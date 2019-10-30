INS National Institute of Statistics : Construction permits released for buildings

No. 272 /October 30, 2019
Domain: Construction
CONSTRUCTION PERMITS RELEASED FOR BUILDINGS
IN SEPTEMBER 2019
-
In September 2019, 3864 construction permits were released for residential buildings, a 2.6% increase compared to August 2019 and a 3.5% fall compared to September 2018.
-
In the 1.I-30.IX.2019 period, 32200 construction permits were released for residential buildings, 2.5% less than in the same period of the previous year.
The data of the table (xls) can be accessed through the .rar file attached to the press release on the homepage.
September 2019 compared to August 2019
In September 2019, 3864 construction permits were released for residential buildings, of which 68.8% were for the rural area.
The regional distribution in September 2019 shows an increase of 98 permits in the number of construction permits released for residential buildings compared to the previous month, with rises reported in the following development regions: Centre (+88 permits), South-West Oltenia (+75), South-Muntenia (+55), Bucharest-Ilfov (+39) and South-East (+7). Decreases were recorded in the North-East(-111 permits), West (-37) and North-West(-18) development regions.
Construction permits released for residential buildings, by development regions,
The data of the graph (xls) can be accessed through the .rar file attached to the press release on the homepage.
The 1.I-30.IX.2019 period compared to the 1.I-30.IX.2018 period
In the 1.I-30.IX.2019 period, 32200 construction permits were released for residential buildings, 2.5% less than in the 1.I-30.IX.2018 period.
Decreases were recorded in the following development regions: Bucharest-Ilfov(-752 permits), West (-465),South-Muntenia(-109) and North-East(-50). Increases were reported in the following development regions: South-East (+351 permits), Centre (+105), South-West Oltenia (+66) and North-West (+39).
Evolution of the number of dwellings and of the useful floor area in authorised residential
buildings, from September 2018 to September 2019
837198
1126129
997860
958730
976122
817476
843408
714503
854377
705810
850596
904541
899409
1250000 1000000 750000 500000 250000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dwellings
|
|
number
|
|
September
|
|
|
|
7542
|
|
|
|
August
|
|
|
|
|
10672
|
|
|
July
|
|
|
|
|
8671
|
|
|
2019
|
June
|
|
|
|
|
9000
|
|
|
May
|
|
|
|
|
8809
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April
|
|
|
|
7300
|
|
|
|
March
|
|
|
|
7669
|
|
|
|
February
|
|
|
|
6780
|
|
|
|
|
January
|
|
|
|
|
8879
|
|
|
|
December
|
|
|
|
6562
|
|
|
|
2018
|
November
|
|
|
|
|
8919
|
|
|
October
|
|
|
|
8284
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September
|
|
|
|
7723
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
2000
|
4000
|
6000
|
8000
|
10000
|
12000
Further information:
-
A construction permit is an authoritative act of local administration on the basis of which the
implementation of the measures laid down in the law with regard to the siting, design, execution and functioning of constructions is ensured.
For an accurate interpretation of the indicators, please see the methodological explanations attached to the press release on the homepage.
More information can be obtained from the TEMPO online database of the NIS (the data for September 2019 will be available as of 30 October 2019) and from the Monthly Statistical Bulletin (date of issue 26 November 2019).
The next press release on construction permits will be issued on Friday, 29 November 2019. Press release archive: http://www.insse.ro/cms/en/comunicate-de-presa-view
Communication Directorate
E-mail: biroupresa@insse.ro
Tel: +4021 3181869
Disclaimer
INS - National Institute of Statistics published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 08:56:01 UTC