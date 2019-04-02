Log in
INE National Statisics Institute : Tourist Movement on Borders

04/02/2019 | 03:07am EDT

2 April 2019

Tourist Movement on Borders Survey (FRONTUR)

February 2019. Provisional data

Spain received 4.4 million international tourists in February, 3.8%

more than in the same month of 2018

Spain received in February the visit of 4.4 million international tourists, 3.8% more than in the same month of 2018.

The United Kingdom was the main country of residence, with 883,757 tourists, accounting for 20.2% of the total and an increase of 2.3% as compared to February last year.

France and Germany were the following countries with the most tourists visiting Spain. From France we receive 562,186 tourists (3.1% more in the annual rate) and from Germany 549,011 tourists (2.4% more in the annual rate).

Among the other countries of residence, the annual growth was particularly noteworthy in tourists coming from United States (21.5%), Italy (12.6%) and Ireland (6.2%).

International tourist arrivals. Monthly data, annual variation

In the first two months of 2019 the number of tourists visiting Spain increased by 3.0% and reached 8.6 million.

The main sending countries so far this year were the United Kingdom (with nearly 1.7 million tourists and an increase of 1.7% as compared to the first two months of 2018), Germany (with almost 1.1 million, and an increase of 2.6%) and France (with more than 1 million tourists, 2.5% less).

International tourist arrivals (*) by country of residence

Monthly data

Accumulated data

February 2019

Absolute

Annual

Absolute

Annual

value

change

value

change

TOTAL

4,380,126

3.8

8,577,065

3.0

Germany

549,011

2.4

1,065,001

2.6

Belgium

123,101

-0.5

244,167

-4.3

France

562,186

3.1

1,008,493

-2.5

Ireland

91,055

6.2

180,144

8.4

Italy

262,482

12.6

508,750

3.3

Netherlands

168,617

-2.3

321,167

-3.6

Portugal

145,138

1.3

286,678

10.5

United Kingdom

883,757

2.3

1,691,104

1.7

Switzerland

89,530

4.2

167,664

-5.9

Russia

50,384

5.1

117,595

1.4

Nordic Countries

393,571

-6.4

774,422

-8.5

Rest of Europe

395,942

20.2

764,411

15.4

United States

135,153

21.5

284,196

23.5

Rest of America

206,935

0.6

462,110

3.4

Rest of the world

323,264

2.9

701,164

16.4

(*):does not include transit travellers or same-day visitors.

Main destination Autonomous Communities

Canarias was the main tourist destination in February, with 26.9% of the total. It was followed by Cataluña (23.5%) and Andalucía (14.3%).

Almost 1.2 million tourists came to Canarias, 1.1% less than in February last year. The main countries of residence of tourists visiting this Autonomous Community were the United Kingdom (32.3% of the total) and Germany (19.4%).

The number of tourists visiting Cataluña increased by 1.4% and stood above 1 million. 21.7% of these tourists came from France and 15.5% from Rest of Europe.

The third main destination Autonomous Community by number of tourists was Andalucía, with 626,424 tourists and an annual increase of 8.0%. The United Kingdom was the main country of origin (with 24.2% of the total), followed by France (11.4%).

In the remaining Autonomous Communities the number of tourists increased, by 17.9% in Illes Balears, and by 2.8% in Comunidad de Madrid and by 2.2% in Comunitat Valenciana.

In the accumulated first two months of 2019, the Autonomous Communities that received the most tourists were Canarias (with over 2.3 million and a decrease of 1.6% as compared with the same period in 2018), Cataluña (with over 1.9 million and an increase of 3.2%) and Andalucía (with nearly 1.2 million, and 7.3% more).

International tourist arrivals by main autonomous region of destination. Percentage of the total

26.9

23.5

14.3

11.4

10.5

9.2

4.2

Canarias

Cataluña

Andalucía

Madrid,

Comunitat

Balears, Illes

Other

Comunidad de

Valenciana

International tourist arrivals by main Autonomous Community of destination. Monthly and cumulative data

Monthly data

Accumulated data

February 2019

Absolute

Annual

Absolute

Annual

value

change

value

change

TOTAL

4,380,126

3.8

8,577,065

3.0

Andalucía

626,424

8.0

1,199,920

7.3

Balears, Illes

184,355

17.9

326,277

18.3

Canarias

1,179,660

-1.1

2,338,435

-1.6

Cataluña

1,029,808

1.4

1,940,586

3.2

Comunitat Valenciana

459,456

2.2

874,233

-2.9

Madrid, Comunidad de

499,175

2.8

1,083,562

6.0

Other

401,248

18.7

814,052

8.3

International tourist arrivals by main Autonomous Community of destination. Main country of residence

First

% tourists

Second

% tourists

February 2019

outbound country

outbound country

TOTAL

United Kingdom

20.2

France

12.8

Andalucía

United Kingdom

24.2

France

11.4

Balears, Illes

Germany

60.4

United Kingdom

11.3

Canarias

United Kingdom

32.3

Germany

19.4

Cataluña

France

21.7

Rest of Europe

15.5

Comunitat Valenciana

United Kingdom

28.9

France

14.6

Madrid, Comunidad de

Rest of the world

16.9

Italy

15.8

Forms of access and main means of accommodation

Most tourists visiting Spain in February came by air, with nearly 3.7 million, representing an annual increase of 3.8%.

