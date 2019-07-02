Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

INE National Statisics Institute : Tourist Movement on Borders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 03:43am EDT

2 july 2019

Tourist Movement on Borders Survey (FRONTUR)

May 2019. Provisional data

Spain received 8.0 million international tourists in May, 1.6% less

than in the same month of 2018

Spain received in May the visit of 8.0 million international tourists, 1.6% less than in the same month of 2018.

The United Kingdom was the main country of residence, with almost 2.0 million tourist, accounting for 24.9% of the total and a decrease of 0.3% as compared to May last year.

Germany and France were the following countries with the most tourists visiting Spain. From Germany we receive 1.1 million tourists (8.8% less in the annual rate) and from France more than 1.0 million tourists (10.7% less in the annual rate).

Among the other countries of residence, the annual growth was particularly noteworthy in tourists coming from Russia (34.8%), Italy (18.3%) and the United States (7.2%).

International tourist arrivals

Monthly data annual variation

12

10

9.7

8

6

5.0

5.7

4.7

3.8

4

3.6

1.3

2.2

2

1.0

0.5

-4.9

-1.9

0

-2

-1.6

-4

-6

May 2018

June 2018

July 2018

August 2018

September 2018

September 2018

November 2018

December 2018

January 2019

February 2019

March 2019

April 2019

May 2019

In the first five months of 2019 the number of tourists visiting Spain increased by 2.7% and exceed 29.3 million.

The main sending countries so far this year were the United Kingdom (with nearly 6.3 million tourists and the same amount as compared to the first five months of 2018), Germany (with

TOURIST MOVEMENT May 2019. Provisional data (1/6)

more than 4.0 million, and an increase of 1.9%) and France (with more than 3.7 million tourists, 4.6% less).

International tourist arrivals (*) by country of residence

Monthly data

Accumulated data

May 2019

Absolute

Annual

Absolute

Annual

value

change

value

change

TOTAL

7,952,788

-1.6

29,345,275

2.7

Germany

1,077,476

-8.8

4,036,465

1.9

Belgium

205,384

-3.9

872,919

-0.1

France

1,024,074

-10.7

3,731,167

-4.6

Ireland

239,620

4.2

718,247

5.7

Italy

405,041

18.3

1,618,670

10.5

Netherlands

429,458

-3.8

1,267,452

-4.8

Portugal

162,090

0.2

868,180

12.4

United Kingdom

1,977,521

-0.3

6,250,967

0.0

Switzerland

131,800

-31.3

590,431

-10.0

Russia

122,777

34.8

394,042

17.1

Nordic Countries

434,111

-8.8

2,152,629

-6.0

Rest of Europe

609,142

10.5

2,325,498

14.7

United States

341,122

7.2

1,126,259

14.1

Rest of America

374,864

5.6

1,399,569

8.0

Rest of the world

418,311

5.3

1,992,781

14.1

(*):does not include transit travellers or same-day visitors.

Main destination Autonomous Communities

Cataluña was the main tourist destination in May, with 23.0% of the total. It was followed by Illes Balears (21.4%) and Andalucía (15.2%).

Over 1.8 million tourists came to Cataluña, 2.9% less than in May last year. The main countries of residence of tourists visiting this Autonomous Community were France (20.2% of the total) and the United Kingdom (12.0%).

The number of tourists visiting Illes Balears decreased by 0.4% and stood above 1.7 million. 31.7% of these tourists came from the United Kingdom and 31.2% from Germany.

The third main destination Autonomous Community by number of tourists was Andalucía, with more than 1.2 million tourists and an annual increase of 1.6%. The United Kingdom was the main country of origin (with 29.7% of the total), followed by France (10.6%).

In the remaining Autonomous Communities the number of tourists increased, by 14.4% in Comunidad de Madrid. In turn, it fell by 4.8% in Comunitat Valenciana and by 8.1% in Canarias.

