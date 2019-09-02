INE National Statisics Institute : Tourist Movement on Borders

2 September 2019

Tourist Movement on Borders Survey (FRONTUR)

July 2019. Provisional data

Spain received 9.9 million international tourists in July, 1.3% less

than in the same month of 2018

Spain received in July the visit of 9.9 million international tourists, 1.3% less than in the same month of 2018.

The United Kingdom was the main country of residence, with almost 2.2 million tourist, accounting for 21.9% of the total and a decrease of 2.2% as compared to July last year.

France and Germany were the following countries with the most tourists visiting Spain. From France we receive 1.4 million tourists (2.3% more in the annual rate) and from Germany more than 1.2 millon tourists (3.0% less in the annual rate).

Among the other countries of residence, the annual growth was particularly noteworthy in tourists coming from United States (19.9%), Ireland (6.7%) and Russia (5.2%).

International tourist arrivals

Monthly data, annual variation

12 10 9.7 8 6 5.0 5.7 4.7 3.8 4 3.6 3.2 2.2 2 0.5 -4.5 -1.9 -1.6 -1.3 0 -2 -4 -6 February 2019 July 2019 July 2018 August 2018 September 2018 September 2018 November 2018 December 2018 January 2019 March 2019 April 2019 May 2019 June 2019

In the first seven months of 2019 the number of tourists visiting Spain increased by 1.9% and reached 48.1 million.

The main sending countries so far this year were the United Kingdom (with nearly 10.5 million tourists and a decrease of 1.6% as compared to the first seven months of 2018), Germany