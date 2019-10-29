Log in
INNIO : Launches Fast-Start 3-Megawatt Natural Gas Generator Solution for Data Centers

10/29/2019 | 10:39am EDT

  • INNIO’s Jenbacher fast-start J620 natural gas generator can provide the full 3-megawatt output in less than 45 seconds for data center applications and thus is well-suited for the power supply of data centers
  • The new solution offers emissions reductions of up to 90% for NOx and up to 25% for CO2
  • Lower emissions can provide greater run times, so natural gas generators can become an asset, providing a solution to energy segments that can make data center operators money

In a digital world, the role of information technology continues to expand, and data centers are at the core of this evolution. Today’s data centers consume about 3% of the total energy generated globally1, and the challenge is to deliver that electricity in a more reliable and environmentally sound way. Helping to meet these needs, INNIO Jenbacher* announced today the launch of its new Jenbacher* J620 fast-start natural gas generator for data centers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191029005740/en/

INNIO’s Jenbacher fast-start J620 natural gas generator can provide the full 3-megawatt output in less than 45 seconds for data center applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

INNIO’s Jenbacher fast-start J620 natural gas generator can provide the full 3-megawatt output in less than 45 seconds for data center applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Jenbacher J620 fast-start natural gas generators not only deliver significant advantages for data center backup operations, but they also provide benefits when running parallel to the grid and in island mode. With built-in fuel storage from the highly reliable natural gas grid, data center operators avoid limited run times and generator refueling. Compared to standby diesel-fueled generators, they also offer emissions reductions of up to 90% for nitrous oxide (NOx) and up to 25% for carbon dioxide (CO2), giving users the flexibility of longer run times. Together with the generator’s fast transient response, users can monetize what otherwise would be stranded assets.

“Along with the surge in data center electricity demand, the share of renewable energy is also increasing,” said Carlos Lange, President and CEO at INNIO. “Fast-start resources like our new Jenbacher J620 solution can balance and accommodate the instability of the electric grid and give data center operators the opportunity to better monetize assets.”

The Jenbacher J620 fast-start natural gas generator provides full load under 45 seconds, along with the additional benefits that come with the ability to run on a variety of operating modes. It also offers data center customers proven reliability, reduced emissions and an opportunity to monetize stranded assets when providing benefits to the electric grid.

Reliability – With most of the infrastructure being below ground, the natural gas grid is inherently more reliable than the electric grid for fuel supply to the J620 fast start generator.

Emissions – As compared to standby diesel-fueled generators, the J620 fast-start natural gas generator provides a reduction of up to 90% for NOx and 25% for CO2 making the solution more environmentally friendly and economic. With selective catalytic reduction (SCR) emissions technologies, NOx—which is frequently the limiting factor for permitting large-scale data centers—can be further reduced. As net global growth in data center electricity continues, these significant emissions reductions provided by natural gas generation will have increasing value for data center operators.

Monetization – Lower emissions can provide greater run times, this allows natural gas generators to become assets. As the electric grid decarbonizes with increasing renewables, there is greater need for fast-start resources to provide balancing and ancillary service solutions. The Jenbacher J620 fast-start natural gas generator can engage in demand response, curtailable tariffs and/or emergency stand by participation, and avoid coincident peak charges. Add in lower, stable natural gas fuel costs, and it is easy to see how significant money can be made by savvy data center operators working in partnership with energy providers

INNIO is launching the new product at the 7x24 Fall Conference being held Oct. 27-31 in Phoenix.

* Indicates a trademark.

About INNIO

INNIO is a leading solutions provider of gas engines, power equipment, a digital platform and related services for power generation and gas compression at or near the point of use. With our Jenbacher and Waukesha product brands, INNIO pushes beyond the possible and looks boldly toward tomorrow. Our diverse portfolio of reliable, economical and sustainable industrial gas engines generates 200 kW to 10 MW of power for numerous industries globally. We can provide life cycle support to the more than 50,000 delivered gas engines worldwide. And, backed by our service network in more than 100 countries, INNIO connects with you locally for rapid response to your service needs. Headquartered in Jenbach, Austria, the business also has primary operations in Welland, Ontario, Canada, and Waukesha, Wisconsin, US. For more information, visit the company's website at www.innio.com. Follow INNIO on Twitter and LinkedIn.

1https://data-economy.com/data-centres-world-will-consume-1-5-earths-power-2025/


© Business Wire 2019