In the accumulated first five months of 2019, the Autonomous Communities that received the most tourists were Cataluña (with over 6.7 million and an increase of 2.6% as compared with the same period in 2018), Canarias (with nearly 5.7 million and a decrease of 2.1%) and Andalucía (with more than 4.4 million, and 6.2% more).

TOURIST MOVEMENT - May 2019. Provisional data (2/6)

International tourist arrivals by main autonomous region of destination.

Percentage of the total

23.0

21.4

15.2

11.2

10.9

9.5

8.8

Cataluña

Balears, Illes

Andalucía

Canarias

Comunitat

Madrid,

Other

Valenciana

Comunidad de

International tourist arrivals by main Autonomous Community of destination. Monthly and cumulative data

Monthly data

Accumulated data

May 2019

Absolute

Annual

Absolute

Annual

value

change

value

change

TOTAL

7,952,788

-1.6

29,345,275

2.7

Andalucía

1,212,454

1.6

4,402,123

6.2

Balears, Illes

1,701,173

-0.4

3,474,876

4.8

Canarias

888,777

-8.1

5,673,428

-2.1

Cataluña

1,830,968

-2.9

6,725,304

2.6

Comunitat Valenciana

866,907

-4.8

3,211,181

0.2

Madrid, Comunidad de

753,952

14.4

3,161,576

10.1

Other

698,557

-8.3

2,696,788

0.0

International tourist arrivals by main Autonomous Community of destination. Main country of residence

First

% tourists

Second

% tourists

May 2019

outbound country

outbound country

TOTAL

United Kingdom

24.9

Germany

13.5

Andalucía

United Kingdom

29.7

France

10.6

Balears, Illes

United Kingdom

31.7

Germany

31.2

Canarias

United Kingdom

44.5

Germany

18.9

Cataluña

France

20.2

United Kingdom

12.0

Comunitat Valenciana

United Kingdom

35.0

France

13.1

Madrid, Comunidad de

Rest of America

21.7

Rest of the world

15.7

TOURIST MOVEMENT - May 2019. Provisional data (3/6)

Forms of access and main means of accommodation

Most tourists visiting Spain in May came by air, with nearly 6.8 million, representing an annual increase of 1.1%.

Road entries accounted for 14.9% less tourists and port arrivals had a decrease of 14.9%. Railway access registered a 4.5% increase.

International tourist arrivals by main means of access to Spain

Monthly data

Accumulated data

May 2019

Absolute

Annual

Absolute

Annual

value

change

value

change

TOTAL

7,952,788

-1.6

29,345,275

2.7

Air transport

6,751,726

1.1

24,563,552

3.8

Motor vehicle

1,023,694

-14.9

4,142,101

-3.6

Train

27,485

4.5

106,839

11.3

Waterway

149,884

-14.9

532,783

2.8

In May, the number of tourists choosing market accommodation as the main type of accommodation increased by 1.2% in the annual rate. Within this type, hotel accommodation grew by 5.6%, while rented dwellings felt by 16.0%.

On the other hand, non-market accommodation decreased by 14.2%. The number of tourists staying in relatives or friends' homes decreased by 16.4% and that of those staying in their own dwelling did so by 8.3%.

International tourist arrivals by main type of accommodation

Monthly data

Accumulated data

May 2019

Absolute

Annual

Absolute

Annual

value

change

value

change

TOTAL

7,952,788

-1.6

29,345,275

2.7

Rented accommodation(*)

6,662,318

1.2

23,179,791

4.2

-Hotel accomodation

5,603,835

5.6

18,791,599

5.4

-Rental housing

742,621

-16.0

2,977,273

-2.5

-Rest rented accommodation

315,862

-19.0

1,410,918

2.3

Non-rented accommodation

1,290,470

-14.2

6,165,485

-2.6

-Vacation home ownership

428,828

-8.3

1,947,205

1.6

-Home of family or friends

777,529

-16.4

3,805,107

-2.6

-Rest non rented accommodation

84,114

-20.8

413,172

-18.8

(*):Two principal groups of accommodation are distinguished, depending on whether there has been a monetary transaction: market accommodation (paid accommodation; hotels, rented accommodation, camp sites, country houses and other market accommodation) and non-market accommodation (own home, relatives or friends' homes and other non-market accommodation).

