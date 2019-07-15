INS National Institute of Statistics : Construction works

No. 181 /July 15, 2019 Domain: Construction CONSTRUCTION WORKS IN MAY 2019 Compared to the previous month, in May 2019, the volume of construction works increased, as gross series, by 5.8% and fell, as adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality, by 7.6%.

Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, the volume of construction works rose both as gross series and as adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality, by 25.5% and by 19.6%, respectively.

Compared to the 1.I-31.V.2018 period, in the 1.I-31.V.2019 period, the volume of construction works increased, as gross series, by 23.1% and rose, as adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality, by 14.5%. Graph 1. Monthly evolution of construction works, by structure elements, according to CANE Rev. 2 - January 2015-May 2019 - (adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality) 2015=100 200 180 160 140 120 100 80 60 40 Mar-15 Mar-16 Mar-17 Mar-18 Mar-19 Jan-15 Feb-15 Apr-15 May-15 Jun-15 Jul-15Aug-15Sep-15 Oct-15 Nov-15 Dec-15 Jan-16 Feb-16 Apr-16 May-16Jun-16Jul-16Aug-16Sep-16Oct-16Nov-16Dec-16 Jan-17 Feb-17 Apr-17 May-17 Jun-17 Jul-17Aug-17Sep-17Oct-17Nov-17Dec-17 Jan-18 Feb-18 Apr-18 May-18 Jun-18 Jul-18 Aug-18 Sep-18Oct-18 Nov-18Dec-18 Jan-19 Feb-19 Apr-19May-19 TOTAL New constructions Capital repairs Current repairs The graph data (xls) can be accessed through the .rar file attached to the press release on the homepage.

Graph 2. Monthly evolution of construction works, by construction objects, according to CANE Rev. 2 - January 2015-May 2019 - (adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality) 2015=100 300 280 260 240 220 200 180 160 140 120 100 80 60 40 Feb-15 Mar-15 Apr-15 May-15Jun-15Jul-15 Aug-15 Sep-15 Oct-15 Nov-15 Dec-15 Feb-16Mar-16Apr-16May-16Jun-16Jul-16Aug-16Sep-16 Oct-16 Nov-16 Dec-16 Feb-17 Mar-17 Apr-17May-17Jun-17Jul-17Aug-17Sep-17Oct-17Nov-17Dec-17 Feb-18 Mar-18 Apr-18 May-18 Jul-18Aug-18Sep-18Oct-18Nov-18Dec-18Jan-19Feb-19 Mar-19Apr-19May-19 Jan-15 Jan-16 Jan-17 Jan-18 Jun-18 TOTAL Residential buildings Non-residential buildings Engineering works The graph data (xls) can be accessed through the .rar file attached to the press release on the homepage. May 2019 compared to April 2019 The volume of construction works increased overall, as gross series, by 5.8%, an increase reflected in all structure elements: in maintenance and current repair works (+14.1%), in capital repair works (+8.2%) and in new construction works (+3.3%). By construction objects, the gross series shows rises in the volume of construction works for residential buildings (+10.8%) and for engineering works (+9.3%). The volume of construction works dropped 0.8% in non-residential buildings. The volume of construction works decreased overall, as adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality, by 7.6%, a decrease reflected in capital repair works (-12.0%)and in new construction works (-10.5%).The volume of maintenance and current repair works rose by 3.7%. By construction objects, the adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality shows drops in the volume of engineering works (-11.9%)and non-residentialbuildings (-7.5%).An increase (+5.9%) was reported for residential buildings. May 2019 compared to May 2018 The volume of construction works increased overall, as gross series, by 25.5%. By structure elements, increases were reported for new construction works (+31.2%) and for maintenance and current repair works (+24.7%). Capital repair works were down 9.5%. By construction objects, the gross series shows rises in the volume of construction works as follows: for non-residential buildings (+59.3%), for residential buildings (+52.2%) and for engineering works (+0.3%). 2/4

The volume of construction works rose, as adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality, by 19.6%. By structure elements, there were rises in new construction works (+25.9%) and in maintenance and current repair works (+24.7%). A 10.3% drop was reported for capital repair works. By construction objects, the adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality shows increases in the volume of construction works for non-residentialbuildings (+55.5%) and for residential buildings (+49.0%). Engineering works were down 3.1%. The 1.I-31.V.2019 period compared to the 1.I-31.V.2018 period The volume of construction works increased overall, as gross series, by 23.1%. By structure elements, increases were reported for new construction works (+30.9%) and for maintenance and current repair works (+9.6%). Capital repair works dropped 1.6%. By construction objects, the gross series shows rises in the volume of construction works for non-residential buildings (+39.9%), for residential buildings (+33.1%) and for engineering works (+7.6%). The volume of construction works rose overall, as adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality, by 14.5%, a rise reflected in the volume of new construction works (+23.6%), maintenance and current repair works (+1.6%) and capital repair works (+1.2%). By construction objects, the adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality shows increases in the volume of construction works for non-residentialbuildings (+31.7%), for residential buildings (+28.5%) and for engineering works (+2.8%). Construction works indices MAY 2019 in % compared to: 1.I-31.V.2019/ Construction works indices APRIL 2019 MAY 2018 1.I-31.V.2018 -%- - by structure elements: Constructions - total G 105.8 125.5 123.1 S 92.4 119.6 114.5 G 103.3 131.2 130.9 New constructions S 89.5 125.9 123.6 G 108.2 90.5 98.4 Capital repairs S 88.0 89.7 101.2 G 114.1 124.7 109.6 Maintenance and current repairs S 103.7 120.0 101.6 - by construction objects: G 110.8 152.2 133.1 Residential buildings S 105.9 149.0 128.5 G 99.2 159.3 139.9 Non-residential buildings S 92.5 155.5 131.7 G 109.3 100.3 107.6 Engineering works S 88.1 96.9 102.8 G = gross series; S = adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality Table data in xls format 3/4

Additional information: The construction volume indices are determined by deflating the value data with the construction cost indices by structure element and by construction object. The construction volume indices are calculated for the overall construction branch (section F of CANE Rev. 2), by structure element (new construction works, capital repair works, maintenance and current repair works) and by construction object (residential buildings, non-residential buildings and engineering works).

Beside the gross series of construction volume indices, indices that are adjusted by number of working days and seasonality are also calculated on a monthly basis, through the regressive method , using the JDEMETRA+ version 2.0 software package (the TRAMO/SEATS method) , a method recommended by the European regulations concerning short-term indicators (Council Regulation No 1165/1998). For the correct interpretation of the indicators, please see the Methodological Notes attached to the press release on the homepage. For additional information, please see the TEMPO online database of the NIS (the data for May 2019 will be available on July 15, 2019) and the Monthly Statistical Bulletin (date of issue July 24, 2019). For comparative data at EU level, please see the Eurostat press release issued on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the address http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main.