Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

INE National Statisics Institute : Services sector activity indicators. Provisional data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 03:51am EDT

21 October 2019

Services Sector Activity Indicators (SSAI). Base 2015

August 2019. Provisional data

Turnover in the1 Market Services Sector stands at 0.1%, after

adjusting for seasonal and calendar effects

The annual rate stands at 2.7% in the series adjusted for seasonal

and calendar effects and at 1.2% in the original series

Monthly trend in turnover for the Market Services Sector

After adjusting for seasonal and calendar effects, the monthly variation of the general index of turnover for the Market Services Sector between August and July was 0.1%. This rate is one tenth lower than that observed in July.

General index of the turnover for the Market Services Sector

Seasonally and calendar adjusted. Monthly rate. Percentage

1.8

1.9

1.9

1.3

1.2

1.4

1.3

1.2

0.9

0.6

0.7

0.6

0.4

0.2

0.1

0.1

-0.6

0.0

-0.2

-0.2

-0.1

-0.1

-1.1

-1.2

-1.2

aug sep oct nov dec

jan feb mar

apr may jun jul

aug sep oct nov dec jan

feb mar

apr may

jun jul

aug

2017

2018

2019

1 As reflected in the methodology of this value index, the information is presented in current (nominal) terms, without adjusting the effects in the price variation.

SSAI. Base 2015 - August 2019 (1/10)

After adjusting for seasonal and calendar effects, Trade increased by 0.4% while Other services decreased by 0.0%.

By sectors, Sale and repair of vehicles and motorcycles (1.2%), Wholesale trade and trade intermediaries (1.1%) and Professional, scientific and technical activities (0.8%) registered the largest increases. In turn, Accommodation (−0.8%) and Administrative and support service activities (−0.2%) recorded the largest decreases.

General and by sectors turnover Index

Seasonally and calendar adjusted. August 2019. Monthly rate. Percentage

GENERAL INDEX

0.1

1. TRADE

0.4

1.1. Sale and repair of vehicles and motorcycles

1.2

1.2. Wholesale trade and trade intermediaries

1.1

1.3. Retail trade

0.2

2. OTHER SERVICES

0.0

2.1. Transport and storage

0.3

2.2. Accommodation

-0.8

2.3. Information and communications

0.6

2.4. Professional, scientific and technical activities

0.8

2.5. Administrative and support service activities

-0.2

A more detailed analysis shows the branches of activity that registered the highest monthly rates and those with the highest decreases in the month of August.

Types of activities with the highest monthly rates in the Services Sector turnover index

Seasonally and calendar adjusted. August 2019. Monthly rate

Monthly

Activity (CNAE-2009 groups)

rate(%)

Programming and broadcasting activities

4.3

Other professional scientific and technical activities

4.2

Motion picture, television programme production and music publishing activities

3.9

Types of activities with the lowest monthly rates in the Services Sector turnover index

Seasonally and calendar adjusted. August 2019 .Monthly rate

Monthly

Activity (CNAE-2009 groups)

rate(%)

Office administrative and other business support activities

-4.1

Architectural and engineering activities; technical testing and analysis

-1.6

Security and invetigation activities

-1.3

SSAI. Base 2015 - August 2019 (2/10)

Annual trend in the turnover indices for the Market Services Sector

The general index of the turnover for the Market Services Sector, after adjusting for seasonal and calendar effects, experienced a variation of 2.7% in August compared to the same month of 2018. This rate is 1.2 points lower than that recorded in July.

The original series presented an annual variation of 1.2%, which is four points below that registered in July.

General index of turnover for the Market Services Sector

Annual Rate. Percentage

7.7

7.9

8.1

8.4

7.4

7.2

7.1

7.0

6.8

6.8

6.6

6.6

6.0

5.7

6.1

7.4

5.8

5.7

5.9

6.9

7.0

7.1

5.2

6.5

5.0

4.6

6.0

6.1

6.2

4.5

5.8

5.7

5.6

5.5

5.4

5.3

2.7

3.7

4.9

4.4

4.3

4.3

2.7

4.0

4.0

3.9

3.4

2.7

2.2

1.2

aug sep oct nov dec

jan feb mar

apr may

jun jul

aug

sep

oct nov dec

jan feb mar

apr

may jun

jul aug

2017

2018

2019

Original

Adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects

After adjusting for seasonal and calendar effects, Trade increased by 1.6% as compared with August 2018 and Other services by 4.4%.

Seven of the eight sectors registered positive annual rates, noteworthy being the increase in Professional, scientific and technical activities (5.7%) followed by Administrative and support service activities (5.4%). The only sector that decreased was Sale and repair of vehicles and motorcycles (−19.3%).

