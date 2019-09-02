INE National Statisics Institute : Tourist Expenditure Survey. Provisional data

02 September 2019 Total expenditure survey July 2019. Provisional data Total expenditure by international tourists visiting Spain in July increases by 2.0% compared with the same month of 2018 Average daily expenditure stands at 160 euros, 4.9% more than July 2018 Total expenditure made by international tourists visiting Spain in July reached 11,980 million euros, representing an increase of 2.0% as compared to the same month of 2018. The average expenditure per tourist stood at 1.212 euros, with an annual increase of 3.4%. On the other hand, the average daily expenditure increased by 4.9%, up to 160 euros. The average stay by international tourists was 7.6 days, indicating a decrease of 0.1 days compared to the average July 2018. Annual variation rate of total international tourist expenditure Percentage During the first seven months of 2019, the total expenditure by international tourists increased by 3.3%, as compared with the same period of the previous year, reaching 52,360 million euros. Total expenditure survey - July 2019. Provisional data (1/6)

Sending countries The main sending countries, in terms of level of expenditure in July were the United Kingdom (accounting for 20.6% of the total), Germany (11.7%) and France (8.9%). Expenditure by tourists from the United Kingdom raised by 3.1% in the annual rate, by those from Germany by 0.1% and by those from France by 5.7%. International tourist expenditure by country of residence July 2019 Total Annual Average Annual Daily Annual Average Annual expenditure variation expenditure variation average variation duration variation (millions of €) by tourist (€) expenditure (€) of the trips TOTAL 11,980 2.0 1,212 3.4 160 4.9 7.6 -1.5 Germany 1,407 0.1 1,132 3.3 143 -1.1 7.9 4.4 France 1,063 5.7 748 3.3 102 4.9 7.4 -1.5 Italy 453 2.9 941 4.8 139 2.1 6.7 2.7 Nordic Countries 892 -12.8 1,330 -0.4 143 4.5 9.3 -4.6 United Kingdom 2,463 3.1 1,137 5.4 148 4.4 7.7 1.0 Rest of the world 5,702 3.9 1,460 3.2 200 7.4 7.3 -3.9 During the first seven months of 2019, the United Kingdom was the country with the largest cumulative expenditure (19.5% of the total). It was followed by Germany (12.8%) and Nordic Countries (7.7%). International tourist cumulated expenditure by country of residence Year 2019 Total Percentage Annual expenditure variation (millions of €) TOTAL 52,360 100.0 3.3 Germany 6,720 12.8 1.7 France 4,025 7.7 2.0 Italy 1,868 3.6 7.0 Nordic Countries 4,034 7.7 -7.8 United Kingdom 10,209 19.5 1.5 Rest of the world 25,505 48.7 6.5 Total expenditure survey - July 2019. Provisional data (2/6)

Main destination Autonomous Communities The main destination Autonomous Communities with the greatest weight in total tourist expenditure in July were Cataluña (with 25.0% of the total), Illes Balears (24.1%) and Canarias (12.4%). Total expenditure by main destination Autonomous Community Percentage The tourist expenditure increased by 3.4% in Cataluña, by 1.8% in Illes Balears, and it decreased by 2.5% in Canarias. The remaining main destination Autonomous Communities of tourists showed positive annual rate variations, with the exception of Andalucía (-11.2%) International tourist expenditure by Autonomous Community main destination July 2019 Total Annual Average Annual Daily Annual Average Annual expenditure variation expenditure variation average variation duration variation (millions of €) by tourist (€) expenditure (€) of the trips TOTAL 11,980 2.0 1,212 3.4 160 4.9 7.6 -1.5 Cataluña 2,999 3.4 1,262 5.6 199 11.5 6.3 -5.2 Balears, Illes 2,892 1.8 1,234 5.5 170 -3.0 7.3 8.7 Canarias 1,489 -2.5 1,444 5.8 162 3.6 8.9 2.2 Andalucía 1,408 -11.2 1,116 -6.6 135 2.3 8.3 -8.7 Comunitat Valenciana 1,368 14.6 1,097 4.0 109 5.9 10.1 -1.8 Madrid, Comunidad de 966 8.3 1,540 7.0 268 9.2 5.7 -2.0 Rest of ACs 857 6.4 858 2.6 121 14.3 7.1 -10.3 During the first seven months of 2019, the main destination Autonomous Communities with more cumulative expenditure were Cataluña (with 23.6% of the total), Canarias (18.6%) and Illes Balears (15.9%). Total expenditure survey - July 2019. Provisional data (3/6)

