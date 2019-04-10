INGAA Interstate Natural Gas Association of Amer : Statement on President Trump's Executive Orders

Washington, District of Columbia, United States, April 10, 2019 -

Don Santa, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America (INGAA), issued the following statement in response to President Trump's executive orders announced today:

'We are pleased that the administration is building upon earlier actions to streamline the permitting and review process for critical energy infrastructure projects. Ensuring that our abundant domestic supply of natural gas can safely reach end users is critical if we are to fully realize the benefits of this clean-burning, job-creating resource and natural gas infrastructure is the foundation of that vision.

'Currently, the process for reviewing and approving new or expanded interstate natural gas pipelines is robust and transparent - two things that we continue to believe are essential - but procedural inefficiencies can delay a process that already spans several years. Streamlining the process to ensure it is safe, comprehensive and predictable is a top priority, along with EPA clarifying Clean Water Act section 401 water quality certification requirements so that one state cannot interfere with interstate commerce.

'We look forward to learning more about the administration's plans to expedite the permitting and review process for the critical infrastructure that allows Americans to continue enjoying the many benefits of natural gas.'

- Don Santa, President and CEO, INGAA