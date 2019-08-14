INE National Statisics Institute : Services sector activity indicators. Provisional data

14 August 2019

Services Sector Activity Indicators (SSAI). Base 2015

June 2019. Provisional data

Turnover in the1 Market Services Sector stands at 0.1%, after

adjusting for seasonal and calendar effects

The annual rate stands at 4.0% in the series adjusted for seasonal

and calendar effects and at 2.2% in the original series

Monthly trend in turnover for the Market Services Sector

After adjusting for seasonal and calendar effects, the monthly variation of the general index of turnover for the Market Services Sector between June and May was 0.1%. This rate is two tenths higher than that observed in May.

General index of the turnover for the Market Services Sector

Seasonally and calendar adjusted. Monthly rate. Percentage

1.9 2.0 1.9 1.3 1.5 1.5 1.3 1.2 1.0 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.1 -0.3 -0.4 -0.2 -0.2 -0.1 -0.6 -1.1 -1.2 -1.2 jun jul aug sep oct nov dec jan feb mar apr may jun jul aug sep oct nov dec jan feb mar apr may jun 2017 2018 2019

1 As reflected in the methodology of this value index, the information is presented in current (nominal) terms, without adjusting the effects in the price variation.