Main reason, length of stay and organisation of the trip

In May, Leisure, recreation, and holidays were the main reasons for travelling to Spain for more than 6.9 million tourists, representing an annual decrease of 2.8%.

TOURIST MOVEMENT - May 2019. Provisional data (4/6)

A total of 543,583 tourists arrived for Business and professional reasons (28.5% more) and 462,865 arrived for Other reasons (9.9% less).

International tourist arrivals by main purpose of the trip

Monthly data

Accumulated data

May 2019

Absolute

Annual

Absolute

Annual

value

change

value

change

TOTAL

7,952,788

-1.6

29,345,275

2.7

Leisure, vacations

6,946,340

-2.8

24,851,899

2.7

Business and professional purposes

543,583

28.5

2,234,365

0.2

Other purposes

462,865

-9.9

2,259,012

4.6

A stay of four to seven nights was the main length among tourists in May, with almost 4.1 million tourists and an annual decrease of 0.3%.

The number of visitors decreased by 5.7% among those without overnight stays (excursionists) and decreased by 4.8% among tourists with longer duration (more than 15 nights).

International visitor arrivals by length of stay

Monthly data

Accumulated data

May 2019

Absolute

Annual

Absolute

Annual

value

change

value

change

TOTAL

11,289,498

-2.9

44,430,361

2.5

no night(*)

3,336,709

-5.7

15,085,085

2.1

1 night

349,141

-17.2

1,486,379

-3.1

2

- 3 nights

1,713,291

8.4

6,203,206

9.9

4

- 7 nights

4,068,747

-0.3

14,532,193

3.7

8

- 15 nights

1,454,240

-10.0

5,315,324

-3.4

More than 15 nights

367,370

-4.8

1,808,173

-4.4

(*):Excursionists.

In May, almost 5.6 million tourists travelled without a tourist package, indicating an annual increase of 0.5%. Over 2.4 million tourists travelled with a tourist package, 6.4% less.

International tourist arrivals by type of organization

Monthly data

Accumulated data

May 2019

Absolute

Annual

Absolute

Annual

value

change

value

change

TOTAL

7,952,788

-1.6

29,345,275

2.7

No Tourist Package

5,552,632

0.5

21,714,229

6.8

Tourist Package

2,400,156

-6.4

7,631,046

-7.5

Revision and updating of data

Coinciding with today's publication, INE has updated the data corresponding to the month of May 2018. The results are available at INEBase.

TOURIST MOVEMENT - May 2019. Provisional data (5/6)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

INE - National Statisics Institute published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 07:42:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:03aRussian airlines cancel some Czech flights in route row
RE
04:01aAfter rocking first-half, 'misplaced pessimism' risks ending 2019 investor party
RE
04:00aGerman firms abroad at most downbeat since 2015 - DIHK survey
RE
03:58aChina says to make timely use of RRR cuts to support small firms
RE
03:54aOPEC and allies set to extend oil supply cuts, prop up prices
RE
03:49aTrump says any China trade deal would need to be somewhat tilted in U.S. favor
RE
03:43aMalaysia's May export growth seen picking up to 3.6% y/y - Reuters poll
RE
03:43aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Tourist Movement on Borders
PU
03:42aChina Vows to Accelerate the Opening of Its Financial Sector to Foreigners
DJ
03:30aPhilippines inflation seen resuming downward trend in June - Reuters poll
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : Shareholder Newsletter for June 2019
2ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Unit Seeks to Raise Up to $9.8 Billion in Hong Kong IPO
3NIDEC CORPORATION : NIDEC : Completes Acquisition of Embraco, Whirlpool Corporation's Compressor Business
4PLUS500 LTD : PLUS500 : Half Year Trading Update
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Monthly Return for the month ended 30/6/2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About