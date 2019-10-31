INFOSYS LIMITED Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the Eastern District of New York against Infosys Limited

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all investors that purchased American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) of Infosys Limited ("Infosys" or the "Company") (NYSE: INFY) between July 7, 2018 and October 20, 2019 inclusive (the "Class Period").



The filed Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

the Company improperly recognized revenues to inflate short-term profits;



the Company's CEO, Sail Parekh, bypassed reviews and approvals for large deals to

avoid accounting scrutiny;



as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



On October 21, 2019, Infosys disclosed that it had received whistleblower reports alleging “unethical practices” by the Company’s executive management. Specifically, an unnamed group sent letters to Infosys’ Board of Directors and to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), alleging that Infosys had taken “unethical” steps to inappropriately boost short-term revenue and profit. These letters also alleged that Infosys’s Chief Executive Officer, Salil Parekh, was bypassing standard reviews of large contracts in order to bypass accounting scrutiny.



On this news, Infosys’ ADS price fell $1.28 per share, or 12.11%, to close at $9.29 per share on October 21, 2019.

