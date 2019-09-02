|
INE National Statisics Institute : Tourist Expenditure Survey. Provisional data
09/02/2019 | 03:57am EDT
02 September 2019
Total expenditure survey
July 2019. Provisional data
Total expenditure by international tourists visiting Spain in July
increases by 2.0% compared with the same month of 2018
Average daily expenditure stands at 160 euros, 4.9% more than July
2018
Total expenditure made by international tourists visiting Spain in July reached 11,980 million euros, representing an increase of 2.0% as compared to the same month of 2018.
The average expenditure per tourist stood at 1.212 euros, with an annual increase of 3.4%. On the other hand, the average daily expenditure increased by 4.9%, up to 160 euros.
The average stay by international tourists was 7.6 days, indicating a decrease of 0.1 days compared to the average July 2018.
Annual variation rate of total international tourist expenditure
Percentage
During the first seven months of 2019, the total expenditure by international tourists increased by 3.3%, as compared with the same period of the previous year, reaching 52,360 million euros.
Total expenditure survey - July 2019. Provisional data (1/6)
Sending countries
The main sending countries, in terms of level of expenditure in July were the United Kingdom (accounting for 20.6% of the total), Germany (11.7%) and France (8.9%).
Expenditure by tourists from the United Kingdom raised by 3.1% in the annual rate, by those from Germany by 0.1% and by those from France by 5.7%.
International tourist expenditure by country of residence
|
|
|
|
July 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
Daily
|
Annual
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
|
expenditure
|
|
|
variation
|
|
|
expenditure
|
|
|
variation
|
|
|
average
|
variation
|
|
|
duration
|
|
|
variation
|
|
|
|
(millions of €)
|
|
|
|
|
|
by tourist (€)
|
|
|
|
|
|
expenditure (€)
|
|
|
|
of the trips
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
11,980
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
1,212
|
|
|
3.4
|
|
|
160
|
|
4.9
|
|
|
7.6
|
|
|
-1.5
|
Germany
|
|
1,407
|
|
0.1
|
|
1,132
|
|
3.3
|
|
143
|
|
-1.1
|
|
7.9
|
|
4.4
|
France
|
1,063
|
5.7
|
748
|
3.3
|
102
|
|
4.9
|
7.4
|
-1.5
|
Italy
|
453
|
2.9
|
941
|
4.8
|
139
|
|
2.1
|
6.7
|
2.7
|
Nordic Countries
|
892
|
-12.8
|
1,330
|
-0.4
|
143
|
|
4.5
|
9.3
|
-4.6
|
United Kingdom
|
2,463
|
3.1
|
1,137
|
5.4
|
148
|
|
4.4
|
7.7
|
1.0
|
Rest of the world
|
5,702
|
3.9
|
1,460
|
3.2
|
200
|
|
7.4
|
7.3
|
-3.9
During the first seven months of 2019, the United Kingdom was the country with the largest cumulative expenditure (19.5% of the total). It was followed by Germany (12.8%) and Nordic Countries (7.7%).
International tourist cumulated expenditure by country of residence
|
|
|
Year 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Percentage
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
expenditure
|
|
|
|
|
variation
|
|
|
(millions of €)
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
52,360
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
3.3
|
Germany
|
|
6,720
|
|
12.8
|
|
1.7
|
France
|
4,025
|
7.7
|
2.0
|
Italy
|
1,868
|
3.6
|
7.0
|
Nordic Countries
|
4,034
|
7.7
|
-7.8
|
United Kingdom
|
10,209
|
19.5
|
1.5
|
Rest of the world
|
25,505
|
48.7
|
6.5
Total expenditure survey - July 2019. Provisional data (2/6)
Main destination Autonomous Communities
The main destination Autonomous Communities with the greatest weight in total tourist expenditure in July were Cataluña (with 25.0% of the total), Illes Balears (24.1%) and Canarias (12.4%).
Total expenditure by main destination Autonomous Community
Percentage
The tourist expenditure increased by 3.4% in Cataluña, by 1.8% in Illes Balears, and it decreased by 2.5% in Canarias.
