INS National Institute of Statistics : Construction permits released for buildings

07/31/2019 | 02:55am EDT

No. 190 /July 31, 2019

Domain: Construction

CONSTRUCTION PERMITS RELEASED FOR BUILDINGS

IN JUNE 2019

In June 2019, 3874 construction permits were released for residential buildings, a 6.3% decrease compared to May 2019 and an 8.5% fall compared to June 2018.

  • In the first semester, 20345 construction permits were released for residential buildings, 0.9% less than in the same semester of the previous year.

Table 1: Construction permits released for buildings

- number -

Permits for residential buildings

Permits for non-residential buildings

administrative buildings

other buildings

Jun.

May

Jun.

Jun.

May

Jun.

Jun.

May

Jun.

2018

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019

TOTAL

4233

4133

3874

32

30

27

695

680

657

Urban area

1481

1441

1335

8

14

10

249

300

274

Rural area

2752

2692

2539

24

16

17

446

380

383

The data of the table (xls) can be accessed through the .rar file attached to the press release on the homepage.

June 2019 compared to May 2019

In June 2019, 3874 construction permits were released for residential buildings, of which 65.5% were for the rural area.

The regional distribution in June 2019 shows a decrease of 259 permits in the number of construction permits released for residential buildings compared to the previous month, with drops reported in the following development regions: North-West(-88 permits), South-West Oltenia (-80),North-East(-65),South-East(-45),South-Muntenia(-41) and Centre (-32). Increases were recorded in the Bucharest-Ilfov (+54 permits) and West (+38) development regions.

Graph 1: Construction permits released for residential buildings,

by development regions, in May 2019 and June 2019

- number -

1000

900 816

800 751

700

651

610

608

600

503

520

510

500

458

456

387

383

400

367

349

351

300

287

200

100

0

North-EastSouth-East

South-

South-West

West

North-West

Centre

Bucharest-

Muntenia

Oltenia

Ilfov

May 2019

June 2019

The data of the graph (xls) can be accessed through the .rar file attached to the press release on the homepage.

June 2019 compared to June 2018

A decrease in the number of construction permits released for residential buildings (-359 permits) was recorded in June 2019 compared to the same month of the previous year, with falls reported in the following development regions: North-West(-82 permits), South-East(-68), West (-57),South-Muntenia(-56),South-West Oltenia (-51),Bucharest-Ilfov(-46) and Centre (-28). An increase was recorded in the North-East development region (+29 permits).

Graph 2: Construction permits released for residential buildings, by development regions,

in June 2018 and June 2019

- number -

1000

900

800

722

751

700

666

610

602

600

556

526

520

510

500

458

444

387

379

338

351

400

287

300

200

100

0

North-East

South-East

South-

South-West

West

North-West

Centre

Bucharest-

Muntenia

Oltenia

Ilfov

June 2018

June 2019

The data of the graph (xls) can be accessed through the .rar file attached to the press release on the homepage.

The first semester of 2019 compared to the first semester of 2018

In the first semester of 2019, 20345 construction permits were released for residential buildings, 0.9% less than in the first semester of 2018.

Decreases were recorded in the following development regions: West (-375 permits), North-East(-158),North-West and Bucharest-Ilfov(-20 each). Increases were reported in the following development regions: South-East (+248 permits), Centre (+65), South-Muntenia (+49) and South-West Oltenia (+36).

Graph 3: Evolution of the number of dwellings and of the useful floor area in authorised residential

buildings, from June 2018 to June 2019

sq m

Useful floor area

958730

976122

817476

843408

714503

854377

705810

850596

904541

899409

1085518

1083238

959427

1250000 1000000 750000 500000 250000

Dwellings

number

June

9000

2019

May

8809

April

7300

March

7669

February

6780

January

8879

December

6562

November

8919

October

8284

2018

September

7723

August

9363

July

10281

June

8952

0

0

2000

4000

6000

8000

10000

12000

Further information:

  • A construction permit is an authoritative act of local administration on the basis of which the implementation of the measures laid down in the law with regard to the siting, design, execution and functioning of

constructions is ensured.

For an accurate interpretation of the indicators, please see the methodological explanations attached to the press release on the homepage.

More information can be obtained from the TEMPO online database of the NIS (the data for June 2019 will be available as of 31 July 2019) and from the Monthly Statistical Bulletin (date of issue 27 August 2019).

The next press release on construction permits will be issued on Friday, 30 August 2019. Press release archive: http://www.insse.ro/cms/en/comunicate-de-presa-view

Communication Directorate

E-mail: biroupresa@insse.ro

Tel: +4021 3181869

Disclaimer

INS - National Institute of Statistics published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 06:54:08 UTC
