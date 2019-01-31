INNIO : Receives Another Significant Order for Jenbacher Gas Engines in China

INNIO today announced another significant order of Jenbacher* gas
engines in China. INNIO will supply Chongqing Yuxin Energy’s Chongqing
Songzao Coal Mine plant, owned by Chongqing Energy Investment Group
(CQEIG), with eight of its 3.35-megawatt (MW) Jenbacher J620 gas engines
for an expansion of the coal mine methane (CMM) gas-fueled power plant.
The project, located approximately 150 kilometers from Chongqing City,
is supporting the country’s efforts to reduce the environmental impacts
of coal production.
Rendering of the Chongqing Yuxin Energy's Chongqing Songzao Coal Mine plant.
When the 26.8-MW expansion will be completed in 2019, a total of 55.8 MW
of gas engine power will be connected to the local grid. By capturing
the mine’s methane-rich gas to produce on-site power with the Jenbacher
gas engines, a significant reduction of the potent greenhouse gas
emissions can be achieved that would otherwise escape into the
atmosphere. The first phase of the power plant features 51 smaller gas
engines from a local supplier. It is the first time that CQEIG is using
imported brands for the Chongqing Songzao Coal Mine. INNIO was chosen
due to its expertise, technology, flexible engineering design and high
fuel flexibility to burn the available coal mine gas.
“INNIO’s Jenbacher gas engines are the ideal technology for our
important coal mine methane gas expansion project,” said Yangdaoping,
deputy general manager of Yuxin Energy. “INNIO has the technological
expertise and local setup to deliver the Jenbacher gas engines according
to our pressing implementation schedule. This project will enhance the
energy efficiency of the existing plant and significantly reduce the
Songzao mine’s on-site methane emissions.”
While natural gas is expected to take on a larger role in China’s energy
supply mix compared to coal and diesel, CMM gas still is expected to be
a big growth segment for power generation within the next five years.
This is especially accurate for CQEIG in the more than 150-MW segment.
The project also supports the government’s goals for CMM exploration and
utilization to help reduce the country’s methane emissions and may
enhance the new energy company’s profit.
“The Chongqing Songzao Coal Mine gas-to-power expansion project is
another significant order in China, adding 26.8-MW to the delivered
Jenbacher gas engine fleet,” said Bright Yin, general manager of INNIO
China. “Our Jenbacher gas engines offer the highest electrical
efficiency and have a reputation in the industry for durability and
reliability, which will help to support China’s ongoing commitment to
reduce the environmental impacts of coal production.”
For the project, INNIO will provide the gensets, commissioning services
for the generator sets and related equipment. In addition to the
Jenbacher gas engines, INNIO’s channel partner, CAMDA, will provide
related balance of plant equipment—including the radiators, silencers,
control panels, exhaust boilers and associated equipment as well as
installation and other services.
The gas engines are scheduled to be delivered to the site in July 2019
with commercial operation expected to begin by the end of 2019.
* Jenbacher is a trademark.
About INNIO
INNIO is a leading solutions provider of gas
engines, power equipment, a digital platform and related services for
power generation and gas compression at or near the point of use. With
our Jenbacher and Waukesha product brands, INNIO pushes beyond the
possible and looks boldly toward tomorrow. Our diverse portfolio of
reliable, economical and sustainable industrial gas engines generates
200 kW to 10 MW of power for numerous industries globally. We can
provide life cycle support to the more than 48,000 delivered gas engines
worldwide. And, backed by our service network in more than 100
countries, INNIO connects with you locally for rapid response to your
service needs.
Headquartered in Jenbach, Austria, the business also has primary
operations in Welland, Ontario, Canada, and Waukesha, Wisconsin, US. For
more information, visit the company's website at www.innio.com.
