INFINITI signals electrified future with Prototype 10

08/16/2018 | 07:11pm CEST

HONG KONG, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, INFINITI will unveil its striking Prototype 10 concept car, a daring electrified speedster that provides a window into the brand’s desire to deliver driving pleasure and thrilling performance from electrified powertrains.

INFINITI Prototype 10
The concept is a natural evolution of the form language first seen in the INFINITI Q Inspiration and hints at future design cues for the brand.


In creating the single-seat Prototype 10, INFINITI has re-imagined the classic speedster with a cool, clean and forward-looking design. The concept is a natural evolution of the form language first seen in the INFINITI Q Inspiration and hints at future design cues for the brand. INFINITI plans to electrify all of its new production cars from 2021 onwards.

“The INFINITI Prototype 10 echoes the layout and design of some of the most evocative car designs of all time, where power was celebrated through high-powered single-seat competition cars. Our new concept speaks of an electrified future, something which is reflected in its form and details. It is appropriate that we found inspiration in an optimistic bygone era in which cars were characterized by the simple love of driving.”

Karim Habib, Executive Design Director, INFINITI

INFINITI’s new concept will be revealed at Pebble Beach on Aug. 23. Full media information will be available at www.infinitinews.com/prototype10.

About INFINITI
INFINITI Motor Company Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong with representations in 50 markets around the world. The INFINITI brand was launched in 1989. Its range of luxury automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, North America, United Kingdom and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Beijing. INFINITI will electrify its entire lineup from 2021 onward. The brand has been widely acclaimed for its industry-leading client services, ranking #1 in customer satisfaction with Dealer Service among Luxury Brands by J.D. Power and being a most trusted luxury brand according to AMCI, as well as its world’s first driver assistance technologies and daring designs. From the 2016 season, INFINITI is a technical partner of the Renault Sport Formula One team, contributing its expertise in hybrid performance.

Find more information about INFINITI, its industry leading technologies and the all-new 2019 QX50 midsize luxury crossover at www.infinitiusa.com. You can also follow INFINITI USA on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Media contacts:

Vanessa Bohlscheid
Senior Manager, INFINITI Product and Brand Communications
646-496-2791
vanessa.bohlscheid@infiniti.com

Aileen Clarke
Manager, INFINITI U.S. West Region Communications
949-359-1112
aileen.clarke@infiniti.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56436249-7120-4741-b119-054856949200

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
