INS National Institute of Statistics : Average number of pensioners and average monthly pension in second quarter of 2019

1 Average monthly pension is determined based on the amounts paid pensioners by National House of Public Pensions, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Romanian Intelligence Service, Ministry of Culture and National Identity, Insurance House of Lawyers.

The average monthly pension and the average state monthly social insurance pension increased as against of the previous quarter, with 0.7% respectively 0.5%.

The average number of pensioners descreased with 21 thousands persons as against of the previous quarter, while the average number of state social insurance pensioners descreased with 10 thousands persons;

Second quarter of 2019 compared with the first quarter of 2018 (table pag.2)

Monthly average pension and average state monthly social insurance pension increased as compared with second quarter of the previous year, with 10.1% respectively 10.6%.

As compared with second quarter of the previous year average number of pensioners decrease with 48 thousands persons, and the average number state social insurance pensioners decrease with 10 thousands persons;

Second quarter of 2019 compared with second quarter of 2018 (table pag.2)

was 1187 lei, and the ratio between the average nominal net pension of state social insurance for old age with full contribution stage (without tax and without health insurance contribution) and the average net earnings was 45.9% (as compared to 47.8% in the previous quarter);

In the second quarter of 2019:

2019 AS AGAINST OF THE PREVIOUS QUARTER

The average number of pensioners and average monthly pension**

Average number Average monthly pension - thousands persons- -lei/month - Q.II 2018 Q.I 2019 Q.II 2019 Q.II 2018 Q.I 2019 Q.II 2019 TOTAL 5207 5180 5159 1122 1227 1235 Of which, by pension system: Social insurance 5204 5178 5157 1122 1227 1235 Of which, state social insurance 4680 4680 4670 1073 1181 1187 Of which, social insurance by categories of pension : A) Old age 3989 3995 3989 1264 1380 1389 B) Anticipated 21 21 19 1283 1427 1436 C) Partial anticipated 88 92 92 971 1110 1125 D) Disability 554 526 517 616 652 644 E) Survivor 552 544 540 624 677 680

Second quarter 2019

The social insurance pensioners represent the majority ( 99.96%) of the total number of pensioners. The state social insurance pensioners represent 90.6% out of the total insurance pensioners.

By categories of pensions, the number of social insurance pensioners was represented mainly (77.4%) by the number of old age pensioners. The anticipated and partial anticipated old age categories of pensioners represented 2.2%.

The total ratio between the average number of state social insurance pensioners and the one of employees was of 9 to 10; this ratio varies widely at territorial level, from only 5 pensioners to 10 employees in Bucharest, to 16 pensioners to 10 employees in Teleorman county, 15 to 10 in Giurgiu, and 14 to 10 in Botoṣani and Vaslui county.

The average state monthly social insurance pension shows significant territorial disparities, the gap between the minimum and maximum value being 597 lei (948 lei in Botoṣani county, 954 lei in Giurgiu, 974 lei in Vrancea as compared to 1545 lei Hunedoara, 1506 lei in Bucharest, and 1415 lei in Braṣov county).

In the second quarter of 2019, the total number of beneficiaries of EGO2 no 6/2009 regarding the minimum guaranteed social pension (social indemnity) was 1055.5 thousands persons, of which:

873.0 thousands persons from state social insurance system, representing 18.7% out of the total pensioners of this category;

179.5 thousands persons from the former system of farmers representing 59.4% out of the total pensioners of this category;

3.0 thousands persons from military system, representing 1.7% out of the total of this category.

Thousand Additional information:

*Real pension expresses the equivalent of goods and services that can be purchased or used with the average nominal net pension in a certain period of time compared to other periods, given the evolution of consumer prices index. The indicator is determined taking into account the amounts for pensions paid pensioners from state social insurance and for those from MApN, MAI, SRI.

Average monthly pension is computed by dividing the entitled amounts of the paid pensioners from the reference quarter by the average monthly number multiplied by 3 (months).

For a correct interpretation of the indicators, please refer to the Methodological notes attached to the press release on homepage.

2 According to art.7 of the Law no.118 / 2010 "... within the legal acts in force, the term guaranteed minimum social pension is replaced by the term social indemnity for pensioners" and from 1 March 2017, EGO no.6 / 18.02 .2009 was updated, with the introduction of social indemnity for pensioners in the military system, as well.

