INE National Statisics Institute : Tourist Expenditure Survey. Provisional data

09/02/2019 | 03:57am EDT

02 September 2019

Total expenditure survey

July 2019. Provisional data

Total expenditure by international tourists visiting Spain in July

increases by 2.0% compared with the same month of 2018

Average daily expenditure stands at 160 euros, 4.9% more than July

2018

Total expenditure made by international tourists visiting Spain in July reached 11,980 million euros, representing an increase of 2.0% as compared to the same month of 2018.

The average expenditure per tourist stood at 1.212 euros, with an annual increase of 3.4%. On the other hand, the average daily expenditure increased by 4.9%, up to 160 euros.

The average stay by international tourists was 7.6 days, indicating a decrease of 0.1 days compared to the average July 2018.

Annual variation rate of total international tourist expenditure

Percentage

During the first seven months of 2019, the total expenditure by international tourists increased by 3.3%, as compared with the same period of the previous year, reaching 52,360 million euros.

Total expenditure survey - July 2019. Provisional data (1/6)

Sending countries

The main sending countries, in terms of level of expenditure in July were the United Kingdom (accounting for 20.6% of the total), Germany (11.7%) and France (8.9%).

Expenditure by tourists from the United Kingdom raised by 3.1% in the annual rate, by those from Germany by 0.1% and by those from France by 5.7%.

International tourist expenditure by country of residence

July 2019

Total

Annual

Average

Annual

Daily

Annual

Average

Annual

expenditure

variation

expenditure

variation

average

variation

duration

variation

(millions of €)

by tourist (€)

expenditure (€)

of the trips

TOTAL

11,980

2.0

1,212

3.4

160

4.9

7.6

-1.5

Germany

1,407

0.1

1,132

3.3

143

-1.1

7.9

4.4

France

1,063

5.7

748

3.3

102

4.9

7.4

-1.5

Italy

453

2.9

941

4.8

139

2.1

6.7

2.7

Nordic Countries

892

-12.8

1,330

-0.4

143

4.5

9.3

-4.6

United Kingdom

2,463

3.1

1,137

5.4

148

4.4

7.7

1.0

Rest of the world

5,702

3.9

1,460

3.2

200

7.4

7.3

-3.9

During the first seven months of 2019, the United Kingdom was the country with the largest cumulative expenditure (19.5% of the total). It was followed by Germany (12.8%) and Nordic Countries (7.7%).

International tourist cumulated expenditure by country of residence

Year 2019

Total

Percentage

Annual

expenditure

variation

(millions of €)

TOTAL

52,360

100.0

3.3

Germany

6,720

12.8

1.7

France

4,025

7.7

2.0

Italy

1,868

3.6

7.0

Nordic Countries

4,034

7.7

-7.8

United Kingdom

10,209

19.5

1.5

Rest of the world

25,505

48.7

6.5

Total expenditure survey - July 2019. Provisional data (2/6)

Main destination Autonomous Communities

The main destination Autonomous Communities with the greatest weight in total tourist expenditure in July were Cataluña (with 25.0% of the total), Illes Balears (24.1%) and Canarias (12.4%).

Total expenditure by main destination Autonomous Community

Percentage

The tourist expenditure increased by 3.4% in Cataluña, by 1.8% in Illes Balears, and it decreased by 2.5% in Canarias.

The remaining main destination Autonomous Communities of tourists showed positive annual rate variations, with the exception of Andalucía (-11.2%)

International tourist expenditure by Autonomous Community main destination

July 2019

Total

Annual

Average

Annual

Daily

Annual

Average

Annual

expenditure

variation

expenditure

variation

average

variation

duration

variation

(millions of €)

by tourist (€)

expenditure (€)

of the trips

TOTAL

11,980

2.0

1,212

3.4

160

4.9

7.6

-1.5

Cataluña

2,999

3.4

1,262

5.6

199

11.5

6.3

-5.2

Balears, Illes

2,892

1.8

1,234

5.5

170

-3.0

7.3

8.7

Canarias

1,489

-2.5

1,444

5.8

162

3.6

8.9

2.2

Andalucía

1,408

-11.2

1,116

-6.6

135

2.3

8.3

-8.7

Comunitat Valenciana

1,368

14.6

1,097

4.0

109

5.9

10.1

-1.8

Madrid, Comunidad de

966

8.3

1,540

7.0

268

9.2

5.7

-2.0

Rest of ACs

857

6.4

858

2.6

121

14.3

7.1

-10.3

During the first seven months of 2019, the main destination Autonomous Communities with more cumulative expenditure were Cataluña (with 23.6% of the total), Canarias (18.6%) and Illes Balears (15.9%).

Total expenditure survey - July 2019. Provisional data (3/6)

International tourist cumulated expenditure by

Autonomous Community main destination

Year 2019

Total

Percentage

Annual

expenditure

variation

(millions of €)

TOTAL

52,360

100.0

3.3

Cataluña

12,348

23.6

4.9

Canarias

9,742

18.6

1.1

Balears, Illes

8,304

15.9

2.1

Andalucía

6,957

13.3

-4.0

Madrid, Comunidad de

6,082

11.6

15.7

Comunitat Valenciana

5,319

10.2

6.8

Rest of ACs

3,608

6.9

-1.3

Expenditure items

The expenditure on tourist package was the most important item, representing 22.0% of the total expenditure and an increase of 5.6% with respect July 2018.

