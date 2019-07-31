INS National Institute of Statistics : Construction permits released for buildings

No. 190 /July 31, 2019
Domain: Construction
CONSTRUCTION PERMITS RELEASED FOR BUILDINGS
IN JUNE 2019
In June 2019, 3874 construction permits were released for residential buildings, a 6.3% decrease compared to May 2019 and an 8.5% fall compared to June 2018.
-
In the first semester, 20345 construction permits were released for residential buildings, 0.9% less than in the same semester of the previous year.
Table 1: Construction permits released for buildings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- number -
|
|
Permits for residential buildings
|
|
Permits for non-residential buildings
|
|
|
administrative buildings
|
|
other buildings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jun.
|
May
|
Jun.
|
Jun.
|
May
|
Jun.
|
Jun.
|
May
|
Jun.
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
TOTAL
|
4233
|
4133
|
3874
|
32
|
30
|
27
|
695
|
680
|
657
|
Urban area
|
1481
|
1441
|
1335
|
8
|
14
|
10
|
249
|
300
|
274
|
Rural area
|
2752
|
2692
|
2539
|
24
|
16
|
17
|
446
|
380
|
383
The data of the table (xls) can be accessed through the .rar file attached to the press release on the homepage.
June 2019 compared to May 2019
In June 2019, 3874 construction permits were released for residential buildings, of which 65.5% were for the rural area.
The regional distribution in June 2019 shows a decrease of 259 permits in the number of construction permits released for residential buildings compared to the previous month, with drops reported in the following development regions: North-West(-88 permits), South-West Oltenia (-80),North-East(-65),South-East(-45),South-Muntenia(-41) and Centre (-32). Increases were recorded in the Bucharest-Ilfov (+54 permits) and West (+38) development regions.
Graph 1: Construction permits released for residential buildings,
by development regions, in May 2019 and June 2019
- number -
1000
900 816
800 751
|
700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
651
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
610
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
608
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
503
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
520
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
510
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
458
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
456
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
387
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
383
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
367
|
|
|
|
|
349
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
351
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
287
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North-EastSouth-East
|
South-
|
South-West
|
|
West
|
North-West
|
Centre
|
Bucharest-
|
|
Muntenia
|
Oltenia
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ilfov
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
May 2019
|
|
June 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The data of the graph (xls) can be accessed through the .rar file attached to the press release on the homepage.
June 2019 compared to June 2018
A decrease in the number of construction permits released for residential buildings (-359 permits) was recorded in June 2019 compared to the same month of the previous year, with falls reported in the following development regions: North-West(-82 permits), South-East(-68), West (-57),South-Muntenia(-56),South-West Oltenia (-51),Bucharest-Ilfov(-46) and Centre (-28). An increase was recorded in the North-East development region (+29 permits).
Graph 2: Construction permits released for residential buildings, by development regions,
in June 2018 and June 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- number -
|
1000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
800
|
722
|
751
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
700
|
|
666
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
610
|
|
|
602
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
556
|
|
|
526
|
|
|
520
|
|
510
|
500
|
|
458
|
|
444
|
387
|
379
|
|
|
|
|
338
|
351
|
|
400
|
|
|
287
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
100
0
|
North-East
|
South-East
|
South-
|
South-West
|
|
West
|
North-West
|
Centre
|
Bucharest-
|
|
|
|
Muntenia
|
Oltenia
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ilfov
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 2018
|
|
June 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The data of the graph (xls) can be accessed through the .rar file attached to the press release on the homepage.
The first semester of 2019 compared to the first semester of 2018
In the first semester of 2019, 20345 construction permits were released for residential buildings, 0.9% less than in the first semester of 2018.
Decreases were recorded in the following development regions: West (-375 permits), North-East(-158),North-West and Bucharest-Ilfov(-20 each). Increases were reported in the following development regions: South-East (+248 permits), Centre (+65), South-Muntenia (+49) and South-West Oltenia (+36).
Graph 3: Evolution of the number of dwellings and of the useful floor area in authorised residential
buildings, from June 2018 to June 2019
958730
976122
817476
843408
714503
854377
705810
850596
904541
899409
1085518
1083238
959427
1250000 1000000 750000 500000 250000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dwellings
|
|
number
|
|
June
|
|
|
|
|
9000
|
|
|
2019
|
May
|
|
|
|
|
8809
|
|
|
April
|
|
|
|
7300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March
|
|
|
|
7669
|
|
|
|
February
|
|
|
|
6780
|
|
|
|
|
January
|
|
|
|
|
8879
|
|
|
|
December
|
|
|
|
6562
|
|
|
|
|
November
|
|
|
|
|
8919
|
|
|
|
October
|
|
|
|
8284
|
|
|
2018
|
September
|
|
|
|
7723
|
|
|
August
|
|
|
|
|
9363
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
|
|
|
|
10281
|
|
|
June
|
|
|
|
|
8952
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
2000
|
4000
|
6000
|
8000
|
10000
|
12000
Further information:
-
A construction permit is an authoritative act of local administration on the basis of which the implementation of the measures laid down in the law with regard to the siting, design, execution and functioning of
constructions is ensured.
For an accurate interpretation of the indicators, please see the methodological explanations attached to the press release on the homepage.
More information can be obtained from the TEMPO online database of the NIS (the data for June 2019 will be available as of 31 July 2019) and from the Monthly Statistical Bulletin (date of issue 27 August 2019).
The next press release on construction permits will be issued on Friday, 30 August 2019. Press release archive: http://www.insse.ro/cms/en/comunicate-de-presa-view
Communication Directorate
E-mail: biroupresa@insse.ro
Tel: +4021 3181869
Disclaimer
INS - National Institute of Statistics published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 06:54:08 UTC