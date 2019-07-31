INS National Institute of Statistics : Construction permits released for buildings

No. 190 /July 31, 2019

Domain: Construction

CONSTRUCTION PERMITS RELEASED FOR BUILDINGS

IN JUNE 2019

 In June 2019, 3874 construction permits were released for residential buildings, a 6.3% decrease compared to May 2019 and an 8.5% fall compared to June 2018.

In the first semester, 20345 construction permits were released for residential buildings, 0.9% less than in the same semester of the previous year.

Table 1: Construction permits released for buildings

- number - Permits for residential buildings Permits for non-residential buildings administrative buildings other buildings Jun. May Jun. Jun. May Jun. Jun. May Jun. 2018 2019 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 2019 2019 TOTAL 4233 4133 3874 32 30 27 695 680 657 Urban area 1481 1441 1335 8 14 10 249 300 274 Rural area 2752 2692 2539 24 16 17 446 380 383

The data of the table (xls) can be accessed through the .rar file attached to the press release on the homepage.

June 2019 compared to May 2019

In June 2019, 3874 construction permits were released for residential buildings, of which 65.5% were for the rural area.

The regional distribution in June 2019 shows a decrease of 259 permits in the number of construction permits released for residential buildings compared to the previous month, with drops reported in the following development regions: North-West(-88 permits), South-West Oltenia (-80),North-East(-65),South-East(-45),South-Muntenia(-41) and Centre (-32). Increases were recorded in the Bucharest-Ilfov (+54 permits) and West (+38) development regions.