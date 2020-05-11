Log in
INFINIT Nutrition, The Original Custom-Sports Fuel Company, Offers MUD Pre-Workout Meal Supplement

05/11/2020 | 12:25pm EDT

BOCA RATON, FL, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INFINIT Nutrition, the original custom-sports fuel company, offers MUD Pre-Workout Meal Supplement, which is part of the company’s popular café-style product line.

Packed with carbohydrates, protein, and caffeine, MUD is the tastiest and best way to fuel up before a workout.

“MUD is different from other pre-workout formulas on the market,” said Michael Folan, INFINIT Founder and CEO. “We made sure that MUD provides everything the body and mind needs before a workout. It also tastes great and is easy to prepare.”

There is another difference between MUD and its competitors, which often include a cocktail of unstudied and questionable ingredients.

“We have only seven ingredients,” Folan said, adding that the major ingredients in MUD are grass-fed whey protein isolate, coffee, and ground flaxseed.

“We chose whey protein because it is easier to digest than other protein sources,” he said, adding that it also provides a sense of fullness. “MUD also contains 25 mg of caffeine per serving to keep you focused.”

Folan said athletes should take MUD about 30-45 minutes before a workout, which will allow the caffeine to take effect just as they are beginning to build a sweat.

INFINIT Nutrition was started 15 years ago by a group of guys that were multiple IRONMAN Kona finishers and has operated primarily as an endurance hydration and fueling company since its founding. Last year, INFINIT Nutrition introduced its Performance Café product line, which includes Cold Brew and MUD.

MUD Pre-Workout Meal Supplement comes in Double-Mocha, Coconut Mocha, a limited edition Mint Irish Cream, and in single-serving packs.

MUD Pre-Workout Meal Supplements are available for purchase on INFINIT Nutrition’s website.

For more information on INFINIT Nutrition, or to check out the full Performance Café line of products, visit infinitnutrition.us. To learn how to incorporate this product into your nutrition plan, visit infinitnutrition.us/let-us-help.

About INFINIT Nutrition

INFINIT Performance Nutrition specializes in providing customizable nutrition-solutions that naturally maximize the performance of athletes worldwide. INFINIT’s unique, customizable system gives athletes the ability to design their own sports fuel formulas, made with all-natural ingredients, to their exact specifications. Developed with the patented Osmo-FIT™ system, INFINIT products and formulas are designed to be isotonic and easy to digest, even in the most grueling conditions.

For more information about INFINIT Nutrition, visit infinitnutrition.com, or on social media @theinfinitloop.

 

 

 

Andrew Polin
INFINIT Nutrition
561-544-0719
apolin@inhealthmedia.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
