INE National Statisics Institute : Tourist Movement on Borders

2 April 2019

Tourist Movement on Borders Survey (FRONTUR)

February 2019. Provisional data

Spain received 4.4 million international tourists in February, 3.8%

more than in the same month of 2018

Spain received in February the visit of 4.4 million international tourists, 3.8% more than in the same month of 2018.

The United Kingdom was the main country of residence, with 883,757 tourists, accounting for 20.2% of the total and an increase of 2.3% as compared to February last year.

France and Germany were the following countries with the most tourists visiting Spain. From France we receive 562,186 tourists (3.1% more in the annual rate) and from Germany 549,011 tourists (2.4% more in the annual rate).

Among the other countries of residence, the annual growth was particularly noteworthy in tourists coming from United States (21.5%), Italy (12.6%) and Ireland (6.2%).

International tourist arrivals. Monthly data, annual variation

12

10 9.6 9.7 8 6 5.0 4 3.6 3.8 2.4 1.3 2.2 2 -4.4 1.0 -4.9 -1.9 0.5 0 -2 -4 -6 February 2018 February 2019 March 2018 April 2018 May 2018 June 2018 July 2018 August 2018 September 2018 September 2018 November 2018 December 2018 January 2019

In the first two months of 2019 the number of tourists visiting Spain increased by 3.0% and reached 8.6 million.

The main sending countries so far this year were the United Kingdom (with nearly 1.7 million tourists and an increase of 1.7% as compared to the first two months of 2018), Germany (with almost 1.1 million, and an increase of 2.6%) and France (with more than 1 million tourists, 2.5% less).