INFINITI to Reveal Qs Inspiration at Auto Shanghai 2019

04/02/2019 | 09:01pm EDT
  • INFINITI Qs Inspiration – electrified sports sedan for the future
  • Brand’s electrified form language confirmed with latest concept
  • As it did in 1989, INFINITI again evolves the sedan for the future

HONG KONG, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INFINITI will reveal a new sports sedan concept, based on an all-new flexible architecture developed specifically to accommodate electrified powertrains, at Auto Shanghai 2019. The concept offers a new perspective on the sports sedan format for the coming era of electrification and previews a forthcoming INFINITI production model.

INFINITI Qs Inspiration
INFINITI Qs Inspiration


Drawing on INFINITI’s DNA, the Qs Inspiration confirms INFINITI’s new form language for its future electrified vehicles, inspired by the art and modern architecture of Japan. Inside, the minimalist cabin combines striking artistry and craftsmanship, and it features two distinct zones – a clutter-free cockpit designed to engage the driver, and a relaxed passenger zone that make the most of the generous interior space.

INFINITI revealed the technology-laden Q45 sedan in 1989 with groundbreaking design, engine and customer experience. Thirty years forward, the brand is delivering another groundbreaking sedan.

Christian Meunier, Chairman of INFINITI, comments: "Electrification creates a range of new possibilities for sedans, with new powertrains and vehicle architectures letting us imagine how this type of car could be reinvigorated and adapted to fit the changing needs and tastes of drivers."

About INFINITI
INFINITI Motor Company Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong with representations in markets around the world. The INFINITI brand was launched in 1989. Its range of luxury automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, North America and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Beijing. INFINITI will electrify its entire lineup from 2021 onward. The brand has been widely acclaimed for its daring design and world’s first driver-assistance technologies. From the 2016 season, INFINITI is a technical partner of the Renault F1 Team, contributing its expertise in hybrid performance.

Find more information about INFINITI, its industry leading technologies and the all-new 2019 QX50 midsize luxury crossover at www.infinitiusa.com. You can also follow INFINITI USA on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Contact

Kyle Bazemore
Director, INFINITI Americas Corporate Communications
(615) 739-8404
kyle.bazemore@infiniti.com   

Vanessa Bohlscheid
Senior Manager, INFINITI Product and Brand Communications 
(646) 496-2791 
vanessa.bohlscheid@infiniti.com

Aileen Clarke
Manager, INFINITI Communications 
(949) 359-1112
aileen.clarke@infiniti.com  

Paige Presley
Manager, INFINITI Communications
(615) 725-6021
paige.presley@infiniti.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f551f3d-e78a-4b9d-a4d7-0b8bbfe35aa1

InfinitiLogo_USCAN_CMYK_V1.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
