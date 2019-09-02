Log in
INE National Statisics Institute : Tourist Movement on Borders

09/02/2019 | 03:57am EDT

2 September 2019

Tourist Movement on Borders Survey (FRONTUR)

July 2019. Provisional data

Spain received 9.9 million international tourists in July, 1.3% less

than in the same month of 2018

Spain received in July the visit of 9.9 million international tourists, 1.3% less than in the same month of 2018.

The United Kingdom was the main country of residence, with almost 2.2 million tourist, accounting for 21.9% of the total and a decrease of 2.2% as compared to July last year.

France and Germany were the following countries with the most tourists visiting Spain. From France we receive 1.4 million tourists (2.3% more in the annual rate) and from Germany more than 1.2 millon tourists (3.0% less in the annual rate).

Among the other countries of residence, the annual growth was particularly noteworthy in tourists coming from United States (19.9%), Ireland (6.7%) and Russia (5.2%).

International tourist arrivals

Monthly data, annual variation

12

10

9.7

8

6

5.0

5.7

4.7

3.8

4

3.6

3.2

2.2

2

0.5

-4.5

-1.9

-1.6

-1.3

0

-2

-4

-6

February 2019

July 2019

July 2018

August 2018

September 2018

September 2018

November 2018

December 2018

January 2019

March 2019

April 2019

May 2019

June 2019

In the first seven months of 2019 the number of tourists visiting Spain increased by 1.9% and reached 48.1 million.

The main sending countries so far this year were the United Kingdom (with nearly 10.5 million tourists and a decrease of 1.6% as compared to the first seven months of 2018), Germany

TOURIST MOVEMENT July 2019. Provisional data (1/6)

(with almost 6.6 million, and an increase of 2.2%) and France (with more than 6.1 million tourists, 1.2% less).

International tourist arrivals (*) by country of residence

Monthly data

Accumulated data

July 2019

Absolute

Annual

Absolute

Annual

value

change

value

change

TOTAL

9,887,047

-1.3

48,060,821

1.9

Germany

1,242,766

-3.0

6,586,682

2.2

Belgium

388,973

-2.0

1,508,170

0.7

France

1,420,601

2.3

6,118,787

-1.2

Ireland

286,334

6.7

1,278,167

5.0

Italy

481,498

-1.9

2,507,477

5.5

Netherlands

511,615

-4.8

2,182,312

-4.0

Portugal

255,686

-3.1

1,356,650

10.0

United Kingdom

2,166,289

-2.2

10,475,189

-1.6

Switzerland

250,070

-8.6

1,031,798

-5.2

Russia

184,029

5.2

758,207

11.2

Nordic Countries

670,596

-12.4

3,314,875

-7.8

Rest of Europe

708,008

-3.2

3,719,520

8.9

United States

429,666

19.9

1,990,372

14.2

Rest of America

375,073

4.6

2,144,378

8.4

Rest of the world

515,843

0.0

3,088,237

11.4

(*):does not include transit travellers or same-day visitors.

Main destination Autonomous Communities

Cataluña was the main tourist destination in July, with 24.0% of the total. It was followed by Illes Balears (23.7%) and Andalucía (12.8%).

Almost 2.4 million tourists came to Cataluña, 2.1% less than in July last year. The main countries of residence of tourists visiting this Autonomous Community were France (20.6% of the total) and the United Kingdom (10.7%).

The number of tourists visiting Illes Balears decreased by 3.5% and stood above 2.3 million. 26.8% of these tourists came from Germany and 26.3% from the United Kingdom.

The third main destination Autonomous Community by number of tourists was Andalucía, with almost 1.3 million tourists and an annual decrease of 5.0%. The United Kingdom was the main country of origin (with 26.3% of the total), followed by Nordic Countries (14.8%).

In the remaining Autonomous Communities the number of tourists increased, by 10.2% in Comunitat Valenciana, and by 1.2% in Comunidad de Madrid. In turn, it fell by 7.9% in Canarias.

In the accumulated first seven months of 2019, the Autonomous Communities that received the most tourists were Cataluña (with nearly 11.3 million and an increase of 1.5% as compared with the same period in 2018), Illes Balears (with nearly 7.9 million and an increase of 0.2%) and Canarias (with more than 7.6 million, and 3.5% less).

TOURIST MOVEMENT - July 2019. Provisional data (2/6)

International tourist arrivals by main autonomous region of destination

Percentage of the total

24.0

23.7

12.8

12.6

10.4

10.1

6.3

Cataluña

Balears, Illes

Andalucía

Comunitat

Canarias

Madrid,

Other

Valenciana

Comunidad de

International tourist arrivals by main Autonomous Community of destination. Monthly and cumulative data

Monthly data

Accumulated data

July 2019

Absolute

Annual

Absolute

Annual

value

change

value

change

TOTAL

9,887,047

-1.3

48,060,821

1.9

Andalucía

1,261,605

-5.0

6,907,407

4.0

Balears, Illes

2,344,104

-3.5

7,884,310

0.2

Canarias

1,031,662

-7.9

7,636,899

-3.5

Cataluña

2,376,608

-2.1

11,253,437

1.5

Comunitat Valenciana

1,247,582

10.2

5,394,569

3.0

Madrid, Comunidad de

626,996

1.2

4,481,594

9.4

Other

998,490

3.7

4,502,607

4.4

International tourist arrivals by main Autonomous Community of destination. Main country of residence

First

% tourists

Second

% tourists

July 2019

outbound country

outbound country

TOTAL

United Kingdom

21.9

France

14.4

Andalucía

United Kingdom

26.3

Nordic Countries

14.8

Balears, Illes

Germany

26.8

United Kingdom

26.3

Canarias

United Kingdom

43.6

Germany

16.8

Cataluña

France

20.6

United Kingdom

10.7

Comunitat Valenciana

United Kingdom

26.5

France

19.4

Madrid, Comunidad de

Rest of America

26.5

United States

17.1

TOURIST MOVEMENT - July 2019. Provisional data (3/6)

Forms of access and main means of accommodation

Most tourists visiting Spain in July came by air, with nearly 7.9 million, representing an annual decrease of 1.1%.

