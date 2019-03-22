INNOGATE Announces US Based Technology Acceleration Program Roadshow

NEW YORK, N.Y., Mar 22, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- INNOGATE, a Turkish based international technology accelerator, announced today it will be launching its 360-degree International Acceleration Program in March, touring select Turkish based technology firms on a strategic U.S. Roadshow until March 31, 2019.



Supported by the Turkish Government (Istanbul Development Agency), INNOGATE offers a 360-degree program including access to international connections, market penetration, business modeling and strategy development opportunities together with benefits of training, mentorship, counseling, and access to the right people/institutions.



The participating firms will meet with potential partners, investors and clients to support their globalization process.



Istanbul Technical University's Technology Park ARI Teknokent department leveraged its extensive experience in acceleration programs to design INNOGATE for technology companies to expand to the U.S. market, to share their global competitive ability and improvement of the innovation and R&D infrastructure. Companies and their founders will be in their New York and San Francisco offices for the meetings during the U.S. Roadshow.



Dr. Deniz Tuncalp, CEO of Istanbul Technical University ARI Teknokent commented that: "INNOGATE launched 61 firms in the US market so far. Our program has been extremely effective and efficient to both US and Turkish markets in many sectors such as fintech, insurtech, wellness, AI, retail, consumer products, foodtech. 40 of our companies within the program successfully continue their activities globally."



BEE and YOU, one of the INNOGATE firms, and a Natural bee and dairy product company was awarded California Eco Excellence Awards, while Supplyside a tech firm was honored with CPG Editor's Choice Awards.



The app provider tech and Artificial Intelligence company Monument stores and organizes all of the visuals in smart phones. Its products are sold at BestBuy, Amazon, Walmart, QVC, Adorama and B&H Photo.



Within INNOGATE firms, MIOPS Smart, a tech and AI company's product has been used to shoot Elon Musk's Space X launch photos. These photos received the highest followers by millions in Instagram all over the world.



INNOGATE started its 9th USA expansion program in March and it is ready to provide services to readily-standing companies through a versatile program including access to international connections, getting into market, business modeling and strategy development opportunities together with training, mentorship and counseling benefits.



INNOGATE is an industry leading International Technology Accelerator providing a 360-degree program approach for startup and SME growth strategies since 2014. Program includes; Turkish to U.S. market training and analysis, U.S. business development support, start-up offices in Chicago, San Francisco and New York.



