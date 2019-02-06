INFINIDAT Appoints Two Veteran Industry Executives to Strategic Sales Positions

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INFINIDAT , the market’s leading independent provider of enterprise-class data storage solutions, today announced that it has named Tony DeLisio as VP, Enterprise Financial Business Strategy and Pete Byrne as Regional Sales Director for the South-Central US. INFINIDAT, recently named a leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for General-Purpose Disk Arrays, is continuing to make strategic hiring investments to support its rapid global expansion.



Seasoned executive Tony DeLisio joins INFINIDAT as VP, Enterprise Financial Business Strategy, with over 30 years of management experience in business. His career has encompassed long tenures at HPE, Citi, EMC and Hitachi Data Systems, among others. DeLisio brings experience from both the vendor and client sides, and at INFINIDAT, using his experience within the banking sector, he will help to bridge the needs of the banking clients with their own technology teams through the use of INFINIDAT solutions.

“My work in the finance sector for many years as both a vendor and a client gives me a deep understanding of the financial industry’s unique storage needs. I’m excited to deliver on those needs with the strong portfolio of INFINIDAT solutions,” said DeLisio. “The data-intensive financial services industry relies on high-performance storage to fuel its many large, critical workloads and to protect data to meet regulatory requirements. With INFINIDAT’s petabyte-scale data protection and unrivaled reliability, I’m confident we’re ready to help the largest and most data-intensive firms solve their storage challenges.”

With over 30 years of storage industry experience, Pete Byrne comes to INFINIDAT from Pure Storage, where he was the Regional Sales Director for TOLAM and the Southeast. Prior to this, Byrne was a Sales Director at Commvault, running the company’s OEM business in North America, and at EMC, where he served as Area Vice President of Sales. Byrne brings extensive customer and partner relationship experience to INFINIDAT. In his new role as South-Central US Regional Sales Director, Byrne will help add to INFINIDAT’s growing customer base and develop successful relationships with new customers.

“I’m proud to join INFINIDAT to help the company take greater command over the petabyte-scale storage market in the South-Central US region,” said Byrne. “To manage and store continuously rising volumes of data, companies are searching for an affordable, high-performing storage solution that can scale as their business and data grow. This demand provides us with a massive opportunity to reach new customers and demonstrate why, with INFINIDAT, they no longer need to compromise between cost, performance or capacity.”

“We are thrilled to have Tony and Pete join our leadership team and deploy their unique and valuable expertise towards driving the success of INFINIDAT’s sales strategy, customer relationships, and partner relationships,” said Izhar Sharon, President at INFINIDAT. “These key hires come at a pivotal time, as INFINIDAT continues to gain momentum with a rapidly growing customer base on a global scale. With decades of experience between them, Tony and Pete will enable us to fully capitalize on our expansive reach into new markets and territories, while bringing our solutions into additional verticals and geographies.”

About INFINIDAT

Founded in 2011 by storage industry pioneer Moshe Yanai, INFINIDAT helps customers unlock the full potential of their data. INFINIDAT’s software-focused architecture, an evolution and revolution in data management design over 30 years in the making, solves the conflicting requirements of bigger, faster, and less expensive storage. INFINIDAT technology simultaneously delivers sub-millisecond latency, seven nines of reliability, and hyperscale capacity with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than incumbent storage technologies. For more information, please visit www.infinidat.com.

Connect with INFINIDAT

About INFINIDAT

Read our blog

Follow us on Twitter

Join us on LinkedIn

Visit us on Facebook

See us on YouTube

Be our partner

Media Contact

Erika Kamholz

Bhava Communications for INFINIDAT

pr@infinidat.com

949-282-8560