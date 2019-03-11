Log in
INGN CLASS ACTION ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Inogen (INGN) Investors to May 6, 2019 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline

03/11/2019 | 04:02pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) to the May 6, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.  If you purchased or otherwise acquired Inogen securities between November 8, 2017 and February 26, 2019 (the “class period”) and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.  For more information about the action click

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/INGN

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

INGN@hbsslaw.com.

According to the complaint, during the class period Defendants (1) misled investors about the true size of the total addressable market (“TAM”) for Inogen’s portable oxygen concentrators, (2) misstated the basis for calculating the TAM, and (3) falsely attributed the Company’s sales growth to the sales acumen of its salesforce when in reality growth was due in large part to sales tactics designed to deceive elderly customers.

After the market closed on February 26, 2019, Defendants announced disappointing fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial results and significantly reduced their previously provided fiscal 2019 net income guidance.

This news drove the price of Inogen shares down $33.77, or down over 24%, to close at $106.28 on February 27, 2019.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, the extent to which Defendants may have misled investors about the TAM, sources of reported sales growth, and other matters,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding Inogen should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email INGN@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 78 attorneys in 9 offices across the country.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
