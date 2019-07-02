INE National Statisics Institute : Tourist Movement on Borders

2 july 2019

Tourist Movement on Borders Survey (FRONTUR)

May 2019. Provisional data

Spain received 8.0 million international tourists in May, 1.6% less

than in the same month of 2018

Spain received in May the visit of 8.0 million international tourists, 1.6% less than in the same month of 2018.

The United Kingdom was the main country of residence, with almost 2.0 million tourist, accounting for 24.9% of the total and a decrease of 0.3% as compared to May last year.

Germany and France were the following countries with the most tourists visiting Spain. From Germany we receive 1.1 million tourists (8.8% less in the annual rate) and from France more than 1.0 million tourists (10.7% less in the annual rate).

Among the other countries of residence, the annual growth was particularly noteworthy in tourists coming from Russia (34.8%), Italy (18.3%) and the United States (7.2%).

International tourist arrivals

Monthly data annual variation

12 10 9.7 8 6 5.0 5.7 4.7 3.8 4 3.6 1.3 2.2 2 1.0 0.5 -4.9 -1.9 0 -2 -1.6 -4 -6 May 2018 June 2018 July 2018 August 2018 September 2018 September 2018 November 2018 December 2018 January 2019 February 2019 March 2019 April 2019 May 2019

In the first five months of 2019 the number of tourists visiting Spain increased by 2.7% and exceed 29.3 million.

The main sending countries so far this year were the United Kingdom (with nearly 6.3 million tourists and the same amount as compared to the first five months of 2018), Germany (with