Road entries accounted for 6.7% more tourists and port arrivals had a decrease of 22.5%. Railway access registered a 3.2% decrease.

International tourist arrivals by main means of access to Spain

Monthly data

Accumulated data

February 2019

Absolute

Annual

Absolute

Annual

value

change

value

change

TOTAL

4,380,126

3.8

8,577,065

3.0

Air transport

3,656,596

3.8

7,206,676

3.0

Motor vehicle

662,946

6.7

1,203,258

3.8

Train

16,052

-3.2

29,900

6.2

Waterway

44,531

-22.5

137,232

-2.7

In February, the number of tourists choosing market accommodation as the main type of accommodation increased by 2.3% in the annual rate. Within this type, hotel accommodation grew by 3.5%, while rented dwellings felt by 4.9%.

On the other hand, non-market accommodation increased by 9.6%. The number of tourists staying in relatives or friends' homes increased by 12.1% and that of those staying in their own dwelling did so by 4.6%.

International tourist arrivals by main type of accommodation

Monthly data

Accumulated data

February 2019

Absolute

Annual

Absolute

Annual

value

change

value

change

TOTAL

4,380,126

3.8

8,577,065

3.0

Rented accommodation(*)

3,391,583

2.3

6,399,137

3.3

-Hotel accomodation

2,728,040

3.5

5,169,637

4.1

-Rental housing

422,523

-4.9

800,990

-1.6

-Rest rented accommodation

241,019

2.1

428,510

3.0

Non-rented accommodation

988,543

9.6

2,177,928

2.2

-Vacation home ownership

284,551

4.6

597,930

-0.4

-Home of family or friends

613,801

12.1

1,435,062

4.2

-Rest non rented accommodation

90,190

9.7

144,935

-5.2

(*):Two principal groups of accommodation are distinguished, depending on whether there has been a monetary transaction: market accommodation (paid accommodation; hotels, rented accommodation, camp sites, country houses and other market accommodation) and non-market accommodation (own home, relatives or friends' homes and other non-market accommodation).

Main reason, length of stay and organisation of the trip

In February, Leisure, recreation, and holidays were the main reasons for travelling to Spain for almost 3.6 million tourists, representing an annual increase of 2.7%.

A total of 426.154 tourists arrived for Business and professional reasons (2.1% less) and 403.587 arrived for Other purposes (24.4% more).

International tourist arrivals by main purpose of the trip

Monthly data

Accumulated data

February 2019

Absolute

Annual

Absolute

Annual

value

change

value

change

TOTAL

4,380,126

3.8

8,577,065

3.0

Leisure, vacations

3,550,385

2.7

6,991,201

1.0

Business and professional purposes

426,154

-2.1

767,093

8.8

Other purposes

403,587

24.4

818,771

17.2

A stay of four to seven nights was the main length among tourists in February, with more than 2.1 million tourists and an annual increase of 5.4%.

The number of visitors increased by 8.1% among those without overnight stays (excursionists) and decreased by 10.2% among tourists with longer duration (more than 15 nights).

International visitor arrivals by length of stay

Monthly data

Accumulated data

February 2019

Absolute

Annual

Absolute

Annual

value

change

value

change

TOTAL

6,972,244

5.4

13,754,812

5.0

no night(*)

2,592,118

8.1

5,177,747

8.3

1 night

278,213

7.7

494,177

5.5

2

- 3 nights

990,196

7.8

1,831,020

12.8

4

- 7 nights

2,112,840

5.4

3,911,318

4.2

8

- 15 nights

693,687

-0.4

1,622,041

-4.7

More than 15 nights

305,191

-10.2

718,509

-7.4

(*):Excursionists.

In February, more than 3.3 million tourists travelled without a tourist package, indicating an annual increase of 9.5%. Almost 1.1 million tourists travelled with a tourist package, 10.2% less.

International tourist arrivals by type of organization

Monthly data

Accumulated data

February 2019

Absolute

Annual

Absolute

Annual

value

change

value

change

TOTAL

4,380,126

3.8

8,577,065

3.0

No Tourist Package

3,300,153

9.5

6,535,852

8.0

Tourist Package

1,079,972

-10.2

2,041,213

-10.1

Revision and updating of data

Coinciding with today's publication, INE has updated the data corresponding to the month of February 2018. The results are available at INEBase.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

INE - National Statisics Institute published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 07:06:10 UTC
