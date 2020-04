"INEOS FPS has today written to all its customers saying that there will be a delay to the FPS Summer Shutdown that was planned for June 16. The shutdown will now be scheduled for Spring 2021," the company said in a statement.

Forties is Britain's biggest and most important oil and gas pipeline and pumps about 450,000 barrels per day of oil.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by David Clarke)