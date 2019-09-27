INE National Statisics Institute : Retail Trade Indices. Provisional data

Log in
09/27/2019 | 03:23am EDT

27 September 2019

Retail Trade Indices (RTI). Base 2015

August 2019. Provisional data

The monthly variation of the Retail Trade Index at constant prices is

0.2% after seasonal and calendar adjustment

The annual rate of the General Retail Trade Index at constant prices stands at 3.2% both in the seasonal and calendar adjusted series and in the original series

Monthly trend of sales in retail trade

The monthly variation of the seasonally and calendar adjusted general Retail Trade Index (RTI) at constant prices between the months of August and July, stood at 0.2%. This rate was the same as the previous month.

General Retail Trade Index at constant prices

Seasonally and calendar adjusted. Monthly rate. Percentage

3.1

0.7

0.6

0.7

0.5

0.8

0.3

0.3

0.4

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.1

-0.1

-0.1

-0.1

-0.4

-0.2

-0.4

-0.4

-0.5

-3.2

aug sep oct nov dec jan

feb mar apr may jun jul

aug sep oct nov dec jan feb mar apr may jun jul aug

2017

2018

2019

RTI. Base 2015 - August 2019 (1/9)

The general index, excluding service stations, recorded a monthly rate of 0.4%.

By products, Food increased by 0.3% and Non-foodproducts by 0.5%. If the latter is broken down by type of product, Household equipment is the only one that decreased (-0.1%).

Sales indices at constant prices: General and by type of products

Seasonally and calendar adjusted. August 2019. Monthly rate. Percentage

General Index

0.2

Service Stations

-0.5

General Index without service stations

0.4

Food

0.3

Non-food products

0.5

Personal equipment

0.4

Household equipment

-0.1

Other goods

0.3

By distribution type, Small chain stores (1.5%) and Large chain stores (0.5%) registered positive rates.

Sales indices at constant prices by distribution type

Seasonally and calendar adjusted. August 2019. Monthly rate. Percentage

Single retail stores

0.0

Small chain stores

1.5

Large chain stores

0.5

Department stores

-0.1

RTI. Base 2015 - August 2019 (2/9)

Annual trend of sales in retail trade

In August, the General Retail Trade Index, once adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, registered a variation of 3.2% as compared with the same month of the previous year. This rate was one tenth lower than the one registered in July.

The original RTI series at constant prices registered an annual variation of 3.2%, this rate was 1.6 points below the rate of the previous month.

Retail Trade General Index at constant prices

Annual rates. Percentage

4.8

4.7

3.1

3.2

2.5

2.4

2.1

3.0

2.5

3.3

3.2

1.6

1.7

1.8

2.0

1.5

1.5

2.6

1.6

1.1

2.1

0.9

1.5

1.9

0.7

0.7

0.6

1.5

0.9

0.7

1.4

0.3

0.6

1.3

1.4

0.4

0.4

0.0

0.1

1.1

0.1

-0.2

-0.2

-0.1

-0.4

-0.8

-1.7

-0.7

-1.9

-3.1

aug sep oct

nov dec jan feb mar apr may jun jul

aug sep oct nov dec jan feb mar apr may jun jul aug

2017

2018

2019

Original

Adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects

The seasonally and calendar adjusted index excluding service stations registered an annual variation of 3.3% in August. If these sales are broken down by type of product, Food increased by 1.7%, and Non-foodproducts by 4.5%.

Retail trade sector sales. Annual rates at constant prices

August 2019

Original index

Seasonally and calendar

adjusted index

Annual rate (%)

Annual rate (%)

GENERAL INDEX

3.2

3.2

Service stations

1.4

1.5

General Index w ithout service stations

3.4

3.3

- Food

1.7

1.7

- Non-food products

4.7

4.5

- Personal equipment

2.4

2.4

- Household equipment

2.3

2.3

- Other goods

4.2

4.1

Distribution class

- Single retail stores

0.6

0.5

- Small chain stores

6.0

5.9

- Large chain stores

5.3

5.3

- Department stores

2.9

3.2

RTI. Base 2015 - August 2019 (3/9)

Results by Autonomous Community. Annual rates of sales. Original series

Sales increased in the annual rate in all Autonomous Communities in August, except Comunidad Foral de Navarra (-0.6%).

Andalucía (5.5%), Comunidad de Madrid (4.9%) and Región de Murcia (3.9%) registered the greatest increases.

General indices: national and by Autonomous City and Community

August 2019. Annual sales rate. Percentage

Andalucía

5.5

Madrid, Comunidad de

4.9

Murcia, Región de

3.9

Castilla - La Mancha

3.6

NATIONAL

3.2

Comunitat Valenciana

3.2

Galicia

3.0

Cataluña

2.9

Balears, Illes

2.8

Castilla y León

2.6

Extremadura

2.4

Asturias, Principado de

1.8

Rioja, La

1.5

Canarias

1.4

Aragón

1.3

País Vasco

1.3

Cantabria

0.2

Ceuta

-0.5

Navarra, Comunidad Foral de

-0.6

Melilla

-1.3

RTI. Base 2015 - August 2019 (4/9)

Employment trend

In August, the employment index in the retail trade sector registered a variation of 1.1% as compared to the same month of 2018. This rate was equal to that recorded in July. Employment increased by 2.0% in Service stations.

Employment indices: General and by distribution type

August 2019

Index

Rate (%)

Monthly

Annual

Year-to-date

average

GENERAL INDEX

106.3

-0.3

1.1

1.1

Service stations

112.3

0.8

2.0

2.4

General Index w ithout service stations

106.1

-0.4

1.1

1.0

- Single retail stores

102.4

0.0

0.6

0.6

- Small chain stores

102.8

-0.2

0.3

0.3

- Large chain stores

116.2

-0.7

3.0

3.0

- Department stores

107.7

-1.6

-0.1

-0.2

Results by Autonomous Community. Annual employment rate

Employment in retail trade increased in 15 Autonomous Communities in the annual rate. Illes Balears registered the greatest increase (2.1%).

General indices: national and by Autonomous Communities and Cities

August 2019. Annual employment rate. Percentage

Balears, Illes

2.1

Comunitat Valenciana

1.6

Murcia, Región de

1.3

Cataluña

1.2

Castilla y León

1.2

Madrid, Comunidad de

1.2

Andalucía

1.1

Navarra, Comunidad Foral de

1.1

NATIONAL

1.1

Galicia

1.1

Castilla - La Mancha

1.1

Cantabria

1.0

Canarias

0.9

Melilla

0.7

País Vasco

0.4

Rioja, La

0.2

Aragón

0.1

Extremadura

-0.1

Asturias, Principado de

-0.3

Ceuta

-0.4

RTI. Base 2015 - August 2019 (5/9)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

INE - National Statisics Institute published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 07:22:14 UTC
