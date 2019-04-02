|
INE National Statisics Institute : Tourist Movement on Borders
04/02/2019 | 03:07am EDT
2 April 2019
Tourist Movement on Borders Survey (FRONTUR)
February 2019. Provisional data
Spain received 4.4 million international tourists in February, 3.8%
more than in the same month of 2018
Spain received in February the visit of 4.4 million international tourists, 3.8% more than in the same month of 2018.
The United Kingdom was the main country of residence, with 883,757 tourists, accounting for 20.2% of the total and an increase of 2.3% as compared to February last year.
France and Germany were the following countries with the most tourists visiting Spain. From France we receive 562,186 tourists (3.1% more in the annual rate) and from Germany 549,011 tourists (2.4% more in the annual rate).
Among the other countries of residence, the annual growth was particularly noteworthy in tourists coming from United States (21.5%), Italy (12.6%) and Ireland (6.2%).
International tourist arrivals. Monthly data, annual variation
In the first two months of 2019 the number of tourists visiting Spain increased by 3.0% and reached 8.6 million.
The main sending countries so far this year were the United Kingdom (with nearly 1.7 million tourists and an increase of 1.7% as compared to the first two months of 2018), Germany (with almost 1.1 million, and an increase of 2.6%) and France (with more than 1 million tourists, 2.5% less).
TOURIST MOVEMENT February 2019. Provisional data (1/6)
International tourist arrivals (*) by country of residence
|
Cataluña
|
Andalucía
|
|
Madrid,
|
Comunitat
|
Balears, Illes
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comunidad de
|
Valenciana
|
|
|
|
International tourist arrivals by main Autonomous Community of destination. Monthly and cumulative data
|
|
|
Monthly data
|
|
|
|
Accumulated data
|
February 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Absolute
|
|
Annual
|
|
Absolute
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
value
|
|
change
|
|
value
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
4,380,126
|
|
3.8
|
8,577,065
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Andalucía
|
626,424
|
8.0
|
1,199,920
|
7.3
|
Balears, Illes
|
184,355
|
|
17.9
|
326,277
|
|
18.3
|
|
Canarias
|
1,179,660
|
|
-1.1
|
2,338,435
|
|
-1.6
|
|
Cataluña
|
1,029,808
|
|
1.4
|
1,940,586
|
|
3.2
|
|
Comunitat Valenciana
|
459,456
|
|
2.2
|
874,233
|
|
-2.9
|
|
Madrid, Comunidad de
|
499,175
|
|
2.8
|
1,083,562
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
401,248
|
|
18.7
|
814,052
|
|
8.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International tourist arrivals by main Autonomous Community of destination. Main country of residence
|
|
|
|
First
|
|
% tourists
|
|
Second
|
|
|
% tourists
|
February 2019
|
outbound country
|
|
|
|
outbound country
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
United Kingdom
|
|
20.2
|
|
France
|
|
|
12.8
|
Andalucía
|
|
United Kingdom
|
|
24.2
|
|
France
|
|
11.4
|
Balears, Illes
|
Germany
|
60.4
|
|
United Kingdom
|
11.3
|
Canarias
|
United Kingdom
|
32.3
|
|
Germany
|
19.4
|
Cataluña
|
France
|
21.7
|
|
Rest of Europe
|
15.5
|
Comunitat Valenciana
|
United Kingdom
|
28.9
|
|
France
|
14.6
|
Madrid, Comunidad de
|
Rest of the world
|
16.9
|
|
Italy
|
15.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOURIST MOVEMENT - February 2019. Provisional data (3/6)
Forms of access and main means of accommodation
Most tourists visiting Spain in February came by air, with nearly 3.7 million, representing an annual increase of 3.8%.
Road entries accounted for 6.7% more tourists and port arrivals had a decrease of 22.5%. Railway access registered a 3.2% decrease.
International tourist arrivals by main means of access to Spain
|
|
|
|
Monthly data
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated data
|
February 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Absolute
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
Absolute
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
|
value
|
|
change
|
|
|
value
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
4,380,126
|
3.8
|
8,577,065
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Air transport
|
3,656,596
|
3.8
|
7,206,676
|
3.0
|
Motor vehicle
|
662,946
|
6.7
|
1,203,258
|
|
3.8
|
Train
|
16,052
|
-3.2
|
29,900
|
|
6.2
|
Waterway
|
44,531
|
-22.5
|
137,232
|
|
-2.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In February, the number of tourists choosing market accommodation as the main type of accommodation increased by 2.3% in the annual rate. Within this type, hotel accommodation grew by 3.5%, while rented dwellings felt by 4.9%.
