INFINITI USA Reports January 2019 Sales

02/01/2019 | 12:03pm EST


2019 INFINITI QX60
U.S. sales of the INFINITI QX60 seven-passenger crossover increased 38 percent in January 2019.


 20192018% Change
January  Sales10,30210,635-3.1
Total Sales10,30210,635-3.1

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INFINITI today reported U.S. sales of 10,302 vehicles in January, a decrease of 3 percent.

The QX60 seven-passenger crossover, up 38 percent, and the QX80 full-size sport utility vehicle, up 6 percent, had their best January ever, contributing to a 7 percent increase in INFINITI’s CUV and SUV lines.

 Jan Jan Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD
 2019 2018 % chg 2019 2018 % chg
            
INFINITI Total10,302 10,635 -3.1 10,302 10,635 -3.1
Q502,249 2,712 -17.1 2,249 2,712 -17.1
Q60406 612 -33.7 406 612 -33.7
Q70235 386 -39.1 235 386 -39.1
QX30455 813 -44.0 455 813 -44.0
QX50822 1,051 -21.8 822 1,051 -21.8
QX604,188 3,029 38.3 4,188 3,029 38.3
QX704 202 -98.0 4 202 -98.0
QX801,943 1,830 6.2 1,943 1,830 6.2
Car2,890 3,710 -22.1 2,890 3,710 -22.1
CUV/SUV7,412 6,925 7.0 101,021 6,925 7.0

About INFINITI
INFINITI Motor Company Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong with representations in 50 markets around the world. The INFINITI brand was launched in 1989. Its range of luxury automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, North America, United Kingdom and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Beijing. INFINITI will electrify its entire lineup from 2021 onward. The brand has been widely acclaimed for its industry-leading client services, ranking #1 in customer satisfaction with Dealer Service among Luxury Brands by J.D. Power and being a most trusted luxury brand according to AMCI, as well as its world’s first driver assistance technologies and daring designs. From the 2016 season, INFINITI is a technical partner of the Renault Sport Formula One team, contributing its expertise in hybrid performance.

Find more information about INFINITI, its industry leading technologies and the all-new 2019 QX50 midsize luxury crossover at www.infinitiusa.com. You can also follow INFINITI USA on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Contact
Kyle Bazemore
Director, INFINITI Americas Communications
615-739-8404
Kyle.Bazemore@infiniti.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd31b736-8422-46e9-a96d-3a8cb1918a83

InfinitiUSA.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