Road entries accounted for 1.0% more tourists, port arrivals had a decrease of 26.7% and railway access registered a 2.6% decrease.

International tourist arrivals by main means of access to Spain

Monthly data

Accumulated data

July 2019

Absolute

Annual

Absolute

Annual

value

change

value

change

TOTAL

9,887,047

-1.3

48,060,821

1.9

Air transport

7,890,741

-1.1

39,988,594

2.7

Motor vehicle

1,767,289

1.0

7,036,744

-1.5

Train

59,006

-2.6

204,435

9.4

Waterway

170,012

-26.7

831,049

-8.1

In July, the number of tourists choosing market accommodation as the main type of accommodation increased by 0.4% in the annual rate. Within this type, hotel accommodation grew by 2.4%, while rented dwellings felt by 6.9%.

On the other hand, non-market accommodation decreased by 9.7%. The number of tourists staying in relatives or friends' homes decreased by 10.6% and that of those staying in their own dwelling did so by 5.2%.

International tourist arrivals by main type of accommodation

Monthly data

Accumulated data

July 2019

Absolute

Annual

Absolute

Annual

value

change

value

change

TOTAL

9,887,047

-1.3

48,060,821

1.9

Rented accommodation(*)

8,309,030

0.4

38,933,740

3.2

-Hotel accomodation

6,416,937

2.4

31,220,367

4.6

-Rental housing

1,280,094

-6.9

5,282,339

-3.5

-Rest rented accommodation

611,999

-3.1

2,431,034

1.9

Non-rented accommodation

1,578,018

-9.7

9,127,081

-3.3

-Vacation home ownership

537,019

-5.2

2,975,797

2.4

-Home of family or friends

948,585

-10.6

5,566,320

-4.3

-Rest non rented accommodation

92,414

-22.1

584,964

-18.9

(*):Two principal groups of accommodation are distinguished, depending on whether there has been a monetary transaction: market accommodation (paid accommodation; hotels, rented accommodation, camp sites, country houses and other market accommodation) and non-market accommodation (own home, relatives or friends' homes and other non-market accommodation).

Main reason, length of stay and organisation of the trip

In July, Leisure, recreation, and holidays were the main reasons for travelling to Spain for almost 9.0 million tourists, representing an annual decrease of 0.9%.

TOURIST MOVEMENT - July 2019. Provisional data (4/6)

A total of 421,200 tourists arrived for Business and professional reasons (25% more) and 481,253 arrived for Other reasons (21.5% less).

International tourist arrivals by main purpose of the trip

Monthly data

Accumulated data

July 2019

Absolute

Annual

Absolute

Annual

value

change

value

change

TOTAL

9,887,047

-1.3

48,060,821

1.9

Leisure, vacations

8,984,595

-0.9

41,642,625

2.1

Business and professional purposes

421,200

25.0

3,243,805

6.0

Other purposes

481,253

-21.5

3,174,391

-4.6

A stay of four to seven nights was the main length among tourists in July, with almost 4.5 million tourists and an annual increase of 1.4%.

The number of visitors decreased by 1.6% among those without overnight stays (excursionists) and decreased by 1.2% among tourists with longer duration (more than 15 nights).

International visitor arrivals by length of stay

Monthly data

Accumulated data

July 2019

Absolute

Annual

Absolute

Annual

value

change

value

change

TOTAL

14,558,858

-1.4

71,219,818

1.9

no night(*)

4,671,811

-1.6

23,158,996

1.8

1 night

434,499

-17.6

2,267,422

-8.9

2

- 3 nights

1,320,579

-6.1

9,317,553

9.4

4

- 7 nights

4,479,712

1.4

23,318,497

2.9

8

- 15 nights

2,988,424

-0.3

10,249,829

-2.1

More than 15 nights

663,833

-1.2

2,907,522

-3.4

(*):Excursionists.

In July, almost 7.0 million tourists travelled without a tourist package, indicating an annual decrease of 2.2%. Almost 2.9 million tourists travelled with a tourist package, 1.0% more.

International tourist arrivals by type of organization

Monthly data

Accumulated data

July 2019

Absolute

Annual

Absolute

Annual

value

change

value

change

TOTAL

9,887,047

-1.3

48,060,821

1.9

No Tourist Package

6,990,842

-2.2

34,784,117

4.9

Tourist Package

2,896,206

1.0

13,276,705

-5.2

Revision and updating of data

Coinciding with today's publication, INE has updated the data corresponding to the month of July 2018. The results are available at INEBase.

TOURIST MOVEMENT - July 2019. Provisional data (5/6)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

INE - National Statisics Institute published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 07:56:06 UTC
