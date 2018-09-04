Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INFINITI U.S. Reports August Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 06:05pm CEST
 20182017% Change
Aug Sales10,79610,986-1.7
CYTD Sales92,713100,969-8.2

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For its best month ever, the all-new 2019 INFINITI QX50 luxury crossover, powered by the world’s first variable compression engine, had 2,449 deliveries in August, up 79 percent.

2019 INFINITI QX50
The all-new 2019 INFINITI QX50 luxury crossover had 2,449 deliveries in August 2018, up 79 percent from a year earlier.


The QX80 premium full-size SUV had an increase of 19 percent to 1,218 for the month. In total, INFINITI reported deliveries of 10,796 vehicles in the U.S. during August, down two percent.

 Aug Aug Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD
 2018 2017 % chg 2018 2017 % chg
            
INFINITI Total10,796 10,986 -1.7 92,713 100,969 -8.2
Q502,551 2,541 0.4 24,105 24,740 -2.6
Q60674 690 -2.3 6,121 7,393 -17.2
Q70306 400 -23.5 3,102 4,058 -23.6
QX30662 806 -17.9 6,079 10,928 -44.4
QX502,449 1,370 78.8 13,124 10,515 24.8
QX602,870 3,697 -22.4 27,966 25,481 9.8
QX7066 454 -85.5 925 5,846 -84.2
QX801,218 1,028 18.5 11,291 12,008 -6.0
Car3,531 3,631 -2.8 33,328 36,191 -7.9
CUV/SUV7,265 7,355 -1.2 59,385 64,778 -8.3

About INFINITI
INFINITI Motor Company Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong with representations in 50 markets around the world. The INFINITI brand was launched in 1989. Its range of luxury automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, the United States, United Kingdom, Mexico and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Beijing. The brand has been widely acclaimed for its industry-leading client services, having received the top overall ranking in the 2018 JD Power and Associates Customer Satisfaction Index and AMCI’s Most Trusted Brand in the luxury segment, as well as its world’s first driver assistance technologies and daring designs. From the 2016 season, INFINITI is a technical partner of the Renault Sport Formula One team, contributing its expertise in hybrid performance.

Find more information about INFINITI, its industry leading technologies and the all-new 2019 QX50 midsize luxury crossover at www.INFINITIUSA.com. You can also follow INFINITI US on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Contact
Alexandra Amelang
Manager INFINITI USA Corporate Communications
615-725-1455     
Alexandra.Amelang@INFINITI.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc5a5994-0883-40c5-8a1b-13dc3bb42b3a

InfinitiUSA.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:56pOPPORTUNITY OUTLOOK ON THE INDIUM GALLIUM ZINC OXIDE MARKET TO 2023 : Covering Sharp Imaging & Information Company, Apple, Asus, AU Optronics, Fujitsu, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
12:56pEQUITY RESIDENTIAL : to Participate in Evercore ISI Real Estate Conference
BU
12:55pNANOBIOTIX : Half Year Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
BU
12:54pFrederick "Rick" Barton To Receive 2018 ITA David A Benjamin Achievement Award
GL
12:54pSPINNAKER SUMMIT : Comes to Seattle and Announces a Speaker Roster That Features Some of the World’s Top Software Delivery Engineers
BU
12:53pCARLYLE LP : Getty family to buy majority stake in Getty Images from Carlyle
RE
12:52pGLOBAL WATER RESOURCES : Gwrs named finalist in 2018 environmental excellence awards by arizona forward
PU
12:52pHunter Oil Announces Distribution
GL
12:51pNORTHAM PLATINUM : Mcebisi Jonas to serve on Northam board
AQ
12:51pGlobal Renewable Energy Outlook Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Dutch bank ING fined $900 million for failing to spot money laundering
2TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Calls Investor Day Over Share-Price Drop -El Confidencial
3DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : shares fall as Estonia crisis deepens
4DISCOVERY LTD : DISCOVERY : delivers strong results as the Group launches new businesses and develops its bank..
5REDROW PLC : REDROW : Housebuilder Redrow says demand robust despite Brexit, profit jumps

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.