The remaining main destination Autonomous Communities of tourists showed positive annual rate variations, with the exception of Andalucía (-11.2%)
International tourist expenditure by Autonomous Community main destination
|
|
|
July 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Annual
|
|
Average
|
|
Annual
|
|
Daily
|
Annual
|
|
Average
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
|
expenditure
|
|
variation
|
|
expenditure
|
|
variation
|
|
average
|
variation
|
|
duration
|
|
variation
|
|
|
(millions of €)
|
|
|
|
|
by tourist (€)
|
|
|
|
expenditure (€)
|
|
|
of the trips
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
11,980
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
1,212
|
|
|
3.4
|
160
|
|
4.9
|
|
7.6
|
|
|
-1.5
|
|
Cataluña
|
|
2,999
|
|
3.4
|
|
|
1,262
|
|
|
5.6
|
|
199
|
|
11.5
|
|
6.3
|
|
|
-5.2
|
|
Balears, Illes
|
2,892
|
1.8
|
|
1,234
|
|
5.5
|
170
|
|
-3.0
|
7.3
|
|
8.7
|
|
Canarias
|
1,489
|
-2.5
|
|
1,444
|
|
5.8
|
162
|
|
3.6
|
8.9
|
|
2.2
|
|
Andalucía
|
1,408
|
-11.2
|
|
1,116
|
|
-6.6
|
135
|
|
2.3
|
8.3
|
|
-8.7
|
|
Comunitat Valenciana
|
1,368
|
14.6
|
|
1,097
|
|
4.0
|
109
|
|
5.9
|
10.1
|
|
-1.8
|
|
Madrid, Comunidad de
|
|
966
|
|
8.3
|
|
|
1,540
|
|
|
7.0
|
|
268
|
|
9.2
|
|
5.7
|
|
|
-2.0
|
|
Rest of ACs
|
857
|
6.4
|
|
858
|
|
2.6
|
121
|
|
14.3
|
7.1
|
|
-10.3
|
During the first seven months of 2019, the main destination Autonomous Communities with more cumulative expenditure were Cataluña (with 23.6% of the total), Canarias (18.6%) and Illes Balears (15.9%).
Total expenditure survey - July 2019. Provisional data (3/6)
International tourist cumulated expenditure by
Autonomous Community main destination
|
|
|
|
Year 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Percentage
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
|
expenditure
|
|
|
|
variation
|
|
|
|
(millions of €)
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
52,360
|
|
100.0
|
|
3.3
|
Cataluña
|
|
12,348
|
|
23.6
|
|
4.9
|
Canarias
|
9,742
|
18.6
|
1.1
|
Balears, Illes
|
8,304
|
15.9
|
2.1
|
Andalucía
|
6,957
|
13.3
|
-4.0
|
Madrid, Comunidad de
|
6,082
|
11.6
|
15.7
|
Comunitat Valenciana
|
|
5,319
|
|
10.2
|
|
6.8
|
Rest of ACs
|
3,608
|
6.9
|
-1.3
Expenditure items
The expenditure on tourist package was the most important item, representing 22.0% of the total expenditure and an increase of 5.6% with respect July 2018.
The following items were expenditure on international transport, and expenditure on activities, which accounted for 18.7% and 17.6% of the total, respectively. The former decreased by 4.6% in the annual rate and the latter increased by 7.8%.
International tourist expenditure by expenditure categories
|
|
|
July 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Percentage
|
Annual
|
|
|
(millions of euros)
|
|
|
|
|
variation
|
TOTAL
|
|
11,980
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
2.0
|
Expenditure on tourist package
|
|
2,636
|
|
|
22.0
|
|
|
5.6
|
Expenditure excluded on tourist package
|
9,343
|
|
78.0
|
|
|
1.0
|
- Expenditure on international transport
|
|
2,245
|
|
|
18.7
|
|
|
-4.6
|
- Expenditure on accommodation
|
2,049
|
|
17.1
|
|
|
4.8
|
- Expenditure on food and drinks
|
1,750
|
|
14.6
|
|
|
-0.5
|
- Expenditure on activities
|
2,105
|
|
17.6
|
|
|
7.8
|
- Other expenditure
|
1,194
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
-2.9
Main type of accommodation, method of organisation and main reason for the trip
64.8% of total tourist expenditure in July was made by tourists staying at hotels, with an annual rise of 4.7%. On the other hand, expenditure in rest rented accommodation decreased by 3.0%.
Expenditure by tourists not travelling with a tourist package (which represented 68.8% of the total) increased by 1.6% in the annual rate. For those who contract a tourist package, it increased by 2.7%.
In terms of the reasons for travel, tourists visiting Spain for leisure generated 91.1% of the total expenditure (spending 2.7% more than in July 2018).
