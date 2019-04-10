Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

INGAA Interstate Natural Gas Association of Amer : Statement on President Trump's Executive Orders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 07:13pm EDT
Washington, District of Columbia, United States, April 10, 2019 -

Don Santa, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America (INGAA), issued the following statement in response to President Trump's executive orders announced today:

'We are pleased that the administration is building upon earlier actions to streamline the permitting and review process for critical energy infrastructure projects. Ensuring that our abundant domestic supply of natural gas can safely reach end users is critical if we are to fully realize the benefits of this clean-burning, job-creating resource and natural gas infrastructure is the foundation of that vision.

'Currently, the process for reviewing and approving new or expanded interstate natural gas pipelines is robust and transparent - two things that we continue to believe are essential - but procedural inefficiencies can delay a process that already spans several years. Streamlining the process to ensure it is safe, comprehensive and predictable is a top priority, along with EPA clarifying Clean Water Act section 401 water quality certification requirements so that one state cannot interfere with interstate commerce.

'We look forward to learning more about the administration's plans to expedite the permitting and review process for the critical infrastructure that allows Americans to continue enjoying the many benefits of natural gas.'

- Don Santa, President and CEO, INGAA

Disclaimer

INGAA - Interstate Natural Gas Association of America published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 23:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:33pPRESS RELEASES : Deputy Secretary Sullivan's Meeting With Tunisian Foreign Minister Jhinaoui
PU
07:23pAGA AMERICAN GAS ASSOCIATION : Energy Executive Orders Benefit American Families and Our Environment
PU
07:13pINGAA INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS ASSOCIATION OF AMER : Statement on President Trump's Executive Orders
PU
07:04pUK house price gauge improves for first time in 8 months - RICS
RE
06:53pUFCW UNITED FOOD AND COMMERCIAL WORKERS INTERNAT : Theme park discounts for UFCW members
PU
06:48pFONPLATA FONDO FINANCIERO PARA EL DESARROLLO DE : Más de US$40 millones en infraestructura para la integración en Bolivia
PU
06:47pU.S., China agree to establish trade deal enforcement offices - Mnuchin
RE
06:41pTrump signs orders to stop states from delaying energy projects
RE
06:34pBRAZIL PLANS TO CHARGE VALE OVER DEADLY MINE COLLAPSE : Wsj
RE
06:33pFLORIDA FARM BUREAU : Watermelon Outlook After Hailstorm
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1G4S : G4S : soars as Canada's Garda World Security considers bid
2KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC : KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS : Receives Unanimous Support from Independent Analysts for Direc..
3ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY : ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : U.S. grain trader ADM says to seek early retirements..
4Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP – Important Deadline Reminder for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. ..
5Priority Income Fund Announces Weekly and Bonus Distributions for April 2019 through May 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About