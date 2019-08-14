ING bank sees pound falling to parity with euro in no-deal Brexit scenario

"We think the most likely scenario is one where parliament back a no-confidence motion and force an Article 50 extension at some point in October, setting the scene for a general election in late November or December," ING said in a note to clients.

"We’d put a 40% probability on a general election taking place, coupled with a further Brexit delay."

A revocation of Article 50 would send sterling up to $1.45, ING said. Against the dollar GBP=D3, the pound on Wednesday was steady at $1.2059 and against the euro EURGBP=D3 it was unchanged at 92.67 pence.

