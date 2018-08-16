INFINITI signals electrified future with Prototype 10

HONG KONG, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, INFINITI will unveil its striking Prototype 10 concept car, a daring electrified speedster that provides a window into the brand’s desire to deliver driving pleasure and thrilling performance from electrified powertrains.

In creating the single-seat Prototype 10, INFINITI has re-imagined the classic speedster with a cool, clean and forward-looking design. The concept is a natural evolution of the form language first seen in the INFINITI Q Inspiration and hints at future design cues for the brand. INFINITI plans to electrify all of its new production cars from 2021 onwards.

“The INFINITI Prototype 10 echoes the layout and design of some of the most evocative car designs of all time, where power was celebrated through high-powered single-seat competition cars. Our new concept speaks of an electrified future, something which is reflected in its form and details. It is appropriate that we found inspiration in an optimistic bygone era in which cars were characterized by the simple love of driving.”

Karim Habib, Executive Design Director, INFINITI

INFINITI’s new concept will be revealed at Pebble Beach on Aug. 23. Full media information will be available at www.infinitinews.com/prototype10.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56436249-7120-4741-b119-054856949200