INFINITI USA Reports January 2019 Sales

2019 2018 % Change January Sales 10,302 10,635 -3.1 Total Sales 10,302 10,635 -3.1

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INFINITI today reported U.S. sales of 10,302 vehicles in January, a decrease of 3 percent.

The QX60 seven-passenger crossover, up 38 percent, and the QX80 full-size sport utility vehicle, up 6 percent, had their best January ever, contributing to a 7 percent increase in INFINITI’s CUV and SUV lines.

Jan Jan Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2019 2018 % chg 2019 2018 % chg INFINITI Total 10,302 10,635 -3.1 10,302 10,635 -3.1 Q50 2,249 2,712 -17.1 2,249 2,712 -17.1 Q60 406 612 -33.7 406 612 -33.7 Q70 235 386 -39.1 235 386 -39.1 QX30 455 813 -44.0 455 813 -44.0 QX50 822 1,051 -21.8 822 1,051 -21.8 QX60 4,188 3,029 38.3 4,188 3,029 38.3 QX70 4 202 -98.0 4 202 -98.0 QX80 1,943 1,830 6.2 1,943 1,830 6.2 Car 2,890 3,710 -22.1 2,890 3,710 -22.1 CUV/SUV 7,412 6,925 7.0 101,021 6,925 7.0

