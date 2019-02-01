INFINITI USA Reports January 2019 Sales

U.S. sales of the INFINITI QX60 seven-passenger crossover increased 38 percent in January 2019.
2019
2018
% Change
January Sales
10,302
10,635
-3.1
Total Sales
10,302
10,635
-3.1
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INFINITI today reported U.S. sales of 10,302 vehicles in January, a decrease of 3 percent.
The QX60 seven-passenger crossover, up 38 percent, and the QX80 full-size sport utility vehicle, up 6 percent, had their best January ever, contributing to a 7 percent increase in INFINITI’s CUV and SUV lines.
Jan
Jan
Monthly
CYTD
CYTD
CYTD
2019
2018
% chg
2019
2018
% chg
INFINITI Total
10,302
10,635
-3.1
10,302
10,635
-3.1
Q50
2,249
2,712
-17.1
2,249
2,712
-17.1
Q60
406
612
-33.7
406
612
-33.7
Q70
235
386
-39.1
235
386
-39.1
QX30
455
813
-44.0
455
813
-44.0
QX50
822
1,051
-21.8
822
1,051
-21.8
QX60
4,188
3,029
38.3
4,188
3,029
38.3
QX70
4
202
-98.0
4
202
-98.0
QX80
1,943
1,830
6.2
1,943
1,830
6.2
Car
2,890
3,710
-22.1
2,890
3,710
-22.1
CUV/SUV
7,412
6,925
7.0
101,021
6,925
7.0
