INE National Statisics Institute : Services sector activity indicators. Provisional data

0
07/16/2019 | 03:35am EDT

16 July 2019

Services Sector Activity Indicators (SSAI). Base 2015

May 2019. Provisional data

Turnover in the1 Market Services Sector stands at −0.1%, after

adjusting for seasonal and calendar effects

The annual rate stands at 4.6% in the series adjusted for seasonal

and calendar effects and at 4.3% in the original series

Monthly trend in turnover for the Market Services Sector

After adjusting for seasonal and calendar effects, the monthly variation of the general index of turnover for the Market Services Sector between May and April was −0.1%. This rate is 1.4 points lower than that observed in April.

General index of the turnover for the Market Services Sector

Seasonally and calendar adjusted. Monthly rate. Percentage

1.9

2.0

1.9

1.3

1.2

1.5

1.5

1.3

1.0

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.5

0.3

0.0

-0.2

-0.2

-0.2

-0.1

-0.3

-0.4

-0.6

-1.1

-1.2

-1.2

may jun jul aug sep oct nov

dec jan feb mar apr may

jun jul aug sep oct

nov dec jan feb mar apr may

2017

2018

2019

1 As reflected in the methodology of this value index, the information is presented in current (nominal) terms, without adjusting the effects in the price variation.

SSAI. Base 2015 - May 2019 (1/10)

After adjusting for seasonal and calendar effects, Trade decreased by 0.4% while Other services remained stable.

By sectors, Administrative and support service activities (1.0%), Professional, scientific and technical activities (0.8%) and Retail trade (0.5%) registered the largest increases. In turn, Sale and repair of vehicles and motorcycles (−2.4%) and Information and communications (−0.5%) recorded the largest decreases.

General and by sectors turnover Index

Seasonally and calendar adjusted. May 2019. Monthly rate. Percentage

GENERAL INDEX

-0.1

1. TRADE

-0.4

1.1. Sale and repair of vehicles and motorcycles

-2.4

1.2. Wholesale trade and trade intermediaries

-0.3

1.3. Retail trade

0.5

2. OTHER SERVICES

0.0

2.1. Transport and storage

-0.4

2.2. Accommodation

0.2

2.3. Information and communications

-0.5

2.4. Professional, scientific and technical activities

0.8

2.5. Administrative and support service activities

1.0

A more detailed analysis shows the branches of activity that registered the highest monthly rates and those with the highest decreases in the month of May.

Types of activities with the highest monthly rates in the Services Sector turnover index

Seasonally and calendar adjusted. May 2019. Monthly rate

Activity (CNAE-2009 groups)

Advertising and market research

Travel agencies and tour operator services Security and invetigation activities

Monthly rate(%)

3.8

3.3

3.0

Types of activities with the lowest monthly rates in the Services Sector turnover index

Seasonally and calendar adjusted. May 2019 .Monthly rate

Monthly

Activity (CNAE-2009 groups)

rate(%)

Publishing activities

-3.3

Sale and repair of vehicles

-2.4

Other professional scientific and technical activities

-1.9

SSAI. Base 2015 - May 2019 (2/10)

Annual trend in the turnover indices for the Market Services Sector

The general index of the turnover for the Market Services Sector, after adjusting for seasonal and calendar effects, experienced a variation of 4.6% in May compared to the same month of 2018. This rate is 2.2 points lower than that recorded in April.

The original series presented an annual variation of 4.3%, which is almost two points below that registered in April.

General index of turnover for the Market Services Sector

Annual Rate. Percentage

8.4

7.7

7.4

7.2

6.7

7.1

7.0

6.8

6.9

7.8

6.0

5.7

6.9

6.6

6.2

4.6

6.6

6.3

6.1

5.8

6.0

5.7

5.6

5.4

4.4

4.4

4.0

3.4

7.9

8.1

8.4

5.7

5.7

5.9

6.8

7.3

6.8

6.9

5.0

4.6

6.2

4.6

5.5

5.2

2.7

5.0

4.3

4.2

4.3

2.7

may jun jul aug sep

oct nov dec jan feb mar apr may jun jul

aug sep oct nov dec jan feb mar apr may

2017

2018

2019

Original

Adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects

After adjusting for seasonal and calendar effects, Trade increased by 3.9% as compared with May 2018 and Other services by 5.2%.

