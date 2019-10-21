INE National Statisics Institute : Services sector activity indicators. Provisional data

21 October 2019
Services Sector Activity Indicators (SSAI). Base 2015
August 2019. Provisional data
Turnover in the1 Market Services Sector stands at 0.1%, after
adjusting for seasonal and calendar effects
The annual rate stands at 2.7% in the series adjusted for seasonal
and calendar effects and at 1.2% in the original series
Monthly trend in turnover for the Market Services Sector
After adjusting for seasonal and calendar effects, the monthly variation of the general index of turnover for the Market Services Sector between August and July was 0.1%. This rate is one tenth lower than that observed in July.
General index of the turnover for the Market Services Sector
Seasonally and calendar adjusted. Monthly rate. Percentage
|
|
1.8
|
|
1.9
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
1.2
|
1.4
|
|
1.3
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.6
|
|
0.0
|
-0.2
|
-0.2
|
-0.1
|
-0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.1
|
-1.2
|
-1.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
aug sep oct nov dec
|
jan feb mar
|
apr may jun jul
|
aug sep oct nov dec jan
|
feb mar
|
apr may
|
jun jul
|
aug
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
1 As reflected in the methodology of this value index, the information is presented in current (nominal) terms, without adjusting the effects in the price variation.
SSAI. Base 2015 - August 2019 (1/10)
After adjusting for seasonal and calendar effects, Trade increased by 0.4% while Other services decreased by 0.0%.
By sectors, Sale and repair of vehicles and motorcycles (1.2%), Wholesale trade and trade intermediaries (1.1%) and Professional, scientific and technical activities (0.8%) registered the largest increases. In turn, Accommodation (−0.8%) and Administrative and support service activities (−0.2%) recorded the largest decreases.
General and by sectors turnover Index
Seasonally and calendar adjusted. August 2019. Monthly rate. Percentage
|
GENERAL INDEX
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
1. TRADE
|
|
0.4
|
1.1. Sale and repair of vehicles and motorcycles
|
|
1.2
|
1.2. Wholesale trade and trade intermediaries
|
|
1.1
|
1.3. Retail trade
|
|
0.2
|
2. OTHER SERVICES
|
0.0
|
|
|
2.1. Transport and storage
|
|
0.3
|
2.2. Accommodation
|
-0.8
|
|
|
2.3. Information and communications
|
|
0.6
|
2.4. Professional, scientific and technical activities
|
|
0.8
|
2.5. Administrative and support service activities
|
-0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
A more detailed analysis shows the branches of activity that registered the highest monthly rates and those with the highest decreases in the month of August.
Types of activities with the highest monthly rates in the Services Sector turnover index
Seasonally and calendar adjusted. August 2019. Monthly rate
|
|
|
Monthly
|
Activity (CNAE-2009 groups)
|
|
rate(%)
|
|
|
|
Programming and broadcasting activities
|
4.3
|
Other professional scientific and technical activities
|
4.2
|
Motion picture, television programme production and music publishing activities
|
3.9
|
|
|
Types of activities with the lowest monthly rates in the Services Sector turnover index
Seasonally and calendar adjusted. August 2019 .Monthly rate
|
|
|
Monthly
|
Activity (CNAE-2009 groups)
|
|
rate(%)
|
Office administrative and other business support activities
|
-4.1
|
Architectural and engineering activities; technical testing and analysis
|
-1.6
|
Security and invetigation activities
|
-1.3
SSAI. Base 2015 - August 2019 (2/10)
Annual trend in the turnover indices for the Market Services Sector
The general index of the turnover for the Market Services Sector, after adjusting for seasonal and calendar effects, experienced a variation of 2.7% in August compared to the same month of 2018. This rate is 1.2 points lower than that recorded in July.
The original series presented an annual variation of 1.2%, which is four points below that registered in July.
General index of turnover for the Market Services Sector
Annual Rate. Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.9
|
8.1
|
|
|
|
8.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.4
|
|
|
|
|
7.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.0
|
|
|
|
|
6.8
|
6.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
|
5.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.4
|
5.8
|
|
|
|
|
5.7
|
|
|
|
5.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.0
|
7.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.0
|
4.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.2
|
4.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.3
|
2.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
aug sep oct nov dec
|
jan feb mar
|
apr may
|
jun jul
|
aug
|
sep
|
oct nov dec
|
jan feb mar
|
apr
|
may jun
|
jul aug
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Original
|
|
|
|
Adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
After adjusting for seasonal and calendar effects, Trade increased by 1.6% as compared with August 2018 and Other services by 4.4%.
