INE National Statisics Institute : Services sector activity indicators. Provisional data

0
08/14/2019 | 03:17am EDT

14 August 2019

Services Sector Activity Indicators (SSAI). Base 2015

June 2019. Provisional data

Turnover in the1 Market Services Sector stands at 0.1%, after

adjusting for seasonal and calendar effects

The annual rate stands at 4.0% in the series adjusted for seasonal

and calendar effects and at 2.2% in the original series

Monthly trend in turnover for the Market Services Sector

After adjusting for seasonal and calendar effects, the monthly variation of the general index of turnover for the Market Services Sector between June and May was 0.1%. This rate is two tenths higher than that observed in May.

General index of the turnover for the Market Services Sector

Seasonally and calendar adjusted. Monthly rate. Percentage

1.9

2.0

1.9

1.3

1.5

1.5

1.3

1.2

1.0

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.5

0.3

0.0

0.1

-0.3

-0.4

-0.2

-0.2

-0.1

-0.6

-1.1

-1.2

-1.2

jun jul aug sep oct nov

dec jan feb mar

apr may jun jul aug sep oct

nov dec jan feb mar apr may jun

2017

2018

2019

1 As reflected in the methodology of this value index, the information is presented in current (nominal) terms, without adjusting the effects in the price variation.

SSAI. Base 2015 - June 2019 (1/10)

After adjusting for seasonal and calendar effects, Trade decreased by 0.1% while Other services increased by 0.7%.

By sector, Information and communications (1.7%), Accommodation (1.2%) and Administrative and support service activities (0.8%) registered the largest increases. In turn, Professional, scientific and technical activities (−0.1%) recorded negative monthly rates.

General and by sectors turnover Index

Seasonally and calendar adjusted. June 2019. Monthly rate. Percentage

GENERAL INDEX

0.1

1. TRADE

-0.1

1.1. Sale and repair of vehicles and motorcycles

0.2

1.2. Wholesale trade and trade intermediaries

0.4

1.3. Retail trade

0.0

2. OTHER SERVICES

0.7

2.1. Transport and storage

0.4

2.2. Accommodation

1.2

2.3. Information and communications

1.7

2.4. Professional, scientific and technical activities

-0.1

2.5. Administrative and support service activities

0.8

A more detailed analysis shows the branches of activity that registered the highest monthly rates and those with the highest decreases in the month of June.

Types of activities with the highest monthly rates in the Services Sector turnover index

Seasonally and calendar adjusted. June 2019. Monthly rate

Activity (CNAE-2009 groups)

Air transport

Motion picture, television programme production and music publishing activities Office administrative and other business support activities

Monthly rate(%)

4.4

3.5

3.4

Types of activities with the lowest monthly rates in the Services Sector turnover index

Seasonally and calendar adjusted. June 2019 .Monthly rate

Monthly

Activity (CNAE-2009 groups)

rate(%)

Advertising and market research

-1.8

Post and courier activities

-1.0

Architectural and engineering activities; technical testing and analysis

-0.9

SSAI. Base 2015 - June 2019 (2/10)

Annual trend in the turnover indices for the Market Services Sector

The general index of the turnover for the Market Services Sector, after adjusting for seasonal and calendar effects, experienced a variation of 4.0% in June compared to the same month of 2018. This rate is six tenths lower than that recorded in May.

The original series presented an annual variation of 2.2%, which is 2.1 points below that registered in May.

General index of turnover for the Market Services Sector

Annual Rate. Percentage

7.7

7.9

8.1

8.4

7.4

7.1

7.2

6.7

6.0

7.0

6.6

6.2

6.8

6.9

5.8

6.8

5.7

6.9

6.6

6.8

7.3

5.8

6.9

5.7

5.0

6.2

4.6

6.0

6.2

4.6

6.2

4.6

5.8

5.4

5.7

5.6

5.2

5.5

4.0

2.7

5.0

4.3

4.4

4.4

4.3

4.0

4.1

3.4

2.7

2.2

jun

jul

aug

sep

oct

nov

dec

jan

feb

mar

apr

may

jun

jul

aug

sep

oct

nov

dec

jan

feb

mar

apr

may

jun

2017

2018

2019

Original

Adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects

After adjusting for seasonal and calendar effects, Trade increased by 3.0% as compared with June 2018 and Other services by 5.9%.