International tourist cumulated expenditure by Autonomous Community main destination Year 2019 Total Percentage Annual expenditure variation (millions of €) TOTAL 52,360 100.0 3.3 Cataluña 12,348 23.6 4.9 Canarias 9,742 18.6 1.1 Balears, Illes 8,304 15.9 2.1 Andalucía 6,957 13.3 -4.0 Madrid, Comunidad de 6,082 11.6 15.7 Comunitat Valenciana 5,319 10.2 6.8 Rest of ACs 3,608 6.9 -1.3 Expenditure items The expenditure on tourist package was the most important item, representing 22.0% of the total expenditure and an increase of 5.6% with respect July 2018. The following items were expenditure on international transport, and expenditure on activities, which accounted for 18.7% and 17.6% of the total, respectively. The former decreased by 4.6% in the annual rate and the latter increased by 7.8%. International tourist expenditure by expenditure categories July 2019 Total Percentage Annual (millions of euros) variation TOTAL 11,980 100.0 2.0 Expenditure on tourist package 2,636 22.0 5.6 Expenditure excluded on tourist package 9,343 78.0 1.0 - Expenditure on international transport 2,245 18.7 -4.6 - Expenditure on accommodation 2,049 17.1 4.8 - Expenditure on food and drinks 1,750 14.6 -0.5 - Expenditure on activities 2,105 17.6 7.8 - Other expenditure 1,194 10.0 -2.9 Main type of accommodation, method of organisation and main reason for the trip 64.8% of total tourist expenditure in July was made by tourists staying at hotels, with an annual rise of 4.7%. On the other hand, expenditure in rest rented accommodation decreased by 3.0%. Expenditure by tourists not travelling with a tourist package (which represented 68.8% of the total) increased by 1.6% in the annual rate. For those who contract a tourist package, it increased by 2.7%. In terms of the reasons for travel, tourists visiting Spain for leisure generated 91.1% of the total expenditure (spending 2.7% more than in July 2018). Total expenditure survey - July 2019. Provisional data (4/6)

International tourist expenditure by main type of accommodation, type of organization and main purpose of the trip July 2019 Total Annual Average Annual Daily Annual Average Annual expenditure variation expenditure variation average variation duration variation (millions of €) by tourist (€) expenditure (€) of the trips TOTAL (*) 11,980 2.0 1,212 3.4 160 4.9 7.6 -1.5 Rented accomodation 10,334 2.7 1,244 2.3 184 4.6 6.8 -2.3 - Hotel accommodation 7,760 4.7 1,209 2.3 211 5.4 5.7 -2.9 - Rest rented accomodation 2,574 -3.0 1,360 2.9 131 1.2 10.3 1.8 Non rented accommodation 1,646 -2.4 1,043 8.0 88 3.3 11.9 4.5 TOTAL 11,980 2.0 1,212 3.4 160 4.9 7.6 -1.5 Without tourist package 8,243 1.6 1,179 4.0 151 5.8 7.8 -1.7 With tourist package 3,736 2.7 1,290 1.8 182 2.4 7.1 -0.6 TOTAL 11,980 2.0 1,212 3.4 160 4.9 7.6 -1.5 Leisure 10,910 2.7 1,214 3.7 162 4.2 7.5 -0.5 Work 536 30.1 1,273 4.1 238 18.2 5.4 -11.9 Other motives 534 -25.0 1,109 -4.4 98 -6.2 11.3 1.9 (*): It is distinguished tw o main gropus of accommodation, depending on w hether there w as a monetary transaction or not: rented accommodation (payment accommodation; hotels, renting accommodation, camping site, rural accommodation and other rented accommodation) or non rented accommodation (ow ned dw elling, family or friends dw ellings and other non rented accommodation) Stopovers on trips and overnight stays by Autonomous Communities Stopovers1 on trips by international tourists in July decreased by 2.3% in the annual rate. Of them, 24.7% were carried out in Cataluña (with a decrease of 2.6%). On the other hand, the total number of overnight stays by international tourists in all types of accommodation (hotels, holiday dwellings, own homes, homes of relatives or friends, rented dwelling, etc.) reached 74.9 million, representing a decrease of 2.8%. Illes Balears was the Autonomous Community with the most overnight stays (16.9 million, 4.6% more than in July 2018). It was followed by Cataluña (with 15.1 million overnight stays and a decrease of 6.8%) and Comunitat Valenciana (with 12.6 million, 7.5% more). Stopovers and overnight stays by Autonomous Community of destination July 2019 Number of Percentage Annual Number of Percentage Annual stopovers variation overnight stays variation TOTAL 11,268,317 100.0 -2.3 74,993,216 100.0 -2.8 Cataluña 2,785,431 24.7 -2.6 15,178,834 20.2 -6.8 Balears, Illes 2,498,943 22.2 -1.7 16,995,372 22.7 4.6 Andalucía 1,608,856 14.3 -6.8 10,682,513 14.2 -12.1 Comunitat Valenciana 1,370,604 12.2 5.6 12,602,957 16.8 7.5 Canarias 1,043,696 9.3 -7.6 9,194,775 12.3 -5.9 Madrid, Comunidad de 725,525 6.4 -0.4 3,298,858 4.4 -0.4 Rest of ACs 1,235,264 11.0 -1.2 7,039,907 9.4 -8.2 Review and update of data Coinciding with today's publication, INE has updated the data corresponding to the month of July 2018. The results are available at INEBase. 1 A stopover refers to each overnight stay made during the trip. A trip may have as many stopovers as intermediate destinations where the traveller has stayed at least one night. Total expenditure survey - July 2019. Provisional data (5/6)

