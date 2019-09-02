|
INE National Statisics Institute : Tourist Movement on Borders
09/02/2019 | 03:57am EDT
2 September 2019
Tourist Movement on Borders Survey (FRONTUR)
July 2019. Provisional data
Spain received 9.9 million international tourists in July, 1.3% less
than in the same month of 2018
Spain received in July the visit of 9.9 million international tourists, 1.3% less than in the same month of 2018.
The United Kingdom was the main country of residence, with almost 2.2 million tourist, accounting for 21.9% of the total and a decrease of 2.2% as compared to July last year.
France and Germany were the following countries with the most tourists visiting Spain. From France we receive 1.4 million tourists (2.3% more in the annual rate) and from Germany more than 1.2 millon tourists (3.0% less in the annual rate).
Among the other countries of residence, the annual growth was particularly noteworthy in tourists coming from United States (19.9%), Ireland (6.7%) and Russia (5.2%).
International tourist arrivals
Monthly data, annual variation
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
9.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-4.5
|
-1.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.6
|
|
-1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February 2019
|
|
|
|
|
July 2019
|
July 2018
|
August 2018
|
September 2018
|
September 2018
|
November 2018
|
December 2018
|
January 2019
|
March 2019
|
April 2019
|
May 2019
|
June 2019
In the first seven months of 2019 the number of tourists visiting Spain increased by 1.9% and reached 48.1 million.
The main sending countries so far this year were the United Kingdom (with nearly 10.5 million tourists and a decrease of 1.6% as compared to the first seven months of 2018), Germany
TOURIST MOVEMENT July 2019. Provisional data (1/6)
(with almost 6.6 million, and an increase of 2.2%) and France (with more than 6.1 million tourists, 1.2% less).
International tourist arrivals (*) by country of residence
|
|
|
Monthly data
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated data
|
July 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Absolute
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
Absolute
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
value
|
|
change
|
|
|
value
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
9,887,047
|
|
-1.3
|
48,060,821
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Germany
|
1,242,766
|
-3.0
|
6,586,682
|
2.2
|
Belgium
|
388,973
|
|
-2.0
|
1,508,170
|
|
0.7
|
France
|
1,420,601
|
|
2.3
|
6,118,787
|
|
-1.2
|
Ireland
|
286,334
|
|
6.7
|
1,278,167
|
|
5.0
|
Italy
|
481,498
|
|
-1.9
|
2,507,477
|
|
5.5
|
Netherlands
|
511,615
|
|
-4.8
|
2,182,312
|
|
-4.0
|
Portugal
|
255,686
|
|
-3.1
|
1,356,650
|
|
10.0
|
United Kingdom
|
2,166,289
|
|
-2.2
|
10,475,189
|
|
-1.6
|
Switzerland
|
250,070
|
|
-8.6
|
1,031,798
|
|
-5.2
|
Russia
|
184,029
|
|
5.2
|
758,207
|
|
11.2
|
Nordic Countries
|
670,596
|
|
-12.4
|
3,314,875
|
|
-7.8
|
Rest of Europe
|
708,008
|
|
-3.2
|
3,719,520
|
|
8.9
|
United States
|
429,666
|
|
19.9
|
1,990,372
|
|
14.2
|
Rest of America
|
375,073
|
|
4.6
|
2,144,378
|
|
8.4
|
Rest of the world
|
515,843
|
|
0.0
|
3,088,237
|
|
11.4
(*):does not include transit travellers or same-day visitors.
Main destination Autonomous Communities
Cataluña was the main tourist destination in July, with 24.0% of the total. It was followed by Illes Balears (23.7%) and Andalucía (12.8%).
Almost 2.4 million tourists came to Cataluña, 2.1% less than in July last year. The main countries of residence of tourists visiting this Autonomous Community were France (20.6% of the total) and the United Kingdom (10.7%).
The number of tourists visiting Illes Balears decreased by 3.5% and stood above 2.3 million. 26.8% of these tourists came from Germany and 26.3% from the United Kingdom.
The third main destination Autonomous Community by number of tourists was Andalucía, with almost 1.3 million tourists and an annual decrease of 5.0%. The United Kingdom was the main country of origin (with 26.3% of the total), followed by Nordic Countries (14.8%).
