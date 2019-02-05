INLAND EMPIRE MAGAZINE READERS NAME SAN MANUEL CASINO BEST IN CLASS IN MULTIPLE CATEGORIES

Highland, Calif., Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inland Empire Magazine named San Manuel Casino “Best Casino” in the Inland Empire, and bestowed an additional seven awards in the dining categories during their annual Reader's Poll for the Best of the Inland Empire 2019.

Every year, readers of the magazine nominate and cast ballots for their favorite Inland Empire establishments, and this year not only did they honor San Manuel Casino as “Best Casino,” but they also recognized its culinary offerings in the following categories:

The Pines Modern Steakhouse was named “Best Restaurant”, “Best Steakhouse ” and “Best Splurge Restaurant” . The dinner menu features cutting-edge flavors and dishes with organic and locally-sourced produce, an exclusive brand of top choice, wet-aged, premium USDA Prime beef and the freshest seafood delivered daily.

” and . The dinner menu features cutting-edge flavors and dishes with organic and locally-sourced produce, an exclusive brand of top choice, wet-aged, premium USDA Prime beef and the freshest seafood delivered daily. Legendary comedian George Lopez teamed up with San Manuel Casino to open George Lopez’s Chingon Kitchen, which was chosen as “ Best Mexican”. The restaurant and hip tequila lounge offers guests an exciting, authentic Mexican dining experience and live entertainment.

The restaurant and hip tequila lounge offers guests an exciting, authentic Mexican dining experience and live entertainment. Rock & Brews at San Manuel Casino took home the “ Best Burger ” award. Their selection of craft burgers will rock the taste buds with delicious ingredients such as a sesame brioche bun, double melted cheddar, iceberg lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, pickles and Thousand Island.

” award. Their selection of craft burgers will rock the taste buds with delicious ingredients such as a sesame brioche bun, double melted cheddar, iceberg lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, pickles and Thousand Island. San Manuel’s newest eatery, Just Barbeque (JBQ) was awarded “Best Barbeque” . Southern charm meets friendly service as you are greeted with the delicious smells of barbeque before you even walk through the door. All of the mouthwatering, finger lickin’ meats are dry rubbed in a proprietary recipe and spend hours in a Sothern Pride smoker.

. Southern charm meets friendly service as you are greeted with the delicious smells of barbeque before you even walk through the door. All of the mouthwatering, finger lickin’ meats are dry rubbed in a proprietary recipe and spend hours in a Sothern Pride smoker. San Manuel Casino’s Executive Chef Jerrold Brooks has been recognized as “Best Chef". Chef JB, as he is called, joined San Manuel three years ago bringing experience and leadership, plus a diverse culinary knowledge developed over 20 years. This Mississippi native’s passion for food was sparked at a young age by his mother who helped shape his early skills. As he grew older, he developed a deep love for barbecue which is obvious if you have ever tasted anything from his carefully curated menu at San Manuel Casino‘s JBQ. His continued education of culinary arts has taken him all across the globe, from North America to Asia and Europe.

“San Manuel Casino is honored to be recognized as the Best Casino in the Inland Empire, with so many delicious dining options. We strive to provide every guest with a best in class, full-service entertainment and gaming experience.” said Loren Gill, General Manager, San Manuel Casino.

San Manuel Casino has been serving the Inland Empire since 1986, and has undergone numerous upgrades in the last two years. The casino floor contains over 4,700 of the latest and most innovative slot machines in a state-of-the-art facility, over 100 Vegas-style poker and blackjack tables, an exclusive high-limit room, a designated Poker room, and a generous selection of dining and entertainment options.

For more information on dining and entertainment options, such as George Lopez's Chingon Kitchen, The Pines Modern Steakhouse, Just Barbeque, and Rock & Brews, visit https://www.sanmanuel.com/dining.

The award-winning San Manuel Casino is located at 777 San Manuel Blvd., Highland, CA 92346, and can be reached by calling 1-800-359-2464.