Seven of the eight sectors registered positive annual rates, noteworthy being the increase in Professional, scientific and technical activities (8.3%) followed by Administrative and support service activities (7.5%). The only sector that decreased was Sale and repair of vehicles and motorcycles (−0.5%).

Annual rates in Turnover index for the Market Services Sector: General and by sector. June 2019

GENERAL INDEX

  1. TRADE
  1. Sale and repair of vehicles and motorcycles
  2. Wholesale trade
  3. Retail trade
  1. OTHER SERVICES
  1. Transport and storage
  2. Accommodation
  3. Information and communications
  4. Professional, scientific and technical activities
  5. Administrative and support service activities

Original index

Seasonally

adjusted index

Annual rate (%)

Annual rate (%)

2.2

4.0

0.7

3.0

-5.4

-0.5

2.3

5.2

-0.1

2.3

4.9

5.9

3.4

5.4

5.6

4.7

3.2

4.2

6.7

8.3

6.3

7.5

SSAI. Base 2015 - June 2019 (3/10)

Results by Autonomous Community. Annual variation rates of turnover. Original series

Annual rate in Turnover index for the Market Services Sector increased as compared to June 2018 in 16 Autonomous Communities and decreased in only one Autonomous Community.

Extremadura (4.8%), Comunidad de Madrid (4.0%) and Andalucía (3.7%) registered the largest increases. The only increase was recorded in Illes Balears (−0.8%).

General Indices: National and by Autonomous Community

June 2019. Turnover Annual Rate. Percentage

Extremadura

4.8

Madrid, Comunidad de

4.0

Andalucía

3.7

Murcia, Región de

2.8

Asturias, Principado de

2.8

Cantabria

2.6

Castilla - La Mancha

2.5

NATIONAL

2.2

Rioja, La

1.6

Comunitat Valenciana

1.5

País Vasco

1.4

Castilla y León

1.2

Navarra, Comunidad Foral de

0.8

Galicia

0.8

Cataluña

0.7

Canarias

0.1

Aragón

0.1

Balears, Illes

-0.8

SSAI. Base 2015 - June 2019 (4/10)

Employment trend

Employment in the Market Services Sector experienced a variation of 1.6% in June as compared to the same month of the previous year. This rate is two tenths lower than that registered in May.

The employment rate increased by 1.6% in Trade and by 1.7% in Other services.

National Indices of employed personnel by sector. June 2019

GENERAL INDEX

  1. TRADE
  1. Sale and repair of vehicles and motorcycles
  2. Wholesale trade
  3. Retail trade
  1. OTHER SERVICES
  1. Transport and storage
  2. Accommodation
  3. Information and communications
  4. Professional, scientific and technical activities
  5. Administrative and support service activities

Index

Rate (%)

Monthly

Annual

110.7

0.8

1.6

107.5

0.7

1.6

108.2

0.4

1.6

110.0

-0.6

2.5

105.8

1.7

1.0

112.7

0.9

1.7

111.0

0.3

1.9

114.7

1.4

0.6

109.9

0.0

2.9

108.7

0.5

1.6

116.4

1.1

2.3

Results by Autonomous Community. Annual employment variation rates

All Autonomous Communities registered positive annual employment rates. Comunitat Valenciana (3.0%) recorded the largest increase.

General Indices: National and by Autonomous Community

June 2019. Annual rate of employed personnel. Percentage

Comunitat Valenciana

3.0

Rioja, La

2.4

Extremadura

2.2

Cataluña

2.0

Navarra, Comunidad Foral de

2.0

Murcia, Región de

1.9

Andalucía

1.8

Castilla - La Mancha

1.7

NATIONAL

1.6

Madrid, Comunidad de

1.5

País Vasco

1.2

Canarias

1.2

Galicia

1.0

Asturias, Principado de

1.0

Castilla y León

0.9

Cantabria

0.6

Aragón

0.4

Balears, Illes

0.2

SSAI. Base 2015 - June 2019 (5/10)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

INE - National Statisics Institute published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 07:16:12 UTC