In the remaining Autonomous Communities the number of tourists increased, by 10.2% in Comunitat Valenciana, and by 1.2% in Comunidad de Madrid. In turn, it fell by 7.9% in Canarias.
In the accumulated first seven months of 2019, the Autonomous Communities that received the most tourists were Cataluña (with nearly 11.3 million and an increase of 1.5% as compared with the same period in 2018), Illes Balears (with nearly 7.9 million and an increase of 0.2%) and Canarias (with more than 7.6 million, and 3.5% less).
TOURIST MOVEMENT - July 2019. Provisional data (2/6)
International tourist arrivals by main autonomous region of destination
Percentage of the total
|
24.0
|
23.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.8
|
12.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.4
|
|
10.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.3
|
|
Cataluña
|
Balears, Illes
|
Andalucía
|
Comunitat
|
Canarias
|
Madrid,
|
Other
|
|
|
|
Valenciana
|
|
Comunidad de
|
International tourist arrivals by main Autonomous Community of destination. Monthly and cumulative data
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated data
|
July 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Absolute
|
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
|
Absolute
|
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
|
|
value
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
value
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
9,887,047
|
|
-1.3
|
|
48,060,821
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Andalucía
|
1,261,605
|
-5.0
|
6,907,407
|
4.0
|
Balears, Illes
|
2,344,104
|
-3.5
|
7,884,310
|
0.2
|
Canarias
|
1,031,662
|
-7.9
|
7,636,899
|
-3.5
|
Cataluña
|
2,376,608
|
-2.1
|
11,253,437
|
1.5
|
Comunitat Valenciana
|
1,247,582
|
10.2
|
5,394,569
|
3.0
|
Madrid, Comunidad de
|
626,996
|
1.2
|
4,481,594
|
9.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
998,490
|
3.7
|
4,502,607
|
4.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International tourist arrivals by main Autonomous Community of destination. Main country of residence
|
|
|
|
First
|
% tourists
|
|
Second
|
|
% tourists
|
July 2019
|
outbound country
|
|
|
outbound country
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
United Kingdom
|
21.9
|
|
France
|
|
14.4
|
Andalucía
|
|
United Kingdom
|
|
26.3
|
|
Nordic Countries
|
|
14.8
|
Balears, Illes
|
Germany
|
26.8
|
|
United Kingdom
|
26.3
|
Canarias
|
United Kingdom
|
43.6
|
|
Germany
|
16.8
|
Cataluña
|
France
|
20.6
|
|
United Kingdom
|
10.7
|
Comunitat Valenciana
|
United Kingdom
|
26.5
|
|
France
|
19.4
|
Madrid, Comunidad de
|
Rest of America
|
26.5
|
|
United States
|
17.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOURIST MOVEMENT - July 2019. Provisional data (3/6)
Forms of access and main means of accommodation
Most tourists visiting Spain in July came by air, with nearly 7.9 million, representing an annual decrease of 1.1%.
Road entries accounted for 1.0% more tourists, port arrivals had a decrease of 26.7% and railway access registered a 2.6% decrease.
International tourist arrivals by main means of access to Spain
|
|
|
Monthly data
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated data
|
July 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Absolute
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
Absolute
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
value
|
|
change
|
|
|
value
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
9,887,047
|
-1.3
|
48,060,821
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Air transport
|
7,890,741
|
-1.1
|
39,988,594
|
2.7
|
Motor vehicle
|
1,767,289
|
1.0
|
7,036,744
|
-1.5
|
Train
|
59,006
|
-2.6
|
204,435
|
9.4
|
Waterway
|
170,012
|
-26.7
|
831,049
|
-8.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In July, the number of tourists choosing market accommodation as the main type of accommodation increased by 0.4% in the annual rate. Within this type, hotel accommodation grew by 2.4%, while rented dwellings felt by 6.9%.
On the other hand, non-market accommodation decreased by 9.7%. The number of tourists staying in relatives or friends' homes decreased by 10.6% and that of those staying in their own dwelling did so by 5.2%.
