INE National Statisics Institute : Tourist Movement on Borders
07/02/2019 | 03:43am EDT
2 july 2019
Tourist Movement on Borders Survey (FRONTUR)
May 2019. Provisional data
Spain received 8.0 million international tourists in May, 1.6% less
than in the same month of 2018
Spain received in May the visit of 8.0 million international tourists, 1.6% less than in the same month of 2018.
The United Kingdom was the main country of residence, with almost 2.0 million tourist, accounting for 24.9% of the total and a decrease of 0.3% as compared to May last year.
Germany and France were the following countries with the most tourists visiting Spain. From Germany we receive 1.1 million tourists (8.8% less in the annual rate) and from France more than 1.0 million tourists (10.7% less in the annual rate).
Among the other countries of residence, the annual growth was particularly noteworthy in tourists coming from Russia (34.8%), Italy (18.3%) and the United States (7.2%).
International tourist arrivals
Monthly data annual variation
12
|
10
8
6
4
May 2018
In the first five months of 2019 the number of tourists visiting Spain increased by 2.7% and exceed 29.3 million.
The main sending countries so far this year were the United Kingdom (with nearly 6.3 million tourists and the same amount as compared to the first five months of 2018), Germany (with
TOURIST MOVEMENT May 2019. Provisional data (1/6)
more than 4.0 million, and an increase of 1.9%) and France (with more than 3.7 million tourists, 4.6% less).
International tourist arrivals (*) by country of residence
TOTAL
Main destination Autonomous Communities
Cataluña was the main tourist destination in May, with 23.0% of the total. It was followed by Illes Balears (21.4%) and Andalucía (15.2%).
Over 1.8 million tourists came to Cataluña, 2.9% less than in May last year. The main countries of residence of tourists visiting this Autonomous Community were France (20.2% of the total) and the United Kingdom (12.0%).
The number of tourists visiting Illes Balears decreased by 0.4% and stood above 1.7 million. 31.7% of these tourists came from the United Kingdom and 31.2% from Germany.
The third main destination Autonomous Community by number of tourists was Andalucía, with more than 1.2 million tourists and an annual increase of 1.6%. The United Kingdom was the main country of origin (with 29.7% of the total), followed by France (10.6%).
In the remaining Autonomous Communities the number of tourists increased, by 14.4% in Comunidad de Madrid. In turn, it fell by 4.8% in Comunitat Valenciana and by 8.1% in Canarias.
In the accumulated first five months of 2019, the Autonomous Communities that received the most tourists were Cataluña (with over 6.7 million and an increase of 2.6% as compared with the same period in 2018), Canarias (with nearly 5.7 million and a decrease of 2.1%) and Andalucía (with more than 4.4 million, and 6.2% more).
TOURIST MOVEMENT - May 2019. Provisional data (2/6)
International tourist arrivals by main autonomous region of destination.
Percentage of the total
International tourist arrivals by main Autonomous Community of destination. Monthly and cumulative data
International tourist arrivals by main Autonomous Community of destination. Main country of residence
TOURIST MOVEMENT - May 2019. Provisional data (3/6)
Forms of access and main means of accommodation
Most tourists visiting Spain in May came by air, with nearly 6.8 million, representing an annual increase of 1.1%.
Road entries accounted for 14.9% less tourists and port arrivals had a decrease of 14.9%. Railway access registered a 4.5% increase.
International tourist arrivals by main means of access to Spain
|
TOTAL
|
7,952,788
|
|
-1.6
|
29,345,275
|
2.7
|
Air transport
|
|
6,751,726
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
24,563,552
|
|
3.8
|
Motor vehicle
|
1,023,694
|
|
-14.9
|
4,142,101
|
-3.6
|
Train
|
27,485
|
|
4.5
|
106,839
|
11.3
|
Waterway
|
149,884
|
|
-14.9
|
532,783
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In May, the number of tourists choosing market accommodation as the main type of accommodation increased by 1.2% in the annual rate. Within this type, hotel accommodation grew by 5.6%, while rented dwellings felt by 16.0%.
On the other hand, non-market accommodation decreased by 14.2%. The number of tourists staying in relatives or friends' homes decreased by 16.4% and that of those staying in their own dwelling did so by 8.3%.
International tourist arrivals by main type of accommodation
(*):Two principal groups of accommodation are distinguished, depending on whether there has been a monetary transaction: market accommodation (paid accommodation; hotels, rented accommodation, camp sites, country houses and other market accommodation) and non-market accommodation (own home, relatives or friends' homes and other non-market accommodation).
Main reason, length of stay and organisation of the trip
In May, Leisure, recreation, and holidays were the main reasons for travelling to Spain for more than 6.9 million tourists, representing an annual decrease of 2.8%.
TOURIST MOVEMENT - May 2019. Provisional data (4/6)
A total of 543,583 tourists arrived for Business and professional reasons (28.5% more) and 462,865 arrived for Other reasons (9.9% less).
International tourist arrivals by main purpose of the trip
|
A stay of four to seven nights was the main length among tourists in May, with almost 4.1 million tourists and an annual decrease of 0.3%.
The number of visitors decreased by 5.7% among those without overnight stays (excursionists) and decreased by 4.8% among tourists with longer duration (more than 15 nights).
International visitor arrivals by length of stay
(*):Excursionists.
In May, almost 5.6 million tourists travelled without a tourist package, indicating an annual increase of 0.5%. Over 2.4 million tourists travelled with a tourist package, 6.4% less.
International tourist arrivals by type of organization
|
Revision and updating of data
Coinciding with today's publication, INE has updated the data corresponding to the month of May 2018. The results are available at INEBase.
TOURIST MOVEMENT - May 2019. Provisional data (5/6)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
