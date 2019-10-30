INS National Institute of Statistics : Construction permits released for buildings

No. 272 /October 30, 2019

Domain: Construction

CONSTRUCTION PERMITS RELEASED FOR BUILDINGS

IN SEPTEMBER 2019

In September 2019, 3864 construction permits were released for residential buildings, a 2.6% increase compared to August 2019 and a 3.5% fall compared to September 2018.

In the 1.I-30.IX.2019 period, 32200 construction permits were released for residential buildings, 2.5% less than in the same period of the previous year.

Construction permits released for buildings

- number - Permits for residential buildings Permits for non-residential buildings administrative buildings other buildings Sep. Aug. Sep. Sep. Aug. Sep. Sep. Aug. Sep. 2018 2019 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 2019 2019 TOTAL 4006 3766 3864 15 33 33 656 620 675 Urban area 1484 1197 1204 5 13 13 260 263 259 Rural area 2522 2569 2660 10 20 20 396 357 416

The data of the table (xls) can be accessed through the .rar file attached to the press release on the homepage.

September 2019 compared to August 2019

In September 2019, 3864 construction permits were released for residential buildings, of which 68.8% were for the rural area.

The regional distribution in September 2019 shows an increase of 98 permits in the number of construction permits released for residential buildings compared to the previous month, with rises reported in the following development regions: Centre (+88 permits), South-West Oltenia (+75), South-Muntenia (+55), Bucharest-Ilfov (+39) and South-East (+7). Decreases were recorded in the North-East(-111 permits), West (-37) and North-West(-18) development regions.