International tourist arrivals by main type of accommodation
|
|
|
|
Monthly data
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated data
|
July 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Absolute
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
Absolute
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
|
value
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
value
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
9,887,047
|
|
-1.3
|
|
48,060,821
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rented accommodation(*)
|
8,309,030
|
0.4
|
38,933,740
|
3.2
|
-Hotel accomodation
|
6,416,937
|
2.4
|
31,220,367
|
4.6
|
-Rental housing
|
1,280,094
|
-6.9
|
5,282,339
|
-3.5
|
-Rest rented accommodation
|
611,999
|
-3.1
|
2,431,034
|
1.9
|
Non-rented accommodation
|
1,578,018
|
-9.7
|
9,127,081
|
-3.3
|
-Vacation home ownership
|
537,019
|
-5.2
|
2,975,797
|
2.4
|
-Home of family or friends
|
948,585
|
-10.6
|
5,566,320
|
-4.3
|
-Rest non rented accommodation
|
92,414
|
-22.1
|
584,964
|
-18.9
(*):Two principal groups of accommodation are distinguished, depending on whether there has been a monetary transaction: market accommodation (paid accommodation; hotels, rented accommodation, camp sites, country houses and other market accommodation) and non-market accommodation (own home, relatives or friends' homes and other non-market accommodation).
Main reason, length of stay and organisation of the trip
In July, Leisure, recreation, and holidays were the main reasons for travelling to Spain for almost 9.0 million tourists, representing an annual decrease of 0.9%.
TOURIST MOVEMENT - July 2019. Provisional data (4/6)
A total of 421,200 tourists arrived for Business and professional reasons (25% more) and 481,253 arrived for Other reasons (21.5% less).
International tourist arrivals by main purpose of the trip
|
|
|
|
Monthly data
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated data
|
July 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Absolute
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
Absolute
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
|
value
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
value
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
9,887,047
|
|
-1.3
|
|
48,060,821
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leisure, vacations
|
8,984,595
|
-0.9
|
41,642,625
|
2.1
|
Business and professional purposes
|
421,200
|
25.0
|
3,243,805
|
6.0
|
Other purposes
|
481,253
|
-21.5
|
3,174,391
|
-4.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A stay of four to seven nights was the main length among tourists in July, with almost 4.5 million tourists and an annual increase of 1.4%.
The number of visitors decreased by 1.6% among those without overnight stays (excursionists) and decreased by 1.2% among tourists with longer duration (more than 15 nights).
International visitor arrivals by length of stay
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly data
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated data
|
July 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Absolute
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
Absolute
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
|
|
value
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
value
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
14,558,858
|
-1.4
|
71,219,818
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
no night(*)
|
4,671,811
|
-1.6
|
23,158,996
|
1.8
|
1 night
|
434,499
|
-17.6
|
2,267,422
|
-8.9
|
2
|
- 3 nights
|
1,320,579
|
-6.1
|
9,317,553
|
9.4
|
4
|
- 7 nights
|
4,479,712
|
1.4
|
23,318,497
|
2.9
|
8
|
- 15 nights
|
2,988,424
|
-0.3
|
10,249,829
|
-2.1
|
More than 15 nights
|
663,833
|
-1.2
|
2,907,522
|
-3.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(*):Excursionists.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In July, almost 7.0 million tourists travelled without a tourist package, indicating an annual decrease of 2.2%. Almost 2.9 million tourists travelled with a tourist package, 1.0% more.
International tourist arrivals by type of organization
|
|
|
|
Monthly data
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated data
|
July 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Absolute
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
Absolute
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
|
value
|
|
change
|
|
|
value
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
9,887,047
|
-1.3
|
48,060,821
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No Tourist Package
|
6,990,842
|
-2.2
|
34,784,117
|
4.9
|
Tourist Package
|
2,896,206
|
1.0
|
13,276,705
|
-5.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revision and updating of data
Coinciding with today's publication, INE has updated the data corresponding to the month of July 2018. The results are available at INEBase.
TOURIST MOVEMENT - July 2019. Provisional data (5/6)
Disclaimer
INE - National Statisics Institute published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 07:56:06 UTC
|
|