Seven of the eight sectors registered positive annual rates, noteworthy being the increase in Professional, scientific and technical activities (5.7%) followed by Administrative and support service activities (5.4%). The only sector that decreased was Sale and repair of vehicles and motorcycles (−19.3%).
Annual rates in Turnover index for the Market Services Sector: General and by sector. August 2019
GENERAL INDEX
-
TRADE
-
Sale and repair of vehicles and motorcycles
-
Wholesale trade
-
Retail trade
-
OTHER SERVICES
-
Transport and storage
-
Accommodation
-
Information and communications
-
Professional, scientific and technical activities
-
Administrative and support service activities
Original index
Annual rate (%)
1.2
0.1
-19.1 2.4 2.6
3.3
3.5
3.6
1.1
4.8
3.4
Seasonally adjusted index
Annual rate (%)
2.7
1.6
-19.3 4.4 2.6
4.4
5.0
3.4
2.2
5.7
5.4
SSAI. Base 2015 - August 2019 (3/10)
Results by Autonomous Community. Annual variation rates of turnover. Original series
Annual rate in Turnover index for the Market Services Sector increased as compared to August 2018 in 11 Autonomous Communities and decreased in the other six.
País Vasco (4.9%), Región de Murcia (4.6%) and Extremadura (4.4%) registered the largest increases. Castilla y León (−3.9%), Aragón (−3.1%) and La Rioja (−3.1%) recorded the largest decreases.
General Indices: National and by Autonomous Community
August 2019. Turnover Annual Rate. Percentage
|
País Vasco
|
|
4.9
|
Murcia, Región de
|
|
4.6
|
Extremadura
|
|
4.4
|
Andalucía
|
|
4.0
|
Comunitat Valenciana
|
|
3.9
|
Asturias, Principado de
|
|
3.8
|
Cantabria
|
|
3.7
|
Cataluña
|
|
2.0
|
Galicia
|
|
1.2
|
NATIONAL
|
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
Navarra, Comunidad Foral de
|
|
1.2
|
Castilla - La Mancha
|
|
0.6
|
Madrid, Comunidad de
|
-0.4
|
|
|
Canarias
|
-0.9
|
|
|
Balears, Illes
|
-1.9
|
|
|
Rioja, La
|
-3.1
|
|
|
Aragón
|
-3.1
|
|
|
Castilla y León
|
-3.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
SSAI. Base 2015 - August 2019 (4/10)
Employment trend
Employment in the Market Services Sector experienced a variation of 1.4% in August as compared to the same month of the previous year. This rate is two tenths lower than that registered in July.
The employment rate increased by 1.4% in Trade and by 1.4% in Other services.
National Indices of employed personnel by sector. August 2019
GENERAL INDEX
-
TRADE
-
Sale and repair of vehicles and motorcycles
-
Wholesale trade
-
Retail trade
-
OTHER SERVICES
-
Transport and storage
-
Accommodation
-
Information and communications
-
Professional, scientific and technical activities
-
Administrative and support service activities
|
Index
|
|
Rate (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
Annual
|
109.9
|
-0.7
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
107.0
|
-0.5
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
108.0
|
-0.3
|
1.1
|
107.7
|
-0.7
|
2.0
|
106.3
|
-0.3
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
111.8
|
-0.9
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
110.2
|
-0.3
|
1.7
|
115.5
|
-0.1
|
0.7
|
109.8
|
-0.5
|
2.7
|
107.4
|
-1.0
|
2.0
|
113.3
|
-2.2
|
1.1
Results by Autonomous Community. Annual employment variation rates
All Autonomous Communities registered positive annual employment rates. Comunitat Valenciana (2.3%) recorded the largest increase.
General Indices: National and by Autonomous Community
August 2019. Annual rate of employed personnel. Percentage
|
Comunitat Valenciana
|
2.3
|
Navarra, Comunidad Foral de
|
2.0
|
Murcia, Región de
|
2.0
|
Cataluña
|
1.9
|
Andalucía
|
1.7
|
Rioja, La
|
1.6
|
Castilla - La Mancha
|
1.5
|
Madrid, Comunidad de
|
1.4
|
NATIONAL
|
|
1.4
|
|
Extremadura
|
1.3
|
|
Aragón
|
1.1
|
|
Canarias
|
1.0
|
|
Balears, Illes
|
0.6
|
|
Asturias, Principado de
|
0.6
|
|
Cantabria
|
0.4
|
|
Castilla y León
|
0.4
|
|
País Vasco
|
0.2
|
|
Galicia
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
SSAI. Base 2015 - August 2019 (5/10)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
INE - National Statisics Institute published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 07:50:07 UTC