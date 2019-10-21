INE National Statisics Institute : Services sector activity indicators. Provisional data

21 October 2019

Services Sector Activity Indicators (SSAI). Base 2015

August 2019. Provisional data

Turnover in the1 Market Services Sector stands at 0.1%, after

adjusting for seasonal and calendar effects

The annual rate stands at 2.7% in the series adjusted for seasonal

and calendar effects and at 1.2% in the original series

Monthly trend in turnover for the Market Services Sector

After adjusting for seasonal and calendar effects, the monthly variation of the general index of turnover for the Market Services Sector between August and July was 0.1%. This rate is one tenth lower than that observed in July.

General index of the turnover for the Market Services Sector

Seasonally and calendar adjusted. Monthly rate. Percentage

1.8 1.9 1.9 1.3 1.2 1.4 1.3 1.2 0.9 0.6 0.7 0.6 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.1 -0.6 0.0 -0.2 -0.2 -0.1 -0.1 -1.1 -1.2 -1.2 aug sep oct nov dec jan feb mar apr may jun jul aug sep oct nov dec jan feb mar apr may jun jul aug 2017 2018 2019

1 As reflected in the methodology of this value index, the information is presented in current (nominal) terms, without adjusting the effects in the price variation.