Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INS CLASS ACTION ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Intelligent Systems (INS) Investors to Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Suffered $50,000+ Losses to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 12:01am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO , July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys, alerts investors in Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) to the securities class action, Skrzeczkoski v. Intelligent Systems Corporation et al., No. 1:19-cv-03949, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Intelligent Systems securities between January 23, 2019 and May 29, 2019 (the “Class Period”) and suffered losses you do not need to sign up to be included in the putative class of investors.

If you suffered significant losses (in excess of $50,000), you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.  If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than September 9, 2019 (the “Lead Plaintiff deadline”).  Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/intelligent-systems-corporation-nyse-ins

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

INS@hbsslaw.com.

According to the complaint, Defendants misled investors by concealing (1) Intelligent Systems’ Audit Committee’s financial expert previously engaged in accounting fraud as the CEO of MiMedx Group, (2) the Company’s CEO engaged in undisclosed related-party transactions and had an undisclosed personal relationship with its auditor, and (3) the Company had its employees set up or take control of shell companies in Asia so they could either fabricate Company revenues or siphon money out of the Company.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether the Company and senior executives may have misled investors about the economic substance of certain transactions,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding Intelligent Systems should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email INS@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm representing investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:16aLHV : unaudited results for Q2 and 6 months of 2019
AQ
01:16aNOVARTIS : FDA accepts file and accelerates review of Novartis sickle cell disease medicine crizanlizumab (SEG101)
GL
01:15aSUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS : invests in Carling, France to produce “AQUA KEEP HP”, super absorbent polymers
PU
01:15aVICINITY CENTRES : Lapse of Vicinity Centres Performance Rights
PU
01:15aTOYOTA MOTOR : JAXA and Toyota Commence Joint Research into Manned Pressurized Rover
PU
01:15aBOURBON : partners with PEUGEOT Design Lab to design new cabins for its Crew boats
PU
01:12aFIRSTGROUP : Top boss of First Group's US cash cow steps down
AQ
01:12aDEUTSCHE BANK : I'd kill to be the CEO of Deutsche Bank
AQ
01:12aSPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : delays financial results after auditors push back on accounts
AQ
01:12aKIER : Hedge funds circle around struggling Kier Group again
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP : KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Targets Over 40,000 Beauty Industry Leaders with Kuida Skin..
2PAYPAL HOLDINGS : PAYPAL : launches international money transfer service Xoom across Europe
3XIAOMI CORP : China's Xiaomi continues chip strategy revamp with investment in semiconductor designer
4GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION : China says will freeze out U.S. companies that sell Taiwan arms
5TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD : TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES : announces second quarter 2019 production results and..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About