On the other hand, non-market accommodation increased by 9.6%. The number of tourists staying in relatives or friends' homes increased by 12.1% and that of those staying in their own dwelling did so by 4.6%.
International tourist arrivals by main type of accommodation
|
|
|
|
Monthly data
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated data
|
February 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Absolute
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
Absolute
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
|
value
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
value
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
4,380,126
|
|
3.8
|
|
8,577,065
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rented accommodation(*)
|
3,391,583
|
2.3
|
6,399,137
|
3.3
|
-Hotel accomodation
|
2,728,040
|
3.5
|
5,169,637
|
4.1
|
-Rental housing
|
422,523
|
-4.9
|
800,990
|
-1.6
|
-Rest rented accommodation
|
241,019
|
2.1
|
428,510
|
3.0
|
Non-rented accommodation
|
988,543
|
9.6
|
2,177,928
|
2.2
|
-Vacation home ownership
|
284,551
|
4.6
|
597,930
|
-0.4
|
-Home of family or friends
|
613,801
|
12.1
|
1,435,062
|
4.2
|
-Rest non rented accommodation
|
90,190
|
9.7
|
144,935
|
-5.2
(*):Two principal groups of accommodation are distinguished, depending on whether there has been a monetary transaction: market accommodation (paid accommodation; hotels, rented accommodation, camp sites, country houses and other market accommodation) and non-market accommodation (own home, relatives or friends' homes and other non-market accommodation).
Main reason, length of stay and organisation of the trip
In February, Leisure, recreation, and holidays were the main reasons for travelling to Spain for almost 3.6 million tourists, representing an annual increase of 2.7%.
TOURIST MOVEMENT - February 2019. Provisional data (4/6)
A total of 426.154 tourists arrived for Business and professional reasons (2.1% less) and 403.587 arrived for Other purposes (24.4% more).
International tourist arrivals by main purpose of the trip
|
|
|
Monthly data
|
|
|
|
Accumulated data
|
February 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Absolute
|
|
Annual
|
|
Absolute
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
value
|
|
change
|
|
value
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
4,380,126
|
|
3.8
|
8,577,065
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leisure, vacations
|
3,550,385
|
2.7
|
6,991,201
|
1.0
|
Business and professional purposes
|
426,154
|
|
-2.1
|
767,093
|
|
8.8
|
Other purposes
|
403,587
|
|
24.4
|
818,771
|
|
17.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A stay of four to seven nights was the main length among tourists in February, with more than 2.1 million tourists and an annual increase of 5.4%.
The number of visitors increased by 8.1% among those without overnight stays (excursionists) and decreased by 10.2% among tourists with longer duration (more than 15 nights).
International visitor arrivals by length of stay
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly data
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated data
|
February 2019
|
Absolute
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
Absolute
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
|
|
value
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
value
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
6,972,244
|
5.4
|
13,754,812
|
5.0
|
no night(*)
|
2,592,118
|
|
8.1
|
|
5,177,747
|
|
8.3
|
1 night
|
278,213
|
7.7
|
494,177
|
5.5
|
2
|
- 3 nights
|
990,196
|
7.8
|
1,831,020
|
12.8
|
4
|
- 7 nights
|
2,112,840
|
5.4
|
3,911,318
|
4.2
|
8
|
- 15 nights
|
693,687
|
-0.4
|
1,622,041
|
-4.7
|
More than 15 nights
|
305,191
|
-10.2
|
718,509
|
-7.4
(*):Excursionists.
In February, more than 3.3 million tourists travelled without a tourist package, indicating an annual increase of 9.5%. Almost 1.1 million tourists travelled with a tourist package, 10.2% less.
International tourist arrivals by type of organization
|
|
|
Monthly data
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated data
|
February 2019
|
Absolute
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
Absolute
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
value
|
|
change
|
|
|
value
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
4,380,126
|
|
3.8
|
8,577,065
|
|
3.0
|
No Tourist Package
|
|
3,300,153
|
|
|
9.5
|
|
6,535,852
|
|
|
8.0
|
Tourist Package
|
1,079,972
|
|
-10.2
|
2,041,213
|
|
-10.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revision and updating of data
Coinciding with today's publication, INE has updated the data corresponding to the month of February 2018. The results are available at INEBase.
TOURIST MOVEMENT - February 2019. Provisional data (5/6)
