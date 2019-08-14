|
INE National Statisics Institute : Services sector activity indicators. Provisional data
08/14/2019 | 03:17am EDT
14 August 2019
Services Sector Activity Indicators (SSAI). Base 2015
June 2019. Provisional data
Turnover in the1 Market Services Sector stands at 0.1%, after
adjusting for seasonal and calendar effects
The annual rate stands at 4.0% in the series adjusted for seasonal
and calendar effects and at 2.2% in the original series
Monthly trend in turnover for the Market Services Sector
After adjusting for seasonal and calendar effects, the monthly variation of the general index of turnover for the Market Services Sector between June and May was 0.1%. This rate is two tenths higher than that observed in May.
General index of the turnover for the Market Services Sector
Seasonally and calendar adjusted. Monthly rate. Percentage
|
1.9
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
1.5
|
|
1.5
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
0.5
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.3
|
|
-0.4
|
-0.2
|
|
-0.2
|
-0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.1
|
-1.2
|
|
|
-1.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
jun jul aug sep oct nov
|
dec jan feb mar
|
apr may jun jul aug sep oct
|
nov dec jan feb mar apr may jun
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
1 As reflected in the methodology of this value index, the information is presented in current (nominal) terms, without adjusting the effects in the price variation.
SSAI. Base 2015 - June 2019 (1/10)
After adjusting for seasonal and calendar effects, Trade decreased by 0.1% while Other services increased by 0.7%.
By sector, Information and communications (1.7%), Accommodation (1.2%) and Administrative and support service activities (0.8%) registered the largest increases. In turn, Professional, scientific and technical activities (−0.1%) recorded negative monthly rates.
General and by sectors turnover Index
Seasonally and calendar adjusted. June 2019. Monthly rate. Percentage
|
GENERAL INDEX
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
1. TRADE
|
-0.1
|
|
|
1.1. Sale and repair of vehicles and motorcycles
|
|
0.2
|
1.2. Wholesale trade and trade intermediaries
|
|
0.4
|
1.3. Retail trade
|
0.0
|
|
|
2. OTHER SERVICES
|
|
0.7
|
2.1. Transport and storage
|
|
0.4
|
2.2. Accommodation
|
|
1.2
|
2.3. Information and communications
|
|
1.7
|
2.4. Professional, scientific and technical activities
|
-0.1
|
|
|
2.5. Administrative and support service activities
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
A more detailed analysis shows the branches of activity that registered the highest monthly rates and those with the highest decreases in the month of June.
Types of activities with the highest monthly rates in the Services Sector turnover index
Seasonally and calendar adjusted. June 2019. Monthly rate
Activity (CNAE-2009 groups)
Air transport
Motion picture, television programme production and music publishing activities Office administrative and other business support activities
Monthly rate(%)
4.4
3.5
3.4
Types of activities with the lowest monthly rates in the Services Sector turnover index
Seasonally and calendar adjusted. June 2019 .Monthly rate
|
|
|
Monthly
|
Activity (CNAE-2009 groups)
|
|
rate(%)
|
|
|
|
Advertising and market research
|
-1.8
|
Post and courier activities
|
-1.0
|
Architectural and engineering activities; technical testing and analysis
|
-0.9
|
|
|
SSAI. Base 2015 - June 2019 (2/10)
Annual trend in the turnover indices for the Market Services Sector
The general index of the turnover for the Market Services Sector, after adjusting for seasonal and calendar effects, experienced a variation of 4.0% in June compared to the same month of 2018. This rate is six tenths lower than that recorded in May.
The original series presented an annual variation of 2.2%, which is 2.1 points below that registered in May.
General index of turnover for the Market Services Sector
Annual Rate. Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.9
|
8.1
|
|
8.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.1
|
|
|
|
|
7.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.7
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
7.0
|
6.6
|
6.2
|
6.8
|
6.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.8
|
|
|
6.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.7
|
6.9
|
|
|
6.6
|
|
|
|
6.8
|
7.3
|
5.8
|
6.9
|
5.7
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
|
|
6.2
|
4.6
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.6
|
6.2
|
4.6
|
|
5.8
|
5.4
|
|
|
5.7
|
|
|
5.6
|
|
|
|
|
5.2
|
|
5.5
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.7
|
5.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
4.4
|
|
|
|
|
4.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
jun
|
jul
|
aug
|
sep
|
oct
|
nov
|
dec
|
jan
|
feb
|
mar
|
apr
|
may
|
jun
|
jul
|
aug
|
sep
|
oct
|
nov
|
dec
|
jan
|
feb
|
mar
|
apr
|
may
|
jun
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
Original
|
|
Adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
After adjusting for seasonal and calendar effects, Trade increased by 3.0% as compared with June 2018 and Other services by 5.9%.
