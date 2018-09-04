INFINITI U.S. Reports August Sales

2018 2017 % Change Aug Sales 10,796 10,986 -1.7 CYTD Sales 92,713 100,969 -8.2

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For its best month ever, the all-new 2019 INFINITI QX50 luxury crossover, powered by the world’s first variable compression engine, had 2,449 deliveries in August, up 79 percent.

The QX80 premium full-size SUV had an increase of 19 percent to 1,218 for the month. In total, INFINITI reported deliveries of 10,796 vehicles in the U.S. during August, down two percent.

Aug Aug Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2018 2017 % chg 2018 2017 % chg INFINITI Total 10,796 10,986 -1.7 92,713 100,969 -8.2 Q50 2,551 2,541 0.4 24,105 24,740 -2.6 Q60 674 690 -2.3 6,121 7,393 -17.2 Q70 306 400 -23.5 3,102 4,058 -23.6 QX30 662 806 -17.9 6,079 10,928 -44.4 QX50 2,449 1,370 78.8 13,124 10,515 24.8 QX60 2,870 3,697 -22.4 27,966 25,481 9.8 QX70 66 454 -85.5 925 5,846 -84.2 QX80 1,218 1,028 18.5 11,291 12,008 -6.0 Car 3,531 3,631 -2.8 33,328 36,191 -7.9 CUV/SUV 7,265 7,355 -1.2 59,385 64,778 -8.3

About INFINITI

INFINITI Motor Company Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong with representations in 50 markets around the world. The INFINITI brand was launched in 1989. Its range of luxury automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, the United States, United Kingdom, Mexico and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Beijing. The brand has been widely acclaimed for its industry-leading client services, having received the top overall ranking in the 2018 JD Power and Associates Customer Satisfaction Index and AMCI’s Most Trusted Brand in the luxury segment, as well as its world’s first driver assistance technologies and daring designs. From the 2016 season, INFINITI is a technical partner of the Renault Sport Formula One team, contributing its expertise in hybrid performance.