The following items were expenditure on international transport, and expenditure on activities, which accounted for 18.7% and 17.6% of the total, respectively. The former decreased by 4.6% in the annual rate and the latter increased by 7.8%.

International tourist expenditure by expenditure categories

July 2019

Total

Percentage

Annual

(millions of euros)

variation

TOTAL

11,980

100.0

2.0

Expenditure on tourist package

2,636

22.0

5.6

Expenditure excluded on tourist package

9,343

78.0

1.0

- Expenditure on international transport

2,245

18.7

-4.6

- Expenditure on accommodation

2,049

17.1

4.8

- Expenditure on food and drinks

1,750

14.6

-0.5

- Expenditure on activities

2,105

17.6

7.8

- Other expenditure

1,194

10.0

-2.9

Main type of accommodation, method of organisation and main reason for the trip

64.8% of total tourist expenditure in July was made by tourists staying at hotels, with an annual rise of 4.7%. On the other hand, expenditure in rest rented accommodation decreased by 3.0%.

Expenditure by tourists not travelling with a tourist package (which represented 68.8% of the total) increased by 1.6% in the annual rate. For those who contract a tourist package, it increased by 2.7%.

In terms of the reasons for travel, tourists visiting Spain for leisure generated 91.1% of the total expenditure (spending 2.7% more than in July 2018).

Total expenditure survey - July 2019. Provisional data (4/6)

International tourist expenditure by main type of accommodation, type of organization and main purpose of the trip

July 2019

Total

Annual

Average

Annual

Daily

Annual

Average

Annual

expenditure

variation

expenditure

variation

average

variation

duration

variation

(millions of €)

by tourist (€)

expenditure (€)

of the trips

TOTAL (*)

11,980

2.0

1,212

3.4

160

4.9

7.6

-1.5

Rented accomodation

10,334

2.7

1,244

2.3

184

4.6

6.8

-2.3

- Hotel accommodation

7,760

4.7

1,209

2.3

211

5.4

5.7

-2.9

- Rest rented accomodation

2,574

-3.0

1,360

2.9

131

1.2

10.3

1.8

Non rented accommodation

1,646

-2.4

1,043

8.0

88

3.3

11.9

4.5

TOTAL

11,980

2.0

1,212

3.4

160

4.9

7.6

-1.5

Without tourist package

8,243

1.6

1,179

4.0

151

5.8

7.8

-1.7

With tourist package

3,736

2.7

1,290

1.8

182

2.4

7.1

-0.6

TOTAL

11,980

2.0

1,212

3.4

160

4.9

7.6

-1.5

Leisure

10,910

2.7

1,214

3.7

162

4.2

7.5

-0.5

Work

536

30.1

1,273

4.1

238

18.2

5.4

-11.9

Other motives

534

-25.0

1,109

-4.4

98

-6.2

11.3

1.9

(*): It is distinguished tw o main gropus of accommodation, depending on w hether there w as a monetary transaction or not: rented accommodation (payment accommodation; hotels, renting accommodation, camping site, rural accommodation and other rented accommodation) or non rented accommodation (ow ned dw elling, family or friends dw ellings and other non rented accommodation)

Stopovers on trips and overnight stays by Autonomous Communities

Stopovers1 on trips by international tourists in July decreased by 2.3% in the annual rate. Of them, 24.7% were carried out in Cataluña (with a decrease of 2.6%).

On the other hand, the total number of overnight stays by international tourists in all types of accommodation (hotels, holiday dwellings, own homes, homes of relatives or friends, rented dwelling, etc.) reached 74.9 million, representing a decrease of 2.8%.

Illes Balears was the Autonomous Community with the most overnight stays (16.9 million, 4.6% more than in July 2018). It was followed by Cataluña (with 15.1 million overnight stays and a decrease of 6.8%) and Comunitat Valenciana (with 12.6 million, 7.5% more).

Stopovers and overnight stays by Autonomous Community of destination

July 2019

Number of

Percentage

Annual

Number of

Percentage

Annual

stopovers

variation

overnight stays

variation

TOTAL

11,268,317

100.0

-2.3

74,993,216

100.0

-2.8

Cataluña

2,785,431

24.7

-2.6

15,178,834

20.2

-6.8

Balears, Illes

2,498,943

22.2

-1.7

16,995,372

22.7

4.6

Andalucía

1,608,856

14.3

-6.8

10,682,513

14.2

-12.1

Comunitat Valenciana

1,370,604

12.2

5.6

12,602,957

16.8

7.5

Canarias

1,043,696

9.3

-7.6

9,194,775

12.3

-5.9

Madrid, Comunidad de

725,525

6.4

-0.4

3,298,858

4.4

-0.4

Rest of ACs

1,235,264

11.0

-1.2

7,039,907

9.4

-8.2

Review and update of data

Coinciding with today's publication, INE has updated the data corresponding to the month of July 2018. The results are available at INEBase.

1 A stopover refers to each overnight stay made during the trip. A trip may have as many stopovers as intermediate destinations where the traveller has stayed at least one night.

Total expenditure survey - July 2019. Provisional data (5/6)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

INE - National Statisics Institute published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 07:56:06 UTC
