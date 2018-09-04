INFINITI U.S. Reports August Sales

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For its best month ever, the all-new 2019 INFINITI QX50 luxury crossover, powered by the world’s first variable compression engine, had 2,449 deliveries in August, up 79 percent.
The QX80 premium full-size SUV had an increase of 19 percent to 1,218 for the month. In total, INFINITI reported deliveries of 10,796 vehicles in the U.S. during August, down two percent.
Aug
Aug
Monthly
CYTD
CYTD
CYTD
2018
2017
% chg
2018
2017
% chg
INFINITI Total
10,796
10,986
-1.7
92,713
100,969
-8.2
Q50
2,551
2,541
0.4
24,105
24,740
-2.6
Q60
674
690
-2.3
6,121
7,393
-17.2
Q70
306
400
-23.5
3,102
4,058
-23.6
QX30
662
806
-17.9
6,079
10,928
-44.4
QX50
2,449
1,370
78.8
13,124
10,515
24.8
QX60
2,870
3,697
-22.4
27,966
25,481
9.8
QX70
66
454
-85.5
925
5,846
-84.2
QX80
1,218
1,028
18.5
11,291
12,008
-6.0
Car
3,531
3,631
-2.8
33,328
36,191
-7.9
CUV/SUV
7,265
7,355
-1.2
59,385
64,778
-8.3
About INFINITI INFINITI Motor Company Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong with representations in 50 markets around the world. The INFINITI brand was launched in 1989. Its range of luxury automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, the United States, United Kingdom, Mexico and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Beijing. The brand has been widely acclaimed for its industry-leading client services, having received the top overall ranking in the 2018 JD Power and Associates Customer Satisfaction Index and AMCI’s Most Trusted Brand in the luxury segment, as well as its world’s first driver assistance technologies and daring designs. From the 2016 season, INFINITI is a technical partner of the Renault Sport Formula One team, contributing its expertise in hybrid performance.
