INS FINAL DEADLINE: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Intelligent Systems Corporation Investors of Important Monday Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm - INS

09/05/2019 | 02:45pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) from January 23, 2019 through May 29, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important September 9, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Intelligent Systems investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Intelligent Systems class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1599.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Petit, the “financial expert” on Intelligent Systems’ Audit Committee engaged in accounting fraud as the CEO of MiMedx Group, Inc.; (2) Intelligent Systems’ CEO, Defendant Strange, engaged in undisclosed related-party transactions with Defendant Petit and others and had an undisclosed personal relationship with the Company’s auditor; (3) Intelligent Systems had its employees set up or take control of shell companies in Asia so they could partake in undisclosed related-party transactions for the purpose of either fabricating revenue for the Company and/or siphoning money out of the Company; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Intelligent Systems’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 9, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1599.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
