15 Autonomous Communities in the annual rate. Illes Balears registered the greatest increase (2.1%). General indices: national and by Autonomous Communities and Cities August 2019. Annual employment rate. Percentage Balears, Illes 2.1 Comunitat Valenciana 1.6 Murcia, Región de 1.3 Cataluña 1.2 Castilla y León 1.2 Madrid, Comunidad de 1.2 Andalucía 1.1 Navarra, Comunidad Foral de 1.1 NATIONAL 1.1 Galicia 1.1 Castilla - La Mancha 1.1 Cantabria 1.0 Canarias 0.9 Melilla 0.7 País Vasco 0.4 Rioja, La 0.2 Aragón 0.1 Extremadura -0.1 Asturias, Principado de -0.3 Ceuta -0.4 RTI. Base 2015 - August 2019 (5/9)

