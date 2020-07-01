Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INFINIT Nutrition's :CUSTOM Protein Recovery Platform Allows You to Tailor Your Protein Shake to Meet Your Individual Needs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 02:00pm EDT

BOCA RATON, FL, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everyone is different.

This is why INFINIT Nutrition, the original custom-sports fuel company, developed :Custom Protein, a revolutionary customizable protein and recovery platform that allows each person to meet their individual health needs.

“Our consumers are not clones of each other. They come in all shapes and sizes. Their workouts are different. Their needs are not the same,” said Michael Folan, founder and CEO of INFINIT. “With :Custom Protein, everyone can decide how much protein they need to recover from their workouts. You no longer need to take what a pre-made protein mix offers. You get to decide.”

Since 2005 when INFINIT Nutrition was founded, Folan said the company has been an industry leader in custom sports nutrition.

“We don’t believe one size fits all. We develop sports nutrition products that people can personalize to meet their health and lifestyle needs,” Folan said, adding that :CUSTOM Protein allows people to choose from four complete premium proteins:

  • Irish Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate
  • INFINIT Vegan Blend™
  • INFINIT Repair Blend™
  • Egg White Protein

“People can decide what is best for them,” Folan said, adding that INFINIT’s Custom Protein Recovery Platform allows consumers to choose from four different proteins, three carbs, and calorie levels.

“You can tailor your blend’s flavor and strength, as well include natural antioxidants, amino acids, and other nutrition-packed choices,” he added.

“There is no reason for consumers today to buy pre-made protein mixes that may not meet their needs,” Folan said. “INFINIT Nutrition’s :CUSTOM Protein allows you to create a protein blend with just the right amount of carbs, protein, or flavor.”

For more information or to purchase :CUSTOM Protein, visit INFINIT Nutrition’s website.

About INFINIT Nutrition

INFINIT Nutrition was started 15 years ago by a group of guys who were multiple IRONMAN Kona finishers. Since then, INFINIT Nutrition has operated primarily as an endurance hydration and fueling company.

INFINIT Performance Nutrition specializes in providing customizable nutrition-solutions that naturally maximize the performance of athletes worldwide. INFINIT’s unique, customizable system gives athletes the ability to design their own sports fuel formulas, made with all-natural ingredients, to their exact specifications. Developed with the patented Osmo-FIT™ system, INFINIT developed its products and formulas to be isotonic and easy to digest, even in grueling conditions.

For more information about INFINIT Nutrition, visit infinitnutrition.com or on social media @theinfinitloop

 

 

Attachments 

Andrew Polin
INFINIT Nutrition
561-544-0719
apolin@inhealthmedia.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:38pBANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P A : Monte dei Paschi to sell real estate portfolio to Ardian
RE
02:38pCELSIUS HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02:36pGRAVITY DIAGNOSTICS : Partners with Kroger Health to Expand COVID-19 Testing with Home Collection Kits
PR
02:33pAPPLE : to re-close more stores in seven states, bringing total to 77
RE
02:33pSTEELCASE INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS : (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:33pBP : Hilcorp say they've closed part of Alaska oil, gas deal
AQ
02:32pWALGREENS : Honors Veterans, Active Duty Military and Families with Weekend Discount in Honor of Independence Day
BU
02:32pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, ENCOURAGES TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY (TCMD) INVESTORS TO CONTACT ITS ATTORNEYS : Firm's Investigation into Possible Securities Fraud Ongoing
GL
02:31pZUTEC PUBL : Notice to attend Extraordinary General Meeting in Zutec Holding AB (publ)
AQ
02:28pBrazil Trade Surplus Widened in June to $7.5 Billion as Imports Fell
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ADYEN N.V. : Police raid Wirecard HQ as administrator kicks off asset sales
2WIRECARD AG : Allianz to end Wirecard cooperation amid accounting scandal
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Boerse says software glitch caused trading outage
4VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
5EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB : EVOLUTION GAMING : LAUNCHES CRAZY TIME, ITS MOST ENTERTAINING AND BONUS-PACKED GAM..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group