INS National Institute of Statistics : Average number of pensioners and average monthly pension in second quarter of 2019

21 THOUSANDS PENSIONERS LESS IN SECOND QUARTER
2019 AS AGAINST OF THE PREVIOUS QUARTER
In the second quarter of 2019:
the average number of pensioners was 5159 thousands persons, descreasing with 21 thousands persons as against of the previous quarter; average number of state social insurance pensioners was 4670 thousands persons, descreasing with 10 thousands persons as against of the previous quarter;
the average monthly pension (is determined based on all amounts of pensions for all categories of pensioners -social insurance, invalidity, survivors etc.- paid by Pensions Houses1) was 1235 lei, increasing with 0.7% as against the previous quarter;
the average state monthly social insurance pension was 1187 lei, and the ratio between the average nominal net pension of state social insurance for old age with full contribution stage (without tax and without health insurance contribution) and the average net earnings was 45.9% (as compared to 47.8% in the previous quarter);
the real pension index as against of the previous quarter, calculated as the ratio between the nominal pension index (for calculation of real pension)* and the consumer prices index, was
99.1%.
Evolution of nominal pension index and consumer price index during 2017-2019
Data of the graph (xls).
Second quarter of 2019 compared with second quarter of 2018 (table pag.2)
As compared with second quarter of the previous year average number of pensioners decrease with 48 thousands persons, and the average number state social insurance pensioners decrease with 10 thousands persons;
Monthly average pension and average state monthly social insurance pension increased as compared with second quarter of the previous year, with 10.1% respectively 10.6%.
Second quarter of 2019 compared with the first quarter of 2018 (table pag.2)
The average number of pensioners descreased with 21 thousands persons as against of the previous quarter, while the average number of state social insurance pensioners descreased with 10 thousands persons;
The average monthly pension and the average state monthly social insurance pension increased as against of the previous quarter, with 0.7% respectively 0.5%.
1 Average monthly pension is determined based on the amounts paid pensioners by National House of Public Pensions, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Romanian Intelligence Service, Ministry of Culture and National Identity, Insurance House of Lawyers.
The average number of pensioners and average monthly pension**
|
|
|
Average number
|
|
Average monthly pension
|
|
- thousands persons-
|
|
-lei/month -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q.II 2018
|
|
Q.I 2019
|
|
Q.II 2019
|
Q.II 2018
|
Q.I 2019
|
Q.II 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
5207
|
|
5180
|
|
5159
|
1122
|
1227
|
1235
|
|
|
Of which, by pension system:
|
|
|
|
Social insurance
|
5204
|
|
5178
|
|
5157
|
1122
|
1227
|
1235
|
Of which, state
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
social insurance
|
4680
|
|
4680
|
|
4670
|
1073
|
1181
|
1187
|
|
Of which, social insurance by categories of pension :
|
|
|
A) Old age
|
3989
|
|
3995
|
|
3989
|
1264
|
1380
|
1389
|
B) Anticipated
|
21
|
|
21
|
|
19
|
1283
|
1427
|
1436
|
C) Partial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
anticipated
|
88
|
|
92
|
|
92
|
971
|
1110
|
1125
|
D) Disability
|
554
|
|
526
|
|
517
|
616
|
652
|
644
|
E) Survivor
|
552
|
|
544
|
|
540
|
624
|
677
|
680
Data of the table (xls).
Second quarter 2019
The social insurance pensioners represent the majority ( 99.96%) of the total number of pensioners. The state social insurance pensioners represent 90.6% out of the total insurance pensioners.
By categories of pensions, the number of social insurance pensioners was represented mainly (77.4%) by the number of old age pensioners. The anticipated and partial anticipated old age categories of pensioners represented 2.2%.
The total ratio between the average number of state social insurance pensioners and the one of employees was of 9 to 10; this ratio varies widely at territorial level, from only 5 pensioners to 10 employees in Bucharest, to 16 pensioners to 10 employees in Teleorman county, 15 to 10 in Giurgiu, and 14 to 10 in Botoṣani and Vaslui county.
The average state monthly social insurance pension shows significant territorial disparities, the gap between the minimum and maximum value being 597 lei (948 lei in Botoṣani county, 954 lei in Giurgiu, 974 lei in Vrancea as compared to 1545 lei Hunedoara, 1506 lei in Bucharest, and 1415 lei in Braṣov county).
In the second quarter of 2019, the total number of beneficiaries of EGO2 no 6/2009 regarding the minimum guaranteed social pension (social indemnity) was 1055.5 thousands persons, of which:
873.0 thousands persons from state social insurance system, representing 18.7% out of the total pensioners of this category;
-
179.5 thousands persons from the former system of farmers representing 59.4% out of the total pensioners of this category;
3.0 thousands persons from military system, representing 1.7% out of the total of this category.
Thousand Additional information:
*Real pension expresses the equivalent of goods and services that can be purchased or used with the average nominal net pension in a certain period of time compared to other periods, given the evolution of consumer prices index. The indicator is determined taking into account the amounts for pensions paid pensioners from state social insurance and for those from MApN, MAI, SRI.
Average monthly pension is computed by dividing the entitled amounts of the paid pensioners from the reference quarter by the average monthly number multiplied by 3 (months).
For a correct interpretation of the indicators, please refer to the Methodological notes attached to the press release on homepage.
The next press release on the average number of pensioners and average monthly pension will be on 18th of December 2019. Press release archive: http://www.insse.ro/cms/en/comunicate-de-presa-view.
2 According to art.7 of the Law no.118 / 2010 "... within the legal acts in force, the term guaranteed minimum social pension is replaced by the term social indemnity for pensioners" and from 1 March 2017, EGO no.6 / 18.02 .2009 was updated, with the introduction of social indemnity for pensioners in the military system, as well.