Annual rates in Turnover index for the Market Services Sector: General and by sector. August 2019

GENERAL INDEX

  1. TRADE
  1. Sale and repair of vehicles and motorcycles
  2. Wholesale trade
  3. Retail trade
  1. OTHER SERVICES
  1. Transport and storage
  2. Accommodation
  3. Information and communications
  4. Professional, scientific and technical activities
  5. Administrative and support service activities

Original index

Annual rate (%)

1.2

0.1

-19.1 2.4 2.6

3.3

3.5

3.6

1.1

4.8

3.4

Seasonally adjusted index

Annual rate (%)

2.7

1.6

-19.3 4.4 2.6

4.4

5.0

3.4

2.2

5.7

5.4

SSAI. Base 2015 - August 2019 (3/10)

Results by Autonomous Community. Annual variation rates of turnover. Original series

Annual rate in Turnover index for the Market Services Sector increased as compared to August 2018 in 11 Autonomous Communities and decreased in the other six.

País Vasco (4.9%), Región de Murcia (4.6%) and Extremadura (4.4%) registered the largest increases. Castilla y León (−3.9%), Aragón (−3.1%) and La Rioja (−3.1%) recorded the largest decreases.

General Indices: National and by Autonomous Community

August 2019. Turnover Annual Rate. Percentage

País Vasco

4.9

Murcia, Región de

4.6

Extremadura

4.4

Andalucía

4.0

Comunitat Valenciana

3.9

Asturias, Principado de

3.8

Cantabria

3.7

Cataluña

2.0

Galicia

1.2

NATIONAL

1.2

Navarra, Comunidad Foral de

1.2

Castilla - La Mancha

0.6

Madrid, Comunidad de

-0.4

Canarias

-0.9

Balears, Illes

-1.9

Rioja, La

-3.1

Aragón

-3.1

Castilla y León

-3.9

SSAI. Base 2015 - August 2019 (4/10)

Employment trend

Employment in the Market Services Sector experienced a variation of 1.4% in August as compared to the same month of the previous year. This rate is two tenths lower than that registered in July.

The employment rate increased by 1.4% in Trade and by 1.4% in Other services.

National Indices of employed personnel by sector. August 2019

GENERAL INDEX

  1. TRADE
  1. Sale and repair of vehicles and motorcycles
  2. Wholesale trade
  3. Retail trade
  1. OTHER SERVICES
  1. Transport and storage
  2. Accommodation
  3. Information and communications
  4. Professional, scientific and technical activities
  5. Administrative and support service activities

Index

Rate (%)

Monthly

Annual

109.9

-0.7

1.4

107.0

-0.5

1.4

108.0

-0.3

1.1

107.7

-0.7

2.0

106.3

-0.3

1.1

111.8

-0.9

1.4

110.2

-0.3

1.7

115.5

-0.1

0.7

109.8

-0.5

2.7

107.4

-1.0

2.0

113.3

-2.2

1.1

Results by Autonomous Community. Annual employment variation rates

All Autonomous Communities registered positive annual employment rates. Comunitat Valenciana (2.3%) recorded the largest increase.

General Indices: National and by Autonomous Community

August 2019. Annual rate of employed personnel. Percentage

Comunitat Valenciana

2.3

Navarra, Comunidad Foral de

2.0

Murcia, Región de

2.0

Cataluña

1.9

Andalucía

1.7

Rioja, La

1.6

Castilla - La Mancha

1.5

Madrid, Comunidad de

1.4

NATIONAL

1.4

Extremadura

1.3

Aragón

1.1

Canarias

1.0

Balears, Illes

0.6

Asturias, Principado de

0.6

Cantabria

0.4

Castilla y León

0.4

País Vasco

0.2

Galicia

0.1

SSAI. Base 2015 - August 2019 (5/10)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

INE - National Statisics Institute published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 07:50:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:23aSterling slips on Brexit vote delay, dollar claws higher
RE
04:22aMost fall as China stands pat on lending rate; Singapore gains
RE
04:16aGUS CENTRAL STATISTICAL OFFICE : Retail sales index – September 2019
PU
04:08aSterling slips on Brexit vote delay, dollar claws higher
RE
04:01aMOAF MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTS OF BHUT : Bhutanese Farmer wins the Agriculturalist Award 2019
PU
03:51aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Industry Turnover Indices. Provisional data
PU
03:51aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Industrial New Orders Received Indices. Provisional data
PU
03:51aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Services sector activity indicators. Provisional data
PU
03:46aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : daily basket price stood at $60.06 a barrel Friday, 18 October 2019
PU
03:36aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Non-Domestic Producer Price Index
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOMBARDIER INC. : Long-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand at Las Vegas air show
2Thomson Reuters says engaged in CEO succession planning
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : hires KPMG for independent audit after FT allegations
4Warburg Pincus-backed ESR relaunches larger HK IPO of up to $1.45 billion
5SAP AG : SAP : Reports 3Q Profit Jump, Backs Guidance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group