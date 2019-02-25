INNFOS Intelligent Robot XR1 Revealed at MWC

Mobile World Congress (MWC), the annual industry conference, was held in
Barcelona, Spain from February 25 to 28. At local time 14:00 on Feb 26,
China INNFOS R&D team revealed the intelligent service robot powered by
INNFOS SCA, XR-1.
With the demonstrations of greeting, coffee serving, dancing, Q&A and
even needle threading, XR-1 caught the eyes of many attendees and the
media. More importantly, the robot showcased the serial compliant
actuators developed by INNFOS. This is a significant step toward
building a service robot capable of intimate human interactions.
SCA refers to the Smart Compliant Actuator independently developed by
INNFOS. SCA integrates the underlying servo driver, high-precision
encoder, high-power brushless motor, and light-weight gear reducer. It
is the very foundation of the XR-1 intelligent service robot. All the
XR-1 joints are assembled with INNFOS SCA. The most important
characteristic of SCA is its integrated compliant joints, which can
achieve both high-precision and dynamic motions while maintaining its
safety features.
Now those intelligent service robots are widely deployed in businesses,
health care facilities, households, amongst other environments. To
achieve safe and intelligent human-machine interactions, service robots
must include compliant controls, be resistant to impacts, while
retaining the functionalities of a high-precision robot.
INNFOS has fulfilled all the requirements mentioned above which makes
SCA a cutting-edge actuator. INNFOS team overcame many technical
difficulties, marginally reducing the volume of the actuators.
At the same time, the compliance control algorithm greatly improves
human-machine interaction. SCA can be widely used in machinery
manufacturing and processing, aerospace, precision instruments, health
care and other fields.
At the expo scene, XR-1 displayed its dynamic mechanical performance and
high integration. It will be a new trend of robot joints in the future!