Seven of the eight sectors registered positive annual rates, noteworthy being the increase in Professional, scientific and technical activities (9.4%) followed by Administrative and support service activities (5.6%). The only sector that decreased was Sale and repair of vehicles and motorcycles (−0.8%).

Annual rates in Turnover index for the Market Services Sector: General and by sector. May 2019

GENERAL INDEX

  1. TRADE
  1. Sale and repair of vehicles and motorcycles
  2. Wholesale trade
  3. Retail trade
  1. OTHER SERVICES
  1. Transport and storage
  2. Accommodation
  3. Information and communications
  4. Professional, scientific and technical activities
  5. Administrative and support service activities

Original index

Seasonally

adjusted index

Annual rate (%)

Annual rate (%)

4.3

4.6

3.9

3.9

-1.3

-0.8

5.0

5.0

3.6

3.2

5.1

5.2

5.1

5.3

2.8

2.9

1.9

2.2

9.5

9.4

5.6

5.6

SSAI. Base 2015 - May 2019 (3/10)

Results by Autonomous Community. Annual variation rates of turnover. Original series

All Autonomous Communities increased the Turnover index for the Market Services Sector in May as compared to 2018.

Cantabria (8.7%), Extremadura (8.0%) and Región de Murcia (7.6%) registered the largest increases. Illes Balears (1.3%), Canarias (1.3%) y Castilla - La Mancha (2.5%) recorded the lowest increases.

General Indices: National and by Autonomous Community

May 2019. Turnover Annual Rate. Percentage

Cantabria

8.7

Extremadura

8.0

Murcia, Región de

7.6

Asturias, Principado de

7.6

Galicia

6.7

Andalucía

6.1

País Vasco

5.3

Navarra, Comunidad Foral de

5.2

Rioja, La

5.0

Madrid, Comunidad de

4.5

Comunitat Valenciana

4.4

NATIONAL

4.3

Aragón

3.9

Castilla y León

3.5

Cataluña

2.6

Castilla - La Mancha

2.5

Canarias

1.3

Balears, Illes

1.3

SSAI. Base 2015 - May 2019 (4/10)

Employment trend

Employment in the Market Services Sector experienced a variation of 1.9% in May as compared to the same month of the previous year. This rate is one tenth higher than that registered in April.

The employment rate increased by 1.6% in Trade and by 2.0% in Other services.

National Indices of employed personnel by sector. May 2019

GENERAL INDEX

  1. TRADE
  1. Sale and repair of vehicles and motorcycles
  2. Wholesale trade
  3. Retail trade
  1. OTHER SERVICES
  1. Transport and storage
  2. Accommodation
  3. Information and communications
  4. Professional, scientific and technical activities
  5. Administrative and support service activities

Index

Rate (%)

Monthly

Annual

109.8

1.5

1.9

106.8

0.6

1.6

107.8

0.5

2.1

110.8

0.9

2.3

104.1

0.5

1.1

111.8

2.0

2.0

110.6

0.9

2.2

113.1

4.0

1.1

109.9

0.0

2.8

108.1

0.1

2.0

115.0

2.7

2.5

Results by Autonomous Community. Annual employment variation rates

All Autonomous Communities registered positive annual employment rates. Extremadura (3.2%) recorded the largest increase.

General Indices: National and by Autonomous Community

May 2019. Annual rate of employed personnel. Percentage

Extremadura

3.2

Comunitat Valenciana

2.8

Navarra, Comunidad Foral de

2.4

Andalucía

2.3

Cataluña

2.3

Rioja, La

2.1

Madrid, Comunidad de

1.9

NATIONAL

1.9

Galicia

1.8

Cantabria

1.5

Castilla - La Mancha

1.3

País Vasco

1.1

Balears, Illes

1.0

Asturias, Principado de

1.0

Canarias

0.9

Castilla y León

0.8

Aragón

0.6

Murcia, Región de

0.5

SSAI. Base 2015 - May 2019 (5/10)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

INE - National Statisics Institute published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 07:34:04 UTC
0