Total expenditure survey - July 2019. Provisional data (4/6)
International tourist expenditure by main type of accommodation, type of organization and main purpose of the trip
|
|
|
July 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Annual
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
Daily
|
Annual
|
|
|
Average
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
expenditure
|
|
variation
|
|
expenditure
|
|
|
variation
|
|
average
|
variation
|
|
|
duration
|
|
variation
|
|
|
(millions of €)
|
|
|
|
by tourist (€)
|
|
|
|
|
expenditure (€)
|
|
|
|
of the trips
|
|
|
TOTAL (*)
|
|
11,980
|
|
2.0
|
|
1,212
|
|
3.4
|
160
|
|
|
4.9
|
|
7.6
|
|
-1.5
|
Rented accomodation
|
|
10,334
|
2.7
|
1,244
|
2.3
|
184
|
|
|
4.6
|
6.8
|
-2.3
|
- Hotel accommodation
|
7,760
|
4.7
|
1,209
|
2.3
|
211
|
|
|
5.4
|
5.7
|
-2.9
|
- Rest rented accomodation
|
2,574
|
-3.0
|
1,360
|
2.9
|
131
|
|
|
1.2
|
10.3
|
1.8
|
Non rented accommodation
|
1,646
|
-2.4
|
1,043
|
8.0
|
88
|
|
|
3.3
|
11.9
|
4.5
|
TOTAL
|
|
11,980
|
|
2.0
|
|
1,212
|
|
3.4
|
|
160
|
|
|
4.9
|
|
7.6
|
|
-1.5
|
Without tourist package
|
|
8,243
|
1.6
|
1,179
|
4.0
|
151
|
|
|
5.8
|
7.8
|
-1.7
|
With tourist package
|
3,736
|
2.7
|
1,290
|
1.8
|
182
|
|
|
2.4
|
7.1
|
-0.6
|
TOTAL
|
|
11,980
|
|
2.0
|
|
1,212
|
|
|
3.4
|
|
160
|
|
|
4.9
|
|
|
7.6
|
|
-1.5
|
Leisure
|
|
10,910
|
2.7
|
1,214
|
3.7
|
162
|
|
|
4.2
|
7.5
|
-0.5
|
Work
|
536
|
30.1
|
1,273
|
4.1
|
238
|
|
|
18.2
|
5.4
|
-11.9
|
Other motives
|
534
|
-25.0
|
1,109
|
-4.4
|
98
|
|
|
-6.2
|
11.3
|
1.9
(*): It is distinguished tw o main gropus of accommodation, depending on w hether there w as a monetary transaction or not: rented accommodation (payment accommodation; hotels, renting accommodation, camping site, rural accommodation and other rented accommodation) or non rented accommodation (ow ned dw elling, family or friends dw ellings and other non rented accommodation)
Stopovers on trips and overnight stays by Autonomous Communities
Stopovers1 on trips by international tourists in July decreased by 2.3% in the annual rate. Of them, 24.7% were carried out in Cataluña (with a decrease of 2.6%).
On the other hand, the total number of overnight stays by international tourists in all types of accommodation (hotels, holiday dwellings, own homes, homes of relatives or friends, rented dwelling, etc.) reached 74.9 million, representing a decrease of 2.8%.
Illes Balears was the Autonomous Community with the most overnight stays (16.9 million, 4.6% more than in July 2018). It was followed by Cataluña (with 15.1 million overnight stays and a decrease of 6.8%) and Comunitat Valenciana (with 12.6 million, 7.5% more).
Stopovers and overnight stays by Autonomous Community of destination
|
|
|
July 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
Percentage
|
|
Annual
|
|
Number of
|
|
Percentage
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
stopovers
|
|
|
|
|
variation
|
|
overnight stays
|
|
|
|
|
variation
|
TOTAL
|
|
11,268,317
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
-2.3
|
|
|
74,993,216
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
-2.8
|
Cataluña
|
|
2,785,431
|
|
|
24.7
|
|
|
-2.6
|
|
|
15,178,834
|
|
|
20.2
|
|
|
-6.8
|
Balears, Illes
|
2,498,943
|
|
22.2
|
|
-1.7
|
|
16,995,372
|
|
22.7
|
|
4.6
|
Andalucía
|
1,608,856
|
|
14.3
|
|
-6.8
|
|
10,682,513
|
|
14.2
|
|
-12.1
|
Comunitat Valenciana
|
1,370,604
|
|
12.2
|
|
5.6
|
|
12,602,957
|
|
16.8
|
|
7.5
|
Canarias
|
1,043,696
|
|
9.3
|
|
-7.6
|
|
9,194,775
|
|
12.3
|
|
-5.9
|
Madrid, Comunidad de
|
|
725,525
|
|
|
6.4
|
|
|
-0.4
|
|
|
3,298,858
|
|
|
4.4
|
|
|
-0.4
|
Rest of ACs
|
1,235,264
|
|
11.0
|
|
-1.2
|
|
7,039,907
|
|
9.4
|
|
-8.2
Review and update of data
Coinciding with today's publication, INE has updated the data corresponding to the month of July 2018. The results are available at INEBase.
1 A stopover refers to each overnight stay made during the trip. A trip may have as many stopovers as intermediate destinations where the traveller has stayed at least one night.
Total expenditure survey - July 2019. Provisional data (5/6)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
