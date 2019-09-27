INE National Statisics Institute : Retail Trade Indices. Provisional data

27 September 2019
Retail Trade Indices (RTI). Base 2015
August 2019. Provisional data
The monthly variation of the Retail Trade Index at constant prices is
0.2% after seasonal and calendar adjustment
The annual rate of the General Retail Trade Index at constant prices stands at 3.2% both in the seasonal and calendar adjusted series and in the original series
Monthly trend of sales in retail trade
The monthly variation of the seasonally and calendar adjusted general Retail Trade Index (RTI) at constant prices between the months of August and July, stood at 0.2%. This rate was the same as the previous month.
General Retail Trade Index at constant prices
Seasonally and calendar adjusted. Monthly rate. Percentage
3.1
0.7
0.6
0.7
0.5
0.8
0.3
0.3
0.4
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.1
RTI. Base 2015 - August 2019 (1/9)
The general index, excluding service stations, recorded a monthly rate of 0.4%.
By products, Food increased by 0.3% and Non-foodproducts by 0.5%. If the latter is broken down by type of product, Household equipment is the only one that decreased (-0.1%).
Sales indices at constant prices: General and by type of products
Seasonally and calendar adjusted. August 2019. Monthly rate. Percentage
General Index
Service Stations
-0.5
General Index without service stations
Food
Non-food products
Personal equipment
Household equipment
Other goods
By distribution type, Small chain stores (1.5%) and Large chain stores (0.5%) registered positive rates.
Sales indices at constant prices by distribution type
Seasonally and calendar adjusted. August 2019. Monthly rate. Percentage
-0.1
RTI. Base 2015 - August 2019 (2/9)
Annual trend of sales in retail trade
In August, the General Retail Trade Index, once adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, registered a variation of 3.2% as compared with the same month of the previous year. This rate was one tenth lower than the one registered in July.
The original RTI series at constant prices registered an annual variation of 3.2%, this rate was 1.6 points below the rate of the previous month.
Retail Trade General Index at constant prices
Annual rates. Percentage
4.8
3.1
|
3.2
2.5
2.4
2.1
|
2.5
3.3
3.2
1.6
1.7
|
1.5
1.5
2.6
1.6
2.1
0.9
1.5
1.9
0.7
0.7
0.6
1.5
|
nov dec jan feb mar apr may jun jul
|
aug sep oct nov dec jan feb mar apr may jun jul aug
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
Original
Adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects
The seasonally and calendar adjusted index excluding service stations registered an annual variation of 3.3% in August. If these sales are broken down by type of product, Food increased by 1.7%, and Non-foodproducts by 4.5%.
Retail trade sector sales. Annual rates at constant prices
August 2019
Original index
Seasonally and calendar
Annual rate (%)
Annual rate (%)
GENERAL INDEX
3.2
3.2
Service stations
1.4
1.5
General Index w ithout service stations
3.4
3.3
- Food
1.7
1.7
- Non-food products
4.7
4.5
- Personal equipment
2.4
2.4
- Household equipment
2.3
2.3
- Other goods
4.2
4.1
Distribution class
- Single retail stores
0.6
0.5
- Small chain stores
6.0
5.9
- Large chain stores
5.3
5.3
- Department stores
2.9
3.2
RTI. Base 2015 - August 2019 (3/9)
Results by Autonomous Community. Annual rates of sales. Original series
Sales increased in the annual rate in all Autonomous Communities in August, except Comunidad Foral de Navarra (-0.6%).
Andalucía (5.5%), Comunidad de Madrid (4.9%) and Región de Murcia (3.9%) registered the greatest increases.
General indices: national and by Autonomous City and Community
August 2019. Annual sales rate. Percentage
Andalucía
5.5
Madrid, Comunidad de
4.9
Murcia, Región de
3.9
Castilla - La Mancha
3.6
NATIONAL
3.2
Comunitat Valenciana
3.2
Galicia
3.0
Cataluña
2.9
Balears, Illes
2.8
Castilla y León
2.6
Extremadura
2.4
Asturias, Principado de
1.8
Rioja, La
1.5
Canarias
1.4
Aragón
1.3
País Vasco
1.3
Cantabria
0.2
Ceuta
-0.5
Navarra, Comunidad Foral de
-0.6
Melilla
-1.3
RTI. Base 2015 - August 2019 (4/9)
Employment trend
In August, the employment index in the retail trade sector registered a variation of 1.1% as compared to the same month of 2018. This rate was equal to that recorded in July. Employment increased by 2.0% in Service stations.
Employment indices: General and by distribution type
August 2019
Index
Rate (%)
Monthly
Annual
Year-to-date
average
GENERAL INDEX
106.3
-0.3
1.1
1.1
Service stations
112.3
0.8
2.0
2.4
General Index w ithout service stations
106.1
-0.4
1.1
1.0
- Single retail stores
102.4
0.0
0.6
0.6
- Small chain stores
102.8
-0.2
0.3
0.3
- Large chain stores
116.2
-0.7
3.0
3.0
- Department stores
107.7
-1.6
-0.1
-0.2
Results by Autonomous Community. Annual employment rate
Employment in retail trade increased in 15 Autonomous Communities in the annual rate. Illes Balears registered the greatest increase (2.1%).
General indices: national and by Autonomous Communities and Cities
August 2019. Annual employment rate. Percentage
Balears, Illes
2.1
Comunitat Valenciana
1.6
Murcia, Región de
1.3
Cataluña
1.2
Castilla y León
1.2
Madrid, Comunidad de
1.2
Andalucía
1.1
Navarra, Comunidad Foral de
1.1
NATIONAL
1.1
Galicia
1.1
Castilla - La Mancha
1.1
Cantabria
1.0
Canarias
0.9
Melilla
0.7
País Vasco
0.4
Rioja, La
0.2
Aragón
0.1
Extremadura
-0.1
Asturias, Principado de
-0.3
Ceuta
-0.4
RTI. Base 2015 - August 2019 (5/9)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
INE - National Statisics Institute published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 07:22:14 UTC