Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

INS National Institute of Statistics : Construction permits released for buildings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 04:57am EDT

No. 272 /October 30, 2019

Domain: Construction

CONSTRUCTION PERMITS RELEASED FOR BUILDINGS

IN SEPTEMBER 2019

  • In September 2019, 3864 construction permits were released for residential buildings, a 2.6% increase compared to August 2019 and a 3.5% fall compared to September 2018.
  • In the 1.I-30.IX.2019 period, 32200 construction permits were released for residential buildings, 2.5% less than in the same period of the previous year.

Construction permits released for buildings

- number -

Permits for residential buildings

Permits for non-residential buildings

administrative buildings

other buildings

Sep.

Aug.

Sep.

Sep.

Aug.

Sep.

Sep.

Aug.

Sep.

2018

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019

TOTAL

4006

3766

3864

15

33

33

656

620

675

Urban area

1484

1197

1204

5

13

13

260

263

259

Rural area

2522

2569

2660

10

20

20

396

357

416

The data of the table (xls) can be accessed through the .rar file attached to the press release on the homepage.

September 2019 compared to August 2019

In September 2019, 3864 construction permits were released for residential buildings, of which 68.8% were for the rural area.

The regional distribution in September 2019 shows an increase of 98 permits in the number of construction permits released for residential buildings compared to the previous month, with rises reported in the following development regions: Centre (+88 permits), South-West Oltenia (+75), South-Muntenia (+55), Bucharest-Ilfov (+39) and South-East (+7). Decreases were recorded in the North-East(-111 permits), West (-37) and North-West(-18) development regions.

Construction permits released for residential buildings, by development regions,

in August 2019 and September 2019

- number -

1000

900 819

800

708

700

597

579

600

525

532

564

500

509

382

390

383

400

363

345

344

302

300

288

200

100

0

North-EastSouth-East

South-

South-West

West

North-West

Centre

Bucharest-

Muntenia

Oltenia

Ilfov

August 2019

September 2019

The data of the graph (xls) can be accessed through the .rar file attached to the press release on the homepage.

September 2019 compared to September 2018

A decrease in the number of construction permits released for residential buildings (-142 permits) was recorded in September 2019 compared to the same month of the previous year, with falls reported in the following development regions: Bucharest-Ilfov(-185 permits), North-West(-54),South-Muntenia(-41) and North-East(-4). Increases were recorded in the South-West Oltenia (+71 permits), Centre (+34), South-East (+24) and West (+13) development regions.

Construction permits released for residential buildings, by development regions,

in September 2018 and September 2019

- number -

1000

900

800 712 708

700

633

605

579

564

568

600

508

532

500

390

383

363

356

400

345

332

292

300

200

100

0

North-East

South-East

South-

South-West

West

North-West

Centre

Bucharest-

Muntenia

Oltenia

Ilfov

September 2018

September 2019

The data of the graph (xls) can be accessed through the .rar file attached to the press release on the homepage.

The 1.I-30.IX.2019 period compared to the 1.I-30.IX.2018 period

In the 1.I-30.IX.2019 period, 32200 construction permits were released for residential buildings, 2.5% less than in the 1.I-30.IX.2018 period.

Decreases were recorded in the following development regions: Bucharest-Ilfov(-752 permits), West (-465),South-Muntenia(-109) and North-East(-50). Increases were reported in the following development regions: South-East (+351 permits), Centre (+105), South-West Oltenia (+66) and North-West (+39).

Evolution of the number of dwellings and of the useful floor area in authorised residential

buildings, from September 2018 to September 2019

sq m

Useful floor area

837198

1126129

997860

958730

976122

817476

843408

714503

854377

705810

850596

904541

899409

1250000 1000000 750000 500000 250000

Dwellings

number

September

7542

August

10672

July

8671

2019

June

9000

May

8809

April

7300

March

7669

February

6780

January

8879

December

6562

2018

November

8919

October

8284

September

7723

0

0

2000

4000

6000

8000

10000

12000

Further information:

  • A construction permit is an authoritative act of local administration on the basis of which the

implementation of the measures laid down in the law with regard to the siting, design, execution and functioning of constructions is ensured.

For an accurate interpretation of the indicators, please see the methodological explanations attached to the press release on the homepage.

More information can be obtained from the TEMPO online database of the NIS (the data for September 2019 will be available as of 30 October 2019) and from the Monthly Statistical Bulletin (date of issue 26 November 2019).

The next press release on construction permits will be issued on Friday, 29 November 2019. Press release archive: http://www.insse.ro/cms/en/comunicate-de-presa-view

Communication Directorate

E-mail: biroupresa@insse.ro

Tel: +4021 3181869

Disclaimer

INS - National Institute of Statistics published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 08:56:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:11aGerman Jobless Claims Rose More Than Expected in October
DJ
05:07aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Consumer Price Index (CPI) flash estimate
PU
05:03aGerman jobless total rises more than expected in October
RE
04:59aDollar bides times ahead of anticipated Fed rate cut
RE
04:57aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Economic Confidence Index
PU
04:57aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Organized Industrial Zones Water, Wastewater and Waste Statistics
PU
04:57aINS NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF STATISTICS : Construction permits released for buildings
PU
04:50aGlobal growth slowing, modest drag on U.S. - Treasury's Mnuchin
RE
04:47aECSI EMPLOYERS´ CONFEDERATION OF SERVICE I : Economic outlook darkened rapidly – Business cycle stopped improving in the autumn
PU
04:46aDollar bides times ahead of anticipated Fed rate cut
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Major Saudi Arabian non-oil deals since 2016
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil slips as trade concerns outweigh drop in inventories
3AT&T surprises with HBO Max price in battle against Disney and Netflix
4Stocks falter ahead of Fed on trade deal worries
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : WhatsApp sues Israel's NSO for allegedly helping spies hack phones around the world

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group