Seven of the eight sectors registered positive annual rates, noteworthy being the increase in Professional, scientific and technical activities (8.3%) followed by Administrative and support service activities (7.5%). The only sector that decreased was Sale and repair of vehicles and motorcycles (−0.5%).
Annual rates in Turnover index for the Market Services Sector: General and by sector. June 2019
GENERAL INDEX
-
TRADE
-
Sale and repair of vehicles and motorcycles
-
Wholesale trade
-
Retail trade
-
OTHER SERVICES
-
Transport and storage
-
Accommodation
-
Information and communications
-
Professional, scientific and technical activities
-
Administrative and support service activities
|
Original index
|
|
Seasonally
|
|
|
adjusted index
|
|
|
|
Annual rate (%)
|
|
Annual rate (%)
|
|
|
|
2.2
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
-5.4
|
-0.5
|
2.3
|
5.2
|
-0.1
|
2.3
|
|
|
|
4.9
|
5.9
|
|
|
|
3.4
|
5.4
|
5.6
|
4.7
|
3.2
|
4.2
|
6.7
|
8.3
|
6.3
|
7.5
SSAI. Base 2015 - June 2019 (3/10)
Results by Autonomous Community. Annual variation rates of turnover. Original series
Annual rate in Turnover index for the Market Services Sector increased as compared to June 2018 in 16 Autonomous Communities and decreased in only one Autonomous Community.
Extremadura (4.8%), Comunidad de Madrid (4.0%) and Andalucía (3.7%) registered the largest increases. The only increase was recorded in Illes Balears (−0.8%).
General Indices: National and by Autonomous Community
June 2019. Turnover Annual Rate. Percentage
|
Extremadura
|
|
4.8
|
Madrid, Comunidad de
|
|
4.0
|
Andalucía
|
|
3.7
|
Murcia, Región de
|
|
2.8
|
Asturias, Principado de
|
|
2.8
|
Cantabria
|
|
2.6
|
Castilla - La Mancha
|
|
2.5
|
NATIONAL
|
|
|
|
|
2.2
|
Rioja, La
|
|
1.6
|
|
Comunitat Valenciana
|
|
1.5
|
|
País Vasco
|
|
1.4
|
|
Castilla y León
|
|
1.2
|
|
Navarra, Comunidad Foral de
|
|
0.8
|
|
Galicia
|
|
0.8
|
|
Cataluña
|
|
0.7
|
|
Canarias
|
|
0.1
|
|
Aragón
|
|
0.1
|
|
Balears, Illes
|
-0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
SSAI. Base 2015 - June 2019 (4/10)
Employment trend
Employment in the Market Services Sector experienced a variation of 1.6% in June as compared to the same month of the previous year. This rate is two tenths lower than that registered in May.
The employment rate increased by 1.6% in Trade and by 1.7% in Other services.
National Indices of employed personnel by sector. June 2019
GENERAL INDEX
-
TRADE
-
Sale and repair of vehicles and motorcycles
-
Wholesale trade
-
Retail trade
-
OTHER SERVICES
-
Transport and storage
-
Accommodation
-
Information and communications
-
Professional, scientific and technical activities
-
Administrative and support service activities
|
Index
|
|
|
Rate (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
110.7
|
|
|
0.8
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
107.5
|
|
|
0.7
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
108.2
|
|
|
0.4
|
1.6
|
|
110.0
|
|
|
-0.6
|
2.5
|
|
105.8
|
|
|
1.7
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
112.7
|
|
|
0.9
|
1.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
111.0
|
|
|
0.3
|
1.9
|
|
114.7
|
|
|
1.4
|
0.6
|
|
109.9
|
|
|
0.0
|
2.9
|
|
108.7
|
|
|
0.5
|
1.6
|
|
116.4
|
|
|
1.1
|
2.3
Results by Autonomous Community. Annual employment variation rates
All Autonomous Communities registered positive annual employment rates. Comunitat Valenciana (3.0%) recorded the largest increase.
General Indices: National and by Autonomous Community
June 2019. Annual rate of employed personnel. Percentage
|
Comunitat Valenciana
|
3.0
|
Rioja, La
|
2.4
|
Extremadura
|
2.2
|
Cataluña
|
2.0
|
Navarra, Comunidad Foral de
|
2.0
|
Murcia, Región de
|
1.9
|
Andalucía
|
1.8
|
Castilla - La Mancha
|
1.7
|
NATIONAL
|
|
1.6
|
|
Madrid, Comunidad de
|
1.5
|
País Vasco
|
1.2
|
|
Canarias
|
1.2
|
|
Galicia
|
1.0
|
|
Asturias, Principado de
|
1.0
|
|
Castilla y León
|
0.9
|
|
Cantabria
|
0.6
|
|
Aragón
|
0.4
|
|
Balears, Illes
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
SSAI. Base 2015 - June 2019 (5/10)
Disclaimer
INE - National Statisics Institute published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 07:16:12 